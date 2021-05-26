Humilitarian to drop new EP

Humilitarian, Philly’s five-piece rock group with a sound drawn from jam-band psychedelia and crunchy alt-rock, laced with touches of funk, jazz and indie rock, will release its sophomore EP, “Head in a Jar,” on May 28. Follow the band on Instagram, @humilitarian_phl, and Facebook, @humilitarian.phl, or check out their music on Bandcamp.

Lofink: Image | Courtesy of Simons, Frank & Co.

New Simons chef

Simons, Frank & Co., the restaurant group responsible for concepts such as Royal Tavern, Cantina los Caballitos, Cantina Dos Segundos, Khyber Pass Pub, Triangle Tavern, Royal Boucherie and Royal Sushi & Izakaya, announced Chef Brian Lofink has joined the team as culinary director. Lofink will oversee culinary operations of the kitchens at five of the company’s diverse restaurants, as well as the PHS Pop Up Gardens managed by the company on South Street and in Manayunk.

Image | Courtesy of New Liberty Distillery

What Dad wants

Your dad is a man who wears many hats, appreciates variety and quality, and has been known to knock back a few. That’s why a perfect Father’s Day gift for your old man is the Kinsey Spirit Trio from Olde Kensington’s New Liberty Distillery. This Kinsey Spirit Trio gift set contains three bottles perfect for teaching an old dog even older tricks from Pennsylvania’s oldest whiskey brand. Visit millstone-spirits-group.square.site for details.

