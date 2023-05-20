The Best Escort Sites to Find Local Escorts in 2023

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Your use of any of the sites listed in this article is subject to each site’s terms and conditions. Laws vary from state to state and over time. It is your sole responsibility to ensure the use of any sites or any of the services provided through the sites is compliant with your jurisdiction’s laws. The information provided herein shall not be used in any way to exchange money for sex.

Dating strangers online is all well and good, but there’s just something about the professionalism of a bona fide escort or call girl that you simply can’t find anywhere else, particularly if they’re from legitimate escort sites.

What we’re about to show you are some of the best escort sites and apps that you should check out if you want nothing but the most delightful escorts that are worth your time and money.

These men, women, and trans members come from legitimate online escort sites that aren’t just easy to use, but provide you with top-notch quality from start to finish.

Find out all about them right here!

Best Escort Sites in 2023

Adult Friend Finder – swingers, escorts, open-minded singles! Ashley Madison – discreet sexual encounters Switter – like a social media site for Sex Workers Tryst – lots of great independent female & male escorts EscortDirectory – features useful ads to find partners Bedpage – it’s Backpage, but for hot escort dates DoubleList – lets you rekindle lost flames Erotic Monkey – features detailed reviews Rub Maps – helps you find happy endings Adult Look – versatile escort locator

1. Adult Friend Finder – Top Adult Search Site with Live Cams

Pros

Available to all genders

One of the largest dating communities

Lots of amateur escorts available

Provides helpful escort dating guides

Lots of ways to connect with members

Cons

Some fake accounts found here

Arguably one of the best swinger dating sites online, Adult Friend Finder is another one of those general adult dating sites online that provides you with a great alternative for escort sites, and that’s all thanks to how diverse and large the communities and subgroups are on this platform.

For one, you can find dedicated forums and online user communities on AFF that are exclusively dedicated to connecting escorts with their clients. And when it comes to hooking you up with a hot escort to spend some time with, this site makes it as easy as possible by providing you with a variety of communication options, such as live video chats and public forums.

And if you don’t think your escort dating game is up to snuff just yet, it’s great that AFF provides their members with both staff-generated and user-made guides that can help you increase your chances of hiring a hottie for a nice date.

You might even find sugar babies on AFF too.

Lastly, and this is something that isn’t talked about nearly enough, AFF is a fine escort site for any and all genders, which means it’s more than enough for all of you LGBTQ+ members to find a proper escort that you can have a nice time with! It’s also one of the biggest swinger sites, so you might find group action for free!

2. Ashley Madison – Cheaper Alternative to an Escort Service

Pros

Humongous dating & escort community

Quick & easy payment options

Location-based search filters

Discretion & privacy are important

Available worldwide

Cons

Has had history of data leak

Not exclusively an escort site

Ashley Madison may be infamous for being one of the naughtiest hookup sites online, but what you might have not known is the fact that it’s also one of the best places to find a hot escort you can go out on a date with on the internet.

Especially if you’re a married man or woman who’s looking for a professional companion to escort you—whether on a wholesome stroll on the park or an afternoon tryst in the bushes— you’re going to find that AM is one of the finest escort site alternatives you can use right now.

For one, it’s available all over the world, with tens of millions of active members who are all looking for a quick and easy date. Since this isn’t an exclusive escort app or site, you just need to do a bit of digital digging to check out the available escorts in your area using AM’s efficient search engine and location-based algorithm.

Yes, AM entered headlines years ago due to an unfortunate data hack incident, but this escort site has made leaps and bounds since to make sure that you get the most secure dating experience these days. From anonymous payments to “secret chat” options that let you hide your name and info., you can rest your laurels knowing that what happens on AM stays in AM.

Related: Discreet Dating Sites

3. Switter – Twitter-Style Site to Find Escorts Near You

Pros

Active & professional community

Works like mainstream social media

Search tools are efficient

Quick and easy to use user interface

Cons

Scam & catfishing accounts here

Switter is an absolute godsend for both escorts and their clients alike, as this is a site that doesn’t just focus on pairing you with one another to get on with your business, but provides its users with more of a large and active online community dedicated to sex workers and their clientele.

As such, using Switter is pretty much akin to using a more mainstream social media platform like IG or FB, except you are more than welcome to connect with your chosen escort by simply replying to their posts (called “toots” on this platform).

In addition to that, clients such as yourself can very much get a nice look at the goods before choosing to hire their services, all thanks to Switter’s detailed profiles that also show any given escort’s ratings.

It’s free to use, with the option of creating a personalized account of your own or just diving right into the action and browsing the thousands of available escorts that the site has to offer. But since this is free, it suffers from the same problems as other sites that don’t charge anything when you use them: fake accounts and trolls.

As an added precaution, always remember to check out your chosen escort’s profile before proceeding with any transactions. If they have low ratings (or no ratings at all) best to steer clear and find a more legit member that you can go out with.

4. Tryst – One of the Best Escort Sites for Independent Escorts

Pros

Amazing search tools and filters

User interface is intuitive

Open to LGBTQ+ members

Has an escort interviews section

Cons

Fees tend to rack up if you’re not careful

Tryst is a haven for people who are looking for professional escorts without all the guff that comes from managers and agencies. In other words, you’re dealing with a true, blue independent escort site with Tryst.

Few other escort apps and websites can provide you with the sheer quality of features and services that this platform provides, and we’re not talking about their escort roster just yet.

For one, Tryst has one of the most diverse selections of professional independent escorts that range from call girls to call guys to LGBTQ+ professional companions who have set up their own businesses. That means you won’t have to deal with anyone other than your chosen escort if you want to hook up with them using Tryst.

And speaking of finding the right partner, this escorting website has arguably one of the most efficient search tools among its competitors. Rightfully so, considering the wide variety of partners they provide you. Tryst lets you filter your searches based on gender, body type, and even race.

To further help you with your search, Tryst even has a dedicated section for escort interviews where you get a glimpse of what some of their models are like. It was also crowned as the top escort site by pleasure-seeker.com in 2021.

5. EscortDirectory – Top Escort Directory Website

Pros

Lots of escort ads to choose from

Live camming option available

Provides detailed escort profiles

Nice & simple user interface

Useful advanced search tool

Cons

Ads can get annoying

Escort quality varies

If you’re more the type of person who prefers fewer algorithms than personally looking for the right kind of escort to take out on a date, then you’re going to find EscortDirectory to be one of your go-to professional companion websites.

Don’t get us wrong: just because you’re going to hunt for the right escort yourself doesn’t mean ED doesn’t help you at all. On the contrary, this escort website is a treasure trove of professional dating partners of varying degrees of quality, experience, and of diverse backgrounds and categories as well.

With tens of thousands of available escort ads, ED stays true to its name by literally providing you with a directory of the hottest call girls and call boys to hook up with. Once you find the right ad, you can either delve further into your chosen hottie to research them via ED’s detailed profiles or just go ahead and message them.

Speaking of messages, you can even do live video cam chats with the available escorts on this site for whatever purpose, be it as an initial meet and greet or a kinky little online date.

And in cases that you can’t find what you’re looking for on your account lobby, don’t worry: their advanced search function will make sure you get accurate results based on your preferences, which has filters as diverse as breast size, eye color, and even the kind of kinks you might prefer your escort to have.

6. Bedpage – A Top Site Like Backpage for Escorting

Pros

No account signup needed

Allows you to find nearby escorts

User interface is clean and simple

Allows you to stay anonymous

Perfect for major cities

Cons

Somewhat small community

Numerous fake accounts spotted

Backpage might have gone the way of the dodo, but escort sites like Bedpage have picked up the kinky torch to provide you with a platform that can help you look for the nearest and hottest professional companions that you can hire for a good time.

Much like other Backpage alternatives, Bedpage is an ads site that doesn’t rely on an algorithm in order to pair you up with the right escort. Instead, all you need to do is either search through the many available escort ads that other members post on the site, or simply make a post of your own that advertises what kind of partner you’re looking for.

Perfect for people residing in larger cities, you’re going to find that Bedpage is one of the most efficient escort websites that can help you find nearby potential companions. And if you have more discerning tastes, you can always filter your queries using their search tool, which allows you to categorize escort ads by ethnicity, fetishes, etc.

It’s also 100% free to use and they don’t require any account setups for you to enjoy what this amazing escort site has to offer, so you can basically visit them and get right down to business!

RELATED: Best Backpage Alternatives 2023

7. DoubleList – Top Ads from Hot Escorts Near You

Pros

You can use it for free

Open to all genders

Quick and easy account signup

Fun “Lost Connections” feature

Cons

Most users don’t add images to ads

DoubleList might look like your ordinary ads site except it’s dedicated to adult dating in general, but it’s so much more. Obviously, it rightfully belongs on our list because you can definitely use this platform to find a hot escort.

Even better, DoubleList is a total free-for-all escort ads site that allows any and all genders to find the right partner they can hook up with.

However, what makes DL stand out from other adult sites out there is how it doesn’t simply stick to location-based algorithms, much less a lack of a proper algorithm at all a la Reddit r/4/r’s. Instead, DoubleList bases the ads that you see both on your location AND your escort date preferences, which they determine when you key in the category that you like.

Both clients and escorts can post their ads here, and there are no holds barred to how specifically naughty you can get with your posts. In fact, it’s highly encouraged!

But what makes DL even more fun is their “Lost Connections” feature, which lets you look for a specific user that you’ve met through the site before and somehow, well, lost your connection with. Doing so increases your chances of finding them through DL again and when you do? Well, let’s just say it’s like a reenactment of Pretty Woman!

8. Erotic Monkey – User Reviews of Escort Services

Pros

Detailed escort reviews available

User interface is easy to use

Nice search filters

Great option for affordable escorts

Cons

Only available in the US

Let’s get this out of the way: Erotic Monkey only works in the US of A, so you’re going to have to go to the Land of the Free if you want to enjoy what this escort reviews site has to offer. But once you do, you might probably be itching for that green card, because EM is one of the nicest escort websites you can check out right now.

One of the things that you’re going to love about it is how EM has a roster of some of the most legit and professional escorts working in the industry right now. So, whether you’re looking for an innocent get-together over a cup of coffee or you want something more sensual, this site can deliver that for you.

And since EM values customer experience a lot, this escort site makes it a point to provide their members with a detailed reviews section to let you know the product you’re getting before you decide to send some cash their way.

With thousands of available escorts, EM is also a great platform for both high rollers and budget escort hunters, since they have a stable of affordable options along with more expensive ones.

9. Rub Maps – Best for Escort Hangout Searches

Pros

Search for dating venues

Has an active & legitimate dating community

Features escort and date venue reviews

Nice categories

Cons

Needs premium membership to access features

Site design needs an update

Rub Maps is one of the best escort sites to check out if you’re not simply looking to take out a hot companion that you can have some fun with. Yes, that’s an option as well, but what makes RM such a unique escort service platform is how it also provides you with escort hotspots.

For one, you can use these venues as nice guides to find out where you should take your chosen partner to make the most out of your date. In other cases, you can simply visit your favorite escort at one of these venues—which are usually massage parlors— to have yourself a relaxing time complete with a happy ending.

With the help of RM’s great search filters, you can narrow down your queries to make sure that you get the right professional partner. These categories include ethnicity, breast size, and pay rates (which is nifty when you’re on a budget).

10. Adult Look – Among the Best Escort Websites Around the World

Pros

Accepts numerous currencies

Features detailed escort profiles

Paid membership is a great deal

Escort reviews available

Straightforward user interface

Cons

Needs more free content

Lots of annoying ads

Adult Look might not share the same glitz and glamor that you can see on other escort sites, but it honestly doesn’t need all that. Much like a tootsie pop, you’re going to find that all the good stuff’s inside.

AL is able to give you a nice live feed of available ads posted by both escorts and potential clients in order to help them connect and meet with one another.

In addition to that, you’re going to find that AL’s escort profiles are an immense help in providing you a clearer picture of what you can expect from any of their given call girls. Here, you’re going to find basic details like physical stats, but what we really appreciate is how they also feature lots of photos and a list of the services they provide their clients.

You’re going to need a paid membership to unlock all the hot features on this escort site, though, but rest assured that it’s not going to break the bank. And once you’re in, you probably won’t look at other escort sites. From porn clips to a wide range of payment options, AL proves you can’t judge a call girl site by its homepage!

11. Eros – Great for BDSM Escorts Near You

Pros

No membership needed

Escorts here are verified and legit

Nice user interface

Specializes in fetish and BDSM themes

Live chat option available

Cons

Lots of ads

No available escort reviews

Eros is a top escort website if your sexual preferences lean toward the less conventional. This call girl site is made specially to help you find subs and doms as well as other escorts who are experts at various fetishes (feet worship, Furry, etc.).

If you’re searching for a professional partner who can bust out the whips and ball gags in your area, then you’re also going to be glad that Eros manages to properly organize their members based on location. There aren’t any pairing algorithms in place here, so you have the freedom to browse and look for the perfect dominatrix or squirrel-costumed hottie you want to have a great time with.

It’s also a nice bonus that Eros has Cybersex: their live chat feature that allows you to hook up with your chosen partner online.

12. Adult Search – Best for LGBTQ+ Escorts

Pros

Open to any and all genders

Has a respectful and active community

They offer porn clips

Location-based searches

Cons

Needs more search filters

Adult Search might very well be your escort superstore because they pretty much have all kinds of professional companions coming from diverse genders, sexual preferences, and categories.

As such, it has made a reputation as one of the best LGBTQ+ escort sites around right now, which allows you to look for the perfect gay, lesbian, trans call girls, and call boys apart from the usual cisgender heterosexual options. It really is one of the best escort sites around.

Speaking of options, yes, Adult Search is efficient when it comes to locating their available members within your area. However, other search categories that you can find on other platforms are missing here. Regardless, though, their overall filters are serviceable and can help you find what you’re looking for.

In addition, members of AS also post porn clips that you can buy at affordable rates. So, if your funds are a little low, you can always go the digital route and enjoy some pre-recorded fun in the comfort of your own home.

13. TS4Rent – Best Trans & Non-Binary Escorts

Pros

Has a useful escort reviews section

Very LGBTQ+ friendly (obviously)

Live chat with escorts

Great escort locator feature

Cons

Paid membership a bit pricey

TS4rent is an escort site that primarily offers transgender models. However, if you think that this site simply hooks you up with a hot TS escort, then you’re missing out on a whole lot of other sweet stuff that this escort dating website has to offer.

For one, TS4rent is one of those uncommon platforms that offer their users a bevy of pre-recorded porn clips that feature their stable of hot trans sex workers. And if you want a more intimate online experience, the site also has a live chat feature that allows you and your TS call girl to have a nice private session.

Of course, none of those nice online offerings can truly match a real-life date with a hot trans escort, and this is where TS4rent gets a leg up over their competition: they can instantly provide you with the nearest available professional companions that you can hire with a simple click of a button!

It’s also nice that they have a reviews section that lets you see the kind of service you’re getting from their models, so feel free to check that out if you’re not entirely sure about who to take out for a date.

14. TSescorts – A Top Free Trans Escorts Site

Pros

Escort accounts are verified

Offers adult videos too

Available in different languages

Specializes in trans escorts

Cons

Needs more search filters

TSescorts is as advertised: it’s a platform where transsexual professional companions can hook up with the right clients.

So, if you have a taste for pre-op or post-op (or both) hotties, this is the best platform to check out. You’re going to find all sorts of trans escorts here and, even better, TSescorts doesn’t simply stick to providing you with an escort locator service.

In addition to that, this site also features hot porn videos from some of their models as well as a live video chat feature to help you connect with them without having to leave your seat.

It’s mostly available worldwide, so it’s no surprise that TSescorts have language options to help you navigate their platform better.

15. Escort Babylon – Best Professional Escort Site

Pros

Use it for free

Escort profiles are detailed

Offers porn star escort dates

Has a reviews section

Location-based roster

Cons

Dated site design

Mostly available in the U.S.

Escort Babylon is one of the best-kept secrets in the online sex work industry (well, maybe not anymore since we’re sharing it with you). This escort site is an absolute hub for both true, blue professional companions AND legitimate porn stars who moonlight as escorts whenever they’re free.

In addition to that, EB is great at providing you with a location-based roster that varies depending on which state you’re in, so you can always get a fresh young thing depending on your location.

The escort profiles on this site are highly detailed, with photos and services featured to give you a clear idea of the goods. Even more useful is the escort reviews section, which gives you a more in-depth look at how good (or bad) any given model on EB is.

Now, if only they finally decide to update their site’s design…

16. USA Sex guide – “Get Laid” Basically Anywhere in the US

Pros

Customer support is aces

Large and active community

Provides a secure platform

Works similar to mainstream social media

Cons

Membership fee a bit pricey

Site interface needs streamlining

USA Sex Guide is an active sex worker forum; an escort locator; and an adult social media site all rolled into one. The result is one of the most versatile escort websites you can find that not only effectively provides you with useful location-based suggestions when you’re looking for an escort, but also provides you with detailed reviews and great interactions with the millions of other members they have.

True to its name, USASG is available throughout the whole United States, with its main goal to help you find the hottest and most trusted escorts and call girls in any town—be it in Brooklyn or Boise.

All you need to do to find the perfect escort to take away all your stress is to hop on over to their efficient search engine and key in your preferences along with your location. The site handles the rest and you’ll be having a nice tete a tete with one of the many sex workers here in no time.

17. Private Delights – Verified Escort Profiles

Pros

Has a free basic account option

Escorts here are all legit

User interface is simple and efficient

Useful search filters

Cons

Paid membership is a bit expensive

Slightly small community

Private Delights is the kind of escort directory you should visit if you’re wary of getting catfished or scammed. That’s because this platform prides itself on being an escort site that’s made up of 100% verified profiles, which means each and every call girl you can find here has been vetted.

Apart from that, PD also has efficient search filters that let you find the nearest escort that matches your needs. However, you’re going to need to opt for a paid membership if you want to access this feature, which can get a bit pricey.

On the bright side, though, PD offers free basic accounts with limited features, which is enough to help you locate the right hottie for an escort date.

18. The Erotic Review – Top Escort Database Online

Pros

Visually appealing and convenient user interface

Lots of available escorts

Features detailed escort reviews

Gives out free basic accounts

Highly detailed search feature

Cons

Needs more free stuff

Search tool a bit daunting

The Erotic Review is, first and foremost, a database for escorts that provides you with some of the most detailed profiles and reviews. Secondly, of course, it’s a platform that allows you to hook up with said escorts.

It’s also one of the best escort sites in 2023!

What we love about this site is how they probably have the most intensive search engine available among any other escort sites out there. This can honestly prove to be quite of a challenge when you’re new to the site, but believe us: it pays off once you get the hang of it.

Whether you’re in search of upcoming talents with affordable rates or high-class sex workers that know their way around the pole, TER is an invaluable resource that few other escort sites can match.

19. Preferred 411 – Discreet Adult Services Online

Pros

Find local escorts in multiple categories

Provides a secure escort dating environment

Tells you when new escorts sign up

Overall affordable escort rates

Cons

Membership fee is pricey

Preferred 411 is undeniably one of the safest places on the internet in which you can conduct your business and find the right escort date to take out to social gatherings or private functions. Simply put, they make sure that only the P411 members you like can see what you’re up to.

With diverse options and useful filters that help you search the various categories they have available on the site, this escort directory is more than enough to provide you with the perfect call girl. But, if you ask us, our absolute favorite feature here is how the site alerts you whenever a new escort pops up on their site.

It’s like popping over to Krispy Kreme and getting those glazed donuts while they’re hot and fresh! Yum!

Escort Directory FAQs

Are escorts the same thing as prostitutes?

Although the escorting profession is closely linked with prostitution, there’s a clear line that separates the two.

On one hand, you have prostitutes: these are people who explicitly sell sexual services to their clients. As such, their profession is mostly illegal in the US and many other places.

On the other hand, though, there are escorts: they can be more closely described as “professional companions”. You pay them to spend time with you in general; any sexual activity that they perform is not strictly part of their transactions.

Having said that, escorts aren’t necessarily illegal.

The law around escorting is muddy and varies from region to region, so make sure you’re aware of the legalities before you find local escorts.

RELATED: “You start at the top and work your way down” My Interview With A Prostitute

Is escorting legal in the US?

Long story short: escorting is a rather sensitive profession in the US as a whole. Some states and cities outright forbid them while others, such as Las Vegas, have more lax rules that allow escorts to perform their services legally, complete with permits and all.

If you’re looking to find escorts in the US, you need to be careful.

Can I get in trouble for using escort sites in the US?

Not really. The thing is, online escort sites and apps—and the entire escort industry as a whole—is in legal limbo when it comes to US laws.

Just keep in mind that escorts aren’t necessarily sex workers, so US prostitution laws don’t cover their profession. However, since escorting is closely linked to sex work, there are instances where the US’ laws and statutes do cover them.

Like we said, the whole profession is in limbo, which makes it a bit of both.

Can I hire porn stars for dates?

Want to find escorts that are famous? No problem.

Some adult video stars work as escorts on the side, especially when they’re not too busy making porn clips and movies. Sites like Escort Babylon feature some porn stars in their roster that you can connect with and possibly hire as an escort.

Although do keep in mind that their rates tend to be higher than your average professional companion. They’re celebs in their own right, after all.

What’s the best site for male escorts?

We highly recommend that you check out Tryst, Adult Friend Finder, and Ashley Madison.

These sites are versatile and feature a wide range of male escorts that can provide you with the companionship you’re looking for. Do note that these sites aren’t exclusively made for male escorts, though: you’re going to need to use their respective search tools to look for the right hunk to bunk.

Where can I look for trans escorts?

Sites like Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison have a diverse selection of available escorts, with trans partners being one of them.

However, if you’re looking for a site that exclusively caters to trans escorts and sex workers, then you should definitely check out an escort directory site like TSescorts or TS4rent. These two platforms are specifically made for fans of TS escorts, and they offer other entertaining online content as well.

What’s the best escort site right now?

AshleyMadison is a step above its competitors, what with lots of available professional escorts and site functions that help you easily find the sex worker you’re looking for.

However, sites like Tryst and Adult Friend Finder can also give AM a run for its money. These platforms are widely available; contain active and large communities, and also provide their users with affordable escort dates.

RELATED: What’s It Like To Date A Sex Worker?

Finding the Best Escort Directory Online – Our Final Word

With this comprehensive list of online escort sites that feature nothing but the most legitimate and trusted platforms available right now, you won’t have to search high and low to find the perfect website or app that can hook you up with the right escort.

Whether it’s Ashley Madison, or Adult Friend Finder, there’s something in this article for anyone who just wants a hot companion wrapped around their arms. And we’re not even referring to sexy times, too: you can hire an escort for the simple fun of having a partner to spend quality time with.

Just remember to keep yourself safe whenever you go out and if things get hot, don’t forget to put on some protection.

Enjoy, boys and girls!

Disclaimer: The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Your use of any of the sites listed in this article is subject to each site’s terms and conditions. Laws vary from state to state and over time. It is your sole responsibility to ensure the use of any sites or any of the services provided through the sites is compliant with your jurisdiction’s laws. The information provided herein shall not be used in any way to exchange money for sex.

Related articles: