Ice Cream Cake is the perfect marriage between the infamous Wedding Cake strain and the ultra-popular Gelato #33. Since its inception by Seed Junky Genetics, many cultivars have hopped on the Ice Cream Cake strain growing bandwagon.

In this article, we explore the top producers of Ice Cream Cake, starting with our top pick Homegrown Cannabis Co, and take an in-depth look at what makes them so impressive.

Ice Cream Cake Strain Overview

Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant brainchild of Seed Junky Genetics, and it is a perfect between two popular strains that are known for their sweet and creamy flavors, namely Wedding Cake and Gelato #33.

The primary terpenes in the delightful mix are Limonene, Valencene, Caryophyllene, Phellandrene, and Myrcene. The exciting bouquet of terpenes is what makes Ice Cream Cake so enjoyable.

Pros:

Some reports say it helps with anxiety, stress, and pain relief

Has a sweet nuttiness flavor profile

Offers a euphoric high followed by deep relaxation

High THC content of between 20%-22%

Low CBD content of between 0%-1%

Indica dominant hybrid

Cons:

Can cause drowsiness, headaches and dizziness

Can cause dry mouth and/or red eyes

Ice Cream Cake Strain: Main Features

Here’s everything you need to know about Ice cream cake strain, from effects to aroma and taste to THC and CBD content to yield and growers insight.

Effects [Rating – 4.5/5]

When smoked, Ice Cream Cake gives off euphoric effects coupled with a shoot of creative energy followed up by a deeply relaxing body high. The calming and sedating effects are what Ice Cream Cake is known for.

Recreational users not only lament the relaxing effects of ice Cream Cake. They also report feelings of pure happiness, an elevated mood, and a creative spark over and above the calming effects.

That being said, there are also the occasional reports of negative side effects such as dry mouth, red eyes, nausea, and dizziness. Medical users report that Ice Cream Cake helps with relieving depression and anxiety, appetite loss, pain management, insomnia, and stress. It is worth noting that there are no medical studies to support this, however.

The indica dominant Ice Cream Strain, like all indica dominant weed strains, is a great nighttime fun strain. The sedative effects make it a perfect nightcap strain for those that want to slip gently into a deep, uninterrupted sleep after a cool cerebral high.

Aroma and Taste [Rating – 4.2/5]

Ice Cream Cake has a sweet vanilla aroma that is peppered with a slight hint of spice. It is also a taste sensation with a vanilla gelato and butter-sweet taste profile that is light and evocative. This is predominantly thanks to the parent Wedding Cake strain with its strong vanilla essence but it is not hard to detect the Gelato #33 influence as well.

A beautiful-looking plant with an enchanting physical form, Ice Cream Cake has various shades of green leaves and deep, rich purple accents topped off with icy trichomes finishing off the mesmerizing appeal.

THC and CBD Content [Rating – 4/5]

The Indica dominant Ice Cream Cake strain has a high THC content, and you can expect to find between 20%-22% THC in your mix. At the same time, you can find a low CBD dose of between 0%-1%. Low CBD content is typical of indica dominant strains.

Although Ice Cream Cake is a high-THC strain, it is nowhere near the Godfather OG, where the THC content can be as high as 30%-35%. Ice Cream Cake lies somewhere in the middle when compared to other high-THC/low-CBD strains. Dutch Cake, Girl Scout Cookies, Orange Cake and Cake Crashers are similar strains with almost equal potency.

Yield and Growers Insight [Rating – 4.7/5]

It is worth noting that Ice Cream Cake is not for new users or anything other than advanced growers. The high potency and tricky growing characteristics make it a weed strain that is best left to those that know what they are doing. It is critical to get the balance between fresh air and sunlight and humid temperatures right.

While Ice Cream Cake can be grown indoors and outdoors, it is best to grow them in a large growing tent where you can monitor and control the environment. They like hot, humid temperatures and need space to grow, especially as it is a relatively tall weed strain. Most Ice Cream Cake growers implement Monster Cropping to get higher yields per plant.

Monster Cropping is where you take flowering clones and revert them back to a vegetative state to get bushier, more dense plants. Another popular Ice Cream Cake growing method is hydroponic cultivation. It is also worth noting that Ice Cream Cake is a water-intensive weed strain in that the tall and bushy plant needs more water than most other weed strains.

The indica dominant Ice Cream Cake is a high-yielding feminized seed that can yield as much as 500-600 gm per meter squared. While the flowering time depends on the method of cultivation, it is a general rule that Ice Cream Cake takes between 8 to 10 weeks to flower. Additionally, Ice Cream Cake has a high level of mold and pest resistance.

Fun Facts And Other Useless Information

It was originally believed that Ice Cream Cake was created by Mad Scientist Genetics but as we now know, it was the good people at Seed Junky Genetics who brought us the awesome strain. Kudos to Mad Scientist Genetics, though, as they are responsible for many cool strains, such as Dream Cookie and Blue Dream.

This strain is a hybrid of hybrid strains plant. The parentage comes from Wedding Cake, which is a hybrid of Animal Mints and Triangle Kush, and Gelato #33- which is a product of Thin Mint SCG and Sunset Sherbet.

The dominant terpene is Caryophyllene which is reported to relieve stress, alleviate pain and bring about a laid-back, euphoric experience. Another fun fact that you should know is that Ice Cream Cake tastes great in edibles such as brownies, cookies and cake.

Where To Get Ice Cream Cake

Looking to buy Ice Cream Cake seeds? Here are some of the best seed banks where you can get them.

1. Homegrown Cannabis Co– Best Seed Bank Overall

Homegrown Cannabis Co is one of the most reputable online stores for weed growers as they offer a wide range of exotic strains at exceptional prices. They have large stocks of the indica dominant Ice Cream Cake strain and they have perfected the subtle balance of the breed.

Homegrown Cannabis Co has developed a reputation as one of the foremost cultivars of the Ice Cream Cake strain and they have a smart backend business that offers exceptional service. They offer free shipping across the US for purchases over $115. Otherwise, their shipping fee is a reasonable $10.99. All shipping is discrete and super fast.

They offer a shipping guarantee so if you are ever stuck with seeds that have failed to germinate, Homegrown Cannabis Co will gladly reship new seeds. You can purchase Ice Cream Cake seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co for as little as $10.17 per seed.

2. Crop Kings Seeds – Best Customer Service

Crop Kings Seeds is another big name in the weed seed producer’s playbook. They offer a wide variety of exceptional high-quality seeds as well as a supremely interesting blog that has a whole host of useful growing advice, tools, and techniques.

Crop Kings Seeds is known to be a little more expensive than the average online seeds store, but then again, their quality of seeds and service is unrivaled. They offer payments via credit and debit cards as well as Bitcoin and Interac for Canadian customers, and they ship to anywhere in North America. Packages usually take 2 to 5 days to arrive.

Crop Kings Seeds has a 100% germination guarantee for all your seeds that do not germinate. Though, you will need to follow their recommended germination method first. Read this guide on how to germinate weed seeds for more information.

You can purchase Ice Cream Cake seeds for $65 for 5 seeds, $120 for 10 seeds or $240 for 25 seeds. They also offer wholesale prices for those wanting to make bigger purchases.

3. Rocket Seeds – Fastest Shipping

Rocket Seeds has a massive selection of over 650 strains from more than 20 growers across the world. They are known for their high-quality seeds as well as their exceptional customer service, which includes some of the fastest shipping times in the industry. They also offer 24-hour seed support so you can call in all of your growing concerns.

Rocket Seeds has excellent discreet shipping times, and they ship worldwide in record times. You can expect your US shipping to arrive within 5 days, no matter where you are shipping to. They offer free shipping on orders over $200, and you get 10 free seeds on all orders over $420.

They have a strict refund policy and offer no refunds for customers outside of North America. North American customers need to return the packages unopened and with no tampering to qualify for a full refund. That being said, they have an 80% germination guarantee so in the instance of less than 80% success, they will consider a refund.

You can purchase Ice Cream Cake seeds for $65 for 5 seeds, $120 for 10 seeds, and $240 for 25 seeds.

4. Mary Jane’s Garden – Extensive Growing Support

Mary Jane’s Garden is a pleasure to shop at because they offer in-depth explanations and detailed growing information about each strain. The whole site is a treasure trove of information for new and experienced growers alike. They also have a 24-hour customer support service where you can get further growing tips should you need them.

Mary Jane’s Garden stocks a wide variety of different strains from all over the world, and they only sell seeds from high-quality seed producers. They not only sell seeds from all over the world but they ship internationally as well.

They have a minimum shipping order of $200, and you can expect your shipments to arrive within a week for North America and Europe and within 3 weeks for all other destinations. Ice Cream Cake is available for purchase at $65 for 5 seeds, $120 for 10 seeds, and $240 for 25 seeds. They sometimes run specials of 10% off, but it is best to check their website.

5. Sunwest Genetics – Best Deals and Discounts

Sunwest Genetics is one of the most impressive weed seed cultivars and sellers in the industry because they offer some of the highest-quality strains out there. They offer over 500 different strains and work with the foremost seed producers, so you know your seeds are top quality.

Sunwest ships internationally, and they offer free shipping on all orders over $200. They also offer 10 free seeds on all orders over $420. They offer 24-hour live chat and phone support, which extends to growers’ support as well as generalized customer support. Payments can be made via cash in the mail, credit and debit cards, Interac, and Bitcoin.

Sunwest Genetics is also known as an Ice Cream Cake connoisseur, and you can purchase seeds from them for $65 for 5 seeds or $240 for 25 seeds. They also offer wholesale pricing on larger orders. Additionally, they offer a 100% germination guarantee, but it is for germination only and not for growing.

6. Sonoma Seeds – Most Reputable Seed Bank

Sonoma Seeds is probably the most well-known cannabis seed supplier, and they offer a mammoth variety of different strains from all over the world. Sonoma Seeds only works with top-class seed cultivars, and they have a strict quality guarantee which includes a germination guarantee, although this does not extend to international orders.

They have a minimum order of $200 and 20 seeds per cart order system, so it is probably not suitable for those that want to order small quantities. They are, after all, a big company, and they specialize in wholesale orders as well. Their pricing is excellent, especially on wholesale orders. Shipping is free for all orders over $200, and they ship globally.

You can purchase Ice Cream Cake for $65 for 5 seeds or $240 for 25 seeds. They often have discounts and specials, so it is always a good idea to check their website. They accept money orders, credit and debit cards, Interac, Cash via registered mail, and Bitcoin. They also have a 100% germination guarantee.

7. Quebec Cannabis Co – Best Canadian Seed Bank

When it comes to pricing, it is hard to beat Quebec Cannabis Co’s prices. They offer some of the lowest prices on all of your favorite strains, and their large range of different varieties is a comprehensive catalog of some of the most exotic strains. They have over 50 000 products on their platform, which is superbly impressive.

Quebec Cannabis Co also offers free shipping on all orders over $200 across the globe. They have been breeding seeds for over 15 years and have built up a reputation for the overall quality of their products and services. Their services include a growers’ information portal which offers growing support and operates 24 hours a day.

You can purchase Ice Cream Cake from the Quebec Cannabis Co for as little as $52 for 10 seeds. They also offer wholesale prices on 100 seeds or more. They take their quality assurance seriously and offer an 80% germination guarantee.

Ice Cream Cake Strain Reviews from Real Customers

It is always good to read a few customer reviews to get a feel for a particular strain, especially if you have no personal experience with it. The following are a few reviews we have picked up along the way to help you in your fact-finding journey about Ice Cream Cake.

One customer claims the strain works great for inducing sleep at the end of a stressful day.

Another reviewer loved how Ice cream cake strain helped with their anxiety and pain.

While the strain may reduce your appetite at first and induce some paranoia, things get to normal pretty soon.

Ice Cream Cake Strain: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently asked questions about Ice Cream Cake strain.

Is Ice Cream Cake an Indica or Sativa Strain?

Ice Cream Cake is an indica dominant strain. The balance is roughly 75% indica and 25% sativa. Because of this, Ice Cream Cake tends to offer a more relaxed high that is fit for medicinal and recreational purposes, according to some experts. A sativa high is more energetic, while indica relaxes and assists with sleep.

What Is Ice Cream Cake Used For?

The high-THC content in Ice Cream Cake makes it perfect for both recreational and medicinal users alike. Recreationally, you can use Ice Cream Cake to relax as it has a powerful calming effect that follows the initial euphoric high.

Medicinally, many report that Ice Cream Cake is excellent for relieving pain and anxiety, aiding in the treatment of depression, alleviating stress, and assisting with insomnia. While there are no medical studies to support this claim, there are those that swear by Ice Cream Cake to aid in all of the above ailments.

What Kind Of High Does Ice Cream Strain Offer?

Ice Cream Cake offers a multi-faceted high that starts off with a creative spark that is highlighted by a feeling of intense euphoria. Once you feel yourself floating on an elevated plain, you will slowly start to slink down into a feeling of deep relaxation that feels mystical and ethereal.

You will then be enveloped in a safe and comfortable couch-like state where you are overwhelmed with calm and serenity.

How Long Does It Take for Ice Cream Cake To Flower?

While it does depend on the cultivation method, it usually takes between 8 to 10 weeks for the Ice Cream Cake strain to flower. Hydroponic growers can expect a slightly faster flowering time of between 7 and 9 weeks, while outdoor growing in cooler temperatures can take a little longer at 9 to 11 weeks.

Is Ice Cream Cake Weed Strong?

Yes and no. Depends on who is doing the smoking. New users will find the strain a little too strong but experienced smokers will enjoy the intensity and relish in the overall body and cerebral high offered by the high-THC content plant.

Is Ice Cream Cake the Best Strain for Me? The Takeaway

Ice Cream Cake is a seductive nightcap after a long hard working day. It is sublime and one of the best highs you can get. That is if you are buying it from a reputable seed provider like Homegrown Cannabis Co. Always ensure you are getting all of your seeds from a reputable seed provider otherwise, you are in for a bit of disappointment.

Any of the above seed providers can be counted on to provide the best quality Ice Cream Cake strain seeds. Once you have your seeds, you can also lean on them for growing support. So best you get onto growing your Ice Cream Cake strain as soon as possible as there is a universe of serene calm waiting for you.

