Green Crack Seeds 2023 (Best Deals) – Detailed Green Crack Strain Information

Green Crack is one of the most famous cannabis strains in the world. It’s considered Snoop Dogg’s favorite strain, which makes it all the more interesting.

But what makes it so good, exactly? And where can you buy the real stuff? (Not the cheap seeds with terrible genetics)

That’s what we’ll learn more about in this article.

From the best seed banks that stock Green Crack seeds for sale like Seed Supreme to THC content, effects, and growing tips, keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Green Crack seeds.

We’ll also mention ways to save money and get free shipping plus extra seeds.

About Green Crack Strain: Quick Overview

Green Crack is a powerful sativa strain created by crossing Skunk #1 with an unidentified Indica.

The reason why it’s one of the best marijuana seeds to grow is that it has stimulating effects as opposed to making you feel lethargic.

This has led to the strain used by many artists needing a creativity boost.

This Green Crack strain also produces an energizing cerebral buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. This makes it an excellent midday strain to combat tiredness, tension, and sadness.

And it tastes pretty good too. It has a tangy, fruity flavor that is reminiscent of mango and has a strong aroma of mango as well.

Fun fact: The strain was originally called “Cush” or “Green Cush” until Snoop Dogg renamed it “Green Crack” after feeling its potent effects.

Where To Buy Green Crack Seeds Online

The article will give more information about the Green Crack strain and how to grow it.

But here’s where to get high-quality stuff for those who want to order Green Crack seeds immediately.

Buy Green Crack Seeds – Quick Look

Seed Supreme – Best Green Crack seeds

ILGM – Reputable seed bank in the USA ( free shipping )

) Homegrown Cannabis Co. – High potency cannabis (23% THC)

Crop King Seeds – Best Canadian seed bank

Seedsman – Fast worldwide shipping

Herbies – Free seeds on every order

1. Seed Supreme – Best Green Crack Seeds

Trusted seed breeders

Free seeds with every order

Free shipping over $90

Fast 6-day delivery

Seed Supreme is your go-to platform if you want to choose from various world-class seed banks. By sourcing from legitimate breeders, Seed Supreme can offer a rich selection of genetically superior seeds that are guaranteed to germinate.

Our Seed Supreme review notes that shipping (in the US) typically takes about 2-6 working days, and you can pay via bank transfers, cards, cash, and Bitcoin.

Seed Supreme Green Crack Seeds for Sale

First-time grower?

No problem. You can learn about growing your Green Crack seeds (or any other strain) on Seed Supreme’s active blog.

You’ll also appreciate Seed Supreme’s discounted shipping rate, as your seeds will be delivered for free if you spend above $90.

>>Check the best price for Seed Supreme

2. ILGM – Buy Green Crack Seeds With Free Shipping

High-quality cannabis seeds

100% germination guarantee

Free shipping

Active forum

ILGM ranks as one of the best seed banks in terms of both product quality and customer care. With the popular outfit, you get a 100% germination guarantee and free shipping in the US.

And it gets better as shipping takes between 2-4 workdays, and you can pay through cash, check, bank, and even Bitcoin.

(In fact, Bitcoin payments get a 10% discount).

ILGM Green Crack Seeds for Sale

Whether it’s your first time buying Green Crack seeds or you’re a regular with the strain, you’ll appreciate ILGM’s detailed growing guides. The seed bank is also big on BOGO offers on specific strains, and you might find the Green Crack seeds discounted when reading this.

You can also take advantage of ILGM’s grow forum (highly active) and learn a thing or two about cultivating your Green Crack seeds from other growers.

>>Check the best price for ILGM

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – High Potency Cannabis (23% THC)

Whether you’re in the market for feminized, regular, autoflowering, or fast-flowering varieties, or in pursuit of high CBD or high THC seeds, Homegrown Cannabis Co. is your ultimate destination.

The website is intuitively designed to offer seamless navigation, showcasing exciting offers and promotions. Moreover, their dedicated customer support team is readily available to provide prompt assistance and address any questions or concerns you may have.

Homegrown Cannabis Co. Green Crack Seeds for Sale

Homegrown Cannabis Co. values customer loyalty and rewards it through their Homegrown Stash loyalty program. Every purchase made at the seed bank allows you to accumulate points, which can be redeemed for discounts on future orders.

As a member of the Homegrown Cannabis Co. club, new members who spend between $200 and $399 over a 12-month period gain exclusive access to sales, allowing them to enjoy special discounts and offers.

For those who spend $400 or more, entry to the private growers’ forum is granted, providing a valuable platform for engaging with fellow growers, sharing insights, and expanding your knowledge base.

>>Check best prices for Green Crack Seeds at Homegrown Cannabis Co.

4. Crop King Seeds – Reputable Canadian Seed Bank

Famous Canadian seed bank

Fast delivery

80% germination guarantee

Free shipping for purchases over $200

Despite primarily serving the Canadian and US markets, Crop King Seeds also ships to growers in the EU and worldwide.

On average, delivering your Green Crack feminized seeds will take 2-5 working days. But you’ll have to wait longer, typically 20-35 days, for international shipping (depending on location).

They promise that 80% of the seeds will germinate, which is neat considering the outfit sources its seeds from hundreds of reputable growers.

Crop King Seeds Green Crack Seeds for Sale

Crop King Seeds offers free shipping for products above $200. So the more seeds you buy, the more you’ll save on the platform.

>>Check the best prices for Green Crack seeds at Crop King Seeds

5. Seedsman – Buy Green Crack Seeds Worldwide

Worldwide shipping

6 free seeds for purchases over $60

Fast delivery

10% OFF bulk orders

Seedsman is among the few reputable seed banks that ship worldwide, a great feature if you’re a Green Crack enthusiast living outside the US.

If you’re in the US, you’ll receive your Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds within 5 working days, while international shipping takes about 10 days to a month, depending on location.

Seedsman’s Green Crack Seeds for Sale

Seedsman is big on offers; you’ll get 3 free seeds for any net spend above $30. Purchases above $60 come with 6 free seeds, while you can save up to 10% if you spend above $200 on Green Crack feminized seeds.

Did we mention Seedsman attaches a 10% discount on all first orders? You’ll also be eligible for 3 free seeds if you pay via Bitcoin, ACH, or Zelle. Flexible.

>>Check the best price for Green Crack Seeds at Seedsman

6. Herbies Seeds – Great Seed Bank for Freebies

High-quality seeds from top breeders

Free Goodies

70% germination guarantee

Worldwide shipping

Herbies is known for its vast library of unique strains and doesn’t disappoint primarily due to its high standards. The outfit only works with credible seed banks and offers discreet worldwide shipping.

You can pay for your Green Crack feminized seeds via card, Bitcoin, bank transfer, and even cash on delivery.

Herbies Green Crack Seeds Prices

You won’t find many generous seed banks like Herbies. You stand to get goodies like tube containers (for carrying your stash) and rolling paper with any purchase. And for orders above $60, Herbies will reward you with a grinder and zip-lock bag (reusable).

The offers don’t stop there, as you’ll be eligible for tons of other exciting gifts like keychain capsules, books, and even glass pipes as you spend more.

Disclaimer: You must consult with support, as these gifts don’t ship to all countries.

>>Check the best price for Green Crack Seeds at Herbies Seeds

Green Crack Seeds: Everything You Need to Know

From effects, to flavors, THC content, and growing information, here’s everything you need to know about Green Crack seeds.

Green Crack Effects

Green Crack seeds (or Green Cush) is one of the most desirable strains you can purchase. Even experienced users are always impressed by the efficacy of this Green Crack marijuana strain after just a few puffs.

People love Green Crack seeds because it is highly potent and delivers an invigorating mental buzz. If you want that energetic, cheerful, euphoric-uplifted sensation, this sativa-dominant strain is perfect.

Despite the gritty name, Green Crack feminized marijuana seeds tend to make users feel inspired and motivated rather than frantic. It’s a great strain for improving your enjoyment of your surroundings or as a means to help you get up and go since it provides some of the best sativa effects.

The energizing effects are also exceptional in strength; even for cannabis connoisseurs, a little of this may go a long way.

Green Crack feminized marijuana seeds give users an energizing burst of cerebral focus, enabling them to enjoy mundane activities such as cooking and cleaning.

The euphoric effect can make any activity more interesting. It’s also a great smoke for getting things done. Its sharp focus can either draw attention to the subtleties of a piece of music or a movie or help users focus on creative tasks.

Some users of Green Crack marijuana seeds have reported psychedelic effects, including visual distortions and, most notably, an unsettling feeling of time slowing down for them.

Smoking Green Crack at night is not recommended due to the stimulating effects it might have. Green Crack strain has limited medicinal use due to its lack of Indica properties.

However, Green Crack’s stimulating effects might be useful in helping tired people. Because of the stimulating properties, Green Crack feminized seeds are often used as a wake-and-bake (take it first thing in the morning and get ready for the day).

Green Crack feminized seeds are especially preferred by those who struggle with stress since it helps them remain present. However, this strain’s propensity for recursive cerebral thinking may make some people panicked or paranoid when used excessively.

Green Crack Strain Flavors

Green Crack feminized seeds are renowned for their sativa-like effects, yet green crack buds have more indica properties than sativa, being thick and petite and clustered rather than chunky.

The leaves range in color from light green to yellow, while certain genotypes include pigments that lead them to be striped with purple when exposed to cold.

The pistils, which are a rusty tint, really pop against the bright petals of this beautiful marijuana plant. Due to the coating of milky white trichomes, the buds have a sticky feel and a shiny look.

A vibrant aroma complements the captivating appearance of the Green Crack plants. When the blossoms have been aged adequately, they exude a zesty citrus aroma complemented by more muted notes of earthiness and wood.

The smoke is relatively mild and leaves a tang on the tongue’s back and top of the palate that tastes like exotic fruit or mango. The smoke has an evocative flavor of hash and peppery on the exhale, which may prove that it comes from Afghanistan.

Green Crack Strain THC Content

Despite having predominantly indica physical qualities, the high that Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds produce is powerful and buzzy, typical of Sativa. Green Crack feminized seeds often have a THC level of 16-20%, which assures that those who take it will feel energized for many hours after using it.

The large amount of THC in Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds contributes to the substance’s notoriously powerful effects. Test results for Green Crack cannabis seeds consistently register at or over 20% THC.

Green Crack Strain Growing Information

Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds are recommended for growers who are just getting started. Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds grow well in either an indoor or outdoor environment.

However, outdoor cultivation of this fruity plant calls for a constant supply of sunshine and temperatures between 72 and 80 ℉.

The height of these plants may range from 3 to 4 feet, and they have excellent lateral branching.

To maximize bud production, growers should “top” the plants, which includes removing the upper leaves. The Green Crack strain is a Sativa-dominant plant with a very short flowering stage, attaining full maturity in 7 to 8 weeks inside and in October when cultivated outdoors.

While Green Crack feminized marijuana seeds don’t yield huge, the indoor yield is still sufficient, generating around 41 to 46 grams (or approximately 1.4 to 1.6 ounces) of product per square foot of plant.

Growers should also properly cure the harvested green crack buds to preserve the citrus fruit flavor and potency.

The process of curing involves first hanging the green crack buds upside down to dry for about a week in a room that is kept at a constant temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit and 50% humidity and then sealing the dried green crack buds in wide-mouthed jars in an environment with a constant temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit and between 60 and 65% humidity.

Green Crack Strain Reported Usage

There are medical applications for this Green Crack cannabis seed strain and recreational ones. Patients now taking advantage of medical marijuana could benefit from Green Crack feminized. The cannabinoid and terpene compositions of the plant are the primary explanations for this phenomenon.

Green Crack feminized marijuana seeds typically have a concentration of around 1% CBG. That may not seem like a lot, but it is quite a lot in contrast to most other strains.

CBG has been shown in certain studies to have the potential to inhibit the production of inflammatory chemicals and diminish the intensity of painful sensations. It is even possible that it might help lower the prevalence of obesity.

The effects of Green Crack feminized seeds are influenced by their terpene profile and cannabis concentration. Myrcene is the terpene that is most prevalent in this strain. This strong terpene is also present in mangoes, which explains why such flavors are present in Green Crack feminized cannabis seeds.

But myrcene does more than merely provide taste. Additionally, this terpene contributes to the potential advantages of the Green Crack strain (just as all terpenes might). Myrcene has its own anti-inflammatory effects, according to certain sources.

It also has anxiolytic (anxiety-reducing) benefits and may be a good antioxidant! Although preliminary data is encouraging on all these fronts, additional study is required.

Green Crack Strain Reviews

Here’s what some users have to say about the cannabis hybrid.

A reviewer stated that the Green Crack can lift you and boost your energy levels. However, as a relatively potent strain, puffing too much can make you anxious.

Another reviewer loved the taste, which isn’t surprising considering you’ll get a hint of mango, tropical, and citrus flavors with the Green Crack strain.

According to another reviewer, the Green Crack helped find a much-needed balance between the soul and the body. A couple of hits should be enough to make you happy and ready to take over the day.

Green Crack Strain: The Takeaway

If you’re looking for a cannabis strain with energizing and uplifting effects, Green Crack is a popular option. This strain can help improve energy levels, focus, and mental clarity.

Its distinct fruity and citrus aroma, often described as a combination of mango and pineapple, makes Green Crack a favorite among cannabis users.

As with any cannabis strain, it’s important to buy Green Crack from reputable seed banks to ensure quality. Seed Supreme is our top choice, as it offers high-quality cannabis seeds with discreet shipping and secure payment options, and is backed by several positive customer reviews.

Keep in mind that cannabis laws and regulations may vary depending on where you live. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the cannabis laws in your jurisdiction before buying them.

