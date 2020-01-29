Search for:

    Talk all things whiskey for as long as you can stand at the Distiller’s Talk and Whiskey Taste on Feb. 5 at the Twisted Tail. | Image provided

    Have you ever wanted to pick the brain of a master distiller? Now’s your chance. Greg Metze is the Master Distiller at Colorado-based whiskey distiller Old Elk, and he’s here to answer your questions.

    Oh, and try some Old Elk-based cocktails while you’re at it.

    From 2001 to 2016, Metze was the Master Distiller for MGP, where he produced many of the most famous and acclaimed whiskeys, particularly ryes, for brands like Bulleit, Angel’s Envy and George Dickel. He will be on stage in the upstairs Juke Joint with a panel to discuss the craft of his distilling process and the years of experience he has in the industry. 

    After the event, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and mingle with Metze while sipping on featured cocktails made with Old Elk. Don’t miss this opportunity to sample whiskey while hearing about its creation from the Master Distiller himself!

    What: Distiller’s Talk & Whiskey Tasting with Greg Metze of Old Elk When: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 6 pm. Where: The Twisted Tail, 509 S. 2nd St. How much: $35. More: facebook.com

