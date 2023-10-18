The 14 Exotic Weed Strains to Try in 2024 for the Perfect High

Are you bored of smoking the same old weed strains? Do you want to try something new and exciting? If yes, you should try exotic weed strains.

These strains are not only rare and unique, but they also offer different effects and flavors that can enhance your cannabis experience.

Whether you want to feel more energetic, relaxed, creative, or euphoric, there is an exotic cannabis strain for you. But with over 700 exotic cannabis strains to choose from, how do you find the one that suits your needs?

Don’t worry, we have done the research for you and compiled a list of the top 14 exotic cannabis strains in the world. The first one on our list is Green Gummy, a delicious and potent strain that will make your mouth water. Read on to find out more about Green Gummy and the other 13 amazing exotic cannabis strains!

Best Exotic Weed Strains: First Look

1. Green Gummy: Best Overall

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis connoisseur seeking a remarkable flavor twist or a beginner on the lookout for a unique strain, Green Gummy is a matchless choice. This exotic weed combines American Indica and Peyote Purple #7 strain for unparalleled flavor and a fresh, fruity smell.

This 70% Indica-dominant hybrid has a unique terpene profile during the flowering stage, which lasts for 8 to 9 weeks. During the late flowering phase, this exotic weed strain takes on vibrant streaks of purple.

The yield rewards are impressive, typically ranging from 450-500g/m2. However, if you plan to cultivate Green Gummy inside, you may have to add grow lights.

As for its effect, the strain can calm your mind and relax your body. Since this exotic weed strain is known to improve sleep quality, it can be a blessing for night owls struggling with inconsistent sleep patterns.

Where Can You Buy Green Gummy

Established in 2013, Seed Supreme has been a prominent supplier of cannabis seeds. Even if you don’t like Green Gummy, you can choose from 4,000 best exotic weed strains with Indica and sativa dominance that provide a wide range of effects.

>>Check the best price for Green Gummy

2. Cookies & Cream: Best for Full Body High

If you’re looking for the best exotic weed strain that provides a full body high, then Cookies & Cream is the ideal choice. True to its name, Cookies & Cream brings forth an irresistibly delicious sweet and creamy flavor.

With a hefty 22% THC level, the best exotic weed strain offers a balance of creative and energizing effects, making it an excellent choice for inspiring artists or anyone feeling demotivated.

The exotic weed strain stands out for its lasting effects, so you won’t have to worry about the high wearing off anytime soon.

Cookies & Cream is especially beneficial for experienced users who will enjoy the most benefit from the 70/30 split between indica and sativa terpenes.

Where Can You Buy Cookies & Cream

“I Love Growing Marijuana” (ILGM) has been riding high since 2012, boasting a 100% germination guarantee that keeps cannabis enthusiasts coming back for more.

This best seed bank has a track record of over 29,950 glowing reviews from satisfied customers and offers various BOGO deals to help you stock up on your favorite strains.

>>Check the best price for Cookies & Cream

3. Northern Lights: Best Low Maintenance

Are you in search of a low-maintenance cannabis strain with a strong THC level of over 16%? Try Northern Lights. Both beginners and skilled growers love it for its easy-to-manage growth and great yield.

Northern Lights grow to a medium size, with multiple branches. According to experienced cannabis users, Northern Lights typically matures in just 10 weeks of flowering. It offers a mix of earthy, citrus, pine, and spicy flavors and aromas.

When you puff Northern Lights, expect an energetic, creative, and positive high. This daytime strain will spark a surge of invigorating energy that nudges lethargy out of the window.

The best exotic weed strain will lead you down the creative rabbit hole where boundaries blur and inventive ideas flow freely. The mild psychedelic effects also intensify colors, sounds, and feelings, making even mundane tasks interesting.

Where Can You Buy Northern Lights

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers nothing but top-class strains that are grown by expert cultivators. This seed bank has an excellent loyalty program, which allows you to earn points for every purchase of Northern Lights and other best exotic weed strains.

On top of that, you can take a 2-minute questionnaire that will give you personalized recommendations according to your vibe and experience level.

>>Check the best price for Northern Lights

4. Kushberry Moonrocks: Best for Beginners

Kushberry Moonrocks is best for beginners who want a highly potent exotic weed strain but can’t handle complicated growing processes.

This best exotic weed strain has a short flowering period of eight to 10 weeks and produces large yields of approximately 500-600g per m2. The buds are extremely dense and covered in trichomes, making them sticky with THC when they’re ready for harvest.

As an Indica-dominant strain (80%, to be precise), Kushberry Moonrocks stands proudly among the exotic purple weed strains. And it’s not just about the aesthetics, this exotic strain of weed also boasts an impressive THC content reaching up to 33%.

These hybrid exotic strains of weed will get you high while still being able to function as normal. You’ll feel mellow and relaxed but still up for doing whatever you have planned for the day.

The best part about this Indica-dominant exotic weed strain is that it doesn’t leave users feeling sluggish or hazy, making it ideal for those requiring a clear mind at all times!

Where Can You Buy Kushberry Moonrocks

MSNL is one of the oldest cannabis banks that offers more than 250 seeds from classic and exotic weed strains at affordable prices.

Besides that, this reputable brand also has frequent promotions, a 50% discount on best-selling varieties, and an additional 20% off on Bitcoin and online payment.

>>Check the best price for Kushberry Moonrocks

5. Amnesia Lemon Kush: Best for High THC

If you want to experience intense effects, Amnesia Lemon Kush may be your perfect match. This exotic strain is a cross between Afghani Kush and Super Lemon Haze — and has 50 indica and 50% sativa strain with 25% THC levels.

Thanks to its easy-growing nature, this exotic strain of weed can thrive well both indoors and outdoors. This best exotic weed strain can grow into a full-fledged flower within 63 to 70 days.

Impeccably balanced and undeniably delicious, this exotic strain of weed offers the ultimate cannabis experience that’s both potent and palate-pleasing.

With each puff, you’ll get an earthy, spicy and citrusy flavor lingering on your palate. This exotic strain of weed delivers relaxing and uplifting effects that’ll help you ease into a happy mood.

Where Can You Buy Amnesia Lemon Kush

You can get Amnesia Lemon Kush and an impressive array of both indica and sativa-dominant strains from WeedSeedsExpress.

Besides providing a 100% germination guarantee, the brand provides fantastic discounts on premium products, and they even sweeten the deal by sending up to 10 free seeds with selected orders.

>>Check the best price for Amnesia Lemon Kush

6. Strawberry Cough: Best for Energy

Created by doing a cross between Purple Haze and Strawberry Fields, Strawberry Cough sets the perfect stage for an exhilarating experience that’s too hard to resist. This hybrid strain has a sativa dominance of 80% and a sweet strawberry flavor with earthy undertones.

It isn’t called ‘Strawberry Cough’ for nothing. The uncompromising potency might leave you taking a lungful more than you bargained for, finally capsizing into pure bliss.

With a THC level of approximately 24%, this exotic weed strain boosts energy levels, uplifts mood and sparks creativity. It may also reduce stress and anxiety, thanks to its medicinal effects.

But don’t let its sugary name fool you. Strawberry Cough is a potent strain that’ll dry out your mouth and eyes, so be careful when taking a toke. Since this hybrid exotic weed strain is not an appetite enhancer, try savoring a hearty meal before lighting up.

Where Can You Buy Strawberry Cough

As one of the largest domestic seed banks in the USA, Crop King Seeds has more than 700 fast-version and exotic cannabis strains. The brand also offers generous perks to its customers, like free shipping on orders above $200 and BOGO deals on bulk orders.

>>Check the best price for Strawberry Cough

7. Purple Lemonade: Best for Uplifting

The Purple Lemonade, with its impressive THC level of approximately 22%, is an ideal choice for an invigorating pick-me-up. Originating from the premium Cali strains, this strain can be conveniently grown both indoors and outdoors.

Purple Lemonade boasts a towering height of around 50 inches. This purple giant yields a bountiful harvest, with each plant capable of producing between 17 and 19 oz. Once it’s fully grown, you’ll start noticing dense purple buds with orange hair.

The flavor palette of this exotic weed strain is equally remarkable, with sour citrus notes lingering on your tongue. As an Indica seed, Purple Lemonade offers an uplifting high that’s perfect for social occasions and creative endeavors.

Where Can You Buy Purple Lemonade

Blimburn Seeds is your top spot to get Purple Lemonade seeds, along with a myriad of other exceptional strains. You can take advantage of their buy one, get one free deal to get high-quality seeds for a great price.

>>Check the best price for Purple Lemonade

8. Pineapple Express: Best Flavor

For cannabis connoisseurs who crave exquisite flavors, Pineapple Express delivers a mouth-watering tropical retreat. This exotic weed strain has a sweet and fruity aroma, along with sweet pineapple, juicy mango, and refreshing pine taste.

Pineapple Express boasts a moderate THC level, ranging from 19% to 20%. This balanced concentration ensures an enjoyable high that doesn’t overwhelm your senses.

This weed strain also keeps you alert and focused for a while, and then it will slowly take you into a relaxing, dreamy state of mind.

This exotic strain of weed is perfect for social occasions and dates because it will leave you feeling euphoric, happy and giggly. With a good mix of 70% indica and 30% sativa, this medicinal strain helps relieve anxiety, depression and overthinking.

Where Can You Buy Pineapple Express

Rocket Seeds, one of the largest US seed banks, delivers premium quality Pineapple Express with exceptional genetics.

The brand also has 650+ strains with high THC levels and offers exclusive items, fantastic discounts, and treats loyal customers with free shipping and up to 10 bonus seeds.

>>Check the best price for Pineapple Express

9. Durban Poison: Best Pure Sativa Strain

Durban Poison is a pure sativa strain that packs a potent punch of THC, ranging from 25% to 30%. If you’re a cannabis newbie, this exotic strain of weed will send you straight to the hospital, so avoid diving into it without a little bit of experience.

This exotic strain of weed has a spicy and piney aroma with a citrusy and licorice root taste. Durban Poison doesn’t play around with CBD or Indica terpenes. This strain stays true, straight-up, and classic with complete sativa vibes.

As such, each drag provides intense euphoria and creative energy and even triggers some fun, mild psychedelic effects. Since this exotic strain of weed might suppress your appetite, you might want to keep some snacks on hand.

Where Can You Buy Durban Poison

Established in 2003, Mary Jane’s Garden is a Canadian seed bank that has an impressive selection of high-grade strains, including Durban Poison.

The brand offers frequent discounts, a germination guarantee, stealth shipping, and an informative blog for new growers. In case of any issue, you can contact their friendly time via phone, chat, email, and social media channels for quick support.

>>Check the best price for Durban Poison

10. Bruce Banner: Best for Stress

Bruce Banner is like the superhero of daytime cannabis that can help you calm down in times of great stress — be it a mid-day slump or a meeting with the boss. This exotic weed strain is created by a mix of OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel.

Don’t try growing in your backyard shed, though. For best results, seasoned growers recommend indoor cultivation with temperatures strictly between 65 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The flowering time is 8 to 10 weeks; after that, it’ll be rewarded with generous yields of up to 1000 g/m2.

Unlike other strains with a sweet, fruity smell, this one sports an earthy, diesel smell that’s as potent as the Hulk himself. And speaking of potency, Bruce Banner punches in with a whopping 26% THC and a respectful 10% CBD level.

The result? A surge of energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. But it’s not just about the high. Medical marijuana users swear by Bruce Banner for its nausea and pain-relieving properties.

Where Can You Buy Bruce Banner

Whether you’re in the market for common varieties or hunting down rare strains like Bruce Banner, Beaver Seeds has got you covered. With their buy 1 get 1 50% off deal on five-packs, you can scoop up top-tier marijuana seeds without breaking the bank.

>>Check the best price for Bruce Banner

11. OG Kush: Best for Night Use

OG Kush has earned its legendary status since its South Florida origins in the early 90s. It has left its mark on rap and hip-hop culture while also contributing to the birth of many other strains that share its unique genetics.

This strain boasts a high THC level of 24%, which can make you feel relaxed, happy, and euphoric. But don’t be surprised if it also leaves you couch-locked, sleepy, and hungry.

With a pungent and earthy aroma that blends notes of pine, lemon, and spice, OG Kush is one unforgettable strain.

While sativa terpenes may take center stage, OG Kush is not your typical daytime strain. Its effects truly shine directly after work, before heading to bed, or during those long, lazy weekends full of Netflix and chill.

Where Can You Buy OG Kush

Rocking the cannabis industry since 2015, Sunwest Genetics has over 500 distinctively varied strains. This expansive selection has lab-tested CBD seeds, autoflowering variants, fast versions, and feminized seeds, ensuring a perfect fit for every cultivation preference.

You can get free shipping for orders above $200 and get complimentary seed for orders exceeding $420.

>>Check the best price for OG Kush

12. Super Silver Haze: Best for Creativity

If you’re stuck in a creative rut and want to feel like a superhero, try Super Silver Haze. It’s cross-bred from Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze to create a final product with 21% THC.

This strain has a sativa-to-indica ratio of 70:30, providing you with a creative and energetic high that won’t knock you out but will give you the motivation to get things done.

This makes it perfect for writers, artists, designers, musicians, philosophers—basically, anyone who craves a spark to set their imagination on fire.

However, if you’re a newbie, it’s best to take small doses at first. The high from this strain can be quite intense, so it’s important to know your limits and not overdo it.

Where Can You Buy Super Silver Haze

Sonoma Seeds stocks over 500 different strains coupled with an impressive 80% germination guarantee. They also have appealing BOGO (Buy One Get One) deals across their 10 and 25-seed packs and offer a 50% discount on a 5-seed pack as your first order.

>>Check the best price for Super Silver Haze

13. White Widow: Best for Socialization

If you’re tired of being called a party pooper or just want to be a little more open with your friends, then White Widow is the right strain for you. While it can make you feel happy and relaxed, it also promotes sociability thanks to its high THC content of 20%.

This cannabis hybrid strain was created by mixing a Brazilian sativa landrace with a South Indian indica that promises a wild ride without throwing you off the merry-go-round. It knows just when to kick in and when to mellow down.

The flowering time is between 7 to 8 weeks, and the strain produces between 300 and 400 per m2 when raised in 6.5 pH soil.

Besides relaxing your mind, users also report a reduction in chronic pain, anxiety, or stress. However, it might be too mild for seasoned stoners, as its effects are more subtle.

Where Can You Buy White Widow

Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS) is a reputable Canadian seed bank selling premium-quality weed seeds of different sorts since 2013. Although their website is a bit outdated, they offer triple-layer support, swift dispatch and global delivery to make your shopping experience a bit pleasant.

>>Check the best price for White Widow

14. Gorilla Glue: Best High Potency

Gorilla Glue is the most potent strain that’ll give you a strong high. This potent Indica-dominant hybrid brings a blissful, psychoactive high, gently easing chronic pain away.

But be warned, Gorilla Glue doesn’t believe in a low-key affair. Its striking side-effects might just give you ‘devil red eyes’ and an acute case of ‘xerostomia’, making it pretty clear that you’re high!

With THC levels of 28% to 30%, this strain can virtually send you to the moon and back. The strain has an earthy aroma with chocolate and coffee flavor. Since this hybrid strain may make you thirsty and hungry, you may have to keep water and snacks, maybe even a jar of pickles handy.

Gorilla Glue is infamous for leaving your grinder and pipe in a sticky mess, so an extra grinder might be a good investment if you plan to make this strain a regular affair.

Where Can You Buy Gorilla Glue

MJ Seeds deals with a delightful mix of popular favorites and the best exotic weed strains like Gorilla Glue. Like other seed banks on our list, this reputable brand has a high germination rate, BOGO discounts, and discreet worldwide shipping.

>>Check the best price for Gorilla Glue

What Makes a Weed Strain Exotic?

There are different factors that can contribute to a weed strain being considered exotic, such as:

Unique Genetic Lineage

Some exotic weed strains have a rare or unusual genetic background, resulting from crossbreeding different landraces or hybrids.

Distinctive Appearance and Aroma

Some exotic strains of weed have a striking visual appeal or a strong and complex smell that sets them apart from other strains.

High Potency and Cannabinoid Content

Some exotic strains of weed have a very high THC level or a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, making them more potent and effective than average strains.

Rare or Limited Availability

Some exotic strains of weed are hard to find or only available in certain regions or seasons, making them more coveted and valuable than common strains.

>>Check the best price for Green Gummy

How We Chose the Best Exotic Weed Strains

When choosing the best exotic weed strains, there are several factors to consider:

Potency & THC Level

High THC levels are often sought after for their strong psychoactive effects. Different exotic strains of weed have varying THC concentrations, so consider your tolerance and preferences.

Growing Difficulty

Some exotic strains of weed are more challenging to cultivate than others. Choose one that matches your gardening skills and resources.

Expected Yield

The amount of cannabis produced can be an essential factor, especially if you’re growing exotic strains of weed for personal use or as a business venture.

Flowering Time

Different exotic strains of weed have varying flowering times. Some mature quickly, while other best exotic weed strains take longer. Consider your patience and schedule.

Expected Effects

The best exotic weed strains can have different effects, ranging from relaxing and sedating to energetic and uplifting. Select a strain that aligns with your desired experience.

Remember that individual preferences and needs play a significant role in choosing the right exotic weed strain, so consider these factors to make an informed decision.

>>Check the best price for Green Gummy

Effects and Benefits of Exotic Weed

Some users report that exotic strains of weed can offer a range of effects and potential benefits, including:

Enhanced Relaxation and Stress Relief

Certain exotic strains of weed may provide relaxation and help reduce stress, making them popular choices for relaxation and unwinding.

Creativity and Focus

Some users claim that specific best exotic weed strains can enhance creativity and focus, potentially aiding in artistic or work-related tasks.

Pain Management

The best exotic weed strains might offer pain-relief properties for some individuals, which can be particularly beneficial for managing chronic pain conditions.

Appetite Stimulation

Certain best exotic weed strains are known to induce an increased appetite, which can be helpful for individuals dealing with appetite loss or certain medical conditions.

Potential Medicinal Benefits

While research is ongoing, there is potential for the best exotic weed strains to have various medicinal benefits, including managing symptoms of conditions like epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and more.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Exotic Weed Strains

Choosing exotic weed strains can be a fun and rewarding experience, but it also requires some research and consideration. Some of the factors to consider when choosing exotic weed strains are:

The Cannabinoid Content

Cannabinoids are the compounds in exotic strains of weed that produce the effects, such as THC, CBD, CBG, and others. For example, THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid that causes the high, while CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has many medical benefits.

Some exotic weed strains have high levels of THC, CBD, or both, while others have rare or novel cannabinoids that are not found in most strains. You should check the cannabinoid profile of the strain before buying it to make sure it suits your desired effects and tolerance level.

The Terpene Content

Terpenes are the aromatic molecules in cannabis that give it its flavor and smell. Some exotic weed strains have distinct or unusual terpene profiles that make them more flavorful, aromatic, or potent.

For example, some exotic strains of weed have a citrusy, piney, or minty aroma and taste, while others have a fruity, floral, or spicy flavor and smell. You should choose a strain that appeals to your senses and matches your mood.

The Environmental Variables

The environment in which cannabis is grown can affect the quality, potency, and characteristics

exotic strains of weed. Some exotic weed strains are grown in specific or optimal conditions that enhance their features or produce unique traits.

For example, some strains are grown in greenhouses, indoors, or outdoors; some are grown in organic or hydroponic systems; some are grown in different regions or climates. You should look for a strain that is grown in a way that ensures its quality and safety.

The Physical Characteristics

The physical appearance of cannabis can also be a factor to consider when choosing exotic weed strains. Some strains have noticeable features that make them more attractive or appealing to the eye.

For example, some strains have prominent trichomes or crystals that indicate their potency; some have different shapes or colors that indicate their genetic makeup; some have strong or dense buds that indicate their yield. You should choose a strain that looks good and meets your expectations.

>>Check the best price for Green Gummy

Tips for Consuming Exotic Weed Strains Safely

Consuming exotic weed strains safely is crucial to ensure a positive experience. Here are some tips:

Start Low and Go Slow: If you’re new to a particular strain of cannabis in general, begin with a small dose to gauge its effects. You can always consume more if needed, but you can’t reverse an excessive dose.

Understand THC Levels: Be aware of the THC content in the strain you’re using, as high-THC strains can be potent. Adjust your dosage accordingly.

Choose the Right Setting: Consume in a safe, comfortable environment where you feel at ease. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery while under the influence.

Stay Hydrated: Cannabis can sometimes cause dry mouth, so have water on hand to stay hydrated.

Avoid Mixing Substances: Combining cannabis with alcohol or other substances can amplify their effects and lead to unpredictable outcomes. It’s best to avoid mixing.

Know Your Limits: Understand your tolerance and limits. Everyone reacts differently, so respect your own boundaries.

Store Safely: Keep your cannabis products in a secure, childproof container to prevent accidental ingestion.

Stay Informed: Keep up to date with local cannabis laws and regulations. Ensure you’re consuming within the legal boundaries of your area.

Remember, the key to a safe and enjoyable experience with exotic weed strains is responsible consumption and being mindful of your own reactions and limits.

Growing Exotic Weed Strains at Home

Growing exotic weed strains at home can be a rewarding but challenging endeavor. Here are some key considerations:

Choosing the Right Strain

Research and select a strain that matches your cultivation skills, climate, and preferences for effects. Consider the THC and CBD levels, growth characteristics, and potential yield of the strain.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Cultivation

Decide whether you’ll grow your exotic strain indoors or outdoors. Indoor cultivation provides more control over environmental factors but can be more expensive.

Outdoor growing relies on natural sunlight and may be cost-effective but is subject to seasonal variations.

Soil and Nutrient Requirements

Choose high-quality soil or grow medium with good drainage and aeration. Consider using organic nutrients and supplements tailored to the growth stage of your plants.

Monitor pH levels and adjust as needed to ensure nutrient uptake.

Light and Temperature Considerations

Indoor: Invest in suitable grow lights (e.g., LEDs, HPS, or CMH) and maintain a consistent light cycle for the vegetative and flowering stages.

Outdoor: Ensure your plants receive adequate sunlight and protect them from extreme temperature fluctuations.

Harvesting and Curing Techniques

Harvest at the right time based on the strain’s flowering period and maturity. Trim the buds carefully, removing excess leaves.

Cure the harvested buds in glass jars to enhance flavor and potency. This involves opening and sealing the jars to regulate humidity.

Remember, successful cultivation requires careful attention to detail, regular monitoring, and adapting to the specific needs of your chosen exotic weed strain. It’s advisable to seek guidance from experienced growers or consult online resources for strain-specific tips.

>>Check the best price for Green Gummy

Frequently Asked Questions About Exotic Weed Strains

Here are answers to these frequently asked questions about exotic weed strains:

What’s the Strongest Exotic Weed?

One of the potent exotic strains is Amnesia Lemon Kush, known for its high THC content. However, strength can vary, and it’s essential to check lab results for specific strains.

What Are Zaza Strains?

Zaza strains are exotic cannabis varieties known for their unique genetics, flavors, and effects. They often have distinct terpene profiles that set them apart.

Is Exotic Weed Better Than Top Shelf?

The terms “exotic” and “top-shelf” aren’t necessarily interchangeable. Exotic strains often refer to unique, rare varieties, while top-shelf typically implies high quality. The preference between the two depends on individual taste.

What Makes a Weed Strain “Exotic”?

Exotic strains are typically considered exotic due to their rarity, unique genetics, flavors, and effects. They are often harder to find and have distinct characteristics.

Are Exotic Weed Strains Legal Everywhere?

Cannabis laws vary by location. While some regions have legalized exotic strains, others may not. It’s essential to be aware of local regulations.

Where Can I Find Exotic Weed Strains for Purchase?

Dispensaries in regions where cannabis is legal often offer exotic strains. You can also explore reputable online sources, but ensure they comply with local laws.

What Are the Potential Benefits of Consuming Exotic Weed Strains?

Exotic strains can offer various potential benefits, including pain relief, relaxation, increased creativity, and even potential medicinal applications. Effects can vary by strain.

What Are Terpenes, and Why Are They Important in Exotic Strains?

Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in cannabis and other plants. They contribute to the flavor and aroma of a strain and can also influence its effects. They are vital in defining the exotic character of a strain.

How Can I Consume Exotic Weed Strains Safely?

Consume responsibly, start with low doses, be mindful of THC levels, choose a suitable environment, and be aware of your own tolerance. Always comply with local laws.

What Are Some Popular Exotic Weed Strains?

Some popular exotic strains include Green Gummy, Cookies & Cream, and Northern Lights, each known for their unique characteristics and effects.

Can I Travel With Exotic Weed Strains?

Traveling with cannabis is subject to strict regulations. It’s generally not advisable to travel with cannabis, especially across international borders. Check local laws and regulations before traveling.

What’s the Best Exotic Weed Strain for Me? The Takeaway

Different cannabis strains have different effects on you. Depending on what you like and how you want to feel, you can choose the strain that suits you best.

If you are looking for a rare and exotic strain, you might want to try our top pick, Green Gummy from Seed Supreme. If you prefer a full-body high, you might like ILGM’s Cookies & Cream .

Feel free to experiment and explore different strains. You will have a great time being high as long as you enjoy yourself.