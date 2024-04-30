15 Best Gay and LGBTQ Pornstars in 2024

Lovers of gay adult videos rejoice, for the stigma has gradually faded away and gay porn is no longer the proverbial black sheep of the industry.

This also comes with a nearly endless number of performers willing to top, bottom or switch their way into your heart.

To save you time we’ve compiled a list of the best gay porn actors to watch in 2024, from twinks to bears and everyone in between.

You’ll also find out where to catch these sexy studs, cha-ching!

Best Gay Pornstars, Rated and Reviewed

1. Darius Ferdynand – Hottest Gay Porn Star Overall



Darius Ferdinand has been working within the backdoor creampie category for over a decade now, and he has just gotten better with age.

Starting his career in vanilla, softcore videos, he quickly rose to fame when he switched to full-on, hardcore, gay pornography and established himself as one of the best bottoms in the business.

Although known for having his man cave flooded, Darius is by no means an exclusive bottom. With an impressive member that’s more than capable of satisfying his fellow actors, Darius can certainly give as much as he can take.

On top of this, it’s almost criminally underrated how most fans overlook his fellatio skills. He counts among the best spit shine artists in the whole gay adult industry, even to this day.

2. Ashton Summers – Most Versatile Gay Porn Actor



Ashton Summers is a fixture in both Lucas Entertainment and Cockyboys features, he’s also easily found on some of the best paid porn sites around.



and that’s thanks primarily to how this star has one of the most insatiable sex drives in porn.

An adept homosexual performer, he’s best known for having one of the busiest booties in the game, doing scenes left and right. As versatile as he is sexy, this male porn star has also performed with trans models and female actresses, much to their pleasure.

And ours too!

Whether he’s doing a hardcore porn scene, dancing, or doing escort work on the side, Ashton is without a doubt a jack of all trades.

3. Armond Rizzo – Best Latino Gay Pornstar Right Now



With a fiery disposition that comes from his Latino roots, and a hearty Windy City attitude, Armond Rizzo is what you may call a “generational talent”.

Rarely can a porn star — gay or otherwise — take as much action as Armond, which is why this dude is on his way to becoming an all-timer in the industry.

Make no mistake: despite his short stature, this anal dynamo is no twink by any count. He’s swole and is more than able to take on some of the biggest gay pornstars whenever the cameras roll.

4. Bruce Beckham – Top Gay Porn Actor for Power Bottoms



Bruce Beckham is undeniably a fan-favorite in the industry. He immediately rose to fame as a versatile performer who’s more than capable of receiving and giving pleasure, in all manners of ways, making him one of the best young talents at the time.

After a short hiatus, he returned better than ever: he’s now one of the best power bottom daddies working in the biz. His bareback scenes are deliciously indulgent, unlike anywhere in the industry.

Of course, we’d be doing a huge disservice to this top gay porn legend if we didn’t tell you about his blowjob skills. Whether it’s deep and sloppy, or shy and tender, you can rest assured that Bruce can do some kinky magic with his mouth.

5. Calvin Banks – Best Well-Endowed Twink Porn Star



Calvin Banks has all the makings of a boy band member, but he’s far from it. This top-notch twink is a bareback pro, effortlessly showing the other performers how professional gay porn is done..

Having been a gymnast before getting into the adult film industry, Calvin Banks is one of the most flexible bottoms who’s also known for having a really big baton in his trousers.

As a back-end receiver, Calvin is so loved by both his fans and contemporaries in the trade that he was named GayVN’s Performer of the Year, not too long ago.

If you’re wondering how popular his one-eyed snake is, there’s even a dildo based on it, establishing his place as one of the top gay pornstars’ hall of fame.

6. Francois Sagat – Best Gay Porn BDSM and Fetish Scenes

Leave it to the Europeans to crank up the kink level to 11, and Francois Sagat does just that. Not only is he popular for his hardcore scenes, but Francois has also gained widespread fame for starring in some of the hottest gay BDSM videos ever.

This French dynamo has earned the nickname Frank the Wank due to his huge pecker and the willingness to do pretty much anything with it in front of the camera.

Plus, he’s got the bear daddy look on lock as well, not to mention his distinctive tattoo that just simply makes him all the more unforgettable.

7. Gabriel Clark – Best Gay Porn Actor for Oral

Gabriel Clark is what you may refer to as a specialist in the fine art of fellatio because he’s perhaps the best at playing the skin flute solo out of the lot.

He doesn’t just put a penis in his mouth; he goes at it with 110% enthusiasm. From a regular BJ to a sloppy toppy or a rusty trombone, Gabriel is quite the exotic one-eyed-snake charmer.

Gabriel has boldly charted new territory beyond gay porn, lending his talent in performances with trans actors and actresses, as well as doing straight porn with other established female stars.

8. Denis Vega – Top Gay Porn Star in Group Sex

Denis Vega is a man of many talents who is mostly recognized for his work pitching and catching in front of the camera.

Not content with just providing you with couples’ scenes, Denis has also made a name for himself as one of the best gay gangbang actors.

When not using his member for money, Denis is quite active behind the camera as he also directs and produces gay porn scenes featuring other actors. Apart from that, he also occasionally acts in mainstream movies and TV in his homeland, Spain.

9. Austin Wolf – Best Bareback Gay Pornstar

Austin Wolf is a big dude with a big trouser snake, and the perfect choice for you if you’re looking for hot bareback scenes. This absolute hunk scores aces whether he’s on top or at the bottom.

But what makes him special are his solo scenes which demonstrate how sensual masturbation videos can be.

On top of being a pro-level performer, Mr. Wolf is quite the gay porn activist, speaking up to address important social issues, such as race, and equality in the gay porn industry.

10. Osiris Blade – Best Ebony Gay Porn Actor

Well endowed and muscular, Osiris Blade is one of the hottest ebony actors in the adult trade right now – the epitome of BBC.

With a substantial weapon in his arsenal, Osiris was born to be a top, and most of his scenes openly demonstrate his talents in the role. You can also find him performing in straight scenes with other popular female porn stars.

Osiris also moonlights as a male stripper in Florida, but given how amazing his talents are, don’t be surprised if he gradually veers away from stage work and focuses more on gay porn videos.

11. Pierce Paris – Award Winning Pornstar Gay

Pierce Paris is who you watch if you want a clean-cut daddy who can do anything in front of the camera. He’s most popular for being a top, thanks to his 10-inch front bumper that’s made many a man fall in love with him, ever since his debut in the mid-2010s.

But make no mistake, Pierce Paris is no has-been. He just entered his prime by winning Gay Performer of the Year in 2020.

As far as his work in porn goes, this gay adult video star follows the time-old tradition of being a multi-faceted model who can switch from gay scenes to more mainstream straight porn videos.

12. Boomer Banks – Hunky Gay Porn Actor

To say that Boomer Banks has a big tool in his shed is a huge understatement, wink wink.

Whereas most well-endowed tops, and porn actors in general, are contenders in the 8.5” to 9” range, Boomer stands titan among mortals by possessing a massive 10-inch python between his legs.

As such, you wouldn’t be surprised to find out that he’s one of the hottest tops right now. Especially when it comes to some fiery barebacking, you can trust Boomer’s scenes to feature impressive and intense gay adult film scenes you can’t simply find from anyone else.

With a hunky physique paired with a chiseled face, this greek god is a real daddy that you’d want to cuddle with after a good romp in the sack.

13. J.J. Knight – Experimental Gay Porn Star

J.J. Knight, also known as J.J. Thicke is one of those gay porn stars who you think has done just about anything, but then he wows you with another mind-blowing hardcore scene, outdoing himself each time.

First off, he’s one of the most popular top daddies around. Famous for his bareback scenes, JJ is known for giving his partners a pounding that they won’t soon forget. But he also is an expert at being a buff bottom, which gives him flexibility in his role as a porn actor.

What sets him apart from others, though, is that he’s one of the rare talents who loves to experiment with unconventional penetration methods in his videos. Like we said: just when you think you’ve unraveled Mr. Knight’s prowess, he goes above and beyond that!

14. Diego Sans – Gay Adult Actor Legend

Diego Sans is a legend in gay porn, and as such should be a future inductee in the gay adult industry’s hall of fame. But hey, Diego is showing no signs of slowing down even after a decade of working with adult entertainment.

He’s known for being able to take on a variety of roles during scenes, but Diego truly shines wherever he’s at the top. In addition, his natural scruffy looks make him one of the hottest bears around.

Add the fact that he’s also become an absolute hunk of a daddy these days and you won’t see any reason for Diego to hang up the proverbial gloves anytime soon.

15. Alex Mecum – Great Gay Porn Daddy

Alex Mecum is arguably the hottest homosexual performer working his magic right now. When you find out that he’s married to fellow gay adult video superstar Carter Dane, you’ll realize that it’s a case of a real-life fairy tale.

This actor specializes in bareback videos and aside from the undeniable Prince Charming allure, you’ll also be thrilled to find out that he’s one of the finest two-way gay porn actors working today.

As such, you can enjoy this Canadian sensation’s scenes regardless if he’s receiving a package or playing Mr. Mailman for a hungry bottom.

You don’t win Gay Performer of the Year by being a one-trick pony.

Best Gay Porn Stars Runner-Ups

If you still haven’t found a gay porn actor to your liking, check out these other amazing talents. They may not be in the top 10, but are undeniably some of the industry’s hottest and most desirable performers in gay porn.

Paddy O’Brian – English gay porn star who loves rim jobs

Rafael Alencar – Legendary gay porn actor with iconic scenes

Adam Killian – Top option for fans of pro deepthroat

Jake Kelly Bass – Specializes in fellatio

Andy Star – Hottest unlubricated anal scenes

Colby Keller – Loves to snack

Brandon Cody – Romantic gay porn scenes

Find The Best Gay Porn Stars on These Top Cam Sites

Jerkmate Gay is a one-stop shop for all your gay cam needs. With over 10,000 models to choose from, you’re guaranteed to find someone that ticks all your boxes.

This site features free preview live sex cams available 24/7, so you can always find someone to chat with regardless of what time zone you’re in. You can also pay per minute for private and exclusive chat to get up close and personal with your favs.

One Jerkmate token costs around $1, and for that one-on-one time, expect to pay a few tokens per minute.

Jerkmate Gay is a great way to get your fix of sexy gay men—and with new models being added all the time, there’s always something new to check out. Plus, you can enjoy sex games and role play with your favorite pornstars.

So whether you’re looking for some quick fun or something more long-term, Jerkmate Gay is definitely worth checking out. Who knows, you might just find your new favorite webcam model.

LiveJasmin Gay is another great way to get your gay cam boy fix. With some of the hottest models online, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

The video call feature is great if you want to get up close and personal with your chosen model, while interactive toys let you get involved in the action with tips. Plus, with two-way audio, you can hear every moan and groan as if you were right there in the room with them.

Not to mention that private chat is great for those who like to keep their encounters on the down low. Best of all, you only pay per minute, so you can stay online for as long or as short as you like without breaking the bank.

When it comes to live cam sites, Chaturbate Gay is in a league of its own.

This site has revolutionized the live cam industry, offering 100% uncensored access to thousands of male models from all over the world. Enjoy all the action without restrictions, whether you’re into femboys, daddies, or anything else, Chaturbate Gay delivers.

The site uses a token system, where you pay per minute for access to private shows. This can add up quickly, but it’s well worth it for the quality of content on offer.

Once you have your tokens, you can tip the models to encourage them to perform certain acts or go private with them for a more intimate experience. There’s no judgment here and pretty much anything goes.

Stripchat knows how to elevate your sex cam experience if you’re on the hunt for a fun and flirty way to spend an evening. But the models aren’t just there to look pretty – you can chat with them, interact with them, and control their tip-activated toys for next level fun.

You’ll want to purchase tokens to tip the models or take them private for a truly intimate experience. If you have a VR headset, be sure to check out the VR cams for the most realistic experience possible.

Best Gay Porn Stars FAQs

Do gay porn stars perform in straight scenes?

Yes, some gay porn stars perform in straight scenes, but this depends on the actors themselves. This is especially the case if a performer is bi or pansexual, as they’ll have the versatility to perform in a variety of categories.

Gay porn is more of an umbrella term in the adult entertainment industry and not all of its performers have to be traditionally homosexual.

Who are the best gay porn stars?

The best gay porn stars are known to leave quite an undeniable mark in the industry, regardless of which category they perform in. Right now, everyone on the best gay porn stars list is an absolute top-notch performer.

Guys like Austin Wolf, Bruce Beckham and Calvin Banks, surely stand out and everyone else in this article will have you entertained with lustful pleasure, regardless of whom you choose to spank one out to.

Is gay porn legal?

Yes, gay porn is legal in the US and many other countries. Every law that applies to straight porn goes for its gay counterpart, so there isn’t anything illegal going on in these scenes as long as the necessary laws and statutes are followed.

Although it wasn’t until more recently that gay porn has gotten the respect it rightfully deserves, there’s no denying that this category of adult entertainment has made leaps and bounds in providing gay individuals with representation in the porn industry.

Best Gay Pornstars in 2024 – Conclusion

Whether you enjoy watching a petite twink getting dominated, or prefer a hunky daddy spoiling you, our list covers the hottest gay porn stars performing in the industry right now.

As versatile as he is talented, Darius Ferdynand is the overall best performer in his league, and his scenes will get you hot and bothered quicker than you can unzip your pants.

But he’s one of many favorites.

Use Jerkmate and LiveJasmin to find even more hot pornstars, regardless of what category you’re seeking. Chances are, someone already read your mind.

