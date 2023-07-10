Finding love is hard enough for all singles but for little people? Well, let’s just say we’d like to see Tom Cruise tackle that mission.

But, little people, rejoice, for we bring you the best midget dating sites that make it A LOT easier.

And yes, we know that’s not the politically correct term for little people, but that’s the term all of y’all are googling, so we’ve gotta go with it, OK? OK, thank you.

Anyways, these niche dating sites and best dating apps for little people have proven to be the places for midget dating. So if you’re a little person (or looking for little people), you’d want to check them out.

Best Midget Dating Sites

First impressions of the little people dating sites we’ve researched:

Best little people dating site overall – Zoosk

High success rates – eHarmony

The OG little people dating app – DateALittle

Fast and easy hookups – AdultFriendFinder

Midget dating in the UK – DwarfDating

High-quality singles – Elite Singles

Free midget dating – FreeDwarfDating

Affordable dating site for little people – LittlePeopleMeet

Everyone’s on it – Tinder

Easy to use – ShortPeopleDating

1. Zoosk – Best Midget Dating Site Overall

Pros

Good number of little people

Balanced male-to-female ratio

All age groups

Pleasant environment

Cons

Not a niche midget dating site

Pricing

1 month – $29.99

3 months – $19.99 a month, $59.99 total

6 months – $14.99 a month, $89.99 total

There’s a reason Zoosk tops our list of little people dating sites even though it’s not a niche midget dating site – the site’s fantastic.

Not only has it proven to be a good dating site for little people, but it also has many other advantages.

One of them is that Zoosk works for both committed relationships and casual hookups.

People of all ages and backgrounds are on it, and there’s a good number of little people and folks looking to date them.

There’s also a balanced male-to-female ratio, which is always a good thing, and not all of the best dating apps for little people can boast about it.

The dating app for little people uses SmartPicks matchmaking system to hook you up with folks that would best suit you, but you can also find them on your own.

>>Head to Zoosk, one of the best dating apps for little people

2. eHarmony – High Success Rates for Midget Dating

Pros

High success rates

For long-term midget dating

Almost no scammers

Cons

More expensive than other dating apps for little people

Pricing

6 months – $65.90 a month, $395.40 total

12 months – $45.90 a month, $550.80 total

24 months – $35.90 a month, $961.60 total

eHarmony is another one of the sites that aren’t really little people dating sites but do such an excellent job that they had to be included.

This particular dating app for little people has high success rates – the dating site claims over 2 million people have found love on it.

That includes little people, too.

eHarmony also has high-value people looking for love and serious relationships, and the midget dating app offers a high-quality experience.

That all comes with a price, though, and eHarmony is more expensive than other dating apps for little people out there.

But if you can afford it, you shouldn’t think twice about it, as the dating app for little people truly offers a harmonious dating experience. Besides, there are almost no scammers and catfishes – higher prices seem to ward them off.

>>Go to eHarmony, one of the best dating apps for little people

3. DateALittle – The OG Little People Dating App

Pros

100% free

Niche dating app for little people

Great group forums

One of the OG midget dating apps

Cons

Rudimentary interface design

Some fake profiles

Pricing

100% free

DateALittle is one of the OG and the best dating apps for little people. Made by little people for little people, the dwarf dating app was founded in 2003.

Sadly, it has an interface to show for it.

But if you don’t mind the old-fashioned interface design, you’re gonna love the site. The tech side of it is very progressive, though, and you can access the little people dating site from any device.

Almost everyone on it is a fellow little, and there are useful news and forums about all things little-related but also all kinds of other topics.

If that all wasn’t enough to convince you you should register on this dating app for little people, this will – it’s 100% free.

You can at least use it as a backup option because why not? It’s free!

>>Jump to DateALittle, the OG little people dating app

4. AdultFriendFinder – For Casual Midget Dating

Pros

HUGE user base

For hookups and casual sex

Explicit content & adult superstore

Open-minded bunch

Cons

Some fake profiles

You have to pay to text

Pricing

1 month – $39.95

3 months – $26.95 a month, $80.85 total

12 months – $19.95 a month, $239.40 total

AdultFriendFinder is another one of the best dating sites that aren’t really aimed at little people, but can and should be used as such.

Where AdultFriendFinder beats all other dating apps for little people is its sheer size – it’s got over 80 million users worldwide.

That, and it’s the best place to find fast and easy hookups.

AdultFriendFinder is all about sex, and the folks on this little people dating app are always down.

There’s also a bunch of explicit content for those times you can’t find a hookup that fast.

Not that there will be many with AdultFriendFinder – as we’ve said, the folks on it are always down, and there are plenty of little people on it, too.

>>Join AdultFriendFinder, the horniest little people dating app

5. DwarfDating – UK’s Little People Dating App

Pros

100% free

The go-to for British little people

Outstanding safety and security features

A vibrant place

Cons

Not for those outside the UK

Lots of ads

Pricing

100% free

Here’s another niche dating app for little people. DwarfDating was founded in 2013 with the motto, ‘Being short is no shortcoming, and there’s no reason why little people shouldn’t date.’

It has succeeded in creating a safe and vibrant place for short people, and it cemented itself as the best dating app for little people in the entire UK.

Now, if you’re not from the UK, this won’t mean much to you.

But if you are, this will mean everything. DwarfDating has really championed midget dating in the country, and today, it’s the go-to place for British little people.

On top of it, the safety and security features are top-notch.

AND you get to enjoy all of it on this dating site for little people absolutely free of charge. It really is as good as it sounds, provided you’re from Britain.

>>Go to DwarfDating, the best dating app for little people in the UK

6. Elite Singles – High-Value Dating App for Little People

Pros

Educated high-achievers

Free personality report

Strict verification

Cons

Not a niche little people dating app

Not for hookups

Pricing

1 month – $59.95 a month

3 months – $57.95 a month, $173.85 total

6 months – $44.95 a month, $269.70 total

EliteSingles, as its name suggests, offers a truly elite midget dating experience. It may not be one of niche little people dating sites, but it sure has a lot to offer to short singles.

The first thing you’ll get (and free of charge) is the free personality report as you sign up.

The dwarf dating site will later use that information to present you with other singles looking to mingle on the dating app for little people.

And are those people something!

Most folks on the little people dating app are highly educated and very successful. More than 82% of them have a Bachelor’s degree or higher qualification and a paycheck to match.

There are many little people there, too.

Remember that free personality report? Well, that’s the only thing you’ll get for free on Elite Singles, as the dating site for little people has steep prices. But they’re well worth it for educated and successful individuals.

>>Jump to Elite Singles, the high-value dating app for little people

7. FreeDwarfDating – Best Free Dating Site for Little People

Pros

Great free profile

Tens of thousands of little people

Free access to their sister sites

Cons

No app

Pricing

1 month – $45.03

3 months – $17.04 a month, $51.12 total

12 months – $12.16 a month, $145.93 total

FreeDwarfDating is one of the best dating apps for little people. Don’t let the name fool you – it works on subscriptions, like most of the best dating apps for little people.

BUT it’s got the best free profile version of them all.

You can message and use most of the basic features as a free member. It’s also a niche little people dating app with tens of thousands of short singles on it.

But wait, there’s more.

FreeDwarfDating is part of a larger dating network called Online Connections. And when you sign up for the little people dating app, your dating profile will be featured on their sister sites, too.

That means a broader reach and a larger pool of potential matches.

>>Go to FreeDwarfDating, the best free dating site for little people

8. LittlePeopleMeet – One of the Most Affordable Little People Dating Sites

Pros

Starting at $6.49 a month

You can reply as a free member

Audio and video chat

Long-term relationships

Cons

Glitchy app

Not for casual flings

Pricing

1 month – $13.99

3 months – $8.99 a month, $26.97 total

6 months – $6.49 a month, $38.94 total

If you’re in the market for big little love, you should go to LittlePeopleMeet, one of the best little people dating sites for true love.

The dating app for little people has a HUGE user base of short people looking for meaningful relationships.

But that’s hardly the only selling point of this dating site for little people.

LittlePeopleMeet is also one of the most affordable (but good) little people dating sites, with prices as low as $6.49 a month.

You can even reply to messages as a free user.

There are even audio and video chat options available to weed out fake profiles or just check the chemistry before taking it to real life.

LittlePeopleMeet is not one of the best little people dating sites for those looking for quick hookups, as folks on it are mostly looking for something more serious.

If you are, too, you’ll really enjoy this little people dating app.

>>Jump to LittlePeopleMeet, one of the most affordable little people dating sites

9. Tinder – Everyone’s on This Dating Site for Little People

Pros

Free version is all you need

Everyone’s on it

Works wonders for hookups

LGBTQ+-friendly

Cons

Slower than little people dating sites

Some jerks

Pricing

1 month – $13.49

6 months – $6.75 a month, $40.50 total

12 months – $4.50 a month, $54 total

You best believe Tinder works as a dating app for little people. How couldn’t it? Literally, everyone and their mother’s on it, and so are little people.

No one should miss out on such a large dating pool.

Tinder is a fast and easy-to-use dating site for little people, and there are no lengthy questionnaires some of y’all seem to hate.

More importantly, Tinder’s free to use as the free profile is all you really need.

Even if you decide to upgrade to a paid membership to take advantage of some of the extra features, it won’t break the bank, as subscription fees start at $4.50 a month.

Now, finding someone for midget dating might take some more time on Tinder than on other dating apps for little people. But it IS free, so you can at least keep it as a backup option.

>>Go to Tinder for some swipe-style midget dating

10. ShortPeopleDating – Easy-To-Use Little People Dating App

Pros

Among the big little people dating sites

Lots of folks from Canada, US, UK

For both hookups and committed relationships

Affordable

Cons

You have to pay to send messages

Poor verification

Pricing

3-day trial – $5

1 month – $23

3 months – $10 a month, $30 total

ShortPeopleDating is one of the easiest-to-use dating apps for little people. It’s one of the more prominent dating apps for little people, and it’s worldwide.

Most people come from the US, UK, and Canada, though.

If you’re from one of these countries, you’ll love this little people dating app as you’ll have lots of options to choose from.

There’s another thing about this dating site for little people that’ll make those who aren’t particularly tech-savvy happy.

ShortPeopleDating is EXTREMELY self-explanatory and easy to use.

And something that’ll make all of you happy is that ShortPeopleMeet is a highly affordable dating site for little people, with membership fees starting at $10 a month.

>>Join ShortPeopleDating, the easiest-to-use dating site for little people

7 Online Midget Dating Tips

We won’t let you fend for yourself on these little people dating sites – we’ve got you covered with 7 midget dating tips that’ll help you over there.

1. Figure Out What You Want From Midget Dating

First things first – you’ve got to figure out what you hope to get out of little people dating. What little people dating app you choose will depend on it, and so will how you go about online dating.

So decide whether you just want to hook up with fellow little people or whether you’re looking for something more serious.

2. Choose the Best Dating App for Little People

When you know what you want, it will be easier for you to choose the little people dating app that best suits your needs.

Use online reviews like this one to figure out what that is.

You can also check for user reviews to get a feel of what a certain dating app for little people feels like before you commit to paying.

3. Give Yourself (And Others) A Chance

Once you get on one of these dating apps for little people, put yourself out there. Don’t hold yourself back for whatever reason.

Be confident and proactive.

Give yourself and people a chance for romance. It won’t happen instantly, but it will happen if you put a little effort into it.

4. But Don’t Settle

Just because it may be harder to find love as a little person doesn’t mean you should settle with someone who’s not right for you.

Especially because there’s no reason to – these dating apps for little people are thriving, and it’s no longer that hard to find someone you really connect with.

5. Don’t Take Rejection Personally

You’ll face rejection on these dating apps for little people. Everyone who ever signed up for a dating site did and will in times to come.

Don’t let that get to you.

It’s just how things go. Don’t take it too personally and keep on truckin’ – the right person will come along.

6. Protect Yourself in Every Way

One of the most important things when it comes to online dating is to protect yourself. Choose little people dating sites that will guard your personal data like a hawk.

Also, it’s better to shell some money for a better dating site than to be vulnerable to scammers, catfishes, and who knows what else.

You should always be on the lookout for those by having video calls before meetings and only meeting in public places.

7. Don’t Forget to Have Fun

Yeah, it’s great to have a meaningful relationship with someone who truly loves you and gets you. But you know what else is great?

Being single.

Both have ups and downs, and you should always focus on the ups. So, when you’re single, don’t forget to have fun!

Meet as many people as you want to, try new things, and live a little.

Midget Dating FAQs

Before we call it a day, we’ll answer some of the most common questions (hopefully, yours, too!) about midget dating online.

Is There a Midget Version of Tinder?

DateALittle is the midget version of Tinder. It’s one of the most popular little people dating sites, it’s free, and it works for both hookups and serious relationships.

How Can I Date a Midget?

You can date a midget on some of the best midget dating sites, like:

Is There a Free Dating Site for Little People?

DateALittle is a free dating site for little people. Made by little people for little people, it’s the place where short singles go for some midget dating.

What Is the Best Little People Dating Site?

Zoosk is the best little people dating site. While it’s not an exclusively little people dating app, it has proven to be an excellent way for little people to meet.

How Do I Meet Little People to Date?

You can meet little people to date on some of the dating apps for little people, like:

The Takeaway on Midget Dating

Listen, midget dating may not be a walk in the park, but nothing beats that feeling of finding that one special (little) person for yourself.

And the best little people dating sites make it a whole lot easier.

Zoosk, while not a niche dating site for little people only, beats all other dating apps for little people.

AdultFriendFinder and DwarfDating come right after it.

Since some of these are free little people dating sites, you can always mix and match to have a larger pool of potential matches.

Midget dating may be challenging at first, but when you find your one true big (little) love, you’ll see it was all worth it. Good luck!