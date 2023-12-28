Best Weed for Sex in 2023 to Increase Arousal and Enhance Sexual Experience

We all know an illicit puff of a particular strain can heighten the senses in the bedroom. There is something about the elevated senses that makes intimacy all the more exciting.

But what if we told you there are certain strains that are even better than anything you have heard of before? That’s right. We have a comprehensive list of little-known enhancers that can take you to Nirvana.

Starting off at the top of our list with White Widow, we bring you a seductive selection of sensuous strains that will guarantee you a night of ecstasy.

Let’s dive right in!

Top Weed Strains for Sex: First Look

We compared several weed strains available on the market to search for the best weed for sex. We narrowed the best options based on our research into THC content, growing properties, origin, reliability, and effectiveness.

1. White Widow Feminized – Best Weed Strain for Sex Overall

Pros:

Uplifting and euphoric

Some reports of anxiety relief

High THC levels (up to 22%)

Well priced seeds

Cons:

Can cause a dry mouth

Rare cases can cause dizziness and nausea

White Widow Feminized is the best weed strain for sex overall, and this has everything to do with the fact that it is a tall, majestic-looking plant covered in crystalline trichomes that offer sensuous potency. This 25% THC strain is known to put you in a softly seductive fever and has a tantalizing relaxing intensity coupled with an imagination-awakening appeal.

Hailing from South African Indica and Brazilian Stiva, White Widow is recognizable for its intense fruity sweet notes with a lingering musty and earthy aroma. It is a low CBD-yielding strain that is best grown in a greenhouse under grower lights in a climate-controlled environment.

We’re not the only ones who think White Widow is incredible. This sultry strain has won numerous awards, including the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1995 and the 2008 Copa Cabannica Del Plata. It is worth noting that White Widow is not recommended for first-time smokers as the strain has a THC level of over 25%.

Where To Buy this Strain

Seed Supreme is the foremost cultivator of the White Widow Feminized seed strain. They offer excellent shipping services in and around the US only, and their prices are more than reasonable for their impeccable service. They also offer a loyalty discount using codes that change on a regular basis, but you can find the codes on their website easily.

2. Girl Scout Cookies Extreme Feminized – Best Weed Strain for Kink Lovers

Pros:

Excellent parentage

THC content can go as high as 28%

Balanced indica/sativa blend

A blend of OG Kush and Durban Poison

Cons:

Can give you a serious case of the munchies

Can cause dry mouth and/or red eyes

Girl Scout Cookies Extreme is one of the cannabis strains that have a confusing name because there is nothing girl scout about this extreme strain. It is the cannabis strain of choice if you are looking for a little bit of adventure between the sheets.

With earthy, spicy and herbal aromas stemming from broad, bountiful-looking plants, Girl Scout Cookies Extreme offers a euphoric high that is coupled with sensual undertones. The up to 21% THC levels will ensure your world is rocked and there is an insignificant amount of CBD.

These indoor and outdoor plants like Mediterranean-like climates and have a relatively fast 10-week growing time on average and yield up to 21 oz per plant. This California-originated strain is a balanced blend of indica (OG Kush) and sativa (Durban Poison) aimed at elevating sexual function.

Where To Buy This Strain

ILGM is a titan in the best marijuana strains industry as they offer an impressive selection of weed strains that do everything from heightening sexual activity and female arousal to relieving pain and anxiety in some reported cases.

ILGM offers top-drawer services that include free, fast shipping anywhere in the US, exceptional deals and discounts, as well as grower’s support services. Their pricing is also excellent, and they offer numerous other products, such as plant nutrients and a VIP program for loyal customers.

3. Jack Widow Feminized – Best Indica Dominant Strain for an Improved Sex Life

Pros:

Solid, hardy plant that is easy to grow

Sweet aromas of citrus and spices

Reports of pain relieving effects

Offers a euphoric high followed by intense relaxation

Cons:

Can cause nausea and dizziness

Negligible CBD content

Dubbed as the strain known to relieve pain by some users, Jack Widow Feminized is also a great sex life enhancer that offers a full-body high that leaves you feeling lustful. With rejuvenating aromas of citrus and spices, it is a mid-intensity but fast-acting cannabis strain that offers hours of euphoria followed by deep relaxation.

Jack Widow seeds are an indica-dominant strain with renowned parentage and are known to grow easily. They like temperate climates and can yield as much as 17 oz per plant. The best harvest month is in October, but they are also great indoor and well as outdoor plants.

Old-school connoisseurs tend to be the biggest fans of Jack Widow Feminized cannabis yields, although it is also perfect for first-time smokers. If you are looking for something to kick-start sexual desire, Jack Widow Feminized nugs are perfect.

Where To Buy this Strain

Homegrown Cannabis Co stocks some of the best Jack Widow cannabis strains, and they have excellent customer support. They offer superb payment options as well as free national shipping right across the US. This seed bank regularly offers discounts across all of their product lines, and their vast selection of marijuana strains is impressive.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. also offers growing expertise and a fantastic blog that is filled with helpful growing hints. The brand also manufactures its own brand of marijuana nutrients, which contribute to the overall health of your plants.

4. Northern Lights Autoflower – Best Weed Strain for Slow and Sensual Sex

Pros:

Strong indica Afghan genetics

Autoflowering seed

Grows indoors and outdoors

Can be grown all year round

Cons:

Short life cycle

Can cause paranoia in extreme cases

If romance and sensuality are your Achilles heel, then Northern Lights Autoflower is your marijuana strain of choice. Like the famous green lights of the north named after, Northern Lights offers a bewitching high that lends itself seductively to sexual pleasure.

Those that have sexual experience with Northern Lights know that this 15% THC level plant offers finite sexual arousal and is famed for its honey-musk aroma. As a Cannabis Cup award winner, Northern Lights is a mellow relaxation-inducing marijuana strain that is easy to grow indoors and outdoors.

Northern Lights is 70% indica and 30% sativa, so it is a perfect blend of all the good things and is known as one of the best marijuana strains for sex. Its flowering time lasts for a brief eight weeks, but it is a hardy plant that can be grown all year round.

Where To Buy this Strain

Crop King Seeds is one of the best seed banks to buy all your Northern Lights Autoflowering, as they offer the best strain of this kind. It is a discount galore at Crop Kings, and you can redeem a 10% discount if you use the code=RKS10. They also have a few buy-1-get-1-free deals that happen year-round.

They offer free international shipping on orders over $200, and they offer Priority Registered with Tracking Guaranteed delivery in discreet packaging. Crop Kings also offers toll-free telephone support 24 hours a day.

5. Blue Haze – Best High THC Level for a Heightened Sex Drive

Pros:

Offers intense sexual potency

Euphoric effects followed by deep clarity

Sweet aromas of sweet berries and herbals

High THC level of up to 26%

Cons:

Can cause dry mouth and/or red eyes

Some users report a serious case of the munchies

Blue Haze is the reigning champion of sexual potency, as it offers a high THC level of up to 26%. It elicits an energizing and cerebral high that is perfect for a night of steamy bedroom gymnastics. It has a beautiful aroma bouquet that hints at sweet berries and herbal elements.

It is one of the best strains if you are looking for cerebral functionality coupled with a trance-like relaxation after-effect that can potentially help reduce anxiety. While it hints at euphoric effects, it is the physical sensations of clarity that make this strain so seductive.

Blue Haze is a hybrid between Amnesia Haze and Blueberry, and it is worth noting that it is not for first-time growers as it can be temperamental and difficult to grow. It is a sensitive, tall, and slender plant that needs finicky growing conditions in order to thrive. That being said, it is possible to grow Blue Haze indoors and outdoors, depending on your setup.

Where To Buy this Strain

Rocket Seeds is the place to buy the best cannabis strains, like Blue Haze, for high THC levels. It is a smart organization that ships to over 49 countries worldwide and offers free shipping on orders over $200. They also have excellent buy-1-get-2-free offers, and you can usually pick up an added loyalty discount as well.

Rocket Seed does not have an attractive refund policy but offers an 80% germination guarantee. It has excellent payment options, and they have a loyal following of cannabis users who swear by its excellent customer service.

6. Grapefruit Regular Marijuana – Best Outdoor Weed Strain for Male Arousal

Pros:

Known for stimulating male arousal

High THC levels of 23%

Hardy indoor and outdoor plant

Extremely easy to grow

Cons:

Can cause paranoia and anxiety in rare cases

May cause dry mouth and/or red eyes

The cannabis community agrees that Grapefruit is a powerful male arousal strain, and while there is only anecdotal evidence to this effect, just a few hits of Grapefruit have us believing the hype.

It offers a sensuous high that is both energizing and relaxing at the same time. It has a high THC level of 23% with very low CBD levels. Grapefruit is a fruity-flavoured strain with a pungent sweet aroma and citrus and grape undertones. It was crossbred with an unknown sativa dominant strain and Cinderella 99.

Grapefruit is one of the best strains for headache and chronic pain relief, too, according to some users, but there is no medical evidence to support this. Home trials of Grapefruit have proven that it definitely can enhance your sexual pleasure, though. It is a hardy indoor and outdoor plant that likes warmer climates and is extremely easy to grow.

Where To Buy this Strain

Mary Jane’s Garden is the best place to buy Grapefruit Regular Marijuana, especially as it offers some of the best prices in the industry. They provide full product descriptions so you can get an idea of what you are buying if you are a first-time buyer of a particular strain. Located in Canada, Mary Jane’s Garden ships to Europe, USA and Australia.

Mary Jane’s Garden also offers a superb wholesale service which is great for growers that want to bulk up their growing operations. It has a fair refund policy and an excellent germination guarantee of up to 90%.

7. Critical Mass Feminized – Highest Yield Marijuana Seeds for Better Orgasms

Pros:

High yielding marijuana seeds

Excellent for better orgasm

Exotic parentage

High THC levels of 22%

Cons:

Needs a lot of sun to grow

Less hardy than some other plants

It is the more, the merrier with Critical Mass Feminized seeds as they are the highest-yielding marijuana seeds offering superb orgasm intensity. It is famous for producing densely packed buds with a sweet citrus, earthy aroma with a distinctive skunk flavor.

Critical Mass has a flowering time of between 6-8 weeks and is usually harvested in mid-September. They enjoy temperate climates but need a lot of sun if you intend to grow them outdoors. They have an exotic parentage being a hybrid strain and a blend between Afghani indica and Skunk #1.

You can expect a mellow take-you-time sensual experience followed by a deep relaxation that can lull you to sleep once the sinful acrobatics have been dealt with. Its physical characteristics are short, stout plants that resemble fat little buddhas, and they have a high THC level of 22%.

Where To Buy this Strain

Sunwest Genetics is the best Critical Mass supplier, and they are known for their attention to detail as well as their vast selection of over 500 marijuana strains. They offer free worldwide shipping for all orders over $200, and you can bag a bonus 10 seeds for orders over $420.

Price-wise, they are not the cheapest, but they are great value for money when comparing their seeds’ quality. They stand by the quality of their seeds and offer full refunds should your seeds not germinate. It is worth noting that they offer refunds on seeds that do not germinate and not on the plants they grow into.

8. Chocolate Pudding Fast Version – Best Fast Version Marijuana Strains for Sex

Pros:

Fast growing plant

Beautiful taste and aromas of chocolate and coffee

Award-winning parentage

Seductive euphoric high with a deep relaxation after-effect

Cons:

Can cause dry mouth and/or red eyes

Can produce an overly mellow after effect

If you are looking for a profoundly intense sexual experience, then Chocolate Pudding Fast Version is what you should be putting in your pipe to smoke. It offers a potent combination of physical and mental stimulation, and the naughty time is guaranteed to be a sweat-fest of multiples.

Chocolate Pudding is a balanced hybrid that boasts impressive lineage, having been cultivated by combining popular strains like the award-winning Kosher Kush and the flavorful Chocolope marijuana strains. It has a deep chocolate and coffee aroma with a sweet earthy after-taste.

It likes exceptionally dry conditions, flowers for 7-9 weeks and should be harvested in October. Chocolate Pudding is also great for growing indoors and outdoors and is excellent for first-time growers. It also has a bountiful THC level of up to 20% and a relatively negligible CBD content.

Where To Buy this Strain

Sonoma Seeds is a well-known player in the marijuana grower’s playbook as they offer a mammoth selection of different marijuana strains and excellent genetics that are almost guaranteed to develop into strong, healthy plants under the right conditions.

They have grown into a reputable brand that offers international discrete shipping and excellent customer support. Sonoma is also known for giving out discounts and deals on a regular basis, and its pricing is always fair. It is worth noting, however, that they have a minimum order of $200 policy.

How To Choose the Top Weed Strain for Sex

When choosing the best weed strains for sex that offer heightened sexual pleasure, look for the following vital factors.

A Balanced Indica/ Sativa Blend

Indica offers a sensuous high while sativa strains elevate mood and activity levels. A delicate blend of both create a best of both world colliding experience where you feel sensually sexy and envigoratingly clear-minded and ready to rumble.

High THC Levels

THC stimulates the pleasure centres in your brain making everyday experiences an elevated experience. Like sensuality and foreplay? A hit of a high THC strain marijuana will take your sensuality to Jupiter and back and make your foreplay feel like your heaven and earth were just rocked by Zeus himself.

Easy Growing

Tricky to grow high THC strains may seem like a good idea but growing weed seeds does not need to be a crash course in rocket science. There are many easy growing seeds out there that offer an intense sexual experience. Irrespective of your sexual needs, you don’t need to be fussing with overly sensitive strains; unless you are an expert weed grower and are up for a challenge, that is.

The Type of High on Offer

There are many different types of strains that offer a myriad of different highs but you want specific strains that will give you the physical effects of an all-around body and cerebral high that lights the fire of your desire.

Don’t opt for mellow, sedation-inducing strains that will just as easily cure your insomnia and potentially reduce pain. Opt for balanced blends of indica and sativa that will awaken your senses as well as give you the energy to see your passions through.

Self Reported Surveys and General Reviews

While it may seem like a no-brainer, it is important to get the generalized view of a strain to see if it will have the desired effects on most, if not all, cannabis users. If a specific strain of weed makes most users fall asleep, it is probable that it is not going to send you on a journey of sexual nirvana.

On the other hand, if many users report that a specific strain of weed brings about intense arousal, it is highly likely that it will have the same, or at least similar effect on you. Sexual experiences are not identical but a generalized view will always give you some decent guidance.

Best Weed Strains for Sex: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about the best weed strains for a better sex drive.

Is Sativa or Indica Better for Sex?

While indica is known for seducing the senses and making them come alive, sativa is known for precipitating more cerebral psychedelic experiences. Both have their advantages when it comes to carnal pleasures.

Indica awakens your touch receptors, intensifying sensations and heightening your response levels. Sativa strains, on the other hand, uplift your mood, relieve stress, raise your energy levels and give you a feeling of euphoria. If you are looking for something slow and sensual, it’s best to choose an indica dominant strain.

For acrobatic high jinks, it is best to choose a sativa dominant hybrid strain that will elevate your energy levels for long sex sessions. That being said, we have found the most intense sexual frissions come from balanced blends of both strains.

What Weed Is Good for Male Arousal?

Grapefruit Regular Marijuana is best for male arousal. With THC levels of up to 23%, this popular strain has a potent high that not only seduces the senses but also ignites the fever. Users claim that the strain can help raise male arousal as well as provide other potential health benefits like improving stamina.

What Type of Weed Gives You the Most Energy?

Pure sativa strains such as Durban Poison are the best strains for energy. The sativa strain releases dopamine, raising energy levels and giving off a euphoric high effect that often elevates mood and increases clarity.

Best Weed Strains for Sex: Conclusion

Whether you are in the mood for a fantasy-filled fevered sexual frenzy or looking for a slow and sensual seduction, different marijuana strains will serve up different temptations for your carnal pleasures.

We highly recommend White Widow, our top pick for the best strains for sex, but then again, there is something to be said about Chocolate Pudding and Northern Lights; about them all, in fact.

Fortunately, you can always order more than one seed selection from any of these reputable seed banks, so why not serve yourself a sexual salad by getting as many of the above as you can cultivate for yourself?

