With the widespread success of shows like “Farmer Wants a Wife,” it has become increasingly common for farmers to turn to farmers’ dating sites to meet potential partners.

Their unique lifestyle can make it challenging to meet new people, making online dating an attractive option.

Not many adult dating sites are specifically designed for farmers. Many general dating sites do allow users to create profiles highlighting their agricultural background. In the United States, several farmers’ dating sites cater to those interested in the rural lifestyle.

These platforms offer a convenient and efficient way for farmers to connect with like-minded individuals and find love. We’ve gathered some options to help you choose the farmers’ dating site that suits you best.

Best farmers’ dating sites

1. Elite Singles – Best For Established Farmers

Pros

Elite user base

Mobile apps

Special algorithm

Up to 20 daily wildcards

Cons

Relatively expensive

No video chat option

Pricing

3 months: $34.95 per month

6 months: $19.95 per month

12 months: $17.95 per month

While Elite Singles isn’t the best farmer dating site exclusively for farmers, it is still a viable option for those in the agricultural industry – as long as they’re business-minded and seeking a well-established partner. The site boasts an elite user base, meaning it could be a better fit for those who don’t meet that standard or aren’t looking for someone who does.

Upon signing up, users are asked a series of questions as part of the algorithm used to match them with potential partners. Although it’s not guaranteed to match you with other farmers, the algorithm’s accuracy is surprisingly good. The number of matches you receive daily is limited to between three and seven, with the option to view an additional 20 “wildcards” to like or dislike.

This approach ensures that users are able to handle the choices when starting out with online dating for farmers.

Unfortunately, Elite Singles doesn’t offer the video chat option you find on the best farmer dating sites, so meeting potential partners in person is important as soon as possible. While users can view pictures of their matches, it’s best to hold onto them for a short time, as photos can be deceiving.

All in all, Elite Singles presents a great option for farmers looking for a partner who shares their entrepreneurial spirit and success-driven mentality. While it may not be geared specifically towards farmers, the site’s matching algorithm and limited daily matches provide a more curated farmers’ dating experience that could lead to a successful match.

2. Silver Singles – Best For 50+ Farmers

Pros

Find more mature farmers

From casual to serious dating

Daily report with best matches

Leave a review after dating

Cons

Long questionnaire on sign up

Pictures not visible without paid membership

Pricing

1 month: $39.95

3 months: $17.95 per month

6 months: $9.95 per month

If you’re over 50 and looking for a farmer as a date, Silver Singles is a great farmers dating site to consider.

When you sign up, you’ll need to fill out a comprehensive questionnaire, which gives you plenty of opportunities to let other users know you’re interested in finding a farmer or someone who loves the countryside.

One of the benefits of the lengthy questionnaire is that it attracts all kinds of singles, from those looking for a casual hookup to those seeking a serious, long-term relationship.

It may be a bit challenging to find farmers specifically. Once you start searching, you’re bound to find someone who shares your interest in online dating for farmers.

Unfortunately, if you’re not a paying member, you won’t be able to view other members’ pictures. You can see blurred versions, but they won’t be very helpful. However, this is standard for many of the best farmer dating sites.

Silver Singles Premium Features

If you upgrade to a premium membership, you’ll gain access to many other features, including a daily report with suggested matches.

One standout feature of Silver Singles is the option to report back to the site administrators on how your dates went. This can be especially useful if you encounter any catfishing or other issues. Users may be banned from the platform if they receive enough negative feedback.

Overall, Silver Singles is a great option for older singles looking for love in rural areas. With a thorough questionnaire and a wide variety of potential matches, it’s worth trying if you’re a farmer or country lover looking for a partner on the best farmer dating sites.

3. Farmers Only – Best For Finding Farmers

Pros

For singles who love country life

You can view pictures for free

Mainly focused on US and Canada

Focused on finding love

Cons

Not many features

No app available

Pricing

1 month: $21.95

3 months: $39.96

6 months: $65.94

If you are specifically looking to date a farmer online, then Farmers Only is the farmers’ dating site for you. The name suggests that the platform caters exclusively to online dating for farmers.

However, it’s worth noting that non-farmers interested in the country lifestyle are also welcome to join. Farmers Only, one of the best farmer dating sites, presents a unique opportunity to connect with other agrarians who share their passion for agriculture.

In terms of features, Farmers Only is relatively basic. Users can send messages, exchange flirts, and even use the premium Farm Phone service, which enables communication through a special messaging system.

Members can upload pictures and share information on their profiles, but the platform only offers a few bells and whistles beyond that. On the best farmer dating site, you’ll find more options.

For those seeking a serious relationship with a farmer, FarmersOnly is a great place to start with online dating for farmers. However, those looking for a casual hookup may need to look elsewhere.

While the site does not offer a mobile app, users can access the platform through a desktop browser. Despite its lack of advanced features, Farmers Only still provides all the tools necessary for farmers to find that special someone.

With a focus on connecting like-minded individuals who share a love of the agricultural lifestyle, Farmers Only is a unique and exciting platform for farmers looking for love.

4. Friend Finder – Best For Farmer Hookups

Pros

For hookups with no strings attached

Threesomes and groups are also welcomed

Lots of special features

Create a favorites list

Cons

No algorithm

Not very user friendly

Pricing

1 month: $39.95

3 months: $26.95 per month

12 months: $19.95 per month

Friend Finder is a unique dating site that caters to individuals looking for casual hookups, including farmers. However, before signing up, it’s important to know that the site is not geared toward those seeking serious relationships.

Unlike other farmers dating sites, Friend Finder doesn’t have an algorithm, which can make it challenging to navigate at first. However, once you become familiar with the layout, you’ll discover many interesting options.

The website is slightly outdated, but that only adds to the charm.

Find a Farming Friend or More

One of the standout features of Friend Finder is the ability to blog or vlog about your casual experiences with other members or farmers. You can also participate in the chatroom, join groups, or read one of the many magazines for inspiration on your next country-style hookup.

The options are endless and cater to both newbies and experienced daters, which makes it one of the best farmer dating sites.

When browsing through profiles, you can create a favorites list to save the singles that catch your eye. This feature is especially useful when you’re unsure about someone but want to revisit their profile later. You’ll never miss a match again with this online dating for farmers option.

It’s worth noting that Friend Finder is open to all kinds of individuals, including those with kinks and fetishes. If that’s not your cup of tea, you may be surprised by the requests you receive.

Yet if you’re looking for a unique experience and are open to exploring your sexuality, Friend Finder may be the right fit for you.

5. Hinge – Best For Long Term Dating

Pros

Interaction is made easy

Many good-looking users

Focused on long-term relationships

No fake accounts

Cons

You have to be creative

No website, just an app

Pricing

1 month: $9.99

3 months: $6.99 per month

6 months: $4.99 per month

Hinge has a unique feature that sets it apart from other farmers dating apps. It prompts every user to get creative with their answers. The more original your answers, the more likely you will get reactions.

If you’re struggling to come up with creative responses, there are websites that can help. But it’s important to use answers that reflect your true farmer self.

While Hinge is more geared towards relationships rather than casual hookups, you can still find a sexy farmer. Make sure you’re upfront about your intentions in your profile. Remember that you may not find many farmers if you set your radius too wide or too close.

One of the biggest draws of Hinge is its lack of fake accounts. Then there’s its user base, which tends to be fairly attractive. This makes it easier to find someone who meets your standards and to avoid getting catfished on one of the best farmer dating sites.

6. Tinder – Best Free App to Find a Farmer

Pros

Intuitive design

Worldwide reach

Possible to use free version only

Number 1 swiping app

Cons

Lots of ads

Algorithm keeps suggesting same members

Pricing Tinder Gold over 28

1 month: $29.99

6 months: $18.83 per month

12 months: $12.50 per month

Tinder is one of the most well-known and best farmer dating sites around the world. It pioneered the swiping mechanism, which has become synonymous with online dating. Even today, it remains the most popular swiping app for a reason.

Its intuitive, user-friendly design makes it a great choice for singles, including farmers.

Farmers are known for being frugal, so a free app is a great way to meet someone. While Tinder offers various membership options, you can still use one of the best farmer dating sites without paying a dime.

The free version provides access to all the essential features, so you won’t miss out on anything important. The paid features, such as a passport to swipe around the world, extra super likes, and the ability to see who has already liked you, can make your experience more enjoyable.

But if you’re just looking to hook up, you want to find someone quickly, without having to spend too much time swiping or exploring all the features of one of the best rural dating sites. Some users complain about the number of ads, but they’re easy to swipe away.

One minor issue is the algorithm, which sometimes suggests members you’ve already dismissed. However, this can also be an opportunity to give someone a second chance.

In conclusion, Tinder is an excellent option for farmers who want to explore the world of online farmer dating. Its user-friendly interface and free access to essential features make it an excellent choice for those on a budget.

You can make your experience more enjoyable with paid features, but they’re not necessary to find a suitable match.

7. Christian Mingle – Best For Finding Christian Farmers

Pros

Find Christian singles

View full profiles with free trial

Swipe feature

See people’s last dates

Cons

Some incomplete profiles

No easy way to search for specific criteria

Pricing

1 month: $49.99

3 months: $34.99 per month

6 months: $24.99 per month

If you’re a Christian looking for a farmer or a significant other who shares your faith and values, Christian Mingle is a great choice. The site is primarily geared towards those seeking meaningful relationships but also offers options for casual farmers dating, including friends with benefits.

By signing up for a free trial on Christian Mingle, you can view complete member profiles, including photos, bios, and more. This feature is particularly useful for browsing potential matches before committing to a premium membership.

You can also save potential matches to contact later after subscribing to online dating for farmers.

However, finding all available matches may take some time, as the site lacks easy-to-use search filters. Nevertheless, you can mark incomplete or unserious profiles to avoid wasting time messaging them.

One standout feature of Christian Mingle is that it displays the date of a member’s last interaction with another user. That helps to verify a person’s intentions and guide your decision-making about whom to contact.

Christian Mingle is an excellent dating site for Christian singles seeking a farmer or significant other who shares their faith and values. Whether you’re looking for a serious relationship or casual farmer dating, the site provides a range of options to suit your preferences.

8. Zoosk – Best For Finding Your American Farmer

Pros

Consistently growing user base

One of the most affordable farmers dating apps

Originally American website

Options for every kind of relationship

Cons

Overwhelming amount of options

Some fake or incomplete profiles

Pricing

1 month: $29.95

3 months: $19.98 per month

6 months: $12.49 per month

12 months: $12.49 per month

Zoosk is a comprehensive farmers dating site that offers multiple options to get started. Upon creating an account, you can choose from six different relationship options: friendship, short-term farmers dating, long-term farmers dating, hookups, unsure, or others.

This lets you indicate your preferences from the start and find like-minded individuals more easily.

One of Zoosk’s strengths is its affordability, and as an American-based platform, it offers additional credibility, which may explain why its membership numbers continue to grow monthly.

While Zoosk offers an extensive range of features, you do not need to use all of them.

Some of the options include virtual dates, the SmartPick algorithm that suggests matches for you, the carousel feature that lets you swipe people away, and virtual gifts. With such a wide range of features, you will indeed find something that suits your farmers dating needs.

9. Seeking – Best For Wealthy Farmers

Pros

Free profiles for young ladies

4/1 women/men ratio

Verified profiles

Private albums for a select group of members

Cons

No in-depth profiles

Quite expensive

Pricing

1 month: $99.99

3 months: $269.99

3 months: $249.99 one-time payment

Some farmers may appreciate having someone to care for, even if they typically keep to themselves. That’s where farmers dating sites like Seeking can be helpful. Here you can find the partner you were looking for – even if she’s somewhat younger.

In particular, there are many women on the website, as they can create free profiles after verifying their identity. This creates a diverse community of members with different backgrounds and personalities.

The website has a large pool of members, so the chances are high that you will find a cowboy or cowgirl who matches your interests and preferences.

Once you’ve found a few potential matches on Seeking, you can create a private photo album that only those matches with an agricultural interest can access. This allows them to better understand who you are before you actually meet in person.

You have control over which pictures you include in the album, so you can choose ones that show off your personality and interests. So put on your cowboy boots or cowgirl dress – you can include a whip, if that’s really your thing.

The reactions you receive to these pictures can provide valuable insight into whether or not there’s chemistry between you and your matches. “Howdy cowboy, nice boots!” is a good indicator someone likes you.

Return the compliment! This feature compensates for the absence of an in-depth profile and questionnaire. It provides excellent online dating for farmers looking for luxury dating.

While some users might miss these features, it also encourages setting up a date sooner to meet in person, which can be exciting and lead to a more authentic connection.

10. Bumble – Let Your Future Farmer Wife Make The First Move

Pros

Women have to make the first move

Free version should be enough

There are BFF versions of the app

Filters are available

Cons

Premium account is rather expensive

You need to reply within 24 hours

Pricing

1 week: $10.99

1 month: $24.99

Lifetime: $149.99

Bumble stands out as one of the best farmer dating sites for females, as it requires women to make the first move. This may be daunting for farmers with more traditional values, but it also means that if a woman initiates contact with you, she’s genuinely interested. Furthermore, Bumble offers a variety of features to showcase your country lifestyle and personality.

Even if you’re not searching for a romantic partner, Bumble allows you to look for a friend who understands your rural lifestyle. You can customize your profile to indicate you’re seeking a farmer BFF or other arrangement.

Bumble also offers excellent filters to help find the right match, but some features require payment.

It’s worth noting that when a woman initiates contact, and you’re interested, you must respond within 24 hours to avoid losing the match. This applies only to the first message, allowing you to demonstrate your interest in online dating for farmers with this specific person.

Farmers Dating, Everywhere

Finding the right farmer dating site can be challenging with so many options available. The best way to know if a site works for you is to try it. Sign up for one of the sites mentioned above and attend local single farmers dating events to see if you click with someone in person.

While the popular TV show “Farmer wants a wife” is an option, online dating for farmers can offer more opportunities to find like-minded individuals who understand their lifestyle.

With the rise of online dating for farmers’ platforms and close-knit agricultural communities, farmers now have a greater chance of connecting with potential partners who share their passion for agriculture and are willing to support their demanding schedules.

Despite the challenges that come with farming, finding a partner who understands and supports your work is important for many farmers and ranchers.

With the proper support and resources, cowboys and -girls can successfully navigate the farmers dating world and find love and companionship – arguably easier online these days than IRL.

We wish you all the best in your search for the perfect partner.

Farmers Dating FAQs

What challenges do farmers face when it comes to dating?

Farmers often have a hard time finding suitable dating candidates, but there are dedicated farmers dating apps like Zoosk that can help with online dating for farmers.

Are there any specific online dating platforms or apps exclusively for farmers?

The best farmer dating sites and apps are dedicated to farmers, and Farmers Only is a good example.

What are some common misconceptions about farmers and farmers dating?

While many farmers seek serious commitments on the best farmer dating sites, some are also open to casual dating and online dating for farmers.

How important is it for farmers to find a partner also involved in agriculture?

Living in the countryside is a significant part of a farmer’s lifestyle, and they prefer to find someone on the best farmer dating sites who shares their passion for rural living.

What qualities are farmers typically looking for in a potential partner?

Typically, farmers seek partners who are hands-on and not afraid of hard work. They might not speak much – find out if they want a similar, quiet partner or someone who maintains a more frequent communication.

How do farmers typically meet potential partners outside of online farmers dating?

Farmers often meet potential partners in local bars or through mutual acquaintances, although there are also farmer-specific dating shows for the lucky few.

Are there any cultural or regional differences in farmers’ approach to dating?

While some farmers may be shy, getting to know them before making judgments is essential. Depending on what kind of farming – dairy, ranching, organic, industrial, this can result in cultural differences too.

How do farmers balance the demands of their work with their personal lives and relationships?

Each farmer has their own way of balancing work and personal life, which may differ from what you’re used to. Depending on the size of farm, the produce and so on, some have plenty of free time, while others barely get a good night’s rest.

What are some tips for non-farmers interested in dating someone in agriculture?

It’s important to be patient and show an interest in the farmer’s work and lifestyle to win their heart. Whether you’re dealing with dairy, organic or urban farmers, open up to their lifestyle.

What role do family and community play in the dating lives of farmers?

Family is vital to many farmers, but not all are equally family-oriented. However, since most farmers grew up in small towns, it’s safe to assume you may have a meddling family-in-law when dating a farmer.