You’ve probably run into those annoying porn game pop-up ads that lead you to shabby-looking, jank sites with very little to offer in terms of a quality gaming experience.

It’s plain suffering, honestly.

There are erotic adventures to be had, though, with the top VR porn games that stimulate, entertain, and satisfy you in equal measure.

We’ve played through countless titles and shortlisted the best – a mix of enchanting FMV beauties, 3D versions of A-list adult film stars, and character customization for the perfect girl of your dreams.

All these and much more VR porn are waiting for you on the other end of this exposition.

Top 10 VR Porn Games Rated and Reviewed

1. DezyRed – Top VR Porn Game Overall

Top features

8K visuals

Real porn stars

No monthly charges

Free to play

Compatible with

Oculus Rift S

Microsoft MR

HTC Vive Pro

Oculus Quest/Quest 2 (now Meta Quest)

Genre: Sex simulator

DezyRed is a game changer in the interactive VR porn games scene, boasting the first 8k gaming visuals. Shout out to the developers who made it easily accessible, allowing you to create an account, and start playing for free.

Fill up on the stunning gameplay environment created by FMV technology instead of relying on 3D animation that can still have a minimalistic and sometimes unrealistic effect.

To experience that full-immersive reality, you get both 180° and 360° views while controlling every aspect of the action and bossing your own fantasy experience.

Yeah, it’s pretty dope.

Whether it’s a feisty threesome or intimate encounters with world-renowned adult film stars, DezyRed’s VR sex simulator has you covered all the way. Among names like Angela White and Maddy May, you will find explicit adventures among the naughtiest beauties to spur your delight.

The game’s freemium model requires you to purchase new scenes.

If you’re content with sticking with the same ol’ thing, well, you won’t have to pay. Otherwise, the upside of buying the premium cake is you get new experiences to spice things up as you go.

It also employs outstanding audiovisuals that sound as good as if you were in the same room with the model.

Strap on your Oculus, Microsoft, PS Gear, or HTC headset, and be a level ahead in the game.

2. Virt-A-Mate (VRporn.com) – Most Customizable VR Porn Game

Top features

Fully customizable environment

3D characters

Free with VR Porn subscription

Great voice acting

Compatible with

Oculus Rift S

Microsoft MR

HTC Vive Pro

Oculus Quest/Quest 2

Genre: VR sex simulator, virtual girlfriend simulator

Besides showcasing a variety of porn scenes, VR Porn also doubles up as a fine collection of ingenious, independently developed games. Some of the classics here include Virt-A-Mate, Slaves of Rome, and Captain Hardcore. But out of the three, Virt-A-Mate definitely kicks ass!

Separating the good from the chaff can be tedious when you have to go through each game to find your perfect fit, but Virt-A-Mate has outstanding gameplay and incredible graphics.

The best bit is that you can customize your character models and even the scenery to suit all your ideal tastes.

This sex simulator employs CGI and 3D renderings to create models that come alive and react to all your motions via your controllers. And get this…Virt-A-Mate has the platform’s most graphically realistic character models, giving you the closest to real sex game experience.

Tried and tested, my friends.

Upcoming game developers usually feel at home here since they create entire scenes on desktop, switch it up and watch the fruits of their labor on VR.

If you enjoy anime and other fantasy erotic worlds, like hentai, Virt-A-Mate’s bestselling feature allows you to create your ideal girls and entertain yourself without boundaries.

You only need specific PC requirements to run the heavy customization specs, which, sadly, are unavailable for Mac Os and need a cable function on the Oculus Quest.

All in all, for $7.95 – $19.95/month for unlimited titles, this customizable sex universe is not one to miss out on.

3. Date Night (VRBangers) – Top Free VR Porn Game

Top features

Free with VRBangers subscription

Engaging casual gameplay

4K FMV quality

No need for VR gear

Compatible with

Windows MR

Desktop

Oculus Rift/Go/Quest

PSVR

Gear VR

HTC Vive

Genre: Puzzle game

Leave alone the addictive misconceptions of puzzle games like Candy Crush; the delightful Date Night is the perfect mix between gaming and lewd fun. It comes as a packaged product in your VR Bangers subscription, so you get more fireworks and pay less.

No hidden charges. No in-game purchases.

Convenient, right?

Judging from their enchanting VR porn scenes, don’t expect any less than cinematic FMV action on the game. If you are a beginner looking for a VR porn game with a competitive approach, then DN is your best bet.

Date Night is a free puzzle game where the spoils of your adventures come in very rewarding forms of hotshot VR dates from the world of adult entertainment.

Match blocks of different colors and clear your way through the various levels to get rewarded with steamy FMV scenes that’ll make you feel more than a winner.

Know what I am saying?

Unlock new scenes with each advance, featuring star vixens, the likes of Bridgette B and Gianna Dior, with more frequently added with each progression you make.

The best part about this game is that you don’t necessarily need VR equipment. It was designed to be played on PC using your mouse, but good VR goggles add to the thrills.

For either $15/$30/month or $250 VRBangers Lifetime Membership, you can get access to unlimited updates to this VR sex game and get notified each time a new scene is up for conquest.

DN is one of the best VR porn games to start your VR gaming quest, thanks to the casual, yet entertaining gameplay that has even the most hardcore VR fans hooked.

4. Sin VR – Fantastical VR Sex Game

Top features

Access to other franchise games

3D graphics

Free mode available

$7.99/month

Compatible with

Oculus Rift and Quest (through Oculus Link mode)

HTC Vive

Microsoft Mixed Reality

Genre: Dominatrix simulator, Waifu sex simulator, Sex game jank

In the forbidden world of Sin VR, you are only as limited as your wildest imaginations in the 3D rendered world of anime fun and futanari treats.

This VR porn game has an entertaining and mind-blowing lineup of dominatrix and cosplay scenes with very intriguing characters that add life and pomp to your virtual world.

All you have to do is download the app on your pc, and you are ready to go.

There is a free-to-play version where you are spoiled for choice among visually striking vixens, many of which are modeled after famous film and fantasy characters.

You can also add more to your collection.

But that will make you dig deeper into your pockets. These additional costs, however, are nothing compared to the resulting gameplay.

The Sinful Bundle of Joy, for instance, goes for a discounted price of $29.99 and gives you permanent access to 4 character models (including hot anime girls) with their respective scenes. You can whip them out whenever you like or even mix them together in a scene.

Sin VR’s graphics may not agree with everybody’s tastes, but a lover of the jank will fit in like a glove. The gameplay is well-choreographed and very effective if you have a VR controller in hand.

Playing without a VR setup will force you to utilize only your mouse, which cannot perform a specific range of functions, especially when you are playing in a dominant role.

The game’s unique selling point is its use of entertaining dialogues with the characters to give you a better context and engage your creativity while playing.

I’d say this VR sex game is the perfect place to create your fantasies…

5. 3DX Chat – Top Multiplayer Sex VR Porn Game

Top features

Interactive gaming

Personalize your avatar

Teledildonics compatible

Starts from $9.99 monthly

Compatible with

Oculus Rift

Genre: VR social simulator

3DXChat’s homepage can fool you into thinking it is one of those washed-up scam games that keeps distracting you with annoying pop-ups on adult sites.

But in reality…

This simulation game was created as the ideal social gaming platform, where you can morph into a character that depicts your deepest erotic fantasies.

3DX is a truly immersive experience that even allows you to customize your avatar and virtual world to basic details such as clear skin and whether you’ll do glamorous ornaments or not.

You get to travel across the infinite gaming galaxy to other users’ exotic locations. There, you meet real-life people (in their avatars, of course) and have casual sexual encounters of your choosing.

It won’t cost you much either, since this sex game currently has a $9.99 monthly subscription discount. I think this is very decent pricing, considering the experience they’re selling.

3DX Chat’s VR porn game also has interactive features like in-game chats that are pretty cool and allow seamless communication with your other partners logged into the game.

The cream on this cake…?

You can opt to strap on a wireless vibrator like Lovense’s sex toys (e.g., Max 2 and Lush) or Octopus Plus, which connect and function seamlessly with the game.

What more could you ask for?

6. HolodexxxVR – Most Realistic 3D Visuals for Porn VR

Top features

Awesome graphics

Available in different languages

One-off purchase ($5)

Free demo available

Compatible with

Vive

Pimax

Rift

Windows Mixed Reality

Genre: Sex simulator

Graphics are everything in virtual reality, and good VR sex games, in part, narrow down to the kind of aesthetic they bring on board for the user.

Holodexxx VR sex simulator uses futuristic tech to bring your best fantasies to life. It ticks all the boxes as far as in-game graphics go, with stunning rendered versions of famous porn stars headlining the show.

The high visual effects created by their 3D scanning technology create very realistic scenes with exceptional life-like models.

Heck, even their body language is as real as your thumb scrolling over your phone, and you get to play through different scenes while manning all the controls.

And that’s not all…

You can let Mia Malkova or Riley Reid do their famous stunts on you in this sex game while you sit back and enjoy 360° views like a distinguished club patron.

The highlight of this VR experience is that, unlike other subscription-based models, you don’t pay monthly fees to keep the game. By paying a $5 one-off fee, you’ll enjoy your 3D porn games for as long as your computer can stay alive, with no arm-twisting, in-game purchases.

Uhmm, the scene plots could use some twists and improvements, but they are still effective when it comes down to what really matters – relatable content.

It is also one of the few translatable games, available in 13 different languages in case English isn’t your first.

7. XStoryPlayer – VR Porn Game With Intriguing Plots

Top features

Intriguing plots

Free version available

AI-powered characters

$18 one-time purchase

Compatible with

Vive

Oculus Rift

Genre: Adult dating simulator

Playing porn games is always about the thrill of all the action it presents, but we still want more in terms of graphics rendering, engaging storylines, and dramatic twists.

XStory Player engages both your body and mind, by playing out interesting scenes that require you to coax and court the characters before they can give you a piece of their cherry.

Inside the game’s alternate reality, you’ll meet hot girls online, chat with them, and end up linking in virtual places for dates.

Whether you get laid or not depends on your convincing power (yeah, it’s that real), and thumbs up to the writers for the dramatized dialogues that play out like actual dates with your crush.

Once you get your crush hooked and ready for the rumble, you can go as far as you like, but keep in mind that she can react or withdraw anytime she feels mishandled.

We can’t resist the thrill, honestly.

The exciting thing about the gameplay is that you can reset the scene any time you hit a snag while hitting on a character and start afresh.

Not many VR porn games have that…

The characters’ artificial intelligence and 3D rendering give off a cool animated demeanor and human likeness in their personalities. Also, I love how customizable the characters are; down to zippers that are very satisfying when dressing down your lady.

It’s definitely worth the buy.

8. Let’s Play With Nanai – Best Hentai VR Sex Simulator

Top features

Highly immersive graphics

Personalized settings

2 separate in-game locations

$30 one-off purchase

Compatible with

Oculus Rift

HTC Vive

Genre: Sex simulator

Assemble all suckers of anime and manga to the thrilling world of hentai and meet your new escort by the name of Nanai.

She is a uniform-clad hottie that lets you explore her world in a cleverly designed bedroom in this hentai VR porn game. Here, you can tinker with Nanai’s uniform, undergarments, and the surroundings to get a well-laid-out environment.

Instead of FMV environments, this hentai VR porn game uses cell shading to produce an attractive character and tip-top visuals that are characteristic of most hentai productions.

For the best experience, I recommend using VR goggles to enjoy the game’s accurate movement synchronization. You’ll get to see Nanai bouncing off your thrusts and reacting to all your touch actions in real-time.

The only downside is that the game is only compatible with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift controllers. You can still play the game without the VR goggles, but you will miss out on the mind-blowing synched movements.

Also, sadly, Nanai doesn’t play for too long since her scenes are up to half an hour only. Nonetheless, she is still good enough when you need to get a quick one out after a long day.

Still…

With two other interchangeable locations to choose from, you don’t have to limit your adventures to one single bed.

9. Choose Your Character (VR Cosplay X) – Best VR Porn Cosplay

Top features

Compatible with most devices

Comes with VR Cosplay membership

Lots of characters

$24.95/month

Compatible with

Oculus

HTC Vive

PSVR

Samsung Gear VR

Valve Index

Daydream View

It simply wouldn’t be fair to leave out the amazing scenes on VRCX.

Though the experience is ideally not like other VR games, they feature your favorite comic, movie, and game characters in their erotic state, which you won’t get on TV. If you are yet to check out the site, there are lots of VR scenes to keep you locked behind your door for hours.

The ‘Choose Your Character’ section is a hit as it lets you pick your preferred model. Here, you get to meet costumed A-list porn stars, playing out various adult versions of films or games unseen before.

Witness the true workings of Wonder Woman’s lasso in 4K.

A VRCX subscription grants you unlimited access to everything in their catalog, with scenes running up to an hour long.

Thankfully, the site accommodates all types of VR headsets. Something not very common in most sex simulators and VR games.

With binaural audio and all-around views, you could be in total control of the Batcave with Harley, doing what she does best; wreaking havoc with her baseball bat.

10. VR Love (VRporn.com) – Best Sex VR Porn Game Syncopation

Top features

Creative storyline

Two modes of play

Syncs with teledildonics

Purchase from $5

Compatible with

HTC Vive

Oculus Rift

Genre: VR sex simulator, social simulator

VR Love is another hit and also one of the best VR sex games coming out of VR Porn’s kitchen, aside from Virt-A-Mate and Captain Hardcore.

On VR Love, you can choose to play any of the two modes; Free or Story Mode. Whether you choose guided gameplay or a free roam adventure, there are fewer limits to how you choose to explore the scenes with your avatar.

The story mode has an intriguing plot that plays out to arouse your sexual desires.

Give your avatar some personal touches while also creating one or more partners to get down with. You can tailor their physical measurements, hair color, and skin type to fit your style(s).

You will be pleased to learn that the characters were designed to submit to your commands, so you’ll have a blast playing this dominatrix simulator with your submissive babes.

VR Love displays very sharp visuals whose only mission is stimulating your creativity and keeping you glued to the unfolding story without squinting.

You can even bring your Lovense Nora or Max into the action, as they are the only compatible sex toys at the moment. They sync movements from the game to the vibrations to give you real-time stimulation as you play.

Top VR Porn Sites To Play Your Favorite VR Sex Games

Apart from the top VR porn games above, here are some awesome VR porn sites where you can catch some pretty amazing VR porn scenes for when you feel like switching the menu a bit.

1. SexLikeReal – Spoiled For Choice, Endless Selection

If you need a quick release, just gear up and head to SLR, where you’re assured of finding a VR video that’s hotter than the sun. SLR is one of the most preferred VR porn sites due to its huge stack of content, most of which is produced by other companies.

This doesn’t mean that they don’t make their own films.

As a matter of fact, they’ve produced some top-quality SLR Originals with Dream Team and Busted! having huge success with the fans. For $29.99/month, you also get access to an unlimited VR porn gallery to pass the time with.

2. Virtual Taboo – Taboo VR Scenes for the Naughty Among Us

Beware!

Europe’s finest babes are on the loose, starring in steamy step-relation scenes unlike any you have previously come across. Not to mention all their content is originally produced, so you don’t have to worry about poor-quality flicks dampening your experience.

All their scenes are in epic 7K quality and support most VR devices on the market.

If you fancy very creative threesomes and groupies, you can check out some of VT’s highly-rated scenes this year, like Final Exam and Daddy’s Models.

3. WankzVR – Great Production Quality All-Around

Popularly known as the ‘Netflix of Porn’, Wankz takes your virtual reality porn experience to the next level with full-length scenes featuring some of the hottest booties in the adult entertainment industry.

They are world-famous for their revolutionary push for VR content, making them a force to reckon with among adult film producers.

On Wankz’s top-rated video category, Load Trip seems to be taking the net by storm. You can also pick your ideal beauty from the massive model list and experience their goodness in 7K quality at your own comfort.

4. CzechVR – Best Amateur Porn Content

Whether you want to stream or download, CzechVR has a massive catalog to dive into when you need to spend some quality time alone. The homepage greets you with an array of beautiful faces, such as Agatha Vega and a host of many other upcoming models.

For $24.95/month, the site gives you access to all their sister sites producing exclusive niche content, giving you a wide variety of VR clips to choose from.

Since most of the scenes run for 45 minutes to an hour on average, you don’t have to worry about being cut short.

5. Naughty America VR – Most Famous VR Site in the US

Most of us who have been into virtual reality porn for a while have already bumped into Naughty America’s clips one too many times. They are the one-stop shop for the naughtiest VR porn content, such as My Friend’s Hot Mom and tons of clips of school girls gone bad.

Since they produce new scenes regularly (780+ as of the time of the review), the site has categorized its videos to give you an easy time picking what suits you.

With such a library at your disposal, you’d best believe you won’t be coming up for air once you get into the VR scene.

Brief Guide: How To Play VR Porn Games



Without any prior VR experience, setting up VR games for the first time can be challenging and often frustrating before you get fully grounded on the technicalities.

Our brief guide to playing VR porn games levels the nitty gritty for you and gives you the basic guidelines for a successful experience.

1. VR Goggles Compatibility

For the last decade, there has been an overflow of VR headsets in the market from many tech companies. While this may give you loads of options to pick from, it’s also now turned into a headache due to the many low-tier techs finding their way onto the scene.

For instance, not every VR headset can handle the high computing power needed to render the high graphics of these VR games. That’s why most VR porn gaming platforms usually list the requirements for the VR headsets to work.

Ignoring this can lead to costly mistakes.

If you have been VR shopping for a while, then you have probably noticed that the best kits will cost you a relatively steep amount – somewhere between $200 and $1,000.

Here are some of the popular devices usually compatible with most adult VR games:

Oculus Rift

Oculus Quest/ Quest 2 (now Meta)

PlayStation VR

HTC Vive

Microsoft MR

Samsung Gear

Still, always ensure you do a background check on your desired game to confirm whether it supports the gear in hand.

2. Launching Your Headsets

After completing your purchase, it’s now time to boot up your VR headsets and prepare them for first-time use. Most manufacturers recommend that you charge the headset to full capacity first before turning it on.

Afterward, get familiar with the UI if it comes with a built-in one, or connect it to your PC and get it up and running. This will help you understand the navigation to give you an interrupted VR experience.

3. Pick Your Game

Picking a suitable game goes beyond the graphics and technology that went behind its making.

You should consider:

Your Preferences

You must go for an adult VR game that serves all your tastes and preferences well. The good news is that there are several categories having different adult games.

If you like BDSM and bondage, then you should go for games like SinVR, which has various rooms acting as a dominatrix simulator.

There are also VR hentai games that serve people who get excited from consuming anime and manga adult content.

If you’re not looking for anything specific, then you can also look up VR games like Virt-A-Mate and Let’s Play With Nanai that have customizable scenes and characters.

Storylines

You might be interested in VR adult games with a storyline the player must follow before getting the ultimate reward.

If this is the case, then you should seek VR games that give exactly that – engaging plots.

Otherwise, many people don’t really care much for the story and just want to have a good time customizing their characters and interacting with the virtual world.

4. Make a Purchase

Now that you have your game of choice in mind, what’s left is to download the standalone or proprietary app to access it. By following the in-app prompts, you will be guided to set up the game and run it successfully.

Be advised that due to certain restrictions, some app stores or VR systems do not support virtual reality porn games.

If you find yourself in such a pickle, you can try either of the following two known hacks:

Connecting Via PC

This will require you to download the game on your personal computer instead of directly into your gear.

By running it on your PC, you will use its UI and connect your goggles via the USB cable (type C) to launch the game.

Sideloading

This method is a bit technical and requires you to download the APK version of the game from third-party sites instead of the original game website.

The APK download will also come with a simple installation guide that’ll walk you through a safe and secure setup process. Also, every VR game may have a different installation requirement so there’s no one way about it.

No need for me to go all nerdy here.

5. Space Out

Ideally, Virtual Reality is not a stationary venture like console, mobile, or PC gaming. Once you strap into your gear, you are fully immersed in a virtual world that will require your body to shift into positions depending on your game environment and requirements.

For safety, you should stay clear of any objects that may cause obstruction or topple over, break, and cause injury.

Most importantly, since VR porn is a very intimate affair, ensure you lock yourself away from any secondary sets of eyes to avoid “accidents” from happening.

RELATED READING: Best Backpage Alternatives

Top VRPorn Games – FAQs

Are There Any Free VR Porn Games?

Yes, there are several developers that offer free VR porn games.

DezyRed and Date Night are some of the sites offering free VR porn games on our list. However, DezyRed comes with in-app purchases for new scenes, but are not necessarily a must to enjoy the game.

There are also affordable games that can be bought at a one-time fee, such as Holodexxx VR, Let’s Play With Nanai, and VRLove.

Once you buy the game you can play it for a lifetime without added costs and premium packages. This setup is very economical since the game has amazing features, just like the premium ones.

Others, such as Virt-A-Mate come free with a VR Porn subscription.

Is It Safe To VR?

Yes, it is safe to VR, but only if you are doing it right.

Often, people get hurt while using their VR sets if they are in a crowded space. Crowded doesn’t necessarily mean that other people are on the scene, but objects too.

Any time you are on your VR set, you only need to make sure you are a safe distance away from anything fragile that you could knock over or hurt you.

Also, regulate the amount you spend on your goggles to avoid straining your eyes and getting stubborn migraines. We recommend going an hour maximum before you take a break.

How Do I Watch VR Porn?

To watch VR porn, you first need quality VR goggles.

The market is overflowing with various VR tech, but only the best range, such as Google, Microsoft, PlayStation, HTC, or Oculus, can give you the best immersive experience.

You will also need a steady internet connection to stream high-quality videos and a lot of storage on your PC if you want to download them to rewatch later.

When you have these ready, you can now log into your preferred top VR porn sites on your PC or mobile and choose from various available scenes that match your tastes.

Are All VR Porn Games Customizable?

Not all VR porn games are customizable, but the majority of them are. You can add lots of personal touches to your avatar or recreate the woman of your dreams all the way down to her eye color.

Some games, however, come with already customized characters or 3D scanned models of real-life actors.

This is also pretty dope if you want specific model avatars at your beck and call.

Are VR Porn Games Compatible With Teledildonic Sex Toys?

Yes, a few VR porn games are compatible with teledildonic sex toys.

Some good examples are VR Love and 3DX Chat which support the Lovense sex toy line and other Bluetooth sex toys.

Which Top VR Porn Game Will You Choose?

Since ordinary porn videos can get boring, treating yourself to epic adventures in any of the VR porn games highlighted in the list of our top picks above could be an answer to that dilemma.

DezyRed will give you the best visuals (8k), lots of real-life adult film stars to pick from, and is compatible with most of the popular VR gear on the market.

For casual gameplay for beginners, you should also check out Date Night which works just like Candy Crush but for adults. And if you’re a social bee who likes meeting other interesting individuals on VR, 3D Chat has got you covered.

Whatever you choose, ensure you get the right VR kit and have some fun while at it.

Happy quests…!

