Gone are the days when you had to hide your sexual preferences. In an increasingly sex-positive world that is full of cam sites and porn options, you can now find a stack of sexy models to hit the spot, including plenty of smokin’ hot shemale cams.

With less taboo around, there is a whole world of fun ahead of you.

If you’re ready to find out which are the best shemale cam sites right now, read on to see which are my top 12 trans cam sites.

First Look – Top Shemale Cams Online

Jerkmate – Best shemale cams overall

Flirt4Free – Biggest variety of shemale models

Chaturbate – Free site with stacks of trans models

LiveJasmin – Premium trans cam sites

Cams.com – Top quality HD cams

BongaCams – Most transparent pricing

MyFreeCams – Free and low-cost shows

ImLive – Watch trans girls on multi-view

StripChat – Shemale cam sites with spy shows and VR options

CamSoda – Hottest VR cam shows

12 Best Shemale Cams in 2024, Reviewed

Are you ready to find out more about my top trans cam sites? Here we go:

1. Jerkmate – Best Shemale Cams Overall

Pros

Great selection of cam models

Free and paid shemale cams

Good search filters

PayPal or credit card options

Cons

Time is limited on free shows

You need to pay to get the best from the site

Price

1 gold = $1

Gold shows $4.99 per minute

Exclusive private show $9.99 per minute

Jerkmate well and truly deserves the top spot on my list of best shemale cam sites. Not only does it have a great variety of trans models, but it also has excellent search filters.

Why is this so important? The variety of shemale models, that’s why.

While you might be used to just making do with what you can find, this site will blow you away. You’ll find a range of trans cam categories, and you can also search by body type, kinks, ethnicity, and hair, just like on all of the other cam shows.

You can also watch free shows, paid private shows, or go cam2cam with the model that gets you going.

What I really like about Jerkmate, though, is the engagement you get from the models here. Of course, you’ll get more if you tip, but that’s the name of the game, right?

Tipping will also get you more explicit action, and you can control your model’s sex toys with tips, too.

If you’re looking for the cream of the crop, you’ll definitely find it here.

It’s one of the top best cam sites after all.

Watch the best shemale cams on Jerkmate.

2. Flirt4Free – Biggest Variety of Shemale Cams

Pros

Huge variety of shemale cams

HD videos

Free credits when you join

Great search function

Lots of show options

Cons

Pop-up ads are annoying

Top models can get expensive

Price

Basic account is free

Private shows: $0.45/min for cheaper trans models – $19/min for the most expensive

VIP subscription – $39.95/month

Flirt4Free has a great selection of trans models just waiting to have some dirty fun with you. This shemale cam site also offers HD quality cam shows so that you can see the models’ standout features in all of their glory.

But as well as the quality and selection of models available, you also get a stack of choices of the kind of show you can watch. Whether you go for a free party chat, a multi-user show, a private one-on-one show, cam2cam, or one of the voyeur shows, you’ll have a great time here.

They all cost varying prices, so pay attention to what you pick.

If you add in some tips, your model of choice will perform some extra explicit acts for you.

If you’re on a budget, the site will help you out. It gives you 120 credits when you sign up if you add a credit card to your account.

Because the site has a mix of amateur and professional models, prices can vary a lot. The models set their own prices, though, so you can find some pretty awesome bargains.

No wonder this is one of my best trans cam sites.

Enjoy a huge variety of shemale cams on Flirt4Free.

3. Chaturbate – Free Shows With Amateur and Professional Models

Pros

Free trans live cams

Great reputation

Loads of kinks

Diverse shemale cam models

Cons

The search function isn’t great

Filters work, but only one at a time

Price

100 tokens – $10.99

200 tokens – $20.99

Shows – 6-90 tokens per minute

What could be better than a site with a stack of shemale cams? Free shemale cams!

Chaturbate is one of the only trans cams sites that gives you full-length free public chat rooms and shows. Expect to see the saucy models put on their sexually explicit material without expecting to be paid for it.

Of course, they will perform better if you tip them well.

You can find paid private shows here, and these will go further than the ones that you watch on your free account, but the free stuff will definitely do the job if you don’t want to pay.

Private shows don’t cost a fortune. Expect to pay an average of $2 a minute, but be aware that the best performers can charge up to $9/minute.

Where Chaturbate is a bit lacking is in its categories for its trans performers. You’ll find a trans section on the site, but that’s about as far as it goes.

Still, with top-notch free performances, I can overlook that.

It just means you have to spend a bit of time checking the trans models out.

Watch free shemale cams on Chaturbate.

4. LiveJasmin – Best Trans Cam Sites on Offer

Pros

Hottest trans webcam models

HD live shows and high-quality videos

Huge discounts for new users

Some free public shows

Cons

You have to pay for most shows

Fewer trans niches than some sites

Price

27.99 credits – $35.99

79.99 credits – $67.99

Shows – 0.01-9.99 tokens per minute

LiveJasmin is the creme de la creme of cam sites, with an extra cherry on top for its transgirl category. There are no amateur models here, either, so you know that you’re going to be in for some great shows.

Although it might look like a pricey site at first glance, there’s a whole stack of discounts and promotions on offer, especially for new members. These include:

90% discount for new users

Private show discounts from your favorite webcam models

Personalized offers straight to your email

Shows that start at 0.01 tokens a minute

Where it does lack a little is you can’t narrow your trans models down by category. Honestly, that’s what knocked LiveJasmin off of my top spot.

However, don’t let it put you off. While you’ll have to navigate your own way through the different models to find one that hits the spot, it’s not too much of a letdown.

There are free public shows that you can watch, but there aren’t many, and there is a time limit on them.

Still, with a great price range in the private show options and the cracking discounts that I’ve already mentioned, you can enjoy some very explicit moves in the private show of your choosing.

Enjoy premium shemale cams on LiveJasmin.

5. Cams.com – Top-quality HD cams With Shemale Cams

Pros

Free trans chat rooms

HD cams

Diverse range of models – amateurs and pros

100 free tokens on sign-up

Cons

You can’t buy pre-recorded videos

No mobile app

Price

$12 for 100+100 free tokens

$27 for 350 tokens

Shows – 10-60 tokens per minute

There may be fewer shemale cams on this site than some others, but there’s definitely no less fun.

Cams.com has nailed its shows, and the trans cam category is no different. Expect shows in full HD, plenty of free show options, and some delightfully dirty private shows. You can even control the model’s sex toys by giving them tips.

If you’ve never tried controlling someone’s bum beads or vibrators via Bluetooth, I’d highly recommend it. It’s definitely hot.

You can even filter the trans category so that you’re only watching models you like. Pick from ethnicity, age, body type, and a whole host of other features.

What more could you want?

Watch HD shemale cams on Cams.com

6. BongaCams – Most Transparent Pricing for Shemale Cams

Pros

Watch without registering

Free public trans chat rooms

Group cam shows

Transparent prices—they’re all listed

Cons

Annoying pop-up ads

Fewer trans models

Price

$10 for 144 tokens

Group shows – 30 tokens per minute

Private shows – 120-150 tokens per minute

BongaCams is well known for its free public shows, and when it comes to its shemale cams, it’s no different.

You can get private shows here, too, and they’re pretty affordable, but group shows and free chats are definitely the star attraction of the webcam site.

If you decide to pay, the pricing is surprisingly transparent.

Unlike some live cam sites, BongaCams lists everything in detail, so you know what you’re going to get for your cash. Whether that’s the pay-per-minute price or the extra sexual entertainment that you’ll get for tips, you’ll find it all on the models page.

Watch free or affordable private shemale cams on BongaCams.

7. MyFreeCams – Free and Low-Cost Shows With Shemale Cams

Pros

AI tool to help you pick your models

Free public chat rooms

Low-cost private shows

Great user reviews

Cons

There is no specific trans category

The website’s a bit outdated

Price

$19.95 for 200 tokens

$49.99 for 500 tokens

$74.99 for 900 tokens

You might be wondering why MyFreeCams is on my list, but hear me out. There’s a good reason.

While this live cam site doesn’t categorize its models, it does offer a whole load of free and low-cost shows. All you need to do is spend a bit of time finding the trans performer that you want to watch.

It’s not ideal, but if you persevere, you’ll get some pretty hot shows for absolutely nothing.

If you find someone you like and want them all to yourself, you can kick the other viewers out and watch them in a private show. For only 60 tokens a minute, this is one of the best-priced cam shows on my list.

Watch top free shemale cams on MyFreeCams

8. ImLive – Enjoy Trans Girls With Multi-View Options

Pros

20+ years of experience

Lots of trans women

Great search function

Pre-paid private shows

Cons

More amateur models than pros

It can be hard to find free shows

Price

10 credits – $10

25 credits – $25

Shows – 2-10 tokens/minute

Just like fine wine, ImLive just keeps getting better with age. Despite being 20+ years old, this cam site has a user-friendly interface, a great search function, and a pretty awesome multi-viewer function that allows you to watch up to six shemale cams at once.

Enough said, I think.

Well, almost. It gives you a whole host of bonuses to sweeten the deal even more.

You can join for free, watch some live shows for free, and buy pre-paid private sessions to help you control your budget. How good is that?

While there are more amateur trans girl cams here than pros, you’ll still have a pretty good time. You’d be surprised at what they get up to!

Watch up to six shemale cams at once on ImLive.

9. StripChat – Top Spy Shows and VR Options

Pros

Immersive VR shows

Spy on someone else’s private show

Free trans cams

Secure payment

Cons

Free shows can be a bit tame

No support team if you need some help

Price

90 tokens – $9.99

200 tokens – $20.99

Shows – 8-90 tokens per minute

If you’re into VR tech and want a truly immersive experience, head over to StripChat. It’s one of the rare cam sites that offers VR trans cam shows if you’ve got the technology to watch it.

While you’ll have to pay for this little treat, it’s almost like you’re in the same room as your favorite model.

You can get free trans cams here as well, though, if you don’t have a VR headset. If the free shows aren’t doing it for you, but you’re on a budget, there’s one extra feature that might solve your problem.

Spy cams.

Yes, you heard me right. You can spy on someone else’s private show and get the extra explicitness without having to pay.

Now you can see why StripChat is on my list.

Spy on the best shemale cams on StripChat.

10. CamSoda – Hottest Trans Cams on VR

Pros

Top VR cams

Very engaging models

Affordable private shows

Great search function

Cons

Fewer trans cams than others

Pop-up ads are annoying

Price

50 tokens – $5.99

Special Offer – 300 tokens for $14.99

Shows – 6-120 tokens per minute



I love CamSoda, and let me tell you why. Not only does this site have the most engaging performers, but it also has some of the best VR cams out there.

If you are looking for a night of fun that feels like the real thing, jump on a VR shemale cam, and you’ll be in for a thrilling time.

Throw some tips at your model of choice, and you’ll be treated to some extra explicitness. Absolutely delightful.

Test out the VR shemale cams on CamSoda.

11. OnlyFans – Low-Cost Alternative to Trans Cams

Pros

Lots of trans porn stars

Subscription-based

Live streams and explicit photos

Pick a free account or a paid page

Cons

You have to pay extra to unlock the best stuff

Upload schedules vary

Price

Price range – free to $50

OnlyFans might not be a cam site, but you’ll find a stack of trans porn stars here and some incredibly hot live streams that are just like cam shows.

But best of all, the subscription prices range from free to $50 a month, which is an absolutely cracking deal.

If you’re a regular trans porn seeker, you’ll find some models with thousands of steamy pics and videos on their page, meaning you’ll be entertained for hours.

Check out OnlyFans, my low-cost alternatives to shemale cams.

12. Cam4 – Top New Trans Models

Pros

Lots of up-and-coming trans stars

Very explicit

Affordable

HD cams

Cons

Too many ads

No iOS app

Price

Free to join

Private shows range from $1.08-$5.39/min

Token packages: $9.95 for 50 tokens to $84.95 for 550 tokens.

If you’re looking for affordable trans shows and don’t mind watching up-and-coming models rather than the top stars, Cam4 should be your trans cam site of choice.

Don’t be fooled into thinking these shows are lacking, though. They are extremely explicit, even the free ones. The models are trying to make a name for themselves, after all.

With all shows in full HD, you’ll get far more for your money here than on sites like Jerkmate or Flirt4Free.

Watch up-and-coming shemale cams on Cam4.

How to Choose the Best Shemale Cam Sites

All of the cam sites on my list were chosen after considering several factors. To help you out when you’re choosing which ones to use, I’m going to give you the key things I look for:

Variety of Models

This one is key, especially if you’re looking for shemale cams. Not all sites have a trans category, and those that do don’t always have a great selection. Go for a site like Jerkmate with a diverse range of trans models so you can find someone who does it for you.

Categories and Kinks

While some sites have a trans model category, not all of them allow you to search that category for kinks. That’s kind of a bummer if something really turns you on. Find a site like Chaturbate that allows you to filter exactly what you need.

Types of Cam Shows

If you’re looking for a truly immersive experience, you’ll want to find a cam site that offers VR shows. Or perhaps you like the idea of spy cams and multi-view options, or you want everything in HD. Remember, you won’t find this everywhere. StripChat and CamSoda are my top picks for all of these.

Free or Paid Options

Kind of a fundamental—if you’re watching your cash, you need a site where you’ll get most things for free, like Chaturbate and BongaCams. If money’s no issue, LiveJasmin or Jerkmate are great sites. Browse first, and see what you get for your money and if it’s worth it.

Best Shemale Cams on Cam Sites FAQs

Best Shemale Cams on Cam Sites FAQs

If you’ve still got questions about the best shemale cams, take a look at my FAQs:

What’s the Best Shemale Cam Site?

The best shemale cam site is Jerkmate. It’s got a great variety of trans models, excellent search filters, and a whole range of kinks. Plus, all shows are in full HD.

Do the Best Shemale Cam Sites Cost?

It depends. While the best shemale cam sites, like Jerkmate and LiveJasmin, can cost, both offer some free shows too. To get the most explicit content, you’ll have to pay, though.

Can I Use Trans Cam Sites Anonymously?

Yes, you can use trans cam sites anonymously. Some will let you join for free, while others will need you to sign up. Either way, you can choose an alias as your username to keep your identity hidden.

How Do I Find the Best Trans Cam Site for Me?

To find the best trans cam site for you, start by checking out the 12 cam sites in this review.

I’ve given you a whole range of options, from premium sites like Jerkmate and LiveJasmin to ones that offer free shows, like Flirt4Free, BongaCams, and Chaturbate, to cam sites that offer the best in VR tech, like CamSoda and StripChat.

Conclusion – The Best Shemale Cams

Exploring shemale cams should be exciting, especially when you know which sites offer the best.

Whether you go with my top trans site, Jerkmate, or for a site that has lots of tech, like ImLive, StripChat, or CamSoda, I have a feeling you’re going to love it.

Now, go and have some incredibly explicit fun.

