The Jewish Side of Country Music

38

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 6 percent increase over the same time last year. The city ended 2021 with a horrific 562 murders.

Jewish Influence in Country Music

Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History sets its sights on the South in a four-part music series in February and March. Country music takes center stage in virtual events that highlight contemporary and historic Jewish musicians, “Rodeo Tailors,” and other more experts to audiences everywhere. Details at https://www.nmajh.org/.

Suiting the Sound – Jewish Rodeo Tailors of Country Music

Tuesday, February 15

Ablaze with vibrant colors and sparkling with rhinestones, country music stars have been lighting up stages and turning heads in spectacular, custom-designed Western wear since the late 1940s. Who created the iconic clothing? “Rodeo Tailors,” the most prominent of whom were Jewish. This program explores the lives and work of three Eastern European immigrants who became the most influential of the pioneering rodeo tailors.

Mark Rubin: “Jew of Oklahoma”

Tuesday, February 22

Oklahoma-born, Texas-reared, and New Orleans residing multi-instrumentalist Mark Rubin is an unabashed Southern Jew, known equally for his muscular musicianship and larger-than-life persona. Rubin will share music from and insights into his new album The Triumph of Assimilation, pulling from country, western swing, bluegrass, Tex-Mex, polka, klezmer, and Roma music.

Torah of Country Music

Tuesday, March 1

Jewish Americana musician and Texas native Joe Buchanan has spent the last nine years finding his voice in the history, Torah, and values of the Jewish people. Over the last decade Buchanan’s journey into Judaism has sent him touring across the United States, leading an original Shabbat service, playing concerts and facilitating a workshop called “Choosing to be Chosen” about his conversion to Judaism. In this online program, Rabbi Sandra Lawson will chat with Buchanan about their shared love for Judaism and Country music.

Nefesh Mountain

Tuesday, March 8

Nefesh Mountain’s co-band leaders Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg will perform live from their studio in North Jersey. A boundary pushing bluegrass/Americana band, Nefesh Mountain is the only group on the scene who openly represent Jewish American culture, tradition, values and spirituality.