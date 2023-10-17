Are you considering a fruitful and meaningful relationship and heavily weighing Elite Single?

Well, we’re not surprised. The dating site has a phenomenal reputation for serious dating.

But you’d be damned. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

After going through several Elite Singles reviews, we’ll walk you through all the essential information you need to know before you hit that sign-up button.

Ready to discover if EliteSingles.com is the right dating service for your serious relationship goals?

Let’s get started!

Elite Singles Reviews – First Thoughts

Pros

Focused on serious relationships

Users with above average education

Personality matching

User-friendly interface

High-quality matches

In-depth profiles

Comprehensive verification

Reliable customer care team

Cons

Limited free features

Costly premium membership

Initial Rating 9.1/10

Elite Singles has risen to become a popular online dating site that caters to educated professionals. Its features make it receive positive reviews, including:

Safety and Security

Elite Singles conducts daily dating profile quality checks to ensure a safe dating experience with real people.

Highly Educated Members

Approximately 85% of the members are professionals with above-average education qualifications, including bachelor’s, master’s, or Ph.D. degrees.

Intelligent Matchmaking

Elite Singles uses a sophisticated matchmaking algorithm that continuously fine-tunes its suggestions based on personal preferences, matching you with the most compatible partner.

Global Reach

With partners in over 25 countries worldwide, Elite Singles is an international dating platform.

Success Stories

Elite Singles has helped thousands of singles find love each month through its online dating app.

Who Is Elite Singles For?

Elite Singles is for anyone who wants to have a more wholesome experience dating online.

The platform boasts an average of 2,000 new couples each month in more than 25 countries worldwide and winning the trust of over 13 million smart singles. Quite assuring, yeah?

Not just that.

Over 165,000 new Elite Singles members sign up every month, which means you’ll always have growing access to the user pool.

While mainstream dating apps and websites cast a wide net to capture users of all backgrounds and intentions, Elite Singles narrows it down a little.

The dating app mainly attracts individuals who value serious and long-term relationships.

The most surprising fact about the dating app is that 85% of the platform’s U.S. members have attained a college degree.

Again, the biggest age group on Elite Singles is 30 and 55, and are mostly people who are ready to settle down and know what they want.

Elite Singles Reviews – The Deep Ins and Outs

Signing Up on Elite Singles

Signing up for Elite Singles is a straightforward process and absolutely free. You will need to provide basic personal information like:

Username

Email address

Gender

Specify your interests and orientation

Signing up by providing your valid email and a password will give you access to the personality test the system will use to match you with compatible partners (We’ll get to this in a bit).

While uploading photos is not mandatory, adding photos of yourself is superb for giving your profile credibility. Who would engage with a faceless profile anyway?

Besides, profiles with photos tend to receive more visibility, and in turn, higher attention and engagement from other users, increasing your chances of finding a date.

Including clear and recent photos that showcase your personality and interests can help you make a positive impression on eligible partners.

Elite Singles Reviews – Special Features

Elite Singles Elaborate Matching Process

After signing up on the dating platform, the algorithm will help you match with the most compatible partner based on a personality questionnaire and individual search criteria.

Here’s how it works:

Extensive Personality Test

Elite Singles will have you take an extensive personality test based on the “Big Five Model of Personality” psychology.

This test evaluates you across five things:

Openness

Conscientiousness

Extraversion

Agreeableness

Neuroticism

But let’s not dwell much on the science…

The idea with the test is that the matchmaking algorithm will review the answers of other Elite Singles members and suggest potential matches that best gel with your responses.

Also, you will get to see your detailed personality profile just to understand yourself better.

Profile Completion

After the personality test, you must complete your online profile with personal details, including your name, location, and profession.

Matching Process

The matching process presents you with potential matches based on a mix of your personality test results and your search preferences.

What happens is that Elite Singles identifies other members who compliment your personality traits and suggests between 3-7 per day.

I know….some people might go ‘those are few potential match suggestions’.

The idea behind the app is to go for quality over quantity. All match recommendations are highly curated to your goals and preferences, which makes it more worthwhile for you.

Profile Verification

Elite Singles maintains high standards and strives to ensure that you and everyone else have a smooth dating experience online.

With this, the platform verifies all profiles by email and photo and also removes inactive members to give you value for your time.

Inclusive Dating

We like that Elite Singles tries to make the online dating scene a better place for everyone of all sexual orientations.

It doesn’t matter if you’re straight, gay, bi, you name it, the platform will let you join.

Even more, Elite Singles also has a rich LGBTQ+ community, so you will find people of your tribe there.

Elite Singles Contact Features

Elite Singles offers several communication tools that allow members to interact with each other, including instant messaging, video chat rooms, and a unique feature called “Icebreakers.”

Instant chat

Instant chat is like your normal WhatsApp, Instagram inbox, and Facebook chats. If you want to talk to a new person privately, instant messaging can be a good way to go.

Video chat

In a world where people have Zoom and Google meet calls, Elite Singles helps you cut down the distance with someone else by allowing live video messaging.

Video messaging is also ideal for verifying if someone is who they claim they are. I mean, they have to look like what they have in their bio photos, no?

Icebreakers

It’s the truth. Not everyone is a good texter and not everyone has a silver tongue. So, Elite Singles helps you out with some conversation starters and prompts to sustain a chat.

Some chat prompts include:

Open With A Joke

People love humor.

Telling a joke is a witty, low-risk, and memorable way to get the conversation going. You’d be surprised at how funny singles are viewed as more attractive.

Ask An Engaging Question

A simple ‘hi’ might not cut it.

Instead of tasteless greetings, ask an engaging question that makes the conversation flow naturally. For example, “Which actor would play you in the movie about your life?” or “If you could be a guest on any podcast, which would it be and why?”.

Play a Game

Playing games helps you soften the air between you and someone while also getting to know something about them.

You can try light games like “Two Truths and a Lie” or “20 Questions.”

Private photo albums

For personal reasons, you might not want to have all your photos out there.

Considering this, Elite Singles has a feature called Private Photo Albums that allows you to have passcodes on your photos.

You get to choose which members can access your private photos by granting them permission, giving you more control over who can see you.

Furthermore, locking your photos when you start talking to someone might help you connect with someone on deeper levels away from appearance.

Affiliate Programs

Are you a sophisticated and ambitious professional? The Elite Singles Affiliate Program is made for people like you.

Elite Singles offers affiliate commission and other additions after you sign up for their affiliate program.

The application will need some basic information about your business and your audience.

Joining the Elite Singles Affiliate Program can provide several benefits:

Commission: You can earn a commission of about $6.59 per item.

Cookie Duration: The cookie duration is 45 days, meaning that you will earn a commission for every user who clicks on your affiliate link and makes a purchase within 45 days.

Advertising Material: Elite Singles provides advertising material optimized for high conversion rates.

Brand Recognition: Elite Singles is a recognizable brand name and runs TV adverts in conjunction with printed media campaigns across the US to increase the click-through rate of your affiliate links.

Content Monetization: You can monetize your content by adding your Elite Singles link to your blog posts. You’ll earn a commission when your audience clicks your links and makes purchases.

‘Have you met…’ feature

The ‘Have you met…’ feature helps you break your preference pattern and try something slightly different with wild card matches.

By altering your preferences just a little, you can meet a whole wealth of singles that aren’t quite ‘perfect’ but could still be ‘the one.’

Elite Singles will show you one profile at a time, and you can decide whether you want to initiate contact or discard the member.

You should also know once you discard a member, you can go back on them.

Elite Singles Cost – How Much Does Elite Singles Cost?

Basic account

Cost: Free

If you want to test out the waters first, you can sign up as a free member. The basic free account allows free users to:

Set up a profile

Take and receive the personality test evaluation

Upload photos

View other members’ profiles

Receive partner suggestions

Send smiles and likes

Upload photos

However, you can’t view photos or send messages as a free member.

Premium Membership

When you’re convinced about the dating site, you can go for a premium account to connect with other singles on the platform and access complete tools which are only available to premium members.

With a Premium Membership on the dating app, you can enjoy the following benefits:

Unlimited messaging

Algorithm-assisted matching

View all member photos

See who has visited your profile

Message read-receipts

Access your personality profile

Access to the mobile app

Up to 20 extra partner introductions daily via the ‘Have you met…’ feature

Ability to search through other profiles via the ‘Have you met…’ feature

Cost breakdown:

Premium Light: 3-month membership that costs $57.95 per month.

Premium Classic: 6-month membership that costs $44.95 per month.

Premium Comfort: 12-month membership that costs $31.95 per month.

However, you should know that all payments are debited in one lump sum, not monthly installments. Longer terms are, however, much cheaper in the long run if you want to save yourself some bucks.

You can opt to pay the Elite Singles cost through:

Credit Cards: the dating website accepts different credit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover.

PayPal: Select ‘Payment via PayPal’ during the payment process, and you will be redirected to the PayPal website, where you will need to log into your PayPal account and authorize the payment.

If you are having trouble processing your payments, kindly:

Countercheck your payment details for errors

Ensure you have enough funds to pay the fee in a lump sum, as it is only billed once

Ensure that your financial institution validates the transaction

If you still need help, you can contact the dating website’s customer care for assistance.

Elite Singles Reviews – Safety

One of the biggest reasons why Elite Singles continues to be one of the fastest-growing dating apps is because the dating site is renowned for its security and user safety.

First, the dating site constantly monitors suspicious users’ activities and will alert you accordingly.

Also, the platform does regular profile reviews to remove fake profiles and those that have been inactive for a long while to protect you as well.

To prove its safety and credibility, Elite Singles has received positive ratings and reviews from its users, which is quite affirming to those joining the platform for the first time.

Still, exercising caution when interacting with others online is important, and you can check out the platform’s safety guidelines to discover how to keep yourself safe online.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe on Elite Singles.

Protect Your Personal Information

Avoid sharing sensitive personal information such as your full name, address, phone number, or financial details with anyone on the platform.

Do not use your full official name. Instead, use a username that doesn’t reveal your full identity, i.e., your first name only.

Take your time to build trust even when sharing personal information with trusted contacts you’ve met on the platform.

Stay on the Platform

Do not rush to take your conversations out of the dating website..

Keep your conversations and interactions within the Elite Singles platform for as long as possible. The platform provides messaging and chat features for your safety and privacy.

Report Suspicious Behavior

If you encounter any suspicious or abusive behavior, report it immediately to the platform’s customer support.

This includes reporting fake profiles and users that use explicit language, or engage in harassment. Reporting suspicious users helps make the platform safer for you and everyone else.

Be Cautious of Scammers

Scammers often target online daters with sob stories. Be wary of individuals who ask for money or financial assistance.

Do not send money or share financial information with anyone you meet online.

Verify Profiles

Elite Singles manually verifies user profiles and automatically removes inactive and fake profiles.

However, a few profiles might sneak in, and all users may be verified. Trust your instincts, and if a profile seems suspicious or incomplete, exercise caution.

Do not feel obligated to continue communicating with someone if you feel uneasy.

Look for consistency in profile information and photos before getting personal.

Video Calls

Video calls will help you verify you are connecting with a real person and form a bond before meeting them in person.

This can help you gauge their intentions and ensure you’re comfortable with the match.

Meet in Public Places

If you decide to meet someone in person, choose a public place for your first few dates. Inform a friend or family member of your plans and whereabouts.

Never agree to meet someone in a private or secluded location for the first date.

Privacy Settings

Familiarize yourself with the privacy settings on Elite Singles. Adjust them to control who can view your profile and contact you to prevent dodgy people from easily accessing you.

Consider making your photos private if you have concerns about privacy.

Educate Yourself

Stay informed. Being informed and aware of common online dating scams and red flags is your best defense against potential threats.

The more you know about safety when dating online, the better equipped you’ll be to protect yourself.

Remember that while dating online is a safe and enjoyable way to meet people, it’s important to exercise caution and prioritize your safety at all times.

If something doesn’t feel right, take the proper steps to protect yourself, including reporting or deactivating your account (in extreme cases), and report any concerning behavior to the platform’s support team.

Elite Singles Reviews – How Do Elite Singles Compare to Other Dating Apps and Dating Sites

Elite Singles and Silver Singles have one thing in common: they cater to mature audiences looking for long-term engagement.

However, while Elite Singles speaks to well-educated singles aged 35 and above, Silver Singles is dedicated to singles over 50 years old.

Elite Singles also seems to have higher quality members, which is a pro if you want a luxury online dating experience.

Read our full SilverSingles review.

Elite Singles and Secret Benefits differ in their target audience and features.

While Elite Singles helps educated singles match with like-minded partners, Secret Benefits is more of a sugar dating/luxury dating platform that connects sugar daddies and sugar babies.

Although Elite Singles and Secret Benefits are both quite private, Elite Singles just takes the edge on safety, especially with its informative blog on safety and security.

Read our full Secret Benefits review.

Similar to Elite Singles, eHarmony is an online dating platform for singles looking for serious relationships.

Both online dating sites use personality tests to help singles match with the right partners easily.

While Elite Singles mainly uses personality traits to help match users based on compatibility, eHarmony is rather big on partner preferences.

Like Elite Singles, eHarmony also offers guided communication to help you with your chats.

Overall, Elite Singles just seems to have more success stories and success rates than eHarmony.

Read our full eharmony review.

Elite Singles and Seeking are polar opposites in the online dating scene.

While Elite Singles is for singles looking for genuine commitment, Seeking tends to lean more towards casual dating.

Although Seeking and Elite Singles are paid dating sites, ladies on Seeking can use premium features for free.

This said, Seeking is generally costlier than Elite Singles and doesn’t have as much tailored matching as Elite Singles.

Read our full Seeking review.

Elite Singles Reviews – FAQs

Does Elite Singles Have a Mobile App?

Yes, Elite Singles has a mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

The app is called Elite Singles – Serious Dating and can be downloaded from both the App Store and Google Play.

Can I Try Elite Singles for Free?

Yes, you can try Elite Singles for free.

Elite Singles offers a limited free trial that allows you to explore some of its features.

Your free basic membership will last forever (or until you decide to delete it), and it won’t cost anything unless you choose to upgrade and become a premium member.

However, you’ll need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the full range of services and communicate with potential matches.

How Do I Cancel My Elite Singles Subscription?

To cancel your Elite Singles subscription, you can follow these steps:

Online Cancellation:

Login to your Elite Singles account.

Click on the profile button and select “My Account” from the menu.

Click on “Membership” and select “Cancel”.

Choose a reason why you want to cancel your paid membership and click “Continue.”

Enter your password and click “Confirm”.

Mobile App Cancellation:

For iOS users, you can manage your subscription or cancel the automatic renewal via your Apple App Store account.

For Android users, you can manage your subscription or cancel the automatic renewal via your Google Play account.

Once you have followed the cancellation steps successfully, you will receive a confirmation email from Elite Singles.

You’ll have access to all the Premium features until the subscription ends.

Keep in mind that cancelling your subscription will not automatically delete your account. If you wish to delete your account, you’ll need to do so separately in your account settings.

If you encounter any issues during the cancellation process or need further assistance, you can contact Elite Singles’ Customer Care.

How Do I Report Suspicious Activity on Elite Singles?

You can report suspicious activity on Elite Singles by using the platform’s reporting feature by following these steps:

Website: Select the 3-dot menu and choose “Report Messages”. Mark the box next to the message(s) you wish to report and click/tap “Report this message.”

App: Select the 3-dot menu and choose “Report Messages”. Mark the box next to the message(s) you wish to report and click/tap “Report this message.”

Alternatively, you can use the contact form on the website to report directly to the Customer Care team. Ensure to include relevant details such as name, age, location, occupation, and reason for reporting the member.

The Elite Singles’ Staying Safe page offers more information on online safety while dating.

EliteSingles Review – Conclusion

Are you ready to find a long-term commitment among your fellow elite singles?

Are you willing to put yourself in the way of true love and genuine connection?

Elite Singles might be the only online dating app that will combine your love for intelligence and genuine, long-term commitment.

As you navigate the world of online dating, keep in mind that finding the perfect match may require patience and perseverance.

Whether you’re seeking an educated partner for a serious relationship or exploring other avenues, Elite Singles offers a diverse approach to help you navigate the online dating game.