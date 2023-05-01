The Very Best of Stand-Up and Sketch Comedy in the United States May 1, 2023 to May 7, 2023

Nicole Byer Does Improv with Fun People, Monday, May 1, 2023

Having self-titled her stand-up special at Netflix BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) gives you an idea of what to expect from Nicole Byers when she plays around on stage at Largo. Either that, or she’ll make cake like she does during her comedic reality bake-off series Nailed It! Plus, she can also be heard as part of the Conan O’ Brien/ Team Coco podcast Why Won’t You Date Me? Anything is possible.

Largo at the Coronet, 366 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90048

Bitch Sesh featuring Mark Normand, Katie Haller, James Pontillo and more, Tuesday May 2, 2023

The hosts of NYC’s most notably cathartic Bitch Sesh stand-up comedy rant, James Pontillo and Katie Haller have cut up little pieces of paper, placed them under you seat with the words “bitchy prompt” and you’ll read them out loud to the stand-up/sketch comedians on stage at the Midtown. Should be fun for everybody save for the NYCCM’s clean-up crew.

New York Comedy Club Midtown, 241 East 24th Street, New York, NY 10010

Steve Hofstetter, Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Syndicated sports writer, web content creator and television personality-turned-wise and wonderful stand-up comedian Steve Hofstetter must have kept his head for stats when it comes to comedy. Each of his cutting-edge jokes – although usually told as long form stories – has a mathematical precision to their rhythms, cadence and punch lines. Whether it is his stand-up live shows, his YouTube specials or pay-what-you-want albums such as Dark Side of the Room, Hofstetter is making hard smart comedy that is radically different from the last joke – every time you see and hear him Rare.

Punch Line Sacramento, 2100 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Broadway Sings Queen, Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Despite having a 14- piece orchestra behind a selection of the Great White Way’s finest singers, Broadway Sings Queen is just inadvertently funny, especially if tentatively announced vocalists such as Constantine Maroulis, Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Keri René Fuller (Six),Michael Wordly (Kinky Boots) and Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark) sing “Don’t Stop Me Now” and “Fat Bottomed Girls”

The Cutting Room, 44 E 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016

Orlando Jones, Thursday, May 4, 2023

You may not know Orlando Jones as a stand-up comedian, but you’ll recognize his face immediately – from scary dramatic television series such as American Gods and Room 104 to sit-comedies such as Martin and A Different World. Beyond the small screen, Jones also a role within academia with papers and written for, and lectures given at USC’s Annenberg School of Communication, UCLA, Oxford, Princeton, and MIT. So, no – I have no idea what’s in store when Orlando Jones hits Tampa. My guess is, though, that it will be intriguing even if it isn’t laugh out loud funny.

Tampa Improv Comedy Theater, 1600 East 8th Avenue, C-112, Tampa, FL 33605

Harland Williams, Thursday, May 4, 2023

Though more beloved for his comedy film acting bits in modern classics such as Dumb and Dumber, Something about Mary and the legendary stoner epic, Harland Williams also has long managed to be a wily, unpredictable avant-garde stand up comedian who is capable of throwing sketch theatricality and physicality into the mix.

Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom Street, Philadelphia PA 19103



Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Thursday, May 4, 2023

If your real name is Aurelian Smith Jr., it is only logical that you’d go into wrestling during the 90s, become a guy named Jake “The Snake” and turn to special advisor commission for the sports’ community outreach program. No, actually, none of this actually tracks. But his stand-up comedy is vibrant and filled with bravura – let the guy wrestle on stage.

EastVille Comedy Club: Brooklyn, 487 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Felipe Esparza, Friday, May 7, 2023

Felipe Esparza’s victory on NBC’s Last Comic Standing propelled him into regular television gigs such as Superstore, and The Eric Andre Show, and film such as You People” with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill. Mostly though, Last Comic Standing simply emboldened and popularized a manically observant pop culturalist on the Latin X tip.

Isleta Resort & Casino, 11000 Broadway SE NM, Albuquerque NM 871055

Chelcie Lynn: 2 Fingers and a 12 Pack Tour, Saturday, May 6, 2023

Trailer Trash Tammy was her name and proudly self-named redneck stand-up comedy was Checlie Lynn’s game when she created her YouTube channel back in 2015, and virally mukbanged her way across the internet. No saying what Lynn will do now, but don’t be surprised if she eats on stage while she’s yelling out punchlines – that’s the way of the mukbang walk.

The Xcite Center at Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020

Lavell Crawford, Sunday, May 7, 2023

St. Louis, MO stand-up comedian Lavell Crawford has logged a lot of miles since his start, coming out with a rude, crude, risqué brand of hardcore comedy alongside the likes of J.B Smoove and Jamie Foxx. Yet, Crawford finally gained real notoriety for playing the bad man in back-to-back Vince Gilligan series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Gilligan fame is great, but get beyond the AMC network series acclaim, and you’ll see that Crawford is old school slippery comedy gold.

Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant, 7518 Bales Street, Space A-120, Liberty Township, OH 45069