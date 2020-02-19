10 under $10 | Feb. 20-27

Sheena & Thee Nosebleeds

If you ever had any concern that punk rock wasn’t alive and well in Philadelphia, Sheena & Thee Nosebleeds have arrived to prove you wrong. Head over to the local band’s intimate show at The Tusk to see what we mean. | Friday, Feb. 21, 9 pm. $8. The TUSK, 430 South St. facebook.com

Thirsty Caterpillar Beer Garden

A beer garden in an insectarium and butterfly pavilion? Is there a better atmosphere to drink? There’s only one way to find out. Mixed drinks and live entertainment (other than the insects) will be on hand. | Friday, Feb. 21, 6 pm. $9. Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion, 8046 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

Mardi Gras 2020

If you can’t make it down to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, this is the next best thing. Get out your beads and beers, y’all. There will be bead contests, a king cake eating contest, a cash balloon drop, a shopping cart parade, mystery prizes and more. | Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 pm. Free. Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. facebook.com

Free Philly Capoeira Classes

Are you looking for fun new ways to be active? Have you always wanted to try Capoeira? Do you have absolutely no idea what the fuck Capoeira is? Either way, this event, which teaches you the ancient Afro-Brazilian Martial art of Capoeira, is for you. | Monday, Feb. 24, 6 pm. Free. Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St. facebook.com

Local Playwright Workshop with Theatre Exile

Scenes from plays by three phenomenal Philly playwrights will be read in a celebration of the medium’s popularity in the City of Brotherly Love. The scenes will be from Rizzo by Bruce Graham, MinorityLand by Erlina Ortiz and The First Deep Breath by Lee Edward Colston II. The event is being hosted by Theatre Exile. | Monday, Feb. 24, 4 pm. Free. South Philly Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, 1700 S. Broad St. facebook.com

All-American Nativism: Philly book launch with Daniel Denvir

Daniel Denvir is a fellow at Brown University’s Watson Institute and host of “The Dig,” a podcast from Jacobin magazine. He’s coming to Philly to talk about his latest book, “All-American Nativism: How the Bipartisan War on Immigrants Explains Politics as We Know It.” | Monday, Feb. 24, 7 pm. Free. Wooden Shoe Books and Records, 704 South St. facebook.com

Mardi Gras in Manayunk at Bourbon Blue

It’s Mardi Gras and now’s the time to let loose. The end of winter is nearing – don’t let it go by without a giant fucking Mardi Gras party. | Tuesday, Feb. 25, 5 pm. Free. Bourbon Blue, 2 Rector St. facebook.com

Jazz in the Planetarium

Over the past few years, The Franklin Institute has reinvented itself as a place that’s not just for kids. This event follows that path. This is your chance to peruse the museum’s planetarium while listening to jazz and sipping on a cocktail. Quite the night out, if I must say. | Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 and 9 pm. Free. The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St. fi.edu

True CRIME with Sarah Cailean

Join cold case investigator and HLN crime correspondent Sarah Cailean on a journey through tales of romance and murder upstairs at the Khyber. The event will feature trivia, prizes, and a presentation on Philly’s criminal history. | Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7 pm. Free. Khyber Pass Pub, 56 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Emerging Philadelphia: Artists Walk & Talk

Emerging Philadelphia: Artists Walk & Talk is an opportunity to take part in a conversation with Stacy Lee Webber, Shona McAndrew, and Matt A. Osborn about their respective works and practices. This event is hosted in conjunction with Emerging Philadelphia, an exhibition of three solo shows that represents a range of materials, techniques, and experiences. | Wednesday, Feb. 26, 6 pm. Free. The Galleries at Moore, 1916 Race St. facebook.com



