The Rundown | April 30-May 7

The Night Police: Beyond the Line of Duty

We’re a fan of reads inspired by true-life stories; this new book from authors Chris Berg and Paul James Smith look at policing America, as a group of officers retell some of their wildest, craziest and even hilarious stories from their time on the force. These men thrived on adrenaline, and, reading these tales, it’s obvious to see why. | $16.59

Racism in a rural Pennsylvania town that transformed into a national scandal. | Image provided

Banished from Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania

This book has more backstory than the actual plot itself. For starters, its cover was created by an artist who has been an outspoken critic of gentrification, specifically in Pittsburgh, and it was one of the top Hispanic-American history books when it dropped in January. This book depicts how one racist mayor of a Pennsylvania town exiled 2,000 Black and Hispanic citizens in 1923, a story that became a national scandal.

Biz Mackey: A Giant Behind the Plate

Baseball experts will tell you that Biz Mackey was the best catcher in black baseball history. A career that lasted close to 30 years in the Negro Leagues was chronicled by historian Rich Westcott in addition to an insightful look at Philadelphia’s impact on the League and baseball as a whole. With Westcott as a former Philadelphia writer, this book printed by Temple Press, the story of Mackey and his time in Philly, has a local feel history buffs and sports fans alike can’t put down. | $14.95

Larry Gets Lost in Philadelphia

For you parents out there, take your kids on this illustrated tour of Philadelphia every night before bed and pre-post parenting cocktails of Pete and his dog Larry. Larry gets a whiff of a cheesesteak from Pat’s or Geno’s (which one exactly is debatable) and goes missing. Pete and his family then take your kids for a tour all over the city looking for this dog, who probably ended up having way more fun than they did. The parents in our editorial newsroom approve. | $17.99

Mental Toughness: Train Your Brain

We all could use a little bit of this, and this audiobook from G.S. Smith comes at the right time, as anxiety is high. According to Smith, “every goal and every great achievement are first designed in the mind.” Right now for some, that great achievement is getting out of bed and putting on pants that don’t have an elastic waistband. But it’s those little changes that can make a monster difference as we all try to conform to this new way of life. | $14.95

Evicted: Poverty and Profit and an American City

You could put this story in almost any major American city – or town for that matter – and it would be a riveting tale. But this one takes place in Milwaukee as author Matthew Desmond follows eight families struggling to make ends meet and more so, struggling to make the rent. It’s a look at all the things that add up to the inevitability of homelessness for far too many Americans. The book is a national bestseller and two chapters in, it’ll be clear as to why. | $17.

Skip the big box stores and shop local, like at Fishtown’s Riverwards Produce which has modified its hours to serve the community during COVID-19. | Image courtesy: Riverwards Produce

WHERE WE’RE SHOPPING

Can’t stand waiting in line in front of a big box store or supermarket to shop three at a time? Yeah, neither can we. So stay small and shop local courtesy of these area cooperatives that are waiving your needing to be a member.

Weavers Way

This community-owned grocery store is chock full of great produce, fresh locally grown meats and more. They have two stores, one in Mount Airy and the other in Chestnut Hill, that have modified their hours due to COVID-19, but both offer home delivery and curbside pickup for those who need it. If you do head to the store though, just remember to bring your mask or you may not be able to shop. | 8424 Germantown Ave., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. weaversway.coop/

Kensington Community Food Co-op

This quasi-new, super clean co-op offers special hours for high-risk shoppers and has modified their hours to support those in need. Produce options are limited, but they do have a great selection of dry goods in store. Attached to the market is a beer garden with some of the best craft brews around. Store is closed Mondays. | 2670 Coral St. 10 a.m.-8p.m. (9-10 a.m. for high-risk). http://kcfc.coop/

Mariposa Food Co-op

This market is coming up on 50 years serving West Philadelphia. With an awesome produce selection and affordable goods, Mariposa is a great place to shop. Hours vary by day since COVID-19 hot, so if you’re thinking of checking it out certainly call ahead. For example, Tuesdays and Thursdays have been designated for curbside pickup only between 9:30-2 p.m. and stores are only open to shoppers between 5-9 p.m. | 4824 Baltimore Ave. mariposa.coop/

Riverwards Produce

This market isn’t a co-op, but its intimate feel certainly gives off that vibe. Riverwards has a great fresh foods selection and, for now, a great selection of meats. Also, if you’re a snacker, its bulk dried fruits and nuts selection is sinful. Since COVID-19, the store is only letting in five customers at a time Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It’s closed to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, but offers orders for pickup on those days. Just make sure you call about a day ahead. | 2200 E. Norris St. riverwardsproduce.com/

Reading Terminal Market

This public market and its bevy of vendors are open for business daily. We don’t have to really get into why you need to shop here, if you’ve ever walked in and taken a look at the fresh produce, selection of dry goods and most importantly the prepared foods, we drop the mic on having to explain anything. Reading Terminal has limited hours, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and is now closed on Sundays. | 12th and Arch Sts. readingterminalmarket.org/

Produce Junction

We love this Philly mom and pop that blossomed into stores all over the Greater Philadelphia Region. With stores now in New Jersey and Delaware, Produce Junction is open for business during its normal business hours at all of its stores. Since COVID-19, the only change is that masks need to be worn in stores and the first half-hour of each day is reserved for high-risk individuals. | Locations vary. producejunction.com/

We all have stuff taking up space in our homes that could net a nice payday. Why not find it, sell it and earn a few bucks while you declutter your life? | Image provided

HOW WE’RE HUSTLING

Hours have been cut and jobs have been lost. But the bills keep rolling in. Here are a few side gigs that might get you through.

Blog or podcast

Face it, you’ve always had something to say. So now is a good time to say it – and potentially grab a few extra dollars. Pick a platform – Instagram, YouTube, whatever – and pick up your smartphone. You’re good to go. If you can build an audience, you can begin to solicit sponsored posts. Plus, getting your emotions out and a bunch of things off your chest can prove cathartic in these times.

Sell, sell, sell

Chances are you have some stuff you don’t need, but that other people would pay good money to get. Old, umm, vintage clothes, for example. Some old comic books. The granddaddy of all selling sites is eBay, but there are oodles of others out there. Lots of advantages here: more people are ordering online for delivery these days, you’ll clean out some stuff you don’t need and you’ll make bank.

Get a temporary gig

Yes, close to 30 million Americans are out of work, but places like Amazon, grocery stores and anyplace that delivers are hiring. It might not be your best option, but, in these trying times, it is an option. At least you’ll have a paycheck.

Tap your talents

Surely you’re good at something. You have experience and advice to share. These days, you can share your wisdom for others and get paid for it. Online tutoring has been around for a while, but new opportunities pop up all the time Like Symposium, both a website and app, that allows you to reach out to others who might be willing to learn from you.

Fiverr

Fiverr has been around for a minute and the pay isn’t great, but it’s a great outlet for anyone who wants to freelance. Basically, just post what you’ll do for $5. Not a lot of money, right? But those $5 can add up, and you also can offer enhanced packages for more money.

Go to school

OK, this is more of a long play, but now is the perfect time to check out online education and job training opportunities. Colleges offer online classes, as do businesses and even real estate schools. If you can get by without a paycheck for a bit, why not improve yourself and be ready for when things get back to what we hope is close to normal?

We can’t go into a brewery right now, but we can enjoy some of the best brews our city has to offer via takeout options. Consider these breweries to whet your appetite this week. | Image: Evan Dvorkin

WHAT WE’RE DRINKING

Beer delivered to your door is such an awesome concept, we’d figure we’d serve up another round of visitphilly.com’s list of area craft breweries bringing the brews to you.

Yards Brewing Company

Yards Brewing Company delivers orders of six-, 12- and 24-packs, sixtels, and even half kegs of its crowd-pleasing beers to many Philadelphia neighborhoods. Delivery is offered from 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day of the week, and deliveries are fulfilled within 48 hours of ordering. | 500 Spring Garden St. yardsbrewing.com



Wissahickon Brewing Company

Get the best-selling beers – some named after well-known landmarks in the immediate area – from this East Falls operation delivered to your doorstep if you live within a seven-mile radius of the brewery. Crowlers (or mason jars of the same size), four-packs and cases are all available. | 3705 W. School House Lane wissahickonbrew.com

Workhorse Brewing Company

King of Prussia residents living within a 10-mile radius of Workhorse Brewing Company can get a variety of its easy-to-drink ales, lagers and more delivered. The brewery is also delivering to most of Center City seven days a week. | 2401 Walnut St. workhorsebrewing.com

Tired Hands Brewing Company

The beloved Ardmore brewing company known for its milkshake IPAs delivers bottles and four-pack cans anywhere in Pennsylvania. Look to its Instagram feed for announcements about new can releases – they tend to sell out quickly! | 35 Cricket Terrace, Ardmore tiredhands.com



Rebel Hill Brewing Company

Phoenixville’s Rebel Hill Brewing Company delivers growlers of its English-style pale ale, helles lager, imperial coffee stout, saison and more styles of beer to happy customers living within a 10-mile radius of the taproom. Get same-day delivery if you place your order before 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. | 420 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville rebelhillbrewing.com

Triple Bottom Brewing Company

Triple Bottom Brewing Co. in Callowhill delivers four packs and growlers of its carefully crafted beer via Joy Box, a customizable care package filled with treats from local small producers (Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Câphé Roasters, Third Wheel Cheese and more), to customers living at any Philadelphia address and select addresses in the suburbs each week. Online ordering opens on Fridays and ends at noon on Sundays. Check the map on the website for delivery zones. | 915 Spring Garden St. triplebottombrewing.com

