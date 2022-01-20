32

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 19 percent increase over the same time last year. The city ended 2021 with a horrific 562 murders.

Soaring Demand for Donor Breast Milk

Since January 2016, the Mid-Atlantic Mothers’ Milk Bank (MAMMB) has helped tens of thousands of babies across Pennsylvania and several other regions receive pasteurized donor human milk that provides critical nutrients and immunological support for medically fragile babies.

MAMMB seeks to help more vulnerable babies but needs more donors to do so. The demand for breast milk is soaring and heading toward a crisis. “The pandemic may be driving some of the current need, as increased NICU use of donor milk is being reported in many parts of the world, including here in Pennsylvania,” said Denise O’Connor, executive director of MAMMB. “Right now, we are seeing a 25% increase in NICU use compared to this time last year.”

“We are grateful that so many across our region have stepped up to donate their breast milk. The need is still there – and growing – so we are encouraging all moms who already supply enough milk for their own babies and are ready to clear some room in their freezer of stored milk, to join the dedicated corps of donors who support the nutrition of the neediest babies,” O’Connor said.

Interested donors are encouraged to learn more about donation at midatlanticmilkbank.org.

Ice Princess Weekend in Franklin Square

Princesses are coming to Franklin Square for a magical time, January 29 and 30. Come visit Elsa, everyone’s favorite Frozen princess, and some of her friends, including Jasmine, Elena of Avalor, and Rapunzel. Elsa’s not the only one channeling frozen joy – experience the craft of ice sculpting as artisans from Ice Sculpture Philly work their magic live. Plus, see the free Electrical Spectacle Light Show featuring the new song, Winter Wonderland by Johnny Mathis. 5-7 pm, free.