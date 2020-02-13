10 under $10 | Feb. 14-20

Valentine’s Day Karaoke at Dock Street Cannery

Join Dock Street Cannery + Lounge for a special Valentine’s Day edition of karaoke night. It’s the perfect opportunity to serenade your significant other with a song. | Friday, Feb. 14, 8 pm. Free. Dock Street Cannery + Lounge, 705 S. 50th St. facebook.com

Winter Bike to Work & Wherever Day Happy Hour

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia wants to get you $1 off your Yards beer if you RSVP for the organization’s Winter Bike to Work & Wherever Day Happy Hour. The BCGP says it wants to “show some love to all our friends who even think about getting on a bike in these cold months.” You’re not going to turn down their love, are you? | Friday, Feb. 14, 7 pm. Free. Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St. facebook.com

Sofar Philly | Manayunk-Singles Night (Singles Awareness Day)

Did you know that the day after Valentine’s Day was Singles Awareness Day? We didn’t either. But Sofar Philly is celebrating its iteration of Singles Awareness Day with a get together at a secret location in Manayunk that’ll feature live music from three local artists. | Saturday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m. Free. Secret Location, Somewhere in Manayunk. sofarsounds.com

Morbid Stitchery

The Mütter Museum invites you to create a Mütter-inspired piece at its poisonous plants’ embroidery lesson. No experience required (who has experience embroidering poisonous plants, anyway?) and all materials will be provided. A Mimosa bar, non-alcoholic drinks and light refreshments are included with your ticket. This event is for Mütter Members only, but members can bring up to two non-member guests. | Sunday, Feb. 16, Noon. $2. Mütter Museum, 19 S. 22nd St. facebook.com

Manouche 5 Gypsy Jazz Jam

The Preservation Room at Heritage will host another great evening of dinner and swing/hot club dancing with Philadelphai’s Own Manouche 5. It’s an open jam, so feel free to join in on the musical fun. | Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30 pm. Free. Heritage, 8914 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Presidents Day 2020 with Free Admission

The National Constitution Center is so excited for Presidents Day that it’s letting you in for free! A variety of family-oriented events are planned for the entire day. | Monday, Feb. 17, 9:30 am. Free. National Constitution Center, 525 Arch St. anovelideaphilly.com

Whiskey Master Class by Lew Bryson Family & Friends Soft Launch

You’ve always wanted to learn how to make your own whiskey, and now’s your chance. Attend a talk with Lew Bryson the same day his new book, Whiskey Master Class, comes out. Bottoms up. | Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30 pm. Free. The Grey Lodge Pub, 6235 Frankford Ave. Facebook.com

David Falcone Tuesday’s at The Twisted Tail

Fingerstyle folk artist David Falcone will dazzle you as sip on drinks at one of Society Hill’s coolest bars. | Tuesday, Feb. 18, 6:30 pm. Free. The Twisted Tail, 509 S. 2nd St. facebook.com

Poetry Reading with Blanche Brown and Terra Oliveira

Blanche Brown, the winner of the 2019 Diagram/New Michigan Press chapbook contest, operates a crisis hotline and collaborates with arts and community-based organizations. Terra Oliveira is an after-school program facilitator at the Free Library, an organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation, and the founder and editor of Recenter Press. Check out some of their poetry at this fun reading event. | Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 pm. Free. Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St. facebook.com

February Ukulele Night

It seems like everybody’s learning the ukulele these days. Don’t miss out on the fun! If you’re looking to start to learn how to play, this is the spot to start. Even if you’re a ukulele pro, you’ll find ways to have fun during the jam session. | Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 pm. Free. Bridgeset Sound, 710 South St. facebook.com



