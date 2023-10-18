How to Make Weed Gummies (With THC & CBD): A Step-by-Step Guide

Weed gummies are a popular and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without smoking or vaping. These sweet, chewy treats infused with the magic of THC or CBD have gained popularity for their discreet and customizable nature.

They are easy to make at home, and you can customize them with your favorite flavors and dosages. In this article, we will show you how to make weed gummies using simple ingredients and a few steps, allowing you to tailor both the flavor and potency to your liking.

Whether you’re a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a curious newcomer, join us on this flavorful journey into the world of making homemade weed gummies.

Can't be bothered to make THC gummies? Try ready-made weed gummies instead!

How To Make Weed Gummies

Making weed gummies can be a fun and tasty way to enjoy cannabis. Wondering how to make weed gummies? Here’s a simplified guide:

Ingredients

Cannabis-infused oil or tincture (with your preferred strain and potency)

Unflavored gelatin

Flavored gelatin (choose your favorite flavor)

Water

Optional: sweetener (sugar, honey, or agave syrup)

Other Materials

Gummy molds or an ice cube tray

Cooking pot

Whisk

Measuring cups and spoons

Recipe (Step-by-Step)

Prepare the Ingredients: Determine the desired dosage and potency of your gummies based on your infused oil or tincture’s strength. Measure out the gelatin, flavored gelatin, water, and sweetener if desired. Mix Gelatin and Water: In the cooking pot, combine the flavored gelatin and unflavored gelatin. Add water and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Heat the Mixture: Place the pot on low heat and continue whisking. Gradually add the cannabis-infused oil or tincture. Keep whisking until the mixture is well combined and has a smooth texture. Add Sweetener (Optional): If you prefer sweeter gummies, add your chosen sweetener to the mixture and stir until it dissolves. Pour into Molds: Carefully pour the mixture into gummy molds or an ice cube tray. Be cautious not to spill. Cool and Set: Let the gummies cool at room temperature for about 15-30 minutes. Refrigerate: Place the molds or tray in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until the gummies have fully set. Remove and Enjoy: Once set, pop the gummies out of the molds or ice cube tray. Store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator to maintain freshness.

So, that is the first step in this “how to make weed gummies” guide. Remember to label your cannabis-infused gummies clearly, especially if there are other candies or treats in your home, to prevent accidental consumption.

How To Make Infused Sugar to Coat Gummies

So, how to make THC gummies with cannabis- infused coating? Creating infused sugar to coat gummies can add an extra layer of flavor and potency. Here’s a guide on how to make it:

Ingredients

Sugar

Cannabis-infused oil or tincture (with your preferred strain and potency)

Other Materials

Mixing bowl

Whisk or fork

Airtight container for storage

Method

Prepare the Ingredients: Determine the desired dosage and potency of your infused sugar based on your cannabis oil or tincture’s strength. Combine Sugar and Cannabis-Infused Oil: In a mixing bowl, pour the desired amount of sugar for your batch. Gradually add the cannabis-infused oil or tincture to the sugar. Start with a small amount and mix thoroughly. Continue adding until you achieve your desired potency. Mix Thoroughly: Use a whisk or fork to mix the sugar and infused oil thoroughly. Ensure that the oil is evenly distributed, and there are no clumps. Allow Drying (Optional): You can spread the infused sugar mixture on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and let it air dry for a few hours or overnight if you want to remove excess moisture. Store in an Airtight Container: Once the infused sugar is ready, transfer it to an airtight container for storage. Label the container clearly to indicate that it contains infused sugar. Coat Gummies: When you’re ready to use the infused sugar, simply roll your gummies in it to coat them. The sugar will adhere to the gummies, providing a sweet and infused outer layer.

Different Flavor Options for THC and Weed Gummies

Another important step in this “how to make weed gummies or how to make THC gummies” guide is understanding flavor options.

When it comes to THC and weed gummies, flavor is an essential aspect of the overall experience. The choice of flavors can greatly influence the taste and appeal of these edibles.

Several categories of flavors for THC and weed gummies cater to different preferences and experiences.

Fruit Flavors

Fruit flavors are perhaps the most popular choice for THC and weed gummies. These flavors include options like cherry, strawberry, watermelon, and citrus varieties.

Fruit flavors are often associated with a sweet and refreshing taste that can help mask the natural herbal flavor of cannabis. They are a go-to choice for those who enjoy a more pleasant and familiar taste when consuming THC edibles.

Herbal and Spicy Options

Some users prefer a more robust and earthy taste in their cannabis edibles. For this reason, herbal and spicy flavors have gained popularity.

These can include flavors like mint, basil, cinnamon, and even chili pepper. These options provide a unique and sometimes intense taste experience, which can be appealing to individuals who appreciate a bolder flavor profile.

Creative Flavor Combinations

To cater to a diverse range of palates, some manufacturers get creative with flavor combinations. These gummies may incorporate multiple elements, such as tropical fruit and jalapeño or lavender and honey.

Creative flavor combinations aim to provide a complex and layered taste that can be intriguing for adventurous consumers looking for a unique edible experience.

Creative flavor combinations aim to provide a complex and layered taste that can be intriguing for adventurous consumers looking for a unique edible experience.

Adding Cannabis to Non-Infused Gummies

Adding cannabis to non-infused gummies is a process that requires careful consideration and attention to detail. If done improperly, it can result in inconsistent dosing and an unpleasant taste.

In this guide, we will discuss the key steps and considerations for adding cannabis to non-infused gummies:

Choose the Right Cannabis Product

Start by selecting a cannabis product that suits your preferences and desired effects. This could be cannabis flower, concentrates, or cannabis-infused oils or tinctures. Ensure that the product has been properly decarboxylated if needed to activate the THC or CBD.

Calculate the Dosage

Determine the desired dosage for each gummy. This depends on your tolerance and the potency of your cannabis product. It’s crucial to know the concentration of THC or CBD in the product you’re using to calculate the dosage accurately.

Prepare the Gummy Mixture

Make or purchase a non-infused gummy mixture. Follow the recipe instructions carefully. Typically, this involves heating and mixing ingredients like gelatin, water, sweeteners, and flavorings. Ensure the mixture is at an appropriate temperature for incorporating the cannabis product.

Incorporate the Cannabis

Add your cannabis product to the gummy mixture while it’s still warm but not boiling. Stir thoroughly to evenly distribute the cannabis throughout the mixture. This is where precision matters to ensure even dosing.

Pour and Set

Pour the infused gummy mixture into molds or a pan and allow it to cool and set. Follow the recommended setting time in the recipe.

Storage and Labeling

Store the infused gummies in an airtight container in a cool, dark place to maintain their freshness and potency. Make sure to label them clearly, indicating the dosage per gummy, especially if you have different dosages.

How to Measure THC Percentage When Making Edible Gummies

Measuring the THC percentage when making edible gummies is crucial to ensure you have control over the potency of your edibles and can consume them safely.

Here is a step-by-step explanation on how to measure THC percentage when making edible gummies:

Select Your Cannabis Product

Start by choosing the cannabis product you want to use. This could be cannabis flower, concentrates, or cannabis-infused oils or tinctures.

Make sure you know the THC percentage of the product you’re using, as this will be the basis for your calculations.

Decarboxylation (If Necessary)

If you’re using raw cannabis flower or concentrates, you may need to decarboxylate them to activate the THC.

This involves heating them in an oven at a specific temperature for a set period. The decarboxylation process converts THCA (non-psychoactive) into THC (psychoactive).

Calculate THC Content

To calculate the total THC content in your cannabis product, use the following formula: Total THC (mg) = (THC percentage ÷ 100) × Total weight of cannabis (in milligrams)

For example, if you have 1 gram (1000 mg) of cannabis flower with 20% THC: Total THC = (20 ÷ 100) × 1000 mg = 200 mg

This means you have 200 mg of THC in your 1 gram of cannabis flower.

Infusion

If you’re using the cannabis product to infuse an oil or butter for your gummies, follow the infusion process carefully. The THC will transfer from the plant material to the oil or butter. Stir and mix thoroughly to ensure even distribution.

Determine Batch Size and Desired Dosing

Decide how many gummies you want to make and what the desired dosage per gummy is. This will help you determine how to distribute the THC-infused oil or butter into your gummy mixture.

Calculate THC per Gummy

Divide the total THC content (in milligrams) by the number of gummies you’re making to find the THC per gummy. For example, if you have 200 mg of THC and want to make 20 gummies:

THC per gummy = 200 mg ÷ 20 gummies = 10 mg per gummy

Mix Thoroughly

When adding the THC-infused oil or butter to your gummy mixture, mix it thoroughly to ensure even distribution of THC in the entire batch.

Pour into Molds and Set

Follow the recipe for pouring the mixture into molds and letting it set. This ensures that the THC is evenly distributed among the gummies.

Label and Store

Clearly label your gummies with the THC dosage per gummy. Store them in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.

Benefits of Making THC Gummies at Home

There are various reasons weed enthusiasts want to make THC gummies at home. Making THC gummies at home offers several benefits that cater to individual preferences and needs:

Cost Savings

Producing THC gummies at home can be more cost-effective than purchasing pre-made edibles from dispensaries.

Producing THC gummies at home can be more cost-effective than purchasing pre-made edibles from dispensaries.

By making gummies at home, buying cannabis products in bulk and using readily available ingredients, you can save money in the long run. This is especially beneficial for regular cannabis consumers.

Customization and Control

Homemade THC gummies allow for complete customization. You can adjust the dosage of THC to suit your tolerance and preferences, ensuring you get the desired effects.

Additionally, you have control over the flavor, shape, and size of the gummies, tailoring them to your liking.

Quality Assurance

When you know how to make THC infused gummies, you have full control over the ingredients and the quality of the cannabis product used.

You can choose high-quality cannabis strains and ensure that your gummies are made with fresh, wholesome ingredients. This level of control can enhance the overall quality and safety of the edibles.

Dietary Preferences

Making gummies at home will help you accommodate various dietary preferences and restrictions. You can choose ingredients that align with your dietary needs, such as using vegan or gluten-free options.

This flexibility allows individuals with specific dietary concerns to enjoy cannabis edibles without compromising their health choices.

This flexibility allows individuals with specific dietary concerns to enjoy cannabis edibles without compromising their health choices.

How To Decarboxylate Cannabis For Edibles

Decarboxylation is a crucial step when preparing cannabis for edibles because it activates the THC and other cannabinoids, making them bioavailable and psychoactive.

Here’s how to decarboxylate cannabis for edibles:

Ingredients and Equipment:

Cannabis flower or concentrates

Baking sheet or oven-safe dish

Parchment paper

Grinder (if using cannabis flower)

Oven

Oven thermometer (optional, for temperature accuracy)

Instructions

Preheat Your Oven: Start by preheating your oven to 240°F (115°C). It’s essential to maintain a consistent temperature during the decarboxylation process. Prepare the Cannabis: If you’re using a whole cannabis flower, use a grinder to break it down into smaller, evenly sized pieces. This will help ensure uniform decarboxylation. Line Baking Sheet: Line a baking sheet or an oven-safe dish with parchment paper. This prevents the cannabis from sticking to the surface and makes it easier to collect afterward. Spread Cannabis Evenly: Spread the ground or whole cannabis evenly in a thin layer on the parchment paper. Try to avoid overlapping or clumps to ensure even decarboxylation. Decarboxylate in the Oven: Place the baking sheet with the cannabis in the preheated oven. Set a timer for 30-45 minutes. This is the typical range for decarboxylation, but the time may vary depending on your oven’s accuracy and the moisture content of the cannabis. Stir Occasionally (Optional): Some people choose to gently stir the cannabis every 10-15 minutes during the decarboxylation process. This can help ensure even heating, but it’s not strictly necessary. Check for Decarboxylation: As the cannabis decarboxylates, it will gradually change from green to a light to medium brown. It should develop a strong, earthy, and slightly nutty aroma. When it’s done, the cannabis should crumble easily when touched. Remove from the Oven: Once the cannabis has achieved the desired color and aroma, remove it from the oven. Allow it to cool on the baking sheet or dish. Store Properly: After cooling, store the decarboxylated cannabis in an airtight container in a cool, dark place until you’re ready to use it for your edibles.

Now that your cannabis is decarboxylated, you can use it as an ingredient in various edible recipes, such as brownies, gummies, or infused oils.

How Many Homemade Cannabis Gummies Should You Eat?

You've finally made your gummies at home and you're wondering how many are right to eat. Well, the number of homemade cannabis gummies you should eat depends on several factors, including your tolerance, experience with cannabis, the dosage per gummy, and your desired effects.

Here are some general guidelines to help you determine the appropriate serving size:

Here are some general guidelines to help you determine the appropriate serving size:

Start Low and Go Slow : If you’re new to cannabis edibles or unsure about your tolerance, it’s best to start with a low dose. Begin with one gummy that contains a small, measured amount of THC, such as 5-10 milligrams (mg).

: If you’re new to cannabis edibles or unsure about your tolerance, it’s best to start with a low dose. Begin with one gummy that contains a small, measured amount of THC, such as 5-10 milligrams (mg). Wait Patiently: After consuming a gummy, wait at least 1 to 2 hours before considering consuming more. Edibles can take longer to produce effects compared to smoking or vaping because they need to pass through your digestive system.

After consuming a gummy, wait at least 1 to 2 hours before considering consuming more. Edibles can take longer to produce effects compared to smoking or vaping because they need to pass through your digestive system. Assess the Effects: Pay close attention to how you feel during this waiting period. If you start to feel the desired effects after the initial gummy, there’s no need to consume more. If you don’t feel anything or the effects are weaker than desired, you can consider consuming an additional gummy.

Pay close attention to how you feel during this waiting period. If you start to feel the desired effects after the initial gummy, there’s no need to consume more. If you don’t feel anything or the effects are weaker than desired, you can consider consuming an additional gummy. Avoid Overconsumption: Be cautious about taking too many gummies that you made after mastering how to make weed gummies at home too quickly. Overconsumption of THC can lead to uncomfortable side effects like anxiety, paranoia, or excessive sedation. It’s much easier to consume more if needed than to deal with the effects of overconsumption.

Be cautious about taking too many gummies that you made after mastering how to make weed gummies at home too quickly. Overconsumption of THC can lead to uncomfortable side effects like anxiety, paranoia, or excessive sedation. It’s much easier to consume more if needed than to deal with the effects of overconsumption. Know the Dosage: Always be aware of the THC dosage per gummy. Homemade gummies allow you to control the THC content, so it’s important to accurately measure and calculate the dosage based on the decarboxylated cannabis used in the recipe.

Always be aware of the THC dosage per gummy. Homemade gummies allow you to control the THC content, so it's important to accurately measure and calculate the dosage based on the decarboxylated cannabis used in the recipe.

Remember, individual responses to cannabis can vary widely, and what works for one person may not be suitable for another. Always prioritize responsible and mindful consumption.

Storing and Preserving THC and Weed Gummies

Congratulations, you’ve learned and mastered how to make weed gummies or how to make THC gummies; the next step is learning how to store your gummies properly.

Storing and preserving THC and weed gummies is essential to maintain their freshness, potency, and safety. Here are some tips on how to do it effectively:

Proper Storage Containers

Airtight Containers: After learning how to make your weed gummies and making them, you should store your gummies in airtight containers to prevent air and moisture from getting in. Mason jars, vacuum-sealed bags, or quality plastic or silicone containers work well.

Opaque or Dark Containers: Use containers that are opaque or dark in color to protect your gummies from light exposure, which can degrade cannabinoids over time.

Single-Serving Portions: Consider dividing your gummies into single-serving portions before storing. This can help you control your consumption and avoid the need to open the container repeatedly.

Shelf Life

Check Expiry Dates: If you purchased commercially made THC gummies, check the packaging for the manufacturer’s recommended shelf life. Follow their guidance for storage and consumption.

Homemade Gummies: The homemade gummies you make after mastering how to make weed gummies may have a shorter shelf life compared to commercial products. Typically, they are best consumed within a few weeks to a few months, depending on the ingredients used and storage conditions.

Label and Date: Label your storage containers with the date of preparation or purchase to track the freshness of your gummies. This will help you know when it’s time to consume them or make new batches.

Preventing Moisture and Mold

Dry Environment: Store your gummies in a dry environment. Moisture can lead to mold growth and spoilage. Avoid storing them in humid places like bathrooms or kitchens.

Use Desiccants: You can add desiccant packets to the container to absorb any excess moisture. These packets are often included in commercial edible packaging.

Use Desiccants: You can add desiccant packets to the container to absorb any excess moisture. These packets are often included in commercial edible packaging.

Avoid Temperature Extremes: So, you have finally learned how to make weed gummies, you must keep your gummies at a consistent temperature after making them. Avoid exposing them to extreme heat or cold, as temperature fluctuations can cause condensation inside the container.

Refrigeration (Optional): While not always necessary, refrigeration can extend the shelf life of your gummies. If you choose to refrigerate them, ensure they are in an airtight container to prevent moisture and odors from affecting the gummies. Be aware that refrigeration can alter the texture of some gummies, making them firmer.

Freezing (Not Recommended): Freezing gummies is generally not recommended as it can negatively impact their texture and taste. However, if you must freeze them, use an airtight container and consume them as soon as possible after thawing.

THC Gummies Dosage Recommendations

Wondering what dose is right after mastering how to make weed gummies or how to make THC gummies? Here is the answer:

There is no universal dose of THC gummies that works for everyone, as different factors can affect how you respond to edibles. Therefore, it is important to start low and go slow when consuming THC gummies, especially if you are just learned how to make weed gummies or have a low tolerance.

A good starting dose of THC gummies for beginners is 1 to 2.5 mg of THC, which can provide mild relief of symptoms like pain, stress, and anxiety, as well as increased focus and creativity. You can expect to feel the effects of this dose within 30 minutes to 2 hours after ingestion.

If you do not feel any effects after 2 hours, you can gradually increase your dose by 2.5 mg increments until you find your optimal level of comfort and desired effects. However, you should not consume more than 40 mg of THC per day, as this may be unsafe or cause unpleasant side effects.

THC Gummies Safe Consumption Guidelines

Some tips for a safe and enjoyable experience with THC gummies are:

Start with a low dose: Begin with a 5-10mg dose and wait for the effects before increasing your intake.

Be patient: Allow 30 minutes to 2 hours for the gummies to take effect. Do not consume additional gummies during this time.

Consume food beforehand: Eating a meal before taking THC gummies can help prevent nausea and reduce the intensity of the high.

Eating a meal before taking the THC gummies you made now that you have mastered how to make weed gummies can help prevent nausea and reduce the intensity of the high. Drink enough water: Staying hydrated can help prevent dry mouth and other side effects of THC gummies.

Staying hydrated can help prevent dry mouth and other side effects of THC gummies. Have a friend to back you up: It is safer to consume THC gummies with someone who can monitor your condition and assist you if needed.

It is safer to consume THC gummies with someone who can monitor your condition and assist you if needed. Avoid consuming more than 40 mg doses: Higher doses of THC gummies can cause unpleasant side effects such as anxiety, paranoia, drowsiness, and impaired coordination.

Higher doses of THC gummies can cause unpleasant side effects such as anxiety, paranoia, drowsiness, and impaired coordination. Read the label and follow the instructions: Different products may have different potencies and ingredients. Make sure you know what you are consuming and how much THC is in each gummy.

THC Gummies Tolerance

THC gummies tolerance can vary from person to person, depending on factors such as the potency and quality of the THC gummies you consume, the frequency and duration of your THC gummies use, your body weight, metabolism, and genetics.

There are different ways to measure THC gummies tolerance, such as:

The amount of THC gummies you need to consume to achieve the same level of high as before

The duration and intensity of the high you experience after consuming THC gummies

The severity and frequency of the withdrawal symptoms you experience when you stop or reduce your THC gummies intake

THC Gummies Potential Side Effects

When you consume gummies responsibly and in moderation, THC gummies usually do not cause any serious or harmful side effects.

However, some people may experience some mild or temporary discomforts, such as:

However, some people may experience some mild or temporary discomforts, such as:

Dry mouth: This is a common side effect of cannabis consumption, including gummies. Staying hydrated can help alleviate this symptom.

This is a common side effect of cannabis consumption, including gummies. Staying hydrated can help alleviate this symptom. Fatigue : THC gummies can make you feel sleepy or drowsy, especially if you take a high dose or consume them at night. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery after taking THC gummies.

: THC gummies can make you feel sleepy or drowsy, especially if you take a high dose or consume them at night. Avoid driving or operating heavy machinery after taking THC gummies. Red eyes: THC gummies can cause blood vessels in the eyes to dilate, resulting in redness or irritation. This is not a sign of damage and usually goes away after a few hours.

THC gummies can cause blood vessels in the eyes to dilate, resulting in redness or irritation. This is not a sign of damage and usually goes away after a few hours. Impaired cognition: THC gummies can affect your memory, attention, and reaction time. This can make it harder to perform complex tasks or learn new information. These effects usually wear off after the high subsides.

Edible Gummies: Frequently Asked Questions

Here, we answer some frequently asked questions about edible gummies:

How Long Do THC Gummies Stay Fresh?

The shelf life of the THC gummies after mastering how to make THC gummies can vary depending on factors like ingredients, storage conditions, and whether they’re commercially made or homemade.

Typically, commercially made gummies have a longer shelf life, often indicated on the packaging. Homemade gummies, if stored properly in airtight containers in a cool, dry place, can stay fresh for several weeks to a few months.

Can I Make Weed Gummies Without a Cannabis Infusion?

To experience the psychoactive effects of THC, you need to use a cannabis infusion. You can’t make weed gummies without infusing them with THC or CBD from cannabis products like flowers, concentrates, or tinctures.

How Potent Are Homemade Weed Gummies?

Typically, homemade gummies can range from 5-10 mg of THC per gummy, but it varies based on your preferences.

The potency of homemade weed gummies depends on the amount and quality of cannabis used, the decarboxylation process, and the recipe. It’s crucial to calculate the THC dosage accurately based on the decarbed cannabis to control potency.

Can I Make Sugar-Free THC Gummies?

Yes, you can make sugar-free THC gummies using sugar substitutes like stevia or erythritol. There are various recipes available that cater to dietary preferences, including sugar-free and vegan options.

Is It Legal to Make Weed Gummies at Home?

The legality of making weed gummies at home depends on your state’s cannabis laws. In some places, it’s legal to make edibles for personal use, while in others, it may be prohibited or subject to specific regulations. Always check your local laws and regulations regarding cannabis edibles.

How Long Does It Take for Weed Gummies to Kick In?

The onset time for weed gummies can vary from person to person but typically ranges from 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Factors that influence onset time include individual metabolism, what you’ve eaten recently, and your tolerance. It’s essential to be patient and avoid consuming more gummies prematurely.

How Long Do Homemade Weed Gummies Last?

Homemade weed gummies can last several weeks to a few months if stored in airtight containers in a cool, dry place. The shelf life can vary based on the ingredients used and storage conditions.

How to Measure THC Potency When Making Edible Gummies?

You can measure THC potency by calculating the total THC content in your cannabis product and then dividing it by the number of gummies you make. Accurate dosing is essential to control the potency of your gummies.

Can I Customize the Flavor of My Weed Gummies?

Yes, you can customize the flavor of your weed gummies by choosing different flavorings, extracts, or fruit juices in your recipe. This allows you to create gummies with flavors you enjoy.

Are THC Gummies Suitable for Medical Use?

THC gummies can be suitable for medical use, as they offer a convenient and discreet way to consume cannabis for various therapeutic purposes. However, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized medical advice.

Are There Any Health Risks Associated With Weed Gummies?

Consuming THC gummies carries similar health risks to other forms of cannabis consumption. Overconsumption can lead to adverse effects such as anxiety, paranoia, and impaired motor skills. It’s crucial to start with a low dose, be aware of your tolerance, and consume responsibly.

Additionally, there may be health risks associated with the consumption of high-sugar or high-fat edibles, so consider your overall dietary choices as well.

Final Notes on How to Make Weed Gummies

Whether you’re seeking a discreet and enjoyable way to consume cannabis or you’re simply looking to impress your friends with your culinary skills, homemade weed gummies offer endless possibilities.

Remember, responsible consumption is key. Start low, go slow, and always be mindful of the potency of your gummies. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you’ve gained the knowledge and confidence to experiment, create, and savor your own cannabis-infused gummies.

So, gather your ingredients, embrace your inner chef, and enjoy the delightful journey of making weed gummies in the comfort of your own kitchen.

