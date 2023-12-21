Dispensaries in New Jersey Near Me To Buy Legal Medical and Recreational Weed in 2024

In New Jersey, both recreational and medical marijuana use is legal, as we took it upon ourselves to locate the best dispensaries in New Jersey to spare you the trouble of looking for them on your own.

Each top-ranked NJ dispensary we discuss in the following sections has been around for quite some time and is known for offering reasonable prices.

They offer guaranteed delivery, fast shipping, top-grade quality weed products, and hundreds of weed strains.

Based on our rating factors, Seed Supreme emerged as the best NJ dispensary, but our list also includes six other impeccable brands.

We have much to discuss, so let’s dive right in!

Best Dispensaries in New Jersey – First Look

Since 2021 when New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana use, the number of dispensaries in New Jersey has grown, and there is at least one dispensary in each NJ county.

The best dispensaries we examine offer the biggest selection of premium-quality weed strains and genetics at affordable prices. Having said that, they also have thousands of regular customers.

1. Seed Supreme – Best NJ Dispensary Overall

Pros:

Shop for top-grade seeds by renowned cultivars

Great range of BOGO discounts

Huge assortment of marijuana seeds

Free seeds with every order

Cons:

Does not offer Live Chat support

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.95/5

We start our search for the best dispensaries in New Jersey with Seed Supreme, one of the leaders in the cannabis community since 2013 when the company was founded.

What distinguishes Seed Supreme from other marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey is that the company is associated with over 1,500 renowned cultivars, resulting in a staggering assortment of weed seeds.

Highlights: 4.95/5

There are over 4,000 cannabis strains available, making Seed Supreme the most equipped NJ dispensary.

In addition to providing an unrivaled assortment of cannabis strains, Seed Supreme guarantees germination on every seed.

The best-sellers are affordable with a vast range of BOGO offers, so you can get the highest-quality weed seeds without breaking the bank.

Marijuana Products: 4.95/5

Shopping at this top-ranked NJ dispensary is a delightful experience when you buy marijuana seeds with over 4,000 strains, meaning hundreds of feminized, autoflower, and high-THC seeds.

Seed Supreme also has a great assortment of regular weed seeds and high CBD seeds if this is what you are looking for.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.9/5

A devoted following of delighted customers supports Seed Supreme, praising the company’s discreet and prompt shipping, high-quality products, and selection of seeds.

Even after making just one purchase at Seed Supreme, a customer stated they had no intention of visiting any other recreational dispensaries in New Jersey.

2. ILGM – Get Top-Quality Grow Kits and Nutrients

Pros:

Great range of grow kits

Benefit from Germination Guarantee

Save $10 on your first order

Excellent VIP Program

Cons:

Pricing is higher than the average

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.95/5

Our search for the best dispensaries in New Jersey continues with ILGM, a well-respected brand with one of the best selections of marajuana grow kits.

The renowned NJ dispensary has been around since 2012. In the cannabis community, it is known for its staggering assortment of high-yield and high-THC seeds and its nutrient pants.

Highlights: 4.9/5

One of the bestselling items from the grow kits category is ILGM’s Marijuana Grow Kit for beginners, which includes everything you need for successful marijuana cultivation, including plant protectors.

At this dispensary, you can also shop for marijuana nutrients, and each package has enough nutrients for at least five plants.

If you join the company’s VIP Program, you are in for a treat, as the most loyal ILGM customers can get free products.

Marijuana Products: 4.95/5

One of the best dispensaries in New Jersey has an impressive assortment of weed seeds, including top-grade feminized and autoflower options.

Shopping at ILGM also means accessing exotic seed options, beginner weed seeds, and excellent grow guides.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.9/5

ILGM, one of NJ’s top online dispensaries, guarantees the best quality available among all seed selections, and the majority of its clients attest to its commitment to excellence.

Consumers who have grown gorgeous, bushy plants from ILGM seeds, and most who once shopped at ILGM, do not plan to shop at other dispensaries.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Shop for Beginner Weed Seeds

Pros:

Best assortment of beginner seeds

Save on variety packs

Weekly and monthly discounts

New seeds regularly available

Cons:

Unclear details on Germination Guarantee

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.9/5

Discussing the best dispensaries in New Jersey, we have to mention Homegrown Cannabis Co. due to its impeccable variety of beginner weed seeds or top-grade seeds that require little maintenance.

The renowned NJ dispensary is also famed for its selection of marijuana cultivation accessories. More specifically, you can shop for top-notch nutrients and other supplies necessary for your upcoming adventure.

Highlights: 4.9/5

If you are shopping for easy-to-grow seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co., with its impeccable selection, does not disappoint.

In addition to offering the widest variety of beginner weed needs, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is also home to some of the best discounts, with some going up to 50%.

If you are not sure about the right weed strain based on your needs and preferences, launch the company’s Seedfinder.

Marijuana Products: 4.9/5

Besides an overwhelming number of feminized and autoflower seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co. has plant protectors, standard nutrient kits, grove bags, and even fun merch.

With new weed strains included almost daily, you never run out of new seed varieties to try out.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.85/5

The overwhelmingly positive customer feedback has earned Homegrown Cannabis Co. a spot on our list of the best dispensaries in New Jersey.

Customers are happy with the company’s significant discounts and loyalty rewards.

At the same time, those who are new to marijuana cultivation have only great things to say about its top-genetics beginner seeds.

4. Seedsman – Best Budget-Friendly Dispensary

Pros:

Save 10% on your first order

Over 3,000 verified customer reviews

Buy 1 Get 1 promo deals

Get complementary seeds

Cons:

Maximum spend limit $750 (via credit cards)

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.85/5

Seedsman is one of the most experienced companies and one of the best dispensaries in New Jersey, with a staggering assortment of products available at reasonable prices.

As the best budget-friendly place to shop for top-grade cheap weeed seeds at great prices, the company offers a vast selection of BOGO discounts, Buy One Get One deals, and a significant 10% discount to first-time shoppers.

Highlights: 4.85/5

Shopping at this renowned NJ dispensary presents the most extensive selection of discounts and BOGO deals, but there are a few other Seedman highlights worth mentioning.

The company offers superior customer care service, employing professionals who assist Seedsman shoppers via Live Chat.

At Seedsman, you also have a variety of payment services to use, including credit/debit cards and e-wallets; keep in mind that there is a $750 spending limit (credit card).

Marijuana Products: 4.9/5

Seedsman’s selection of weed products is impressive, with hundreds of autoflower and feminized seed options, alongside high-CBD and high-THC weed seeds.

At Seedsman, you also encounter top-grade beginner seeds alongside handy resources to make your marijuana cultivation journey less challenging.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.85/5

On Reviews.io, the company’s overall rating is 4.37 based on almost 3,500 verified customer reviews.

While some Seedsman customers report issues with their tracking numbers, others took the time to praise the company’s seed selection and quality.

5. Royal Queen Seeds – Shop for F1 Hybrid Weed Seeds

Pros:

Over 50 different feminized seeds

Top-grade CBD and F1 hybrid seeds

Get free seeds on bigger orders

Save 10% if you subscribe

Cons:

Some hybrids are pricey

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.85/5

Just a few dispensaries in New Jersey offer rare and exotic F1 weed seeds, and renowned Royal Queen Seeds is one of them.

At the time of writing this, Royal Queen Seeds had a selection of eight F1 hybrid weed seeds over 50 feminized seed options, while the assortment was also packed with thirty-five autoflowering seeds.

Highlights: 4.9/5

Discussing the biggest highlights of this NJ dispensary, we have to start with the company’s F1 seeds, known for offering more varied features.

Customers at Royal Queen Seeds benefit from stealth and fast shipping. The company ships all seeds in plain and unmarked boxes to ensure discreetness.

Another major highlight of shopping here is getting up to ten free seeds.

Marijuana Products: 4.8/5

Since its humble beginnings in the Netherlands, the company’s assortment of marijuana products has grown to include hundreds of top-grade seeds that come with a high germination rate.

At Royal Queen Seeds, you will also come across many award-winning exotic strain options alongside classics with impeccable genetics.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.85/5

One of the best dispensaries in New Jersey is equally favored among new and seasoned cannabis cultivators who praise the quality of its F1 hybrids while having nothing negative to say about other seed options.

Those who purchased F1 hybrids note their quick germination and big yields.

6. MSNL Seeds – Get Complementary Seeds with Every Order

Pros:

Established over 20 years ago

You get free seeds with each order

Save on the bestsellers

Shop for strong weed seeds

Cons:

Not many payment options

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.8/5

MSNL Seeds is one of the few dispensaries in New Jersey offering free seeds with every order, and this type of deal is relatively uncommon, with most dispensaries offering free seeds only with big orders.

With a long and rich history, MSNL Seeds has also established a name for itself as one of the best places to shop if you are looking for highly potent seed varieties.

Highlights: 4.85/5

The biggest highlight of this NJ dispensary is the company’s policy, according to which all customers, regardless of their order, get complementary weed seeds.

What is also important to note is that the company offers Germination Guarantee. If you follow its germination rules and the seeds fail to sprout, you get replacement seeds for free.

MSNL Seeds also has an excellent shipping policy with an average shipping time of three business days.

Marijuana Products: 4.8/5

The incredible assortment of marijuana products at MSNL Seeds includes high-THC strains with top-notch genetics and a vast range of indoor and outdoor options alongside regular, feminized, and autoflowering seeds.

At MSNL Seeds, you can also shop for reasonably priced variety packs.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.8/5

Most MSNL Seeds customers report a high overall germination rate, huge yields, and fast growth.

Many also report how most seeds sold by the company are resistant to extreme weather fluctuation and require little maintenance.

7. WeedSeedsExpress – Discreet and Fast Shipping Methods

Pros:

Overall rating on Reviews.io 4.7/5

Discreet and fast shipping ensured

Overall germination rate of 96.1%

Guides for seasoned and beginner growers

Cons:

Slightly limited selection of weed strains

Popular Strains

Brand Overview: 4.75/5

The last brand we discuss in our Best Dispensaries in New Jersey article is WeedSeedsSupreme, a fantastic brand famed for its fast shipping and stealth delivery methods.

This NJ dispensary has done everything right to ensure discreetness, so you will not have to deal with noisy neighbors.

Highlights: 4.8/5

Each tracked order guarantees delivery regardless of your location within NJ or any US state where WeedSeedsExpress operates.

Discussing the company’s highlights, we also have to mention the company’s impressively high germination rate of 96.1%.

Even if your seeds fail to germinate, WeedSeedsExpress will send you replacement seeds.

We also appreciate the company’s great selection of grow guides with tips and tricks for both seasoned and new marijuana cultivators.

Marijuana Products: 4.75/5

At WeedSeedsExpress, you have a selection of around 150 weed strains to choose from, which is slightly limited but still plenty for most cannabis enthusiasts.

Besides autoflower, feminized, and regular weed seeds, the company sells beginner seeds that, by default, are easy to grow and usually less susceptible to changing weather.

Customer Satisfaction: 4.7/5

Commenting on the bestselling strains, WeedSeedsExpress customers report growing thriving plants.

Besides praising the company’s commitment to quality, customers also report fast shipping and how incredibly friendly and helpful the company’s customer care agents are.

What Are Marijuana Dispensaries?

A cannabis dispensary is a retail establishment that resembles any other retail store except that it sells cannabis products.

The very first dispensaries in New Jersey opened in 2012 for medical marijuana patients, while today, there is at least one dispensary in each NJ country, with over seventy dispensaries state-wide.

Is Medical Marijuana Legal in New Jersey?

Yes, medical marijuana is legal in New Jersey and has been since February 2021, when Governor Murphy signed three new bills related to state-wide marijuana legalization.

In New Jersey, medical marijuana patients can possess up to 3 oz per month.

How Do I Qualify for a Medical Cannabis License?

Those interested in getting a medical cannabis license in New Jersey must be diagnosed with at least one qualifying medical condition.

The list of qualifying medical conditions includes anxiety, glaucoma, cancer, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, epilepsy, opioid use disorder, IBD, chronic pain, ALS, migraine, HIV/AIDS, Tourette syndrome, and dysmenorrhea.

You also need to be registered with the NJ Medicinal Cannabis Program. You can complete the registration process in a few days as soon as you get your patient reference number.

Remember that only doctors who are registered with the program can give you your reference number.

Is Recreational Cannabis Legal in New Jersey?

Yes, recreational marijuana among individuals who are at least twenty-one years old is legal in New Jersey and has been since February 2021.

According to the current law, adults can possess up to 6 oz of weed obtained through licensed dispensaries in New Jersey.

How to Find Dispensaries in New Jersey?

While we already discussed the best dispensaries in New Jersey, you may be interested in exploring other options.

To find the best marijuana dispensaries in New Jersey near you, we recommend you go online and type the search term in your web browser.

At the top, you will come across a complete list of medical and recreational dispensaries in New Jersey, alongside a few details about each store.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Dispensary in New Jersey

Below, we discuss the most important factors to consider when looking for dispensaries in New Jersey.

Pricing and Discounts

If you are on a tight budget, and even if you are not, pricing and discount selection are among the most important factors to consider.

With reasonable prices and great discounts on the best weed strains, you get premium quality without breaking the bank.

Loyalty Programs

You also want to examine the selection of loyalty rewards at companies that run Loyalty Programs.

If there is a Loyalty Program, chances are you will qualify for special discounts as a loyal member.

Customer Reviews

If you are looking for the best marijuana dispensary in NJ, you also want to consider customer reviews.

Brands with overwhelmingly positive customer feedback generally offer bigger variety and better quality.

Product Selection

The selection of products also makes a huge difference in your overall shopping experience.

If you come across a local marijuana dispensary with somewhat limited product selection, we recommend you focus your attention on other places.

Safety and Security

If you will be shopping online for weed seeds and other marijuana products, safety and security play one of the most significant roles.

Having said that, you should only pay attention to online dispensaries that have sophisticated security features like SSL data encryption.

Location and Accessibility

It goes without saying that the ideal situation is to locate a dispensary close to your house.

If there are no dispensaries in your area, consider other aspects like the transportation methods available to get to the closest store.

Frequently Asked Questions About Dispensaries in New Jersey

For more information on dispensaries in New Jersey, check the following section.

Do New Jersey Dispensaries Accept Medical Insurance?

Unfortunately, no. In New Jersey, medical marijuana is not covered by any health plan, but your doctor’s office visits may be depending on your diagnosis.

Why Are NJ Dispensaries Cash Only?

To shop at local NJ dispensaries, you need cash for one simple reason: marijuana is yet to be legalized at the federal level.

Why Do Dispensaries Scan ID in NJ?

Dispensaries in NJ and other states where weed is legal always scan your ID for two reasons: to ensure you are of legal age to purchase marijuana products and to comply with state regulations.

Can I Go to a Dispensary Before My Card Arrives in NJ?

Yes, in NJ, you can shop at your local dispensary before your medical marijuana card arrives, but make sure you bring your ID.

How Much Do Dispensaries Pay in New Jersey?

The average yearly salary in the cannabis industry in New Jersey, as estimated in December 2023, is around $89,357.

Will Insurance Pay for the Cost of My Medical Cannabis?

No, regardless of your insurance plan, the cost of medical cannabis is on you since marijuana is not legal at the federal level, at least not yet.

Do New Jersey Dispensaries Take Credit Cards?

No, at New Jersey dispensaries, you have to pay in cash or debit card since banks will not process transactions for marijuana products.

Dispensaries in New Jersey Final Word

Our overview of the best dispensaries in New Jersey comes to an end here.

Seed Supreme is our top choice because it has the most extensive variety of strains, a fantastic germination guarantee, and equally excellent customer service.

If you are searching for premium goods, the best marijuana cultivation tools and accessories, and more at affordable prices, the six other brands we discussed also deserve a visit.

In the upcoming years, New Jersey’s, as well as the global marijuana market, is predicted to grow at a rapid rate, and we are excited for you to be a part of the growing cannabis community.