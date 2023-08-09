Lemon Cherry Gelato Weed Strain: Information & HONEST Customer Reviews [2023]

Lemon Cherry Gelato is an intriguing hybrid cannabis strain, born from the crossbreeding of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies.

This Indica-dominant hybrid strain (60% Indica, 40% Sativa) is known for its high THC levels, which can reach up to a potent 25%, and is delightful blend of sweet cherries and tart lemon, matched by a similarly fruity flavor profile

In this article, we review the top cultivators of this delicious hybrid, with Seed Supreme leading the pack. Let’s find out what makes them stand out from the rest.

About Lemon Cherry Gelato: Overview

With a sweet ratio of 60% indica and 40% sativa, Lemon Cherry Gelato has a reputable lineage, being a cross between the famous Girl Scout Cookies and Sunset Sherbert.

Its insanely high range of THC levels, up to 25%, makes it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. It is a fairly easy strain to grow and can grow both outdoors and indoors, but prefers warmer, humid climates.

If you are looking for a delicious and potent strain that can provide full-body relaxation and mood enhancement, Lemon Cherry Gelato might be the one for you.

Pros:

Unique flavor profile with a distinct blend of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors

Users often report a wave of happiness and mental upliftment after consumption

Can help with pain relief and stress reduction

Offers creativity boost, perfect for artistic or brainstorming sessions

High THC levels of up to 25%

Cons:

Can induce hunger, so not suitable for those watching their calorie intake

High THC levels can induce anxiety or slight discomfort

Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain: Main Features

Here’s everything you need to know about Lemon Cherry Gelato strain, from potency to effects to taste and smell taste and THC content.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Potency – 4.8/5

Lemon Cherry Gelato is potent – very potent, you might say! This strain typically has a THC potency ranging from 20% to 25%, making it quite strong and potentially overwhelming for novice users.

The high THC level contributes to its powerful effects, which can include euphoria, relaxation, and enhanced creativity. The strain’s unique flavor profile combines the sweetness of cherries and the tanginess of lemons, with a creamy finish reminiscent of gelato.

Due to its potency, Lemon Cherry Gelato is often recommended for experienced cannabis users seeking potent therapeutic benefits or a robust recreational high.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Effects – 4.9/5

Users claim that Lemon Cherry Gelato feminized seeds often induce a strong sense of joy and happiness. This euphoric feeling can reportedly uplift your mood, making it an excellent choice for those dealing with chronic stress or depression.

Despite its potency, this strain also has a calming effect on the body. Its soothing effects can help to alleviate tension and promote relaxation, making it ideal for use after a long day or for folks dealing with mood swings.

Many users report an increase in creativity after using Lemon Cherry Gelato. The strain can stimulate the mind, leading to new ideas and perspectives.

With its high THC content, Lemon Cherry Gelato can provide potent pain relief. It may be beneficial for medical marijuana patients dealing with chronic pain conditions.

Like many cannabis strains, Lemon Cherry Gelato can increase appetite. This makes it a potentially good choice for people dealing with loss of appetite or nausea.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Taste & Smell – 4.6/5

The smell of Lemon Cherry Gelato is vibrant and refreshing. As the name suggests, you can expect a strong citrus aroma, reminiscent of fresh lemons, to be the first to hit the nostrils.

This is followed by a sweet cherry scent that adds a delightful complexity to the overall fragrance. There’s also a subtle earthy pine undertone, giving it a rich, natural smell that grounds the brighter fruit notes.

When it comes to taste, Lemon Cherry Gelato’s initial flavor is a burst of tart lemon, which is quickly followed by the sweet and slightly tangy taste of cherries. The exhale brings a creamy, smooth sensation, akin to indulging in a scoop of gelato.

This blend of citrus, sweet fruit, and cream creates a slow but vibrant process, delivering an enjoyable flavor profile. Lemon Cherry Gelato might be an unknown strain to some, but it truly packs a unique punch.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Unique Features

Below is a quick summary of what makes this renowned cannabis strain stand out from other cannabis seeds on the market.

High THC Potency

Lemon Cherry Gelato stands out due to its high THC content, which typically ranges between 20% and 25%. This high potency makes it a preferred choice among experienced cannabis users.

Distinct Flavor Combination

The strain offers a unique combination of tart lemon, sweet cherry, and creamy flavors that mimic gelato. This distinct taste profile is hard to match in other cannabis strains.

Balanced Mind and Body Effects

Lemon Cherry Gelato provides a balanced blend of both uplifting and calming effects. This balance makes it a versatile strain for both recreational and medicinal purposes.

Refreshing Citrus-Cherry Aroma

Its aroma is another distinguishing factor. The vibrant citrus smell combined with a sweet cherry scent and earthy undertones create a rich and complex fragrance unique to this strain.

How to Grow Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain

This section covers all the key steps in growing Lemon Cherry Gelato feminized Cannabis seeds to get the best possible results.

Seed Selection: Start with high-quality Lemon Cherry Gelato seeds from a reputable source like Seed Supreme. Germination: Soak the seeds in damp paper towels until they sprout. This usually takes around 24-72 hours. Planting: Transfer the sprouted seeds to a suitable growing medium, such as soil, coco coir, or a hydroponic system. Lighting: Provide your plants with sufficient light. If you’re growing indoors, a powerful grow light is necessary. Outdoors, ensure your plants get plenty of sunlight, ideally 12-16 hours during the vegetative stage. Watering: Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged. Overwatering can lead to root rot and other issues. A good rule of thumb is to water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch. Read this guide on how to germinate weed seeds for more information. Nutrient Supply: Feed your plants with a balanced nutrient solution. This should include macro and micronutrients to support healthy growth. You can start introducing nutrients at quarter strength once the plants have developed their first few sets of leaves, gradually increasing to full strength. Pruning: Prune your plants regularly to promote better air circulation and light penetration. This can also help increase yields. A good time to start pruning is when the plant has developed 3-4 sets of leaves, and it should be done every 1-2 weeks. Flowering: After about 8-10 weeks of vegetative growth, your plants will enter the flowering stage. This is when they start producing buds. The flowering period for Lemon Cherry Gelato typically lasts around 8-9 weeks. Harvesting: Once the buds have fully developed and the trichomes (the tiny resin glands on the buds) have turned milky white, it’s time to harvest your plants. Cut the branches, trim off the excess leaves, and hang the buds upside down in a well-ventilated room to dry. Curing: After drying (which can take 1-2 weeks), place the buds in airtight jars and store them in a cool, dark place. Open the jars for a few minutes every day to let the buds “breathe”. This curing process can take 2-4 weeks but will significantly improve the quality and flavor of your buds.

Where to Buy Cannabis Strains Like Lemon Cherry Gelato

Looking to buy Lemon Cherry Gelato seeds? Here are some of the best seed banks where you can get them.

1. Seed Supreme – Best Seed Bank Overall

Trackable deliveries

Extensive selection of 4,000 cannabis strains

Speedy delivery

User-friendly interface

Discreet packaging

You should absolutely consider Seed Supreme as the best platform for purchasing cannabis strains online. First of all, their extensive selection encompasses over 4,000 strains, which is a lot!

Also, the website is user-friendly and they offer trackable deliveries. Moreover, discreet packaging enhances the purchase experience.

2. ILGM – 100% Germination Guarantee

Plenty of Autoflower and Feminized seeds to choose from

Assured germination and stealth delivery

Bulk purchase discounts + 10% off if using Bitcoin

Vibrant community of cultivators

Availability of cannabis cultivation kits

ILGM stands out as another valid option. They offer feminized or autoflower seeds at fair prices, with added discounts for bulk purchases of 10 or 25 units.

The site offers both germination and delivery guarantee, which adds a layer of trust. Furthermore, you can purchase cannabis grow kits from the site, and they provide stealth shipping for an additional cost.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – Best Deals and Discounts

100% germination guarantee

High-quality seeds with potent THC content

Helpful resources on the website for growers

Speedy delivery service

BOGOF deals on selected seeds

If you are a cannabis grower looking for exotic and high-quality strains, you should check out Homegrown Cannabis Co. This seed bank offers free and discreet shipping across the US for orders over $115, or a flat rate of $10.99 for smaller orders.

They also guarantee their seeds, so if you ever have any problems with germination, they will reship new seeds for free.

4. Crop King Seeds – Best Customer Support

80% germination assurance

Accepts Bitcoin payments

Exceptional quality control measures

Nearly two decades of industry experience

Dedicated professional support team

Crop King Seeds grabbed our attention by assuring an 80% germination rate, which is an impressive figure. With nearly two decades in the industry, they possess substantial knowledge about cannabis cultivation.

The site accepts Bitcoin payments and boasts a dedicated, professional support team ready to assist with any queries.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Reviews from Real Customers

In our effort to provide a comprehensive review of the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain, we’ve turned to

opinions and experiences shared by verified users and cultivators of the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain.

This approach ensures that we capture a well-rounded picture of the product, potentially catching some elements that might have otherwise been overlooked during our evaluation.

One reviewer was happy with the strain’s benefits for relieving anxiety and pain and gave it a 5/5 overall rating.

Another loved the smooth lemon cherry flavor and claims it worked well for minor pain.

One customer was satisfied with the strain’s ability to induce relaxation and relieve anxiety.

Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain: Common FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about Lemon Cherry Gelato strain.

Is Lemon Cherry Gelato Sativa or Indica-Dominant?

Lemon Cherry Gelato is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain of cannabis. This means it has a higher percentage of Indica genetics, typically associated with relaxing and calming effects.

However, as a hybrid, it also contains Sativa genetics, which can offer more uplifting and cerebral effects. The specific ratio of Indica to Sativa can vary, but it’s generally around 60% Indica to 40% Sativa.

Is the Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain Good for Strain Good for Anxiety?

Yes, the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain is often chosen by users for its potential to alleviate symptoms of anxiety. As an Indica-dominant hybrid, it’s known for its calming and relaxing effects, which can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Is Lemon Cherry Gelato Top Shelf?

Yes, Lemon Cherry Gelato is often considered a “top shelf” strain. The term “top shelf” refers to cannabis strains that are recognized for their high quality, potency, and desirable effects.

Factors like strong genetics, high THC content, unique flavors, and the overall user experience contribute to a strain being classified as top shelf.

How Good Is the Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain?

Lemon Cherry Gelato is highly appreciated by many for its unique flavor profile and potent effects. This strain is known for its sweet, fruity flavors that hint at its namesake – lemon and cherry. It’s also recognized for its high THC content, making it particularly potent.

Users often report experiencing a balanced mix of uplifting cerebral effects and deep physical relaxation.

This makes Lemon Cherry Gelato a versatile choice that can be enjoyed for both its recreational and medicinal properties. Some users find it effective for stress relief, pain management, and combating insomnia.

Is Lemon Cherry Gelato Easy To Grow?

Lemon Cherry Gelato is considered moderately difficult to grow, making it more suitable for experienced growers.

This strain requires a bit more care compared to other cannabis seeds due to its susceptibility to mold and mildew. It grows well both indoors and outdoors but needs a controlled environment with low humidity levels to thrive.

The plants have a flowering time of around 8-9 weeks and typically yield a moderate to high harvest. They are known for dense buds covered in trichomes, giving them a frosty appearance.

Is Lemon Cherry Gelato Exotic?

Yes, the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain is often categorized as “exotic.” In the cannabis world, an “exotic” strain refers to unique, rare, or hard-to-find strains that stand out due to their unusual genetics, exceptional potency, distinctive flavors, or impressive effects.

Lemon Cherry Gelato, with its unique combination of flavors and high THC content, definitely fits this description. It’s a hybrid strain that offers a sweet, fruity flavor profile reminiscent of lemons and cherries, along with potent, balanced effects.

How Much Does a Lemon Cherry Gelato Plant Yield?

Indoors, under ideal conditions, the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain can produce considerably high yields, ranging from 2-3 ounces per square foot (610-915 g/m2). Outdoors, the yield can be around 10-15 ounces per plant.

Wrapping Up: Should You Try the Lemon Cherry Gelato Strain?

We hope this guide was helpful and that you’ve rounded up some fresh info about the Lemon Cherry Gelato seeds and strain.

If you’re looking to buy high-quality Lemon Cherry Gelato feminized seeds that will produce high yields, make sure to do so from reputable sellers like Seed Supreme.

Again, this strain packs quite a punch and still offers a solid medium yield. It’s known for its relaxing properties but is still recommended to advanced users due to high THC levels. Stay safe and enjoy!

