The Very Best of Stand-Up and Sketch Comedy in the United States May 8, 2023 to May 14, 2023

No stranger to the pages of this writer’s TVBS-UaSCitUS, the dry, one-time newsreader of SNL’s Weekend Update, host of The Colin Quinn Show, and a longform monologuist who has created staged works (such as Overstated) dedicated to the birth and maintenance of the United States’ laws and territories, goes at blunt punchline driven fare like a lion – subtly sneaking up on the viewer, then, boom. Are the jokes of Fail – long in residency, every Monday at the Village Underground until it isn’t – meant for one of Colin Quinn’s statelier stagier rants beyond mere stand-up? Go and find out for yourself.

The Village Underground, 130 W. 3rd Street (between 6th Avenue and Macdougal Street, New York City, NY

Brett Goldstein – Work in Progress, Tuesday, May 9, 2023

I have to say that I honestly think that all of the critics dissing Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso this season are incorrect in assuming that TL#3 doesn’t love the needle in its story or its characters’ development. In particular, comedian-actor Brett Goldstein is showing off all sorts of previously un-displayed vulnerabilities. So, along with hoping for that fourth season of Lasso, Goldstein – an accomplished stand-up and performance artist in the UK, is brewing up some sort of long-form theater comedy piece, starting in Los Angeles. Get to know him beyond the anger.

Largo at the Coronet, 366 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046

Louis Katz, Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The self-made king of “cerebral filth,” and its mordant merger of the lowbrow (crude, gallows humor) and highbrow (intellectual gallows humor) is a repeat offender at Comedy Central, a multi podcast producer, the owner of one of their funnier named and aptly titled stand-up albums, KATZKILLS, and beloved by Marc Maron and Dave Attell. Stand-up comedy doesn’t come better recommended than all that.

Old Man Hustle, 308 Bedford Avenue (Entrance on S 1st Street), Brooklyn, NY 11249

Krystyna Hutchinson, live Helium Records album recording session/showcase, Thursday, May 11, 2023

Actor and stand-up comedian can normally be found stalking the stages of New York and Los Angeles, alone or with performance partner Corinne Fisher at The Comedy Store or for their two-woman self-titled show at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Now, the co-host and producer of iTunes’ top comedy podcast, “Guys We F#@$!D: The Anti Slut-Shaming Podcast,” is doing her own thing and recording it over the course of three nights at Philadelphia’s Helium. If her podcast is any indication, this stand-up comedy of not for the timid, or any boys in the audience easily intimidated. You’ve been warned.

Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom Street, Philadelphia PA 19103

Tracy Morgan, Friday, May 12, 2023

The OG of stand-up, the man who put the lewd, crude ‘organ’ in 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, is pretty much always comic gold, and pretty much the same schtick every time out – but it’s great same-y schtick.

The Xcite Center at Parx Casino and Racing, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020

Ian Edwards, Friday, May 12, 2023

Smartly sarcastic stand-up comedian and writer Ian Edwards has certainly earned his stripes – his debut album, 100% Half Assed, was the first signing on Conan O’Brien’s record label, Team Coco Records, he’s got writing and co-producing credits on Friends from Collage on Netflix, Crashing at HBO, ABC’s Black-ish, NBC’s The Carmichael Show and CBS’ Two Broke Girls. Who Edwards hasn’t written for can fill the head of a pin. Enjoy.

The Comedy Store, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla, CA 92037

Carlos Mencia, Saturday, May 13, 2023

Perhaps it is time to allow stand-up comedian and LatinX comic avatar (Comedy Central’s Mind of Mencia series) off the mat. Long before his series hit big, the Mexican/Honduran comic was acclaimed for his sharp jabbing humor and his story telling abilities. The problem was, more often than not, those fast and furious jokes and winsome tall tales were, supposedly those of other stand-up comedians as Mencía was accused of plagiarism and stealing jokes. Joe Rogen went after him. George Lopez claimed that Mencia actually cribbed over 12 minutes of the former’s sets. Mencia even went on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast to discuss going into therapy for his thieving. Since Mencia has been off the stand-up grid for a minute, perhaps now is the time to check in to what new, original, non-pilfered comedy is on Carlos’ mind, now.

San Jose Improv, 62 South 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95113

Chico Bean, Sunday, May 14, 2023

All due respects to the toast of Greensboro, NC, the rough-edged co-founder the “Freestyle Funny Comedy Show” and this cast member of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, Mr. Bean, but, shouldn’t you be home with your mom for Mother’s Day. Nah, me neither. See you at the Funny Bone.

Funny Bone, 7518 Bales Street, Space A-120, Liberty Township, OH 45069