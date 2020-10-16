The Rundown | Oct. 15-22

How we’re hitting up happy hour

It’s 2020, and we all could use a good drink. The good news is, if you’re tired of imbibing at home, Philadelphia restaurants and bars are slowly reopening. Here’s a list of a few places in town where you can celebrate happy hour.

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen with subtle Caribbean influence near Rittenhouse, is bringing back its irresistible happy hour programming from Monday – Thursday from 5 – 7pm. Happy hour at Square 1682 wouldn’t be complete without $5 bites, including the signature Waffle Fries with chipotle aioli, chicken wings with organic honey and sesame lime, Whipped Burrata alongside country bread with heirloom tomato and bagna cauda, a helping of Gnocchi served with rustic tomato sauce, kale, and parmesan, or a classic cheeseburger topped with Cooper sharp cheese and bacon. Libations available include $4 domestic beers, $6 house wines, and $8 classic cocktails (daiquiri, sidecar, margarita). Happy hour is available outdoors on the socially-distanced patio or for indoor dining with limited capacity. 121 S 17th Street | 215.563.5008 | square1682.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, City Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art is the best place to celebrate happy hour in style. On Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 – 6pm, Philadelphians can cheers to the end of the workday with $5 beers, $8 bubbles and a $10 daily changing bartender cocktail while enjoying the change of seasons. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2723 | assemblyrooftop.com

Devil’s Den

The South Philly spot for pub fare and an extensive beer selection is inviting guests to enjoy happy hour in the restaurant’s new and expanded beer garden out front on Mondays through Fridays from 5 – 7pm. Imbibers can look forward to $4 select beers and $5 house wines and ciders, as well as $6 Old-Fashioneds and happy hour bites while unwinding from the stress at work. 1148 South 11th Street | 215.339.0855 | devilsdenphilly.com

Red Owl Tavern

The modern American restaurant across from historic Independence Hall recently brought back its fun happy hour programming, including $5 bites and $5 select cocktails available outdoors on the patio or inside with limited capacity. On Mondays through Fridays from 5 – 7pm, guests can enjoy delicious bites such as Hummus with grains, seeds, and warm pita, Truffle Parmesan Fries, Rigatoni with wild mushrooms, spinach-basil pesto, and pecorino. Imbibers can sip on a Tropical Cosmopolitan with vodka, cointreau, peach, mandarin, cranberry, lime or Sangria with red wine, brandy, fresh fruit, and fresh juice. 433 Chestnut Street | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

The Twisted Tail

Philadelphia’s hub for virtual music events and elevated pub far on Headhouse Square boasts one of the city’s best happy hour programs running daily from 4 – 6 pm. During the restaurant’s “Social Hour,” guests are invited to indulge in select $4, $5, $6 munchies, including Smoked Bacon and Corn Fritters, Heirloom Tomato Bruschetta, and Truffle Mushroom Rice Balls and cheers to the end of the workday with half-priced select draft beers and $4 house wines. The Twisted Tail also offers daily rotating happy hour duos, including a dish and cocktail for $16. 509 S. 2nd Street | 215.558.247 | thetwistedtail.com

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse offers guests the perfect happy hour program to pair with their locally-sourced steaks, including select $5 local drafts, $5 select wines and a $5 daily changing bartender cocktail. Urban Farmer’s happy hour is available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 – 5 pm. The restaurant is currently hosting guests on two beautiful outdoor patios and inside its socially-distanced dining room. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Here’s what’s happening around town

From a classic concert rewind to help for homeless pets, here are a few of the exciting events coming soon in Philly.

Art exhibit

A debut solo installation by recent Philly transplant Dillon Gray, titled “Someday I Will Marry My Mom,” will take place at the Wine Dive, 1506 South Street, Monday to Friday through Oct. 31.

All works in the show were done with oil on vintage vinyl wallpaper over birch wood panel. Replacing canvas with wallpaper, the artist questions traditional understandings of fine art media. The title of the show reminds us that time is cyclical, and that themes from our childhoods often determine what we seek in our adult lives. Times are Monday-Friday 3pm-midnight, weekends 1pm-midnight.

Pet costume contest

The Bourse and Morris Animal Refuge invite Philadelphians and their furry friends to the food hall’s 5th St. patio for the ultimate fall fashion show on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1-3 pm. Tickets are $10 and include pet entry into the contest, a strut down the red carpet, plus one fall-themed photo of pets in their Howl-o-ween best. For those unable to attend, but would still like to participate, there is an option to submit photos via Instagram or Facebook. Virtual tickets include a hashtag and tag-able accounts needed to be entered into the contest. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit Morris Animal Refuge. theboursephilly.com/ | morrisanimalrefuge.org.

Hit the trails

Have you ever wondered what it will take to create more trails, and more safe places to walk, bike and be active in Philadelphia, the surrounding suburbs and into New Jersey? If so, join the leadership of the Circuit Trails Coalition, the group behind the regional vision to connect nine counties in Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey by trail, for a rally on Facebook Live on Oct. 20 at 6pm. They’re gearing up to kick off new efforts to build 500 miles of Circuit Trails by 2025. They only need to complete 160 miles in the next few years, they have a plan to do it, and you can help! Learn more at circuittrails.org/get-involved.

Milford Graves: A Mind-Body Deal

See an exhibition gathering the many-layered and multi-faceted works of free jazz pioneer and polymath Milford Graves presented by Ars Nova Workshop at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia. Where: Institute of Contemporary Art. 118 S. 36th Street. The exhibition gathers the many-layered and multi-faceted work of Graves, exploring the practices and predilections of this extraordinary “jazz mind.” The exhibition includes a collection of Graves’ hand-painted album covers and posters, idiosyncratic drum sets, multimedia sculptures, photographs and costumes, with elements from his home, scientific studies, recording ephemera and archival recordings, as well as space for performance and a reading room. Through Jan. 24, 2021 | Arsnovaworkshop.org

Harvest Celebration

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, home to a diverse and celebrated culinary and retail scene, will host its first-ever Harvest Celebration, showcasing local businesses while enjoying the autumnal season with a bevy of fall-themed food, beverage, and shopping, from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 25. Many restaurants and bars along the Avenue will offer seasonal dishes and drinks available to the public during the seasonal celebration. With indoor and outdoor dining options as well as take-out, folks will enjoy fall flavors from one of our local businesses, or in the comfort of their own home. Visiteastpassyunk.com.

Pearl Jam performance

On Oct. 22, the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s first live performance, the band will stream its historic April 29, 2016, Philadelphia concert on nugs.net. The blistering three-hour show from Wells Fargo Center kicks off with Pearl Jam’s multi-platinum debut album “Ten” performed from beginning to end. The PPV stream will be available from Oct. 22 through Oct. 25. Tickets are available on nugs.net for $14.99 with a portion of each ticket going to support the work of Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

Food, food and more delicious food

From reopenings to new places to dine and special events, Philly’s restaurant scene is beginning to get back to normal. Here are a few exciting events you’ll want to know about.

Concourse Dance Bar

Concourse Dance Bar, at 1635 Market Street, back entrance, has reopened. Continuing until it is safe for bars and nightclubs to re-open, Concourse will return and operate temporarily as a restaurant serving up a special pre-paid three-course, small-plate menu of Philadelphia food favorites that are paired with three cocktails (or non-alcoholic mocktails). Guests will enjoy their food and drink pairings as they move through three rooms of the 15,000 square-foot space. While moving through the space, socially-distanced patrons will step back in time for a full sensory experience filled with nostalgia, ‘90s tunes, eclectic and vintage decor, Instagrammable art, colorful lights and lasers – and the brand new Philadelphia-inspired ice room. Pre-paid tickets are $35 per person and include all food and drink. Tickets are on sale now at www.concoursedancebar.com. Advance reservations are required.

Guest chefs at Barbacoa

Come out to Barbacoa to enjoy some delicious food from guest chef residencies. During the week of Oct. 19, Mani Thillai will be the chef. He participated in #Right2Work dinners and People’s Suppers over the last couple years, serving great food and advocating for the rights of undocumented workers in the restaurant industry. When COVID hit, and they launched the People’s Kitchen at El Compadre, they tapped Mani to come in and cook, and he has been creating delicious curries and dishes for the people every Tuesday as a part of the regular line-up. Follow him on Instagram @mani_thillai6942. 1140 S 9th St. | (215) 694-3797

New Fieri spots

Emmy-Award winning chef, restaurateur, New York Times Best Selling author and TV personality Guy Fieri announced that he will open two premier venues at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia when the property opens in early 2021. Both restaurants will serve as key venues at the 10th Street Market in Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, joining previously announced local favorites Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen and Termini Brothers Bakery. Inspired by the many great food markets in Philadelphia, guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food offerings, as well as a bar open 24/7 to satisfy any sports fan or late-night gamer. livecasinohotelphilly.com

Dinner at MAAS

What has been called “a secret oasis in the city,” the MAAS Building teams up with Chef Michael Ferreri for a dinner in the MAAS Garden. Appetizers, followed by three protein dishes, and a dessert, will complete your meal. Ferreri will be utilizing the fire pit for grilling… and more importantly, for your viewing pleasure. Because of the nature of this dining experience, we are not able to accommodate any dietary restrictions. If you have questions, please contact Lauren@MAASBuilding.com. The event is BYO. Thursday, Oct. 15, 7-11pm | 1320 North 5th Street | maasbuilding.com

Grand opening

Craft Concepts Group and owner Teddy Sourias announce the grand opening of Sueño at 114 S. 12th Street. Sueño showcases Day of the Dead-inspired decor, original art pieces from the region’s top artists, traditional and fusion Mexican cuisine by Executive Chef Caroline Hough, Puerto Rican-style empanadas from Tata’s Empanadas, margaritas and cocktails, and an extensive list of tequilas. This new pop-up restaurant will occupy the first two floors of the building that Sourias recently purchased before the global pandemic. For more information about Sueno, call 215-909-9406 or visit @SuenoPhilly on social media.

Where to check out fall foliage

Every autumn across the Greater Philadelphia area, the leaves turn to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows in one of nature’s greatest shows. In fact, Pennsylvania has a longer and more varied fall foliage season than any other state in the nation, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The best times to view fall foliage is mid-October through early November, so don’t delay. Visitphilly.com has a longer list, but here are a few of the places we’ll be checking out.

Fairmount Park

Soak in the season at Fairmount Park, a 2,050-acre gem scattered throughout the city that offers about 30 miles of designated trails, 43 sculptures, two performing arts centers, the Philadelphia Zoo, Shofuso Japanese House and Gardens, historic mansions, the Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, renowned museums and amazing foliage. Belmont Plateau, 1800 Belmont Mansion Drive

Schuylkill River Trail

The twisting, turning pathway along the Schuylkill River is a fantastic spot for a brisk fall walk, run or bike ride. In addition to great foliage, the river trail features spectacular views of Boathouse Row, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the city skyline. Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, along the east bank of the Schuylkill River from South Street to Locust Street

Wissahickon Valley Park

Enjoy the autumn foliage and breathe in the sweet smells of fall in Wissahickon Valley Park, one of Philadelphia’s natural treasures. Bordering Chestnut Hill and Germantownto the south, the 1,800 wooded acres of the Wissahickon Valley Park include the lovely Wissahickon Creek, more than 50 miles of hiking and walking trails and Forbidden Drive, a wide, no-cars-allowed road beside the creek, which intersects with a number of gorgeous trails that criss-cross the park. Wissahickon Valley Park, Wises Mill Road & Forbidden Drive

Morris Arboretum

With 92 acres of gardens to explore, Morris Arboretum is a spectacular setting for the beautiful colors of autumn. The historic grounds are home to thousands of plants, including gorgeous maples, dogwoods and oaks. 100 E. Northwestern Avenue

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia’s answer to the Champs-Elysées, is lined with trees that form a canopy of red, orange and yellow during the autumn months. Some of the world’s most renowned museums, including the Barnes Foundation, The Franklin Institute, the Rodin Museum and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, can be found just steps away. Various locations including Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

University City

The University of Pennsylvania campus in University City is framed and subdivided by canopy trees, lawns and meadows. Locust Walk, the main thoroughfare across the campus, is particularly beautiful in the fall. The stately architecture throughout the property adds to the visual display. Various locations, including outside Steinberg-Dietrich Hall, 3620 Locust Walk

