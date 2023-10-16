Looking for Secret Benefits reviews? Do you, too, have that one friend of a friend who keeps getting expensive gifts from her man, and you keep wondering where she finds such generous men?

Well, let us tell you – she likely met him on a sugar dating site.

A quick search of the best dating sites will reveal that Secret Benefits is one of the best – maybe that’s where your girl meets those guys, too.

But is it really? Or is it just good marketing?

We’ve read thousands of Secret Benefits reviews, talked to the people who’ve used it (both men and women), and even signed up for the sugar dating site ourselves to answer that question.

Here’s our no-BS Secret Benefits review that will tell you all you need to know about the site.

Secret Benefits Reviews: The Skimmable Bottom Line

Listen, we know not all of our readers will want to know EVERYTHING about the Secret Benefits website or read our entire piece on it.

It’s OK – we serve the people, and so we’ve made a short and sweet bottom line for all our skim-readers out there.

So, here it is, up-front and to the point.

About Secret Benefits

Secret Benefits is a dating site that caters to wealthy sugar daddies and sugar babies looking for each other for mutually beneficial relationships.

It’s been around since 2015, and it’s a staple on almost all lists of best sugar dating sites.

What separates this dating site from others of the kind is that it has a strict verification system, a clean interface, and, most importantly – it works!

Secret Benefits Pros and Cons

Let’s take a glance at the pros and cons of Secret Benefits. For this part of our Secret Benefits review, we’re only going to briefly list the most important good and bad sides to the dating site. Later on, we’ll go over each of these in more detail.

Secret Benefits Pros

13 million active users

Verified users, almost no bots

Strict moderation

Mostly positive reviews

Clean interface

Secret Benefits Cons

No Secret Benefits app

Still more men than women

What We Like About Secret Benefits

We love how dedicated Secret Benefits is to sugar dating and giving both the sugar babies and the sugar daddies what they want.

Everyone gets to be photo-verified as they sign up, so the dating site isn’t infested with bots but with millions of active users.

There are optional verification features, too, and the mods are pretty hands-on. Most importantly – the dating site works, as you can see from the glowing Secret Benefits reviews all over the internet.

What We Don’t Like About Secret Benefits

There is no Secret Benefits app, which is a bit of an oversight for such a prominent and popular dating site. The Secret Benefits website is mobile-friendly, but an app would still make things that much more convenient.

We also don’t like that there are still slightly more men than women on the site.

But that might be a good thing for the sugar babies looking to join as there is less competition, AND they get to use the sugar dating site for free.

Our Verdict on Secret Benefits

All things considered, we would have to give Secret Benefits a 4.9/5 rating. We really like the sugar dating website, and we think it’s the perfect platform for sugar arrangements.

It’s got all it takes to be one – millions of active and verified attractive younger women, rich sugar daddies, a vibrant atmosphere, and features that encourage communication.

We just wish it also had an app, but even without one, it’s mobile-friendly, and it still tops all lists of luxury dating sites.

In-Depth Secret Benefits Review

Did our skimmable Secret Benefits review intrigue you? Do you want to know more about the dating website?

Well, guess what?

You’re in luck because we have in-depth Secret Benefit reviews coming right up. We bring you all you need to know about the sugar dating website – you’ll feel like you’ve used the site together with us.

There are also Secret Benefits reviews from previous and current users coming up, too, so let’s delve in.

The Registration Process

Let’s start from the beginning, shall we? To get in on the online dating action, you must first create your Secret Benefits account.

Here is some good news – setting up a Secret Benefits account is FREE and easy.

That’s right, boys – signing up is free for you, too, as Secret Benefits runs on a credit system, so you’ll determine how much you’ll spend later on.

For now, all you need to do is fill out some basic information about yourself, which won’t take longer than 5 minutes.

Just like most other dating websites, Secret Benefits will ask you to provide them with your email address and to set up a username for your Secret Benefits account.

The site will also ask you for your age, ethnicity, and location.

If you’re a sugar daddy, that would be it, and you’d be ready to move on and spruce up your Secret Benefits account.

But if you’re a sugar baby, you should also specify your body type, as that’s a big part of sugar dating.

You’ll have the following options:

Slim

Fit

Full figured

Curvy

Average

After signing up, you’re ready to move on to photo verification and touching up your online dating profile.

You’ll have various things you can choose to reveal about yourself.

When it comes to your lifestyle, you’ll have the option to share your yearly income and net worth, which is especially useful if you’re a sugar daddy.

Then there are your smoking and drinking habits as well as education.

If you’re a sugar baby, here’s where you can reveal more info about your appearance, like your hair and eye color and whether or not you have tattoos or piercings.

Everyone also gets to specify what they’re looking for and what they bring to the table and add a tagline that describes them best.

How Does Secret Benefits Work?

So, Secret Benefits is a sugar dating platform, which means it helps people connect for mutually beneficial relationships.

Their logo, ‘Where experienced & attractive people meet,’ says as much.

The ‘experienced’ here stands for a mature and established sugar daddy, while ‘attractive’ is pretty much self-explanatory and refers to hot, younger women.

The Secret Benefits website serves as an online dating platform where they can meet. What they will do after and how they define their sugar relationship is up to them.

Usually, most people are looking for no-strings-attached relationships.

A sugar daddy may want to take his sugar baby with him on vacation and shower her with gifts along the way.

Another sugar daddy may want only one sugar baby for a longer arrangement, while some just prefer one-time arrangements.

You get to define what you offer and what you want on your online dating profile.

Since Secret Benefits is for non-traditional dating, it doesn’t really have a matchmaking system to fix you up with matches.

Instead, you get to define what you offer and what you’re looking for and look for it on your own.

The dating website will help you find it with its filters and search bar. It will also make the initial contact and communication easier and offer other fun (and sexy) features.

But, for now, let’s take a look at those search filters available and see how finding matches works on the site.

Search Filters

As you set up your account, you’ll be taken to the home page, where the site will display all the Secret Benefits profiles near you.

Since Secret Benefits doesn’t operate with a matchmaking system like general online dating services, it all comes down to search filters.

And let us tell you – they are pretty amazing.

More importantly, you can search as a free user, which is pretty dope as you can see what’s out there and decide whether or not you’re willing to pay for Secret Benefits credits.

Here are the filters you’ll have at your disposal in your search for your perfect sugar partner:

Gender

Location

Age range

Ethnicity

Body type

Hair color

Eye color

Smoking and drinking habits

If they have photos

As you can see, there’s A LOT, making it really easy to zero down on just the right kind of sugar baby or sugar daddy you’re looking for.

Besides the filters, you also have a search bar.

You can use it to type anything you want, like the location, name, or any other thing from the filter bar above, and the dating website will present you with options.

Top Secret Benefits Features

Now that you know how to sign up and connect with sugar babies or sugar daddies, let’s continue our Secret Benefits review with what you can do on the site.

We’ll guide you through the most notable Secret Benefits features and tell you how you can use them to your advantage.

Matches

First things first, let’s go over what you’ll see on your home page and how you can organize all the profiles of other Secret Benefits users.

The Matches feature will do that for you.

Matches consists of 4 tabs, and here’s what you can find in each:

Admirers – Here’s where sugar daddies can see all the sugar babies that have liked their profile. This can help you know whose inboxes to hit, especially as sugar daddies pay for messages.

Visitors – This part of the Matches feature shows you all the people who have visited your profile at any given time. It’s available to both sugar babies and sugar daddies.

Favorites – You have the option to ‘favorite’ other users on the site, effectively saving their profiles for later if you can’t hit them up at that moment for whatever reason. This is where your ‘favorited’ profiles will come up.

Viewed – Here, you’ll see all the profiles you’ve ever clicked on and seen. It’s pretty convenient in case you forgot to ‘favorite’ someone or if you just changed your mind about a sugar daddy or sugar baby.

The Comprehensive Verification System

What we like the most about Secret Benefits is its comprehensive verification system. It’s also the reason why the online dating service isn’t riddled with bots and scammers like some other sugar dating websites.

Secret Benefits offers the following verification options:

Photo verification – The first and most basic way you can verify your profile and prove you are who you say you are is photo verification. It’s available (and desirable) for both sugar babies and sugar daddies.

Video verification – Besides the photo verification, you also have the option to video-verify your profile. Click on the ‘verify my profile’ for a quick chat with one of the site’s mods.

Income verification – When it comes to sugar daddies, the best thing they can do to up their chances is to verify their income. This isn’t mandatory, but it definitely helps as the sugar babies also want to know they’re dealing with the real sugar daddies.

Background check – This is the pinnacle of the verification system. You request it, and the site runs a background check on you, after which you get a special stamp of verification, which ups your chance more significantly than anything else.

What’s important to note is that most of these verification options are non-mandatory. However, going through any of these, and especially all, significantly increases your chances of hooking up with other users.

Communication Features

When it comes to the communication features, Secret Benefits is pretty much on par with other sugar dating websites.

It’s got flirts, messages, and video chat.

Flirts are among the free features, but just like on most sugar dating sites, you would have to pay through the site’s credit system for others.

That goes for both messages and video chat.

Since these communication features are the ones you need to actually functionally Secret Benefits, you can’t really hook up without buying credits.

Sugar babies, on the other hand, can use all of the features completely free of charge, which is good news for all the attractive ladies out there.

Hide My Profile Feature

We already told you that Secret Benefits does a pretty good job when it comes to discretion, and the Hide My Profile feature is one of the discretion features.

As its name suggests, it lets you hide your profile from everyone else on the site.

That way, your profile won’t appear in searches, and other users won’t be able to contact you. Still, the people you already have in your inbox will be able to contact you, and you’ll be able to communicate with them.

Folks usually use this option when they’re in a semi-serious relationship with one of the sugar babies or daddies from the online dating site.

Secret Albums & Private Photos

Secret albums are another one of the site’s discretion features, mainly adding to the discretion of sugar babies but also the pleasure of sugar daddies.

A sugar baby can create a secret album with private photos.

Those private photos are usually the raunchy ones, but the private photos can be anything a sugar baby wants them to be or just doesn’t want everyone on the site to see.

Sugar daddies can then ask sugar babies for permission to see their private photos in their secret albums.

Sending the request to see the secret album is free, but if a sugar daddy gets permission, watching secret albums will cost 10 credits.

Discreet Payment System

No one needs to know you’re on Secret Benefits, and the site has a very discreet payment system to protect your privacy.

You can pay with all credit cards and Bitcoin.

Whichever way you decide to pay, you can rest assured your payments will be discreet, as the website’s name won’t show up on your card.

Secret Benefits Demographics

Let’s continue this Secret Benefits review by taking a look at who’s using Secret Benefits. According to SimilarWeb, most users are from the US (around 60%).

That’s good news for all of our readers.

The UK, Canada, and Australia follow the US, which is also good news for those who often travel there.

When it comes to the age range, most people are between the ages of 25 and 34. There’s a good chunk of folks between the ages of 35 and 44, though those are mostly men.

Female users tend to be younger, which is good for a sugar dating website.

We also have to note that there are still more men on the site, despite its best efforts to stay free for the ladies.

If you’re a sugar daddy, that means more competition.

But if you’re a sugar baby, it will be much easier for you to snatch a sugar daddy here than on other sugar sites.

Secret Benefits Prices

If you like what you’ve seen, you will also want to know how much it costs to be on Secret Benefits, and we’re here to break it down.

Let us first tell you that Secret Benefits runs on a credit system.

That means you don’t have to pay for memberships like on other sugar dating websites, but you simply pay for the features you want to use.

Here are the credit deals:

Introductory package – 100 credits for $59, $0.59 per credit

Elite package – 500 credits for $169, $0.34 per credit

Best value package – 1000 credits for $289, $0.29 per credit

As you can already see, credits on Secret Benefits are more affordable than most other sugar dating sites, but that’s not all – access to features also costs less.

Let’s take a look at how much it costs to use some of the most popular features on Secret Benefits:

Unlock a conversation with a sugar baby – 10 credits

Send a photo in a message – 10 credits

Watching secret photos – 10 credits

Incognito browsing – 10 credits

Depending on how active you plan to get on the website, you can burn through these credits pretty quickly.

Dating sugar babies tends to be that way.

That’s why we recommend getting the ‘Best value package,’ as it is the cheapest option, with $0.29 per credit.

You can also keep an eye out for discounts and promo deals to save a buck.

What Can You Do for Free on Secret Benefits?

Before we delve into Secret Benefits reviews by users, let’s take a look at what you can do for free on the site.

If you’re a sugar baby, the world is your oyster – you can use the site fully free of charge.

That includes messaging, video chat, and everything else the site has to offer. Sugar daddies pay to communicate with you.

If you’re a sugar daddy, on the other hand, you are the one that pays for contact.

Here are the things a sugar daddy can do for free on Secret Benefits:

Create a profile

Get verified

Search for and browse profiles

Like profiles

Flirt

Use the Matches feature

Use the Hide My Profile feature

Ask for access to secret photos

This IS something, and it’s good to test out the site and see if you like it enough to get credits. But you won’t get far if you don’t, as you won’t have any means of actually communicating with sugar babies.

Secret Benefits Reviews from Users

You’ve read our Secret Benefits review and what we had to say about the site. Now, let’s see what former and current users have to say about it throughout their Secret Benefits reviews online.

We’ll start by first letting you know that the site has a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot and close to a thousand Secret Benefits reviews.

That’s pretty good compared to sugar daddy websites.

It also has a 4.15 rating on Sitejabber with half as many Secret Benefits reviews. Let’s take a look at all the good and bad stuff people are saying about the site.

Secret Benefits Alternatives for Sugar Dating

Still iffy about Secret Benefits? We’ve got you – here are the top 3 Secret Benefits alternatives for both sugar dating and casual dating in general.

1. Seeking – Top Secret Benefits Alternative

Pros

Free for women

Verified female profiles

Lots of really rich men

Cons

Expensive

Pricing

100% free for women

Premium 1 month – $109.99

Premium 3 months – $96.66 a month

Diamond 1 month – $274.99 a month

Seeking is the #1 Secret Benefits alternative if you’re looking for that sugary sweet flavor of dating.

While it’s not one of the sugar dating apps per se but more of a luxury dating app, the gist is still there – wealthy men and attractive women looking for each other’s company.

The app is 100% free for the ladies, which is why there are many of them on it.

Men have to pay but don’t need to worry since the women on the site are verified, and they’ll get what they pay for.

Speaking of men, the kind of men on this site are the really well-off ones.

There’s proof of income, so the ladies also know they’re dealing with real ballers. Not that they would need it, as Seeking’s membership fees are enough of a sign the ladies won’t be dealing with sugar daddy-wannabes.

>>Head to Seeking, the best Secret Benefits alternative

2. Adult Friend Finder – Quick & Easy Sex

Pros

Huge user base

Everyone’s down

Tons of explicit content

Cons

Some fake accounts

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month

12 months – $19.95 a month

Adult Friend Finder is the most affordable alternative to Secret Benefits – subscription plans start at $19.95 a month.

That’s because the site wasn’t envisioned as one of the luxury dating apps but more of a platform for quick and easy hookups.

And that’s the best thing about the site – it’s really easy to find one-night stands.

Since that’s what the site is all about, everyone on it is looking for precisely that. There are people looking for sugary casual hookups, but also folks looking for all kinds of casual encounters.

The site is pretty welcoming, LGBTQ+-friendly, and overall sex-positive.

Adult Friend Finder is also a great source of adult entertainment on those days or nights you don’t feel like hooking up. There are live cams (from both pros and users), explicit movies, and a sex-related forum, which is also a great place to hook up with active and like-kinked users.

>>Go to Adult Friend Finder for fast and easy hookups

3. Ashley Madison – Discreet Hookups

Pros

Free for women

Top-notch discretion

Very effective

Cons

Not everyone’s a fan of MBAs

Pricing

100% free for women

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1,000 credits – $289

It’s no secret Ashley Madison was made to facilitate extramarital affairs – it’s right in their logo. However, it’s not just the ‘attached’ ones that are on the app.

You know that an affairs site is just going to slap when it comes to discretion features.

And many people, including singles, like to keep their sex life discreet. So Ashley Madison is where they all meet.

The app lets folks private their account to the degree they want to, disguise the app on their phone, and customize the notifications so they say something entirely else.

It’s free for women, and there are plenty of them on it, looking for casual adventures on the low, making the hookup app highly efficient.

>>Head to Ashley Madison for discreet hookups

Secret Benefits Reviews: FAQs

As we’re nearing the end of our Secret Benefits reviews, we feel like you now know what you can and can’t expect from the dating site. We’ll now answer some of the most common questions about it as a short summary.

Is Secret Benefits Legit?

Yes, Secret Benefits is a legit sugar dating site. It has a huge user base of verified profiles, and it works, as you can see from many Secret Benefits reviews on third-party sites all over the internet.

Do You Have to Pay for Secret Benefits?

You don’t have to pay for Secret Benefits – signing up and browsing is free. The site is completely free for potential sugar babies. But if you are a sugar daddy and you want to communicate with other users, you have to buy credits.

How Much Does Secret Benefits Cost?

Here’s how much Secret Benefits credits cost:

100% free for women

100 credits – $59

500 credits – $169

1,000 credits – $289

How to Be Successful on Secret Benefits?

To be successful on Secret Benefits, get yourself verified. Video-verify your profile and income, and pay for that background check. That’s going to make all the difference, and people will feel more confident when interacting with you.

Is Secret Benefits Worth It?

Secret Benefits is worth it – the app works for those looking for sugar relationships and arrangements. Most of the Secret Benefits reviews on third-party sites online are positive, and the app holds high ratings.

Use These Secret Benefits Reviews to Your Advantage

There you have it – a no-BS Secret Benefits review from us and some Secret Benefits reviews from folks online.

Now, you have a feel of what it’s like to use the dating site.

But the only way to really know if the site’s for you is to actually give it a try. Luckily, joining and taking a look-see is free of charge for everyone.

Then, if you like what you see, you can reach for the credit card and get yourself some credits.

The most important thing to have in mind is that verifying your profile really makes all the difference on Secret Benefits, whether you’re a sugar baby or daddy.

Equally, we would advise you to interact with verified members and take advantage of the site’s video call feature.

If you do decide to head to Secret Benefits, we wish you the best of luck!