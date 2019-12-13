PW’s 10 under $10

Pop Punk’s Not Dead Dance Party

We’re keeping this genre alive until we all drop dead. You may not think it’s for the better, but you’d be hard-pressed to find any other music that’ll get you hyped up like this. Just shut up and dance. | Friday, Dec. 13, 10 pm. Free. Garage, 1231 E. Passyunk Ave. facebook.com

Shameless Techno Party

Don’t hold anything back here. This twice-monthly party is back with a special edition – Back 2 Basics. Carlos Salas – the founder of the techno collective Fold Theory – is the featured artist of the night. Allow his expertise to guide you on a journey through some of the craziest noises you’ve ever heard. | Friday, Dec. 13, 10:30 pm. $7. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

Motown Christmas

The music of Motown, much like Christmas, is a celebrated tradition in millions of families. Show your love for these soulful sounds at this holiday exhibit with art, live music and tons of food and drinks. | Saturday, Dec. 14, 4 pm. $5-$10. Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St. eventbrite.com

Fishtown Freeze

Your kids will be dragging you in all different directions at this annual family festival. Ice sculptures, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house workshop… how could they possibly decide what to do? | Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 am. Free. Locations vary. facebook.com

Johnny Cupcakes x Carlo’s Bakery

This unlikely combination will produce some fresh baked goods. Snatch up a T-shirt from Cupcakes’ newest collection, “Cocoa Cakes,” which will only be available at this pastry shop pop-up event. | Sunday, Dec. 15, 3:30 pm. Free. Carlo’s Bake Shop, 2101 Walnut St. eventbrite.com

Old School Hip-Hop Ugly Sweater Party

This may be the only time it’s acceptable to lean and rock in an ugly fit. Party to all the classics of the genre from the 80s-00s. Bring a toy for donation and get in for free. There’s nothing cooler than giving to charity. | Sunday, Dec. 15, 9 pm. $10. Moshulu, 401 S. Columbus Blvd. eventbrite.com

Haunted Christmas

Halloween and Christmas will collide at this Rock Paper Scissors competition. Yes, you read that correctly. Shoot your shot at winning the game fair and square. You’re free to come out in your Halloween costume if you still have it, or in a fresh holiday sweater. | Monday, Dec. 16, 7 pm. $3. The Raven Lounge, 1718 Sansom St. facebook.com

Holiday Movie Cocktail Party: It’s Turbo Time

You don’t have to celebrate the holidays with a high-key bar crawl. Sometimes, all it takes is a chill night with a friend, a cocktail and a great movie, like “Jingle All the Way” starring The Terminator himself. | Monday, Dec. 16, 10 pm. Free. The Good King Tavern, 614 S. 7th St. facebook.com

Silent Night Sing-In

Do you or a friend have some golden pipes in you? Sign up to lend your voice to a mass sing-along inside a historic theater, where you will all belt out new renditions of classic Christmas songs. | Monday, Dec. 16, 6 pm. Free. The Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. facebook.com

Tattooed Momedy

A monthly comedy showcase of some funny ass people from Philly and beyond. This month’s headliner is Molly Hanulec, a local comedian who’s always busy cracking us up with her shows at Good Good Comedy Theatre. Plus, there’s $1 tacos here, so how could you even dare to think about passing this up? | Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8 pm. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. facebook.com



