Best Weed Pens: Top 9 THC Vape Pens To Help You Relax in 2023

Although smoking cannabis is an experience in and of itself, weed vape pens represent the next generation of accessible, convenient, discrete, and portable cannabis consumption. It

isn’t hard to see why burning cannabis is now shunned in favor of smooth, scent-free hits.

You can take the best weed pens anywhere, and they fit in your front pocket without a hassle. Unless you have a special container for holding a J or blunt, THC vape pens offer unmatched portability and convenience to get relief on your own terms. Exhale Wellness is our top pick!

Their Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pen (Sour Diesel) delivers hard-hitting effects at affordable prices. They’ve also been at the center of the cannabis industry since opening around 2021.

Still, we’ve got 9 runners-up you’re sure to love!

Where to Find Weed Pens for Sale: First Look

Best Weed Pens For Sale in 2023 – Our Round-Up Reviews

Here, we’ve reviewed the best THC oil vape pens using three key benchmarks – style, battery life, and potency. Whether you’re a beginner or veteran stoner, we’ve found the perfect choice.

1. Delta 8 Disposable Vape Pen (Sour Diesel) – Overall Best Vape Pen

Pros

Device comes ready to use

Sleek, durable form factor

Disposable & rechargeable

Comes in 1g and 2g sizes

900 – 1800 mg. Delta 8 oil

Cons

Not many customer reviews

Look & Style: 5/5

This vape pen is just as sleek as it is durable – a black-wrapped exterior envelops the oil indicator, and it’s tiny enough to pass as a nicotine vape. It’s also draw activated, so you won’t have to press any buttons before you enjoy the goodness of naturally flavored Delta-8 THC oil.

Battery Life: 4.9/5

Exhale Wellness’ best-selling vape pen is disposable, but it’s also rechargeable in the event that your low tolerance outlasts the reservoir of Delta-8 THC oil. The entire device weighs just 3 ounces, and you can expect to get 600-700 puffs before it needs a quick Micro-USB recharge.

THC Content: 4.8/5

Exhale Wellness sells their Delta 8 disposable in 900 mg. and 1800 mg. formats – realistically, you’re getting 1 gram or 2 grams of oil when you account for the natural Sour Diesel terpenes. Every puff delivers a boost of energy that might persuade you to give up that afternoon coffee.

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

Exhale Wellness is a relatively new brand within the legal hemp market, but they quickly drew attention to their high-potency products with a renewed dedication to natural ingredients & affordable pricing. You can get 20% off your first order, and they offer discounts on multi-packs.

Pros

4.5 grams per device

Looks like a nicotine vape

Get more from every puff

Pre-heat function enabled

Rechargeable with USB-C

Cons

Blends multiple cannabinoids

Look & Style: 4.9/5

Delta Extrax’ 4.5 gram disposable is nearly indestructible, and it’s virtually indistinguishable from an Elf Bar or traditional nicotine vape. If discretion is your primary concern, nobody will know the difference when you rip this pen in public. There’s also an easily visible oil indicator on the side!

Battery Life: 4.8/5

As you might expect from a vape pen that’s basically 4.5 disposables put together, you’ll enjoy long-lasting battery life with up to 4,500 puffs in the device. At some point, you’ll probably need to recharge this pen using the USB-C port at the bottom. Unfortunately, the cable isn’t included!

THC Content: 4.7/5

Delta Extrax has concocted the secret recipe with a proprietary blend of D8 THC Live Resin, THC-JD, THC-A, and THC-P. Veteran stoners will notice an extra kick with every puff, and it’s too easy to get Wreck’d! Our favorites are Purple Mayhem (indica) and Mango Mania (sativa).

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

Delta Extrax launched in late 2020, and they quickly rose to mainstream popularity alongside their sister brand (Exhale Wellness). The former has their target audience picked out with experimental cannabinoid blends for high-tolerance veterans who require something extra.

They don’t offer many flash discounts, but you could win concert tickets with your order!

3. Blue Dream Disposable (THCa & Delta-8) – Best for Free Shipping

Pros

1400 mg. of THCa & Delta-8

Disposable, all-in-one device

Draw-activated & rechargeable

No additives or preservatives

30-day returns & free shipping

Cons

Buyers pay the premium here

Look & Style: 4.8/5

Budpop’s disposable wax pen features an aesthetically pleasing design, and the rounded white exterior is comfortable to hold for long periods of time. There are no buttons anywhere on the device, but you’ll find a Micro-USB port at the bottom for easy charging. It checks all the boxes!

Battery Life: 4.7/5

Users will enjoy between 200 and 300 puffs from the ergonomically friendly mouthpiece before this vape pen needs a recharge. You can also see how much goodness you have left via their teardrop-shaped oil indicator. As we’d expect, the hard white plastic shell is drop-resistant.

THC Content: 4.6/5

Budpop’s vape pen does away with cannabinoid blends in favor of using natural terpenes to bring out the calming effects of Blue Dream. A proprietary blend of 400 mg. hemp-derived THCa and 1000 mg. Delta-8 THC offers pain relief and profound mental relaxation with every puff.

We’d encourage veterans to take it slow – this pen is more powerful than it seems!

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

Budpop promises free shipping on all U.S. orders, and their 30-day refund policy comes with no questions asked. If you buy your device before 2:30 PM EST, they’ll package and ship your order that day! Finally, when you sign up for their email newsletter, you’ll get a 15% discount.

4. Zkittles Delta 8 THC Vape Pen – Best for Discounts & Promotions

Pros

BOGO with code “NCBOGO”

Get 55% off your purchase

your purchase 920 mg. of high-potency D8

Aluminum drop-resistant shell

240 puffs per disposable device

Cons

It’s not a rechargeable vape

Look & Style: 4.7/5

DiamondCBD offers premium products at price points that feel like highway robbery. The first thing you’ll notice is the aluminum-coated shell, which offers built-in drop resistance. You can easily see how much THC oil you have left, and the plastic mouthpiece is draw-activated.

Battery Life: 4.6/5

Users can expect 240 puffs of premium Delta-8 THC oil with every purchase, but best THC vape pens like this one don’t appear to be rechargeable. They’ve boosted the buzz factor by 10 with their exclusive 10x lineup, and they’ll guarantee that the battery won’t run out before it’s time to buy another.

THC Content: 4.5/5

Diamond CBD uses natural hemp extract to make your vaping experience feel like the first time once again. Every disposable contains 920 mg. of Delta-8 THC oil with natural Zkittles terpenes. If you’re after a smooth buzz that could eradicate insomnia from the DSM-V, place your order!

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

DiamondCBD runs so many discounts and sales that it’s virtually impossible to keep up with them all. Use the promo code “NCBOGO” and get another vape pen for free! Alternatively, get 55% off your first purchase. Finally, enter their raffle for a chance to win $100 in store credit!

5. 90% THC-P Disposable 500 mg. – Strongest THC Vape Pen

Pros

A single puff is all it takes

Sativa, indica + hybrid strains

90% THC-P is 5-7x stronger

Sleek, nicotine-style device

Sign up for weekly deals

Cons

Beginners will have a bad time

Look & Style: 4.5/5

At first glance, you won’t be able to distinguish this vape pen from a Myle Mini or standard nic device. Because THC-P is a synthetic cannabinoid derived from hemp, nobody will be able to smell the awesome high you just unlocked. We’re fans of the black exterior and little designs!

Battery Life: 4.4/5

CBD Genesis and Elyxr have joined forces to create a vape pen that’s designed for veteran stoners, and they recommend starting with half a puff to establish tolerance. This vape pen might not be rechargeable, but you’ll enjoy 150 servings of THC-P before it’s time to re-up.

THC Content: 4.8/5

Researchers claim that THC-P is up to 33x stronger than Delta-9 THC at the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are responsible for producing the buzz you’re after. That said, experienced vapers state that THC-P feels 5-7x stronger than an equivalent dose of traditional cannabis.

This pen is NOT – we repeat, NOT – for new users. You’ll enjoy mental clarity with Orange Soda (sativa), giggles with Guava Jam (indica), or a balanced mix of both with Dream Lotus (hybrid).

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

CBD Genesis is much like a content aggregator for up-and-coming hemp brands. Elyxr has earned their endorsement, which adds 7 years of reputability to this brand-new THC-P vape.

Pros

Ripe berry & fruity flavors

2000 mg. of Delta-8 THC

Cerebral, creative effects (sativa strain)

Tapered mouthpiece for smoother draws

Rechargeable with a Micro-USB cable

Cons

They don’t ship to certain states

Micro-USB charger isn’t included

Look & Style: 4.4/5

Moonwlkr’s disposable is branded with their emblem, but the scent of each draw won’t give you away! So long as you hold this pen from the bottom, it’ll look like you’re hitting a nicotine device. The matte-black exterior is a bit chunky, but it tapers into an ergonomically-friendly mouthpiece.

Battery Life: 4.3/5

This pen is rechargeable with a Micro-USB cable, but it doesn’t come included in the box. You’ll enjoy 480 to 500 puffs from their Cosmic Blend before it’s time for a quick charge. Moonwalkr’s draw-activated mouthpiece features a comfortable design that enables more vapor production.

THC Content: 4.6/5

Moonwlkr’s “Outer Space Sauce” features natural terpenes and artificial flavors (YMMV) that deliver a powerful experience. Take a trip into the stratosphere with each berry-flavored draw! After you exhale the scent of vine-picked grapes, you’ll enjoy creative and energizing effects.

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

Moonwlkr doesn’t ship to certain states. If you live in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Montana, Utah or Rhode Island, you should order from Budpop instead. On the bright side, they promise free shipping for purchases above $90!

7. Delta-8 Live Resin 2 Gram Disposable Vape (GG#4) – Best Value Oil Pen

Pros

2 grams of live resin Delta-8

Top-shelf GG #4 terpenes

Massive vape clouds guaranteed

Rechargeable, 280 mAh battery

Sleek, affordable aluminum design

Cons

They don’t ship to certain states

Micro-USB charger isn’t included

Look & Style: 4.3/5

Blue Moon Hemp’s disposable is immediately recognizable – you’ll notice blue, electric streaks wrapping around the all-black exterior. There’s also a helpful indicator light at the bottom of the device, which shows you when it’s time for a recharge! This pen is stylish but quite distinctive.

Battery Life: 4.4/5

This disposable features a powerful, 280 mAH battery with a built-in Micro-USB rechargeable port at the very bottom. Unfortunately, the charger isn’t included with your purchase. However, we doubt you’ll get through 250 to 300 puffs before deciding you like it enough to order again!

THC Content: 4.5/5

Blue Moon Hemp redefines the meaning of value with their 2-gram blend of Delta-8 THC oil. They stick to one cannabinoid exclusively, so you can expect targeted effects from natural Gorilla Glue #4 terpenes. Every puff delivers superior cloud production with epic relaxation!

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

Blue Moon’s affordable hemp disposable has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating from satisfied buyers, and the starting price is so cheap that discounts almost become irrelevant. Still, if you decide that a 20% discount would improve your day, you can sign up for their inner circle via email.

8. Live Rosin Liquid Diamonds Vape Pen – Closest to a Bud Session

Pros

2g live rosin + liquid diamonds

Feels just like the real thing

Get 25% off w/ code LIFTED

Candy-flavored sativa energy

60-day money back guarantee

Cons

Blend of multiple cannabinoids

Doesn’t ship to several states

Look & Style: 4.2/5

From the box to the disposable itself, TreHouse focuses on making their products look the part! This vape pen features a pink, shiny exterior with colorful designs that could be mistaken for an ice-berry flavored nicotine device. Once you take your first puff, you’ll notice a huge difference.

Battery Life: 4.3/5

Every pen comes pre-charged and pre-loaded with candy-flavored goodness. You’ll squeeze 800+ puffs from each device before it needs to be recharged! As we’ve come to expect, they don’t include a Micro-USB cable in the box. That said, the battery life is insanely long-lasting.

THC Content: 4.6/5

TreHouse has mixed together a powerful blend of Delta-8 THC, Delta-9, Delta-10, THC-P, HHC, and naturally derived terpenes to create a product that tastes just as good as it feels. If you’re a sucker for Starburst and have the tolerance of a long-time stoner from the 80’s, you’ll fall in love.

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

When you use the promo code “LIFTED” with your first purchase, you’ll save 25% on this sativa vape pen. TreHouse also breaks boundaries every single day – their multi-cannabinoid blends accommodate high-tolerance veterans. Enjoy free shipping to select states with $75+ orders!

Unfortunately, they don’t ship to several US states. Check their web page before you purchase!

9. THC Vape Pen: Pineapple Express (Hybrid) – Best for Beginners

Pros

Beginner-friendly blends

Code VAPOR for 25% off

Tastes like a Piña Colada

2 grams CBD/THC (800 puffs)

Rechargeable with Micro-USB

Cons

500 mg. CBD to 5 mg. THC

They don’t ship to California

Look & Style: 4.1/5

CBDfx keeps their brand name front-and-center on the orange exterior of this vape pen, and it’s a bit clunky around the edges. However, it contains 2 grams of premium-grade hemp oil that burns smoothly and produces massive clouds courtesy of their high-powered heating element!

Battery Life: 4.5/5

Users can expect to hit this piece of machinery 800 times before they need to buy a Micro-USB cable from the nearest convenience store. It’s rechargeable, but the charger doesn’t come in the box. Even still, you probably won’t need to buy a new cable – the battery lasts all day and night.

THC Content: 4.2/5

CBDfx combines 500 mg. of anxiety-relieving CBD with 5 mg. of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC. The end result is a beginner-friendly vape pen that stays within federally legal limits while providing a subtle aura of bodily and mental relaxation. Get that classic first high once again!

Unfortunately, veteran stoners won’t find much use for this pen beyond satisfying their oral fixation. It’s designed for first-timers and buyers who don’t want an overwhelming experience.

Where to Buy This Weed Pen

CBDfx is one of the oldest CBD brands in existence – they reached mainstream popularity after launching in 2014. Over the past nine years, they’ve kept their nose clean and attracted a loyal base of customers with frequent discounts! Speaking of which, use code “VAPOR” for 25% off.

They’re compatible with Klarna and Sezzle, so you can split the cost four ways if you choose. Finally, CBDfx promises free shipping for orders above $75.

Benefit of Weed Pens Compared to Traditional Smoking Methods

People have been smoking organic hemp plants for thousands of years – by comparison, THC vape pens are a fairly new addition to the marketplace! Here, we’ve explained the benefits of using a vaporizer pen as it compares to sparking up your favorite wrap.

Targeted Pain Relief

Vaping cannabis feels different than using traditional cannabis products. Anecdotally, it’s a much stronger and more targeted buzz that relieves pain at the source. However, because vaping THC wears off more quickly than smoking it, you’ll need to hit the pen a bit more often.

Portability & Discretion

Using a THC oil vape pen is infinitely more discrete and convenient than breaking out a pipe, joint, or gravity bong in public. THC oils don’t linger in the air, which means that you can take a puff without attracting undue attention. Nobody (aside from another stoner) will be any wiser.

Controllable Convenience

When you have a THC oil pen, you can customize your buzz accordingly. If you have a long day ahead of you, it’s easy to take one draw and put it away for later. On a day off, you might take three or four puffs! Comparatively, joints don’t taste the same when they’re re-heated.

How We Chose the Best Cannabis Vaporizers & Weed Pens

Here, we’ve explained the ranking criteria that go into choosing our top-rated weed vapes.

Form Factor & Style

We reviewed THC oil vape pens that blend a sleek form factor with stylish colors to create a product you’ll actually want to use. When it comes to picking out the right weed pen, having a drop-resistant exterior shell and air draw activation can be just as important as THC potency.

Battery Life & Longevity

Unlike prefilled cartridges, disposable vapes are ready to use fresh out of the box. We gave a higher ranking to weed vape pens that offer a rechargeable battery with Micro-USB or USB-C compatibility. Other vape pens could die on you before you’re finished with the THC oil inside.

THC Potency & Effects

Here’s what you’ve all been waiting for! Any top-notch weed vape pen comes with high-quality cannabis oil. If you’re new to smoking weed (or vaping THC oil), one or two puffs may go further than you’d imagine! We prioritized vape pens that you don’t have to hit continuously for effects.

Here’s What You Should Know Before Buying Weed Pens Online

Before you purchase a THC oil pen or vape pen online, we’d urge you to consider these factors:

Indica, Sativa & Hybrid Strains

Every THC vape pen is built differently – depending on the product you purchase, you’ll receive an indica, sativa, or hybrid strain. Indica THC pens may promote sleepiness, euphoria, and the munchies. Sativa THC pens swing to the other end of the spectrum with boundless energy!

Hybrid strains offer a balanced mixture of cerebral clarity, bodily relaxation, and mental focus.

Disposable Pens Vs. Cartridges

A regular THC oil pen comes ready to use out of the box! You won’t need to mess around with a separate battery or pre-filled cartridges to enjoy the benefits of vaping cannabis concentrate. Many weed vape pens rely on a draw-activated heating element – there’s no button required.

Delta-9 THC & Other Cannabinoids

Hemp-derived THC is a primary mover in all the best vape pens, but no THC oil pen is exactly like another. Some weed vapes utilize other cannabinoids, many of which have psychoactive effects. Delta-8, Delta-10, THC-P, THC-A, CBG, CBD, and CBN promote an entourage effect.

However, the potential side effects of using a weed vape pen with varying cannabinoid content may feel overwhelming. If you’re a beginner, we’d suggest sticking to single-cannabinoid pens.

Ingredients & Natural Flavorings

Some lower-grade dab pens and vape pens use additives and cutting agents. This is done to increase the quantity of THC oil they can profitably sell. Common additives to avoid may include propylene glycol, Vitamin E, and vegetable glycerin. Good vapes don’t have harmful chemicals.

However, some reputable vape pens use natural and artificial flavors to improve the taste of their natural terpenes and provide users with more accurate strain profiles. Depending on your tolerance for food-grade sweeteners, this factor is worth considering before you place an order.

How to Use Weed Pens: From Vaping to Cleaning & Maintenance

If you’re about to enjoy your first vape session, we’ve offered a comprehensive guide on how to make the most of your experience. Thankfully, any disposable THC vape pen is generally pretty low-maintenance across the board. Just put the THC pen up to your lips and inhale for a buzz!

Some larger THC vape pens have a “pre-heat” function, which you can use to smooth out the consistency of your cannabis oil. If you’re having issues with an air draw activation vape pen, you can heat the exterior with a blow dryer for 30-60 seconds to get the same “pre-heat” effect.

In between puffs, it’s advisable to put your THC oil vape pen back in the box with all its covering. Putting your plastic mouthpiece insert back into the tiny hole can prevent clogging and leaks. Additionally, you should always place your THC oil pen in an upright position when it’s not used.

Finally, it’s a good idea to clean your weed vape from time to time. If you own a rechargeable THC vape, you can use a special tool to clean the electrical point of contact for longer battery function. Similarly, a paper towel dipped in isopropyl alcohol does wonders for the exterior.

Where to Buy Weed Pens & THC Vape Pens Online: FAQ Section

In this section, we’ve addressed your frequently asked questions about using a THC oil pen.

Are THC Vape Pens Legal?

Yes, THC vape pens are legal to use! According to the 2018 Farm Bill [1], different types of cannabis products with less than <0.3% Delta-9 THC by weight are federally legal to use. Notice how it doesn’t say anything about Delta-8, THC-A, THC-P or other cannabinoids.

Other cannabinoids are extracted from the hemp portion of the cannabis plant. Scientists use chemical-free solvents to transform plain old CBD into something that gets you stoned. Our experts stan legal loopholes!

What Does a Weed Pen Do for You?

A weed pen or disposable vape allows users to self-medicate on their own terms with no mess and no stress. A high-quality weed vape pen delivers energizing and calming effects on your schedule. You won’t have to break out the pipe or pick out buds from your grinder ever again.

Is a Weed Pen a Vape?

Yes, a weed pen (dab pen) is just like any other vape. Instead of containing nicotine vape juice, a weed vape contains high-quality THC oil. Cannabis oil is derived from full-spectrum CBD for legality purposes. After THC oil goes through the heating process, it turns into delicious vapor.

Do Weed Pens Charge?

Yes, weed pens charge. Any reputable THC oil vape pen is rechargeable using a Micro-USB or USB-C cable! However, the charger isn’t generally included with your purchase of a weed vape. Some cannabis oil vape pens don’t require a charger due to their top-of-the-line battery quality.

What Are Disposable Weed Pens?

As the name suggests, a disposable vape pen can be thrown away once you’re finished with it. A disposable THC oil vape pen comes with predetermined temperature settings, which deliver consistent hits with the best flavor possible. It comes ready to use straight out of the box!

How Many Puffs Are In a Disposable Weed Pen?

Depending on the kind of disposable THC oil vape you purchase, you may get anywhere from 800 to 4,000 puffs before it’s time for a new product.

A standard 1 mL of cannabis oil delivers up to 1,000 three-second inhalations, but a behemoth like Delta Extrax’ THC-A + THC-P 4.5g Disposable (Wreck’d Series) may give you up to 4,000 puffs! No matter which vape pen you purchase, every puff counts with high-quality cannabis oil.

How Long Will a Disposable Weed Pen Last?

A disposable weed pen may last a few days, a few weeks, or a few months depending on how often you use it. Factors like build quality and battery capacity also play into a pen’s longevity. If you’re a veteran user looking for the best value, consider Elyxr’s 500 mg. THC-P vape pen.

Final Verdict – The Best Platforms to Buy Weed Pens Online

If you’re in the market for a brand new vape pen with high-quality ingredients and top-caliber THC oil, Exhale Wellness’ Delta-8 Disposable Vape Pen – Sour Diesel is our best all-rounder. They pack full-spectrum hemp oil into a draw-activated & discreet device with 1.8g of Delta-8.

Exhale Wellness is also committed to using 100% natural ingredients! You won’t find MCT, PG, VG, PEG, or any other additives in their products. Sour Diesel promises a heady mixture of cerebral energy, happiness, and sativa-focused euphoria while avoiding unwanted brain fog.

Still, no matter which THC oil pen you decide to use, be sure to imbibe responsibly.

