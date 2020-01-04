10 under $10 | Jan. 2-9

HERspace Women’s Art Festival

HERspace supports powerful female artists doing their thing. Come out to support a variety of works by artists of nearly every medium. There’s no better way to get involved with a community than by showing your love for the art they create. | Saturday, Jan. 4, 6 pm. Free. Philly Art Collective, 253 N. 3rd St. eventbrite.com

Drop It Like It’s Hot

2000 was 20 years ago, and we still can’t really accept that. How about we just act like no time has passed at all? Let’s run out on the dance floor in our apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur, and dance to all our favorite songs that we downloaded illegally from Limewire. | Saturday, Jan. 4, 10 pm. $5. The Fillmore, 29 E. Allen St. facebook.com

Amateur Drag Night

A proper drag queen thrives when they’re performing on stage. Put yourself in the spotlight at this monthly showcase for local queens to do their thing, and possibly win $100 because of it. Come get your money, honey. | Sunday, Jan. 5, 8 pm. Free. L’Etage, 624 S. 6th St. facebook.com

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

Think there’s nothing going on in Philly on a Sunday for your kids? PECO is here to save the day from becoming lazy. Make some arts and crafts, gaze at some exciting works on display, sit in on storytime and listen to a performance by West Philly native Jahwula Seapoe. | Sunday, Jan. 5, 10 am. Free. The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. facebook.com

HomeGrown Open Mic Mondays

This open mic will give all musicians the chance to grow. Come out and share your talents, and you could win some studio time, promotion and radio exposure. | Monday, Jan. 6, 7 pm. Free. MilkBoy, 401 South St. facebook.com

Goth Dad

We wish our dad was goth – he would’ve been more forgiving while we were going through our heavy black eyeliner phases. These shoegaze stars from down South are so cool they’ll make you wish they were your parents. | Monday, Jan. 6, 8 pm. $8. Kung Fu Necktie, 1250 N. Front St. eventbrite.com

2010’s Themed Quizzo

It’s really damn strange to think that this decade is over. So much has changed since 2010, and now you’ll have a chance to look back on it all at this trivia night. Do you remember everything about the culture of this decade, or did you spend most of it in a nostalgia-induced haze? | Monday, Jan. 6, 8 pm. Free. Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen, 2370 E. Norris St. facebook.com

Philly Rising Open Mic

This is the spot to be if you’re an artist trying to put yourself out there. It’s a dog eat dog world. It’ll serve you well if you find a supportive community to share your art with. We promise everyone here will be eagerly waiting to see what you can do. | Tuesday, Jan. 7, 8 pm. Free. World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. Eventbrite.com

Beer Bingo

Finally – a bingo prize we actually need. Philly-based Workhouse Brewing will be in the house to facilitate a fun night of games, booze and generous prizes. | Tuesday, Jan. 7, 7 pm. Free. Devil’s Den, 1148 S. 11th St. facebook.com

Drinks and Dragons

Hop into the RPG world at this open game night. Whether you’re a newbie or a total D&D nerd, you’re welcome to come join the party. Throw back some drinks and get your head in the game. | Wednesday, Jan. 8, 7 pm. Free. The Thirsty Soul, 1551 W. Passyunk Ave. facebook.com

