11 Best W4M Sites – Craigslist Personals and Backpage Alternative Websites in 2022

It’s 2022, and you’re a woman looking for love. Join the club.

But where do you start in the post-pandemic dating scene? Online platforms are your safest bet, with w4m personals sites leading the charge. Yet, choosing the right one for your lonely heart can be a tall order.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

We tried 11 of the most popular w4m personals sites, and here are our findings, plus the pros, cons, and best features of each site, warts and all.

Let’s get down to business.

Top-Rated W4M Personals Sites

First Look

1. Adult Friend Finder – Best W4M Personals Ads Overall

Pros

Casual dating site

80,000,000 users

Photo galleries

Blogs

Cons

Restricted access for free accounts

Fake profiles

So, you’re looking for some heat? We’ve got just the thing. AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular Craigslist personals alternatives, and it’s specifically designed for people looking to spice up their dating lives.

AdultFriendFinder has been around since 1996, making it the longest-running w4m dating site. And with over 80 million members, you won’t run out of potential matches.

Plus, there’s no need to wade through any BS with such a straightforward mission. Create a profile, upload some photos, and start browsing for your next hookup. The process is quick and easy, and within minutes you will be checking out potential matches.

We find the site intuitive and love the w4m section. There’s no need to waste time with small talk or long profiles – you can just get straight to the point. And with live cams and chat rooms, there’s no shortage of socializing options.

Explore NSFW personal blogs

Our favorite feature allows users to access personal blogs where anything goes.

Basic search filters are available to free members, including age, location, and gender. In addition, upgraded accounts can also filter by body type, distance, and more. This makes it easy to find someone who’s a good fit for you.

The site is an excellent way for women to find casual dating with no strings attached. The only downside is that free accounts are restricted to just browsing the site and cannot send messages. But with such a large user base, it’s really easy to find someone to chat with.

Overall, AdultFriendFinder is our favorite w4m personals site. From the easy-to-use interface to the vast number of members, AdultFriendFinder is a great choice for anyone looking for some casual dating.

Click here to see why AFF is the best w4m site

2. eHarmony – Personal Dating Ads for Serious Relationships

Pros

Compatibility testing

High success rate

Scientific approach

Designed for serious relationships

Cons

Expensive

Long registration process

eHarmony has a fantastic track record when it comes to helping people find long-term relationships. And their unique matching system ensures that you’ll be paired up with compatible partners who share your values and interests.

Launched in 2000, eHarmony is one of the longest-running dating sites around. With over 29 million members, this dating site is certainly worth checking out. Their system has been incredibly successful, with over 2 million successful couples to date.

Registration is lengthy, but it’s worth it – because eHarmony takes a scientific approach to love. They use a patented Compatibility Matching System™ that considers 29 dimensions of compatibility to find you the most suitable partners.

With various customization options, you can tailor your search to find the perfect match. For example, you can specify things like age, height, and whether or not a match has children. And if you’re looking for something specific, upgraded accounts have access to even more search filters.

Connect quickly with an icebreaker

In addition to offering a host of features designed to help users find their perfect match, eHarmony also provides an avenue for people to connect on a more personal level. With the ability to send and receive smiles, icebreakers, and messages, users have the opportunity to get to know each other without ever leaving the comfort of their own homes.

And for those who are ready to take things to the next level, eHarmony also offers one-on-one video chats, allowing users to get a better sense of who they’re talking to before they meet in person.

For women who want meaningful connections, eHarmony is an excellent service to try. While it’s a bit more expensive than other sites, the success rate makes it well worth the investment. If you want to get what you pay for, eHarmony is a dating site that delivers.

Try eHarmony for a long-term serious relationship

3. Ashley Madison – Adult Personals Site That’s Free for Women

Pros

Privacy & anonymity

Free for women

60,000,000 users

“Open-minded” members

Cons

Previously hacked (since increased security)

Expensive

Ashley Madison is an online dating service created specifically for people who are married or in a casual relationship. The site’s tagline is “Life is short. Have an affair.” And that’s pretty much what it’s all about.

Ashley Madison is a place where people can go to find others who are interested in having affairs. It’s a judgment-free zone where people can be honest about their desires and intentions. This hookup site has been controversial, to say the least. But it’s also been incredibly successful.

Since 2001, Ashley Madison has welcomed over 60 million members, and it continues to grow every day. The best part is that it’s free for women.

While Ashley Madison is not for everyone, it has a lot to offer for those looking for casual sex. The site is incredibly easy to use, and you can access it from anywhere. Plus, there’s a vast community of people who are ready and willing.

Meet someone exciting

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of meeting someone new, especially if you’re looking for a special connection. And what better way to make that connection than through Ashley Madison’s communication features like messaging, winking, and chatting?

Plus, virtual gifts are a great way to show someone that you’re interested.

You can narrow down your choices with an array of search filters that include the basics like age and location, but also ethnicity, body type, and whatever they’re looking for. This way, you know that you’re only seeing profiles of people who are a good match for you.

After the site was hacked in 2015, they’ve come a long way to ensure user safety and security. So, if you’re a woman looking for privacy and anonymity, it may be the right site for you. Your information is confidential, so you never have to worry about anyone finding out about your activities.

Female? Sign up to Ashley Madison for free

4. Seeking – W4M With High Success Rates

Pros

Free for women

Verified profiles

Sugar dating arrangements

Search members by net worth

Cons

Expensive for men

Mostly female profiles

Imagine you’re after a single millionaire with more money than time. It’s hard to land a date with them because they’re always busy. That’s where Seeking comes in.

Seeking is a dating site that connects wealthy men with beautiful women for mutually beneficial relationships. It’s like a traditional online dating industry website, but instead of people looking for love, they’re looking for companionship and/or financial stability.

Established in 2006, this highly reputable matchmaking service boasts over 20 million members. The majority of profiles are female, but that’s because the site is designed for women to be in the driver’s seat.

Women can join for free, so it’s a great way to expand your dating pool if you’re looking for a wealthy man.

Verified millionaires

Seeking is highly successful in part because it verifies all of its profiles. This way, you know that you’re always dealing with real people interested in finding a mutually beneficial relationship.

So, what’s your type?

Do you want someone with similar education, language, or drinking habits? Seeking has you covered with tons of filters to find exactly what you’re looking for. Finding a suitable partner will take less time because all of your matches are available immediately.

Yes, Seeking can be expensive for its male members, but it will only serve as the initial barrier for filtering the fakes out. And, on a site of this nature, you deserve the best.

Try your luck at sugar dating on Seeking

5. Reddit R4R – Craigslist Dating Alternative

Pros

100% free

Highly active users

Craigslist style ads

Post anonymously

Cons

No search filters

Limited profile options

If you’re single and looking for love, there’s no need to waste your time on Tinder or other apps. Instead, head on over to Reddit. That’s right, the same free online resource that you use to procrastinate at work or catch up on the news also has thriving dating forums full of people looking for love.

The subreddit r4r (Redditor for Redditor) has over ten thousand daily users, and the only requirement to get started is a Reddit account. After that, you create a personal ad, and other users can comment or message you if they’re interested in meeting up.

The concept is pretty simple and is the closest alternative to Craigslist that we’ve seen. The biggest drawback is that there are no search filters, so you’ll need to skim through the ads until you find something that catches your eye.

But once you find someone, it’s on like Donkey Kong.

There’s no need to fill out a lengthy questionnaire or waste time on dates that you’re not interested in. Instead, just scroll through the ads, find someone who looks interesting, and reach out.

Since it’s free to use, Reddit R4R is great for those who are strapped for cash or just don’t want to deal with the hassle of traditional dating apps. Reddit’s userbase is around 36% women, so men outnumber the ladies here, but that’s expected on a free dating site whose demographics actually work in your favor.

Make an anonymous Reddit account for free

6. Bumble – Personals Ads Designed for Women

Pros

Free communication

Ideal for women

User-friendly app

No more unsolicited “pictures”

Cons

Matching is difficult

Pricy upgrades

Most of us have been there before – swiping left and right with no real endgame in sight. We’re mindlessly looking for something that might vaguely resemble what we want. But what if there was a way to take control of the situation, to be proactive instead of reactive?

Bumble gives women the power to make the first move as a much-needed breath of fresh air. Not only does it level the playing field in terms of dating, but it also allows for more meaningful conversations and connections.

Here women have to send the first message.

This dating app is free to use, and it’s super user-friendly. You can swipe left or right, send a message, or make a connection. If the other person responds, then you can start chatting. However, it can be tough to find matches because reciprocation is required.

If you’re looking for an app that prioritizes women and allows for more meaningful connections, then Bumble is worth checking out. It has all of the features of other dating apps but with a twist that caters to women.

Give this dating app for women a try

7. Alt.com – Kinkier Craigslist for Sex

Pros

Live chat

Streaming cams

Kink-friendly

Focused on BDSM

Cons

Dated interface

Mostly men

If you’re looking for a place to explore your wildest fantasies, Alt.com is your site. With over 20 years of experience and 2 million devoted members, this alternative sex community has everything you need to get your rocks off.

Once you sign up for free and verify your email, you’ll have access to live cams and chat rooms where you can explore your fantasies with other members. And with a simple 5 step registration process, it’s easy to get in and get going.

The site has a simple interface and it’s easy to use. For example, you can search for members by interests, fetishes, and location. And if you’re feeling daring, you can even broadcast your own live cam.

If you’re a woman on the prowl for a kink-friendly community that doesn’t take itself too seriously, then Alt.com is worth a look. With 8 out of 10 users being men, you’re in for a wild ride.

Explore your kinky side with Alt.com

8. Be2 – Casual Encounters With the Best Chemistry

Pros

LGBTQ-friendly

Compatibility algorithm

12,000,000 users

Cons

Automatic renewals

No price transparency

You know what they say, there are plenty of fish in the sea. But how do you find the right one? That’s where Be2 comes in. They’re matchmaking experts and have been since 2004.

Be2 wants to make your experience as stress-free as possible. That’s why they offer a free personality test. The Be2 personality test compares and evaluates your characters in 7 areas. This way, you’re matched with someone compatible with you on a deeper level.

From there, chemistry and sparks should ensue. With 12,000,000 users and a 40% success rate, the math seems to be in your favor.

The site is also LGBTQ-friendly and has a ton of features, including compatibility quizzes and an easy-to-use interface. Plus, you can check out the profiles of other members before you decide to take the plunge.

One downside? Automatic renewals. Be2 will automatically renew your subscription and charge your card unless you cancel manually. So, make sure to read the fine print on the auto-renewal policy before upgrading your account.

All in all, the features and benefits of the site clearly earn it a firm place on our list.

9. OkCupid – Free W4M Personal Dating Ads

Pros

Free communication

Personality quizzes

50,000,000 users

Cons

Disruptive advertising

Spam & bots

There’s a dating app that can help you avoid the most common dating disasters. OkCupid cuts out all the BS and enables you to find someone who is actually worth your time.

Launched in 2004, it now has over 50 million members worldwide. And it’s not just for dating. You can use OkCupid to make a variety of connections.

It’s free to communicate with other members, and you can take personality quizzes to help you find your ideal match. Plus, you can filter by age, location, and interests to find someone who is a good fit for you.

Sounds great so far, right?

Unfortunately, like most things in life, there’s a catch. There’s an influx of spam and bots on the site. And unfortunately, they can be very disruptive. But with a little bit of common sense, you can easily avoid these nuisances.

A tip: Just be vigilant when you’re browsing profiles and chatting with potential matches. And take advantage of the site’s robust reporting features if you encounter anyone who is acting suspiciously.

Overall, OkCupid is an excellent choice for those looking for a free dating site. The features are abundant and provide a user experience unmatched by most of its competitors.

Take one of OKCupid’s in-depth personality quizzes here

10. Zoosk – Website Like Craigslist With the Most Variety

Pros

40,000,000 users

Over 80 countries

Diverse matches

Cons

Dated interface

Spam & bots

We know that the dating world can sometimes feel like a jungle: fast-paced and full of unknowns. But Zoosk offers singles a safe, diverse place to connect with other men and women.

With more than 80 countries represented, you can meet someone from just about anywhere. Zoosk also has a diverse pool of users with drastically varying interests and lifestyles. This way, you’re more likely to find someone who is a quality match.

Zoosk also has an impressive 40 million users.

And for a good reason, as the features this site offers are top-notch. But one negative aspect of the site is its dated interface. It doesn’t reflect the cutting-edge technology that Zoosk employs.

However, this can be easily overlooked, considering the other positives the site offers. Plus, the Zoosk mobile app makes it easy for on-the-go dating. We love that you can access your matches, messages, and notifications anytime, anywhere.

Zoosk is an option that should be at the top of your list if you live a jet-set lifestyle. It’s a pretty even gender split, so you’re likely to find someone you’re compatible with. And with millions of users and a solid reputation, you can trust that you’re in good hands.

11. Pure App – Most Anonymous Adult Personals App

Pros

Delete profile after 24 hours

Free for women

Sex-positive

Cons

Auto renews

Spam & bots

We think Pure is Tinder’s biggest competition. What makes it so great? It is absolutely anonymous. Launching in 2013, Pure has quickly become one of the most popular adult personals apps available for download.

Because there is no connected social media account, you can be sure that your identity will remain anonymous. You create a temporary profile that deletes itself after 24 hours, keeping things discreet and fleeting.

Plus, it’s free for women to use.

The app is sex-positive, meaning that you can find people who are open to all sorts of sexual experiences. This makes exploring your fantasies a lot easier. And with nearly a million users, there will always be someone on the other end of the line.

We don’t love that your subscription is renewed automatically, but it’s a small price to pay for the privacy Pure has to offer. Just be sure to cancel if you decide that it’s not for you. Pure has everything you need to hook up, so it’s worth a trip to the app store.

Craigslist Personals Replacements 101

If you’ve been living under a rock for the past 20 years, Craigslist Personals was an online platform that allowed people to post classified ads to find a potential partner. These personal ads were essentially a way for people to find sexual encounters.

However, in 2018, the U.S. government shut down the platform because of sex workers and online sex trafficking.

To find a suitable Craigslist alternative, you’ll need to find sites that offer some of Craigslist personals’ same features and benefits.

Finding a Craigslist Alternative

Sites like AdultFriendFinder and Reddit R4R are great replacements for Craigslist because they offer a similar service but with a much larger user base.

While AdultFriendFinder requires a premium upgrade, you can use Reddit R4R for free. Just remember, free doesn’t always mean quality. So be sure to do your research before choosing a site.

The users of these sites are looking for everything from flirting to long-term relationships, so you’re likely to find someone who is compatible with your needs. Just be sure to read the person’s profile carefully before messaging them to avoid any unwanted surprises.

Stay Safe Online

When it comes to finding a Craigslist replacement, it’s essential to do your research. Not all sites are created equal. So be sure to read the reviews and compare the sites before deciding.

You can safely use these sites for w4m casual encounters by following these simple tips:

Create an anonymous profile

Don’t include any personal information

Be aware of scammers

Use caution when meeting someone for the first time

Let a friend know where you’re going

Some other free alternatives include OkCupid and Zoosk. These sites aren’t as popular as AdultFriendFinder or the Reddit R4R personals section, but they still offer a solid user experience. The quality of their users may not be as good as the more prominent websites, but they’re worth a try if you’re struggling to find a replacement for Craigslist.

Best W4M Sites – FAQ

What Is the Best Way to Approach Someone on an Online Dating Site?

The best way to approach someone on an online dating website is to find something that you have in common and start a conversation based on that. This will help you stand out from the other messages they are likely to receive.

What Are Possible Red Flags to Watch Out for on Craigslist Personal Sites?

Lying, cheating, and rudeness are certainly deal-breakers, but some other warning signs might not be so obvious. These red flags include being too pushy, not being able to take a hint, and excessive negativity. If you see any of these red flags, it’s best to move on.

Is There an Age Limit for Joining W4M Sites?

As long as you’re 18 or older, you’re welcome to join women-for-men hookup sites. Apart from this, there is no age limit for finding love and companionship!

What Are Some Popular Search Filters on Craigslist Personal Sites?

When it comes to dating apps, filtering is the name of the game. While some women may filter by height or age, most women filter by interests, lifestyle, and personality. This allows them to find men who are a good fit for them mentally and emotionally, not just physically.

How Can I Meet Single People Online?

You can meet single people online by signing up for online personals or casual hookup apps like the ones mentioned in our top picks. These sites and apps are specifically designed to help people connect and start relationships, so you’ll be in good hands.

Best W4M Alternatives to Craigslist Personals – The Takeaway

So there you have it – our top picks for the best W4M alternatives to Craigslist personals.

If you’re looking for a site that is easy to use, has a large user base, and provides excellent opportunities for finding casual encounters, then AdultFriendFinder is worth checking out. But if you’re seeking a long-term commitment, eHarmony has the singles pool that you’re looking for.

The other sites in our top picks all gave us positive results, so it really comes down to personal preference.

If you’ve got the time, go ahead and try them all. Open-mindedness is key for online dating, so don’t be afraid to explore your options!