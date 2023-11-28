Hey, bud!

Are you looking for the best autoflower seeds to start your cannabis cultivation journey? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Autoflower seeds are the perfect choice for beginners, as they are easy to grow, fast to harvest, and don’t need any special light schedule.

That said, not all autoflower cannabis are created equal. Some are more reliable and productive than others. Fortunately. we’ve done the work for you!

We’ve compiled a list of the best autoflowering weed seeds from the most reputable seed banks in the world. These are the strains that have proven themselves time and again, and have won the hearts of beginner growers and consumers alike.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the award-winning seeds of 2023. Learn why Northern Lights Autoflower is our #1 choice and other alternatives to try.

Top-Rated Autoflower Seeds in 2024: First Look

Keep reading as review the top 11 autoflower seeds of 2024, based on their potency, yield, taste, and customer feedback. Whether you want a relaxing indica, an uplifting sativa, or a balanced hybrid, we have the perfect autoflower seed for you. Read on to find out more!

1. Northern Lights Autoflower – Best Overall

If the cannabis market had a celebrity, it would be Northern Lights. This famous strain has won many awards, including the Cannabis Cup, for its amazing effects and quality. Northern Lights auto is the ideal strain for relaxing and unwinding. It will make you feel serene and tranquil, without any worries or stress.

This strain is mostly Indica-dominant, with a high 90% Indica ratio. This means that Northern Lights auto is not suitable for active or productive tasks, but for enjoying some downtime and chill vibes. But don’t worry, this strain is not too strong, with only 18% THC. Even beginners can enjoy it without getting stuck to the couch.

And how about growing? Is it easy or hard? Well, you’ll be glad to know that Northern Lights autoflower cannabis seeds are very tough and resistant to diseases and pests.

They can grow well both indoors and outdoors, without much hassle. Plus, you can get these auto marijuana seeds from Seed Supreme with a guarantee of germination.

Where To Buy Northern Lights Autoflower

If you are looking for the best autoflower cannabis seeds in the market, look no further than Seed Supreme. They have been leading the way in cannabis innovation since 2013, and have varieties of autoflower seeds for sale.

They offer over 1,500 varieties of marijuana seeds from the world’s best breeders. Whether you want Northern Lights Autoflower or something else, they have it all.

2. Amnesia Haze – Ideal for Fast Harvests

Amnesia Haze is a hybrid strain that combines Sativa and Ruderalis genetics (90% and 10%, respectively). This strain has a low CBD content of about 1.2%, which can offer some benefits for your mood and creativity. Amnesia Haze can make you feel relaxed, happy, and inspired.

It also has a moderate THC content of around 15%, which means you can experience a gentle high without getting too high. And you will love the quality of the buds that Amnesia Haze auto produces. They are dense, resinous, and ideal for making your own extracts and concentrates.

If you want to harvest your crop quickly, you will be happy to know that the auto version of Amnesia Haze is ready in just 7 to 9 weeks from seed to harvest, making it one of the fastest autoflower weed seeds.

Where To Buy Amnesia Haze

One of the best seed banks that guarantees 100% germination and offers regular buy-one-get-one deals is ILGM, which stands for “I Love Growing Marijuana”.

They have a loyal fan base of over 29,950 satisfied customers, thanks to their founder Robert Bergman, who started the company in 2012.

3. Bruce Banner – Best for Quick Effects

Bruce Banner Auto is named after the big, green guy (yes, you guessed it – The Hulk), and it lives up to its name. It delivers a powerful high that hits you faster than a flash.

But don’t worry, it’s not a total knockout. It’s a balanced mix of head and body effects that will keep you functional and entertained. You may even feel more focused, but don’t tell your boss

So, just how potent is it? Well, these autoflower weed seeds have a high THC level of 25%, which means they will give you a strong and quick buzz. The THC level of these cannabis plants may be too much for some beginners, so we suggest you go easy and see how you feel. Consider yourself warned!

Finally, like Northern Lights, Bruce Banner Auto is disease-resistant, which makes it a great option for outdoor growing.

Where To Buy Bruce Banner

Homegrown Cannabis Co. rewards you for buying their Bruce Banner autoflowerseeds with their amazing loyalty program. You can earn Stash Points from your first purchase and use them for future orders.

They have more than 10 years of experience in the industry, and their expert growers select only the finest autoflowering strains for you.

Inexperienced growers can also join their HomeGrown Forum and get tips from other growers. Or you can take their quick quiz and find out which strain suits your needs and preferences best!

4. Gorilla Cookies Auto – Best for High Yields

If you’re looking for a hard-hitting auto strain, look no further than Gorilla Cookies. This beast has a staggering 27% THC content (seriously), and can produce up to 600 g/m2 of fresh buds.

The effects of this autoflower weed strain are amazing, too. You’ll feel a euphoric head rush, followed by a strong body high. Gorilla Cookies are perfect for chilling with friends.

These autoflower plants grow thick and compact, making them ideal for indoor growing. And like Jack Herer, these super potent cannabis plants stay fairly small, so they won’t take up too much space.

Where To Buy Gorilla Cookies Auto

Crop King autoflower Seeds is another giant in the cannabis industry, with a history that goes back to 2005. They are one of the best autoflower seed banks in the US, with more than 700 high-quality autoflowering cannabis strains to choose from.

They have also received thousands of rave reviews from their customers. They are not only known for their quality, but also for their generosity.

They offer free shipping for orders over $200 and constant bulk buy-one-get-one offers. They truly care about your happiness and well-being.

5. Jack Herer – Best for Relaxation

Looking for a deeply-relaxing autoflowering strain from Spain? You got it − Jack Herer. If you need a break from your worries and want to chill and enjoy life for a bit, then you’ll appreciate these auto cannabis seeds and their gentle 16% THC level.

Yes, this means you’ll feel calm but not “high” in the usual way. And because we don’t want to stress you out… Jack Herer is also pretty simple to grow (even for newbies), although we’ll admit it produces smaller-than-average yields.

So, make sure to sow more auto seeds than usual to get the same results. Lastly, this is a compact plant that doesn’t grow taller than 1m, which makes it perfect for small indoor spaces. Not to mention the yields are also better indoors.

Where To Buy Jack Herer

Seedsman is a trusted source of quality seeds that has been in the industry since 2003. They have earned a high reputation among both inexperienced growers and consumers.

They offer their own brand of autoflower seeds, as well as products from other well-known names in the market.

You can get Seedsman autoflower seeds for as low as $3 to $10 per seed, which is a bargain you won’t find easily. Moreover, you can take advantage of their Buy One Get One deals (BOGO) and rewards program to save more money in the future.

6. White Widow Autoflower – Easiest to Grow

Easy to grow, short in height, and resistant to mold. The White Widow Autoflower is as smooth as a Sunday morning.

Plus, this autoflower seed strain can give a generous 15 Oz per 3 by 3 ft yield to deliver more value for you. Considering its 19% THC potency, White Widow auto keeps you pretty mellow and happy for a good couple of hours.

In short, if you’re not convinced by her charm yet, maybe the fact that she’s a Cannabis Cup-winning strain will sway you.

Where To Buy White Widow Autoflower

If you’re looking for high-THC strains from a variety of sources, you might want to check out Rocket Seeds. They have various seeds for sale and over 650 potent strains from more than 20 small seed-banks and a secret team of world-class breeders.

The seed bank often has exclusive deals, amazing discounts, and generous rewards for their loyal customers. They also offer free shipping and up to 10 free seeds with every order.

Rocket Seeds only sells the best quality seeds, so

you can be sure that your first grow will be a success. They also ship discreetly to any location in the world, including the US.

7. Green Crack Auto – Bursts of Floral & Fruity Flavors

Green Crack Auto delights the palate with its exquisite mango, floral and fruity flavor. This strain is a refreshing treat for the senses. Green Crack is also famous for its quick flowering and generous yielding traits.

You can harvest up to 650g of cannabis in just 9 weeks of flowering. This means you can enjoy more harvest cycles and higher profit margins if you’re a cannabis seller.

As a Sativa dominant hybrid, Green Crack Auto provides an energetic buzz and can be a great boost to your day.

Where To Buy Green Crack Auto

If you are looking for a reliable seed bank with a lot of experience in the cannabis industry, you might want to check out Herbies Seeds. They have been in the business for over 10 years and they always give free photoperiod seeds or other gifts with every order.

They also have frequent sales and discounts on their website. You can choose from over 2,000 different potent strains at Herbies Seeds, including Cannabis Cup winners and psychedelic strains.

Whether you want a relaxing indica, a stimulating sativa, or a balanced hybrid, you will find it here. Herbies Seeds has something for every taste and preference.

8. Critical Neville Haze – Ideal Pick for Boosting Energy

Sativa strains are perfect for you if you want to avoid weed that makes you feel couch-locked. And if you are looking for a strain that can energize you, calm you down, and boost your productivity all at once, you should try Critical Neville Haze.

This plant has a high THC level of 21%, which makes it very potent. It has a sweet and strong smell, and it grows well in medium soil and moderate temperatures.

Critical Neville Haze is not hard to grow, and it rewards you with a generous harvest of 21 oz per plant.

Where To Buy Critical Neville Haze

If you are looking for a seed bank that offers reliable customer service, fast and discreet shipping, and worldwide delivery, you might want to check out Quebec Cannabis Seeds (QCS).

They are based in a friendly part of North America, and they have a wide range of modern autoflower cannabis strains to choose from. Don’t be fooled by their outdated website design – they have the latest and greatest in cannabis genetics.

9. Purple Lemonade – Balanced High for Socializing

Purple Lemonade is a strain, not a drink. And a pretty good one at that. For starters, these autoflowering marijuana seeds can yield up to 500g of weed in just 8 weeks from seed to harvest.

But more importantly, they have a decent 22% THC level that will surprise (get it?) even experienced growers in the face.

That said, it’s still a fairly balanced high that’s perfect for parties and not so much for couch surfing.

Lastly, Purple Lemonade autoflowering cannabis plants have a higher-than-average 1% CBD level which may help with pain relief and sore muscles.

Where To Buy Purple Lemonade

MSNL is one of the first places where you can buy autoflower seeds. They are based in the Netherlands and have rare and popular strains of the best autoflower weed seeds. They have been in the industry since 1999 and have a good reputation.

Their products are made by geneticists who have years of experience. They test and research their strains to make sure they are high-quality and reliable.

10. Gelato Auto – Best for Discreet Cultivation

If you are looking for an award-winning strain with very indica-dominant effects, Gelato is a great choice. Gelato hits hard without knocking you out.

It is one of the rare autoflowering plants that are easy to grow and have moderate THC levels of up to 21%. You will feel happy, relaxed, but not couch-locked.

The plant flowers in 8-9 weeks and produces up to 15 oz per plant. Gelato can be grown both indoors or outdoors. With a height of only 100cm, you can cultivate Gelato Autoflower plants discreetly because of these plants’ very small size.

Gelato has a citrusy flavor and is best for evening use. It is a powerful plant, so it is not suitable for daily smoking. It is ideal for beginners who want to grow their own weed.

Where To Buy Gelato Auto

Mary Jane’s Garden is one of the most trusted Canadian seed banks, with a history of over 19 years in the industry. They have a great customer support team that you can reach by phone, chat, email, or social media anytime.

They also have a cannabis cultivation blog where you can find useful information if you’re new to growing.

Mary Jane’s Garden has a huge selection of photoperiod seeds from top European breeders, and they ship stealthily worldwide. They also have a 90% delivery rate, which is impressive.

11. AK-47 – Best for a Creativity Boost

AK-47 is the last strain on our list of top autoflower cannabis seeds, and it is perfect for artists who need a creative boost or anyone who wants to improve their social skills.

It is a Sativa-leaning hybrid that is easy to grow and takes 7-10 weeks from seed to harvest. That is quick, and the 15oz autoflower yield makes the AK-47 a productive plant.

It is suitable for beginners, especially if you are growing indoors. As for the effects, you will feel relaxed, focused, and energetic. No couch-locking here, even though the THC level can reach up to 20%. The AK-47 also has an uplifting effect that makes it a good social enhancer.

If you want to spice up a night with friends, you can definitely choose this one. The way this strain affects you is usually with an initial burst of euphoria, followed by a long-lasting calm feeling. It is what most people want from a marijuana plant.

Where To Buy AK-47

Sonoma Seeds is another seed bank that is affiliated with Crop King Seeds, Rocket Seeds, and Sunwest Genetics. They have a similar germination guarantee and a wide range of the best auto flower seeds for sale.

They also have some of the best deals in the market, such as a buy one get one free offer for all 10 and 25-seed packs.

If you’re not ready to buy in bulk, you can still get 50% off a 5-seed pack when you make your first purchase. They also have reliable customer support and stealthy worldwide shipping.

What Are Autoflowering Seeds?

Autoflower weed seeds are a kind of cannabis seed that can flower without relying on the light cycle. They have a gene from a wild cannabis variety called ruderalis, which makes them flower automatically after a certain period of time, no matter how much light or darkness they get.

This makes them easier to grow and faster to harvest than regular cannabis seeds, which need a change in the light cycle to trigger flowering.

Autoflowering seeds can produce multiple crops in one growing season, and they are usually smaller and more resistant to pests and diseases than regular photoperiod cannabis plants.

How Do Autoflower Seeds Differ from Regular and Feminized Seeds?

Autoflower seeds differ from regular and feminized seeds in the following ways:

Autoflowering Seeds

They are derived from crossing cannabis ruderalis, a wild and low-THC strain, with other cannabis varieties. They don’t depend on the light cycle to trigger flowering, but rather on their age.

Autoflower seeds grow easily, are fast to harvest, and resilient to environmental stressors, but they produce lower yields and potency than other types of the best auto flower seeds.

Feminized Seeds

They are genetically modified to ensure that they produce only female plants, which are the ones that produce buds. They require a change in the light cycle to induce flowering, usually from 18 hours of light to 12 hours of light per day.

They increase yields of dense and potent buds, but they are more sensitive to stress and prone to hermaphroditism (developing male flowers) if not grown properly.

Regular Seeds

They are natural and unmodified cannabis seeds that can produce either male or female compact plants. They also depend on the light cycle to flower, and they need to be sexed and separated to avoid pollination and seed production.

Regular seeds produce the most diverse and stable dominant genetics, and they are ideal for breeding new autoflowering strains, but they require more skill and attention to grow successfully.

Factors to Consider When Choosing the Best Autoflower Seeds Online

Following are a few factors we considered when choosing the best autoflower seeds:

Ease of Growth

Autoflower weed seeds grow more easily than regular or feminine auto flower seeds, as they do not depend on the light cycle to trigger flowering. However, some autoflower strains may be more resilient, vigorous, and forgiving than others.

You may want to look for seeds that have strong ruderalis genetics, which give them more tolerance to cold, stress, and pests.

You may also want to avoid autoflower weed seeds that are prone to hermaphroditism, which can ruin your harvest with unwanted seeds. Some examples of easy-to-grow autoflower cannabis seeds are Northern Lights, and White Widow

Fast Flowering Times

One of the main advantages of autoflower cannabis seeds is that they have a shorter life cycle than regular or female seeds, which means you can harvest them sooner.

The average seed-to-harvest time for autoflower seeds is 7–12 weeks, but some auto flowering strains may be faster or slower than others.

You may want to look for autoflower weed seeds that have a flowering time of less than 10 weeks, which can save you time and energy. Some examples of auto flowering seeds that grow fast are Amnesia Haze.

Grow Indoors or Outdoors

Autoflower weed seeds can be grown in both indoor and outdoor environments, as they do not rely on the natural light cycle to flower.

For indoor growing, you may want to look for autoflower cannabis seeds that have a compact and manageable size, which can fit in small spaces and avoid light stress. One example of indoor-friendly autoflower seed is AK-47.

For outdoor growing, you may want to look for autoflower cannabis seeds that have a high resistance to mold, pests, and diseases, which can survive harsh weather and environmental factors.Some examples of outdoor-friendly autoflower seeds are Amnesia Haze and Gorilla Glue.

Potency

Autoflower cannabis seeds have come a long way from their low-THC ancestors. Nowadays, you can find autoflower weed seeds that have high levels of THC, CBD, or both, depending on your desired effects and medical needs.

For recreational users, you may want to look for autoflower weed seeds that have a high THC content, which can produce strong psychoactive effects such as euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Some examples of high-THC autoflowering marijuana seeds are Gorilla Glue Auto and Bruce Banner Auto.

For medical users, you may want to look for autoflowering cannabis seeds that have a high CBD content, which can produce therapeutic effects such as pain relief, anti-inflammation, and anti-anxiety. An example of high-CBD autoflower seed is CBD Auto White Widow.

For balanced users, you may want to look for autoflower cannabis seeds that have a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, which can produce a harmonious blend of psychoactive and therapeutic effects. Some examples of 1:1 autoflower cannabis are CBD Auto Cheese and CBD Auto Critical Mass.

Yield Potential

You may want to look for autoflowering cannabis seeds that have a high yield potential, which can maximize your harvest and reward your efforts.

For indoor growing, you may want to look for indoor autoflower seeds that have a yield potential of more than 400 grams per square meter (g/m2), which can fill up your grow tent with dense and resinous buds. Some examples of high-yielding indoor autoflowering cannabis seeds are Blue Dream Auto and Jack Herer Auto.

For outdoor growing, you may want to look for autoflower cannabis seeds that have a yield potential of more than 100 grams per autoflowering plant, which can give you a bountiful crop in any season. Some examples of high-yielding outdoor autoflower cannabis seeds are Big Bud Auto and Super Skunk Auto.

Benefits of Using Autoflower Seeds

Autoflowering cannabis seeds have many benefits for growers, such as:

They are easy to grow , as they do not require any change in the light cycle to induce flowering. They can also adapt to different environments and resist stress, pests, and diseases better than regular or feminine autoflower seeds.

, as they do not require any change in the light cycle to induce flowering. They can also adapt to different environments and resist stress, pests, and diseases better than regular or feminine autoflower seeds. They are fast to harvest, as they have a shorter life cycle than regular or female autoflower seeds. They can go from seed to harvest in as little as 10 weeks, allowing for multiple harvests per season.

as they have a shorter life cycle than regular or female autoflower seeds. They can go from seed to harvest in as little as 10 weeks, allowing for multiple harvests per season. They are discreet, as they usually stay small and compact, making them ideal for indoor or stealth growing. They also have a low odor, which can reduce the need for carbon filters or other methods to conceal the smell.

as they usually stay small and compact, making them ideal for indoor or stealth growing. They also have a low odor, which can reduce the need for carbon filters or other methods to conceal the smell. They are potent , as they have come a long way from their low-THC ancestors. Nowadays, you can find autoflower cannabis seeds that have high levels of THC, CBD, or both, depending on your desired effects and medical needs.

, as they have come a long way from their low-THC ancestors. Nowadays, you can find autoflower cannabis seeds that have high levels of THC, CBD, or both, depending on your desired effects and medical needs. They are diverse, as you can find autoflower versions of many popular strains, such as Amnesia Haze, AK-47, and White Widow. You can also find the highest yielding autoflower seeds that have different characteristics, such as high yield, fast flowering, or 1:1 THC/CBD ratio.

Downsides to Using Autoflower Seeds

While autoflower cannabis seeds have many benefits for growers, they also have some downsides that you should be aware of before deciding to use them. Here are some of the main disadvantages of autoflower cannabis seeds :

Lower yield: Autoflower cannabis seeds tend to produce lower yields than regular or feminine seeds, as they have a shorter vegetative phase and less time to develop buds. The average yield for the highest yielding autoflower seeds is around 50–150 grams per plant, while regular or feminized best seeds can produce up to 500 grams per cannabis plant or more.

Autoflower cannabis seeds tend to produce lower yields than regular or feminine seeds, as they have a shorter vegetative phase and less time to develop buds. The average yield for the highest yielding autoflower seeds is around 50–150 grams per plant, while regular or feminized best seeds can produce up to 500 grams per cannabis plant or more. Lower THC content : Autoflower cannabis seeds also tend to have lower levels of THC than regular or feminized best autoflower cannabis seeds, as they are derived from cannabis ruderalis, a low-THC strain. The average THC content for autoflower seeds is around 10–15%, while regular or feminized seeds can reach up to 25% or more.

: Autoflower cannabis seeds also tend to have lower levels of THC than regular or feminized best autoflower cannabis seeds, as they are derived from cannabis ruderalis, a low-THC strain. The average THC content for autoflower seeds is around 10–15%, while regular or feminized seeds can reach up to 25% or more. Cost of lighting: Autoflower cannabis does not require a change in the light cycle to flower, but they still need a lot of light to grow well. Most growers recommend giving autoflower cannabis plants 18–24 hours of light per day throughout their entire life cycle. This means that you will need to invest in a good lighting system and pay more for electricity bills if you grow autoflower seeds indoors.

What to Know Before Buying Autoflowering Seeds

Here are a few things you should know before buying autoflowering seeds:

High THC vs. High CBD Autoflowering Seeds

High THC autoflower cannabis seeds are cannabis seeds that produce autoflower cannabis plants with high levels of THC (usually above 15%) and low levels of CBD (usually below 1%). They are suitable for growers who want a fast and potent harvest, but they may also cause anxiety, paranoia, or dry mouth in some users.

High CBD autoflower cannabis seeds are cannabis seeds that produce photoperiod plants with high levels of CBD (usually above 10%) and low levels of THC (usually below 1%). They are suitable for growers who want a medicinal and relaxing harvest, but they may also cause drowsiness, low blood pressure, or reduced appetite in some users.

Indica vs Sativa Autoflowering Seeds: What’s the Difference?

Indica dominant autoflower cannabis seeds produce autoflowering plants that are short, bushy, and wide, with broad and thick leaves. They have a shorter flowering period than sativa dominant autoflowering seeds, usually around 45 to 50 days.

The effects of indica dominant autoflowering strains are more relaxing, sedating, and body-oriented, making them suitable for unwinding, sleeping, and relieving pain and stress.

Sativa dominant autoflower weed seeds produce autoflowering plants that are tall, slender, and narrow, with thin and long leaves. They have a longer flowering period than indica-dominant autoflower weed seeds, usually around 60 to 90 days.

The effects of sativa dominant autoflowering weed strains are more energizing, uplifting, and cerebral, making them suitable for creativity, euphoria, and socializing.

Indoor vs Outdoor Growing Autoflowering Seeds: What’s the Difference?

Indoor growing autoflower cannabis seeds gives you more control over the environmental conditions, such as temperature, humidity, light, and nutrients. You can adjust these factors to optimize the growth and yield of your photoperiod plants.

You also don’t have to worry about pests, diseases, or weather that can harm your plants outdoors.

However, indoor growing autoflower weed seeds also requires more equipment, limited space, and electricity, which can increase the costs and the low maintenance of your operation.

Outdoor growing autoflower weed seeds allows you to take advantage of the natural sunlight, which is free and abundant. You also don’t have to worry about the light cycle, since autoflower cannabis seeds can flower under any photoperiod.

Outdoor growing autoflower cannabis seeds can also produce bigger and more resinous buds, since they are exposed to more environmental stressors that stimulate their trichome production. Though, outdoor growing autoflower weed seeds also exposes your plants to more risks, such as pests, diseases, mold, wind, rain, or theft.

Best Autoflowering Seeds: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best autoflowering seeds.

What Is the Best Site To Buy Autoflower Seeds?

The best site to buy cheap autoflower seeds is Seed Supreme. It is a reputable and reliable source of high-quality cannabis seeds from over 100 breeders. They have a huge selection of autoflowering strains, including indica, sativa, hybrid, CBD, and high-THC varieties.

The reputable seed bank also offers discreet and stealth shipping, free marijuana seeds with every order, loyalty points, and excellent customer service.

What Is The Strongest Autoflower on the Market?

The strongest autoflowers on the market is Bruce Banner Autoflower. This specific strain is a cross between Bruce Banner #3 and Diesel Auto, resulting in a potent sativa-dominant hybrid that can reach up to 25% THC.

Bruce Banner Autoflower delivers a powerful cerebral high that boosts creativity, euphoria, and energy, followed by a relaxing body buzz. It also has a delicious flavor of diesel, citrus, and berries.

What Is the Maximum Yield of Autoflower?

Super autoflowers can produce 200-300 grams of buds per cannabis plant in optimal conditions, while regular autoflowers are much smaller and can only yield 10-50 grams of buds per plant.

The difference in yield is due to the faster and shorter germination time of regular autoflowers, which usually lasts no more than 30 days.

What’s Better: Autoflower Or Feminized Seeds?

Autoflower weed seeds are ideal for beginners, as they are easy to germinate autoflower seeds and fast to harvest. Feminized best autoflowering cannabis seeds are more suitable for experienced growers, as they produce higher yields, potency, and quality than autoflower seeds.

How Many Days Do Autoflowers Take From Seed To Harvest?

Autoflowers typically take from 60 to 90 days from seed to harvest, depending on the strain and the growing conditions. Some autoflowers can finish faster in as little as 50 days, while others can take longer up to 100 days or more.

How Long Do Autoflower Weed Seeds Take To Grow?

Autoflower weed seeds take from 2 to 4 weeks to grow from germination to the vegetative stage, depending on the strain and the growing conditions. During this stage, the marijuana plants develop their roots, stems, leaves, and branches.

Do Autoflowers Grow Faster Than Feminized?

Yes, autoflower seeds grow faster than feminized plants in terms of germination time, as they do not depend on the light cycle to trigger their bloom phase.

Autoflowers usually start flowering after 2 to 4 weeks of vegetative growth, while feminized plants need at least 4 to 6 weeks of vegetative growth before switching to a 12/12 light cycle for flowering.

What Are the Best Autoflower Seeds for Me? The Takeaway

You can’t go wrong with any of the autoflower cannabis seeds we recommended, as they all deliver great results and generous harvests. But if you want some specific advice – we suggest that Northern Lights is the best choice for a relaxing and long-lasting high, with good yields to boot.

On the other hand, Amnesia Haze is ideal if you’re in a hurry, as it has a short flowering time and a powerful cerebral effect. And if you’re looking for a strong and fast-acting strain, Bruce Banner is the one for you – but be careful, it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Of course, the best autoflowering seeds for you depend on your personal preferences, climate, and growing space. So, just check out the features of each of these autoflowering strains, and get ready to grow!

