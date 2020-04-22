The Rundown | April 23-30

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Michael Jordan: The Last Dance

A 10-part series on the arguably the greatest basketball player to live in addition to his life off the court? Sign us up. We appreciate the folks at ESPN, who we’re told moved the release of this series from its original date in June to April 19 for our collective viewing pleasures. It’s got footage never seen before and, honestly, stuff we’ve always wanted to see. If you’re a sports nut, you’re in for a treat while we collectively wait this out.

High Maintenance

Binge-watching the latest season of this HBO series has been one of the great joys of being in isolation. High Maintenance shows the continuum of life around the orbit of “Guy,” a bike-riding, drug dealer who rides around the streets of New York City and meets some interesting folks all interested in buying pot to get through their really interesting lives. You’ll like Guy, but it’s the people he comes in contact with on his daily travels who have stories you can certainly relate to. | HBO, HBO Go.

Schitt’s Creek: Final Season

We’re depressed that this show came to an end this season because we were just getting into it. A super-rich family banished to a podunk town they own and the IRS can’t confiscate after losing everything hands down has been one of the great joys on TV. Creator Dan Levy, who plays David in the show, told late-night talk host James Corden that the show has been “one of the great joys of his life.” We share his sentiment. | Netflix

The Night Manager

It’s a six-part miniseries of a hotel manager with a secret past as an ex-military operative who is found and recruited to come back into the life to infiltrate and help stop a chemical arms dealer. You’ve seen shows like these before – we all have – but Tom Hiddleston plays his character Jonathan Pine extremely well and convincingly enough that this will be a show you’ll want to binge-watch. | Amazon Prime

Waco

It’s the real-life depiction of the 1993 standoff and subsequent raid by federal agencies of a cult compound in Waco, Texas, led by the deranged and conniving teachings of David Koresh. Koresh, a religious leader, and his followers held a nation hostage which watched as FBI and ATF agents tried for 51 days to get Koresh and his followers of the Branch Davidian compound safely. This story is true and, from everything we’ve read, this depiction is pretty accurate. | Prime Video, Netflix

Good Boys

If you need a laugh and to not think about the struggles of life, this movie is good for both. It chronicles a crew of 12-year-olds in that awkward stage of life where you think you know everything about everything, but yeah, you don’t. Is it going to win any awards? Probably not, but the plot is interesting and quasi-comical enough where you won’t turn the TV off wondering what you just did with your life because chances are you spent it chuckling at the stupidity of it all. | HBO, On-Demand

We understand that it’s our given right as Americans to protest. But to gather in close quarters to protest a virus that suggests you do the exact opposite is a little extreme, no? | Image provided

WHAT WE’RE BAFFLED BY

Stay-at-home protesters

Look, we know the right to protest is American, but we’re scratching our heads on the thought process of people who think that it’s smart to stand around in close quarters and oppose safety measures designed to prevent you from getting the very thing you’re in protest of. We’re also extremely confused about the need for high-powered rifles while you do it, but that’s another right granted too, we suppose.

Lack of non-COVID-19 news

How are people not supposed to feel anxious about the coronavirus when it’s pumped in your face 24/7 by mainstream media? Daily death counts, stressed-out medical personnel, unemployment at astronomical rates. Look, we know doom and gloom (and sex) sells, but if there could just be a channel dedicated to some sense of normalcy. It’s sad when a mass shooting is a blip of coverage because a news station has to remind us that corona is everywhere and personal protective equipment isn’t.

Building Philadelphia

Even though it’s been deemed non-essential, you can’t walk a few blocks in the outlying sections of the city and not see major construction taking place. In fact, we write this to the boom of an excavator dumping dirt into a truck right now. No, seriously. Listen, we get that times are hard and completed sites mean dollars in your pocket. But at what expense? Taking home COVID-19? Suppose you can put a price on your life.

Closed state stores

The sale of spirits in Pennsylvania is not allowed until further notice. Why? Residents can go to a distributor and purchase beer, you can go to a supermarket and buy beer, wine and champagne, but the notion of anything more is preposterous? Listen, let’s be clear on two things: if you’re supporting a local brewery or winery at this time and beer is your thing then, thank you for your civic contributions. Second, we’re not condoning using alcohol as a means to get by, either. But a choice should be to make a cocktail if you want. New Jersey and Delaware realize this, but leave it to the Keystone State to lag behind.

People littering sanitary gloves

We wrote about this a few weeks ago, but we have to ask again: Who TF are these people who think that removing protective gloves and throwing them on the ground is a good idea? You can’t walk through a parking lot of any store in the city without finding a pair just camping out in the street. We know that the bulbs aren’t as bright as they should be in all of us, but come on, this is fucking common sense. No one wants to pick your used PPEs off of the ground, so stop being a disgusting POS and find a trash can. This has been a public service announcement from your friends at PW.

Just how fast time goes on quarantine

Is it just us or does it feel like the days are zooming by? In addition to having to look at your phone to remember exactly what time it is, tack on the fact that the space of time between morning and evening feels like 20 minutes. While we can’t wait for life to return to some sense of normalcy, we’re not going to pretend like managing life from the comfort of sweatpants hasn’t been a welcomed treat.

We’ve had enough of them that it’s only fair to support them. Our list of local breweries you should consider giving some love to this week. | Image provided

WHAT WE’RE DRINKING

One of the necessities of surviving the pandemic is, of course, beer. The good folks at visitphilly.com rounded up some of the local craft breweries that are delivering that vital staple of life straight to your doorstep. Head over to visitphilly.com for the complete list.

Second Story Brewing Company

2nd Story Brewing Company in Old City is delivering cans, growlers and even full kegs to patrons living in Philadelphia neighborhoods. Classic styles like the Declaration IPA are on the menu, along with a new collaboration with Punch Buggy Brewing Co.: a zesty IPA called Thai-ger King. (See what they did there?) | 117 Chestnut St. 2ndstorybrewing.com

Attic Brewing Company

Attic Brewing Company, the first brewery operating in Philly’s Germantown neighborhood in more than 100 years, delivers cans to neighborhoods near the brewery from Wednesday through Saturday (in addition to trips to other neighborhoods, towns and counties on select days). Check the website for the full delivery schedule. | 137 Berkley St. atticbrewing.com

Goose Island Brewhouse

The Fishtown outpost of this beloved Midwestern brewery delivers beer to some of its neighbors, offering freshly filled growlers, plus four-packs, six-packs and cases of delicious all over the place. | 1002 Canal St. gooseisland.com

Iron Hill Brewery

This chain brewery and restaurant has locations all over the region, so chances are there’s one near you that’s delivering four-packs and growlers of beer. While you’re at it, skip cooking dinner and order pizza, burgers, salads or other fare from the brewery’s food menu. | 1150 Market St. ironhillbrewery.com

Love City Brewing

The Callowhill brewery and tasting room is delivering variety packs – featuring their namesake lager, the Unity IPA and other standbys – anywhere in Philadelphia. Order mixed cases, 12-packs, or six-packs to your house and receive delivery in 24 to 48 hours. | 1023 Hamilton St. lovecitybrewing.com

Mainstay Independent Brewing Company

Mainstay Independent Brewing Company – helmed by a 20-year veteran brewmaster of Sly Fox Brewing Company – delivers four-packs and cases of its double dry-hopped IPA, Vienna-style lager and more varieties to beer seekers in Philadelphia and Phoenixville. | 901 N. Delaware Ave. mainstaybrewing.com

Related