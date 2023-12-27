What is Delta 8 THC? – Benefits, Risks, Safety & Where to Buy in 2024

If you are wondering what is Delta 8 and what makes it so popular, you have come to the right place.

This article explores the main differences and similarities between Delta 8 and other cannabinoids regarding their effects, chemical structure, benefits, and uses.

Before we get to all the exciting details, remember that Delta 8 is one of the primary psychoactive chemical compounds found in cannabis plants, alongside Delta 9 and THC.

Discussing what is Delta 8 THC, we also have to mention the fact that it is most commonly consumed in the form of vapes and aromatic gummies, but some also consume Delta 8 in other forms.

More on the Delta 8 world in the following sections!

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 THC is one of the primary psychoactive ingredients present in marijuana plants. Cannabis plants are rich with over 100 different cannabinoids, some of which are responsible for the high effects.

Although cannabis plants naturally contain Delta 8, the amounts are insignificant. Most Delta 8 products on the market are essentially concentrated Delta 8 versions extracted from hemp.

What Are Cannabinoids?

Speaking of cannabinoids, CBD and Delta 9 THC are the most known cannabinoids, but there are many other compounds of this kind naturally produced by cannabis plants.

Cannabis is a rather complex and mighty plant with almost 500 different chemical compounds, and based on the latest research, over 100 of these are cannabinoids.

It is believed that cannabinoids foster different behavioral and psychological effects through their interaction with cannabinoid receptors of the ECS or Endocannabinoid System [1].

How Does Delta 8 Work?

As mentioned in one of the previous sections, Delta 8 THC, just like Delta 9 THC, fosters different psychoactive effects when consumed.

These effects do not come on their own. Instead, Delta 8 THC activates different reward pathways in the brain [2].

As a result, the levels of dopamine increase significantly, and dopamine is one of the primary neurotransmitters associated with feelings of greater motivation and pleasure.

Most consumers of Delta 8 products report feeling euphoric and enjoying a significantly heightened mood, alongside relaxation and total body calmness.

The Legal Status of Delta 8

The legal status of Delta 8 is relatively complex given the fact that this cannabinoid is technically federally legal, but at the same time, it is illegal in some states to possess and consume Delta 8 products.

In other US states, Delta 8 is available legally thanks to the Farm Bill 2018, which legalized hemp products with less than 0.3% THC in them.

While you are primarily interested in what is Delta 8 in the context of its effects and uses, examining the laws and regulations is crucial to avoid any potential legal consequences.

How Delta-8 THC Differs from Other Cannabinoids?

This leads us to the main similarities and differences between Delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids.

Delta-8 vs. Delta-9

Delta 8 is commonly referred to as diet weed since its potency is way lower than the potency of Delta 9 THC.

This is one of the most significant differences between the two cannabinoids, while their chemical structure is almost identical with one difference.

In the more potent Delta 9, a double bond is located on its ninth carbon atom, while this double bond is present on the eighth carbon atom in Delta 8.

Delta-8 vs. Delta-10

Delta 8 and Delta 10 are consumed by individuals looking for euphoric highs, relaxation, and calmness.

At the same time, Delta 8 is more potent than Delta 10, which, unlike Delta 8, has a double bond on its tenth carbon atom.

Apart from a slight chemical difference, the two cannabinoids are very similar in terms of their effects and chemical structure.

Delta-8 vs. CBD

The most significant difference between the two cannabinoids lies in their effects. While Delta 8 is known for producing psychoactive effects, CBD is non-intoxicating.

In other words, when you consume CBD products free of other cannabinoids, you will not experience the common high effects associated with THC.

Delta-8 vs. HHC

Just like Delta 8, HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) is one of the primary psychoactive cannabinoids in cannabis plants.

HHC is usually preferred by individuals looking forward to feeling more energized and uplifted, while Delta 8 is favored among those seeking a calming and relaxing experience.

Compared to traditional HHC, Delta 8 offers more subtle highs, another difference between the two.

Delta 8 Potential Benefits

This is a section devoted to all the potential benefits of Delta 8, and there are many. Studies show that individuals struggling with mild chronic pain can benefit from Delta 8 [3].

In other words, Delta 8 may exhibit pain-relieving properties while promoting calmness and relaxation.

Speaking of relaxation, according to many consumers, Delta 8 can also benefit people struggling with stress and anxiety thanks to its relaxing properties.

Many Delta 8 consumers also report sleeping better [4] after consuming Delta 8, especially those who find their struggles with insomnia hard to manage with other supplement forms.

Delta 8 Potential Side Effects

Products containing Delta 8 may cause mild side effects in new users, primarily dry mouth, red eyes, and grogginess.

Depending on the amount of Delta 8 THC in the product they ingest, some people may also feel uneasy and anxious, followed by changes in mood.

These adverse effects are usually associated with irresponsible use or consuming a dosage higher than the recommended, so remain cautious, especially if you are trying a new product.

Different Forms of Delta 8 Products

Delta 8 products are available in a variety of forms. Based on customer feedback, Delta 8-infused gummies are the most popular, which should not surprise you.

They include a concentrated form of Delta 8, sometimes mixed with other cannabinoids, usually CBD, to induce more relaxing effects.

Delta 8 gummies come in various flavors inspired by different fruits, making them the most delicious way to consume Delta 8.

In the current market, Delta 8 vapes are also becoming increasingly popular, especially among THC enthusiasts who want to consume Delta 8 on the go.

Aside from Delta 8 vapes and gummies, you can shop for highly concentrated Delta 8 extracts and tinctures and even treat yourself to delicious beverages infused with high-grade Delta 8.

How to Use Delta 8?

One of the most popular ways to enjoy Delta 8 products is in edibles, such as delicious Delta 8 gummies you can purchase online.

Speaking of edibles infused with Delta 8, you can also consume brownies, even though Delta 8 gummies are way more popular.

Discussing different ways to consume Delta 8 THC, we also have to mention popular liquid extracts infused with Delta 8, such as tinctures that work exceptionally when mixed with different foods and drinks.

If you get yourself a Delta 8-infused tincture, you can also consume it by placing a drop under your tongue. You can also inhale it via other vaping devices, such as Delta 8 refillable and disposable vape pens.

If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend you start with edibles before you move on to other products. Whichever consumption method you choose, stick to the recommended dosage and start slowly.

Does Delta-8 THC Show Up on a Drug Test?

Most standard drug tests can detect the presence of Delta 8, even in trace amounts.

At the same time, tests that are specifically designed to test for the presence of THC may not be able to pick up trace amounts of Delta 8.

Either way, if you are scheduled for a regular blood, urine, or saliva drug test, and you have consumed Delta 8 products in a day or two leading to the test, chances are you will get a positive test.

Where to Buy Delta 8 Products

Now that you understand what Delta 8 is, its main benefits, and its uses, let’s examine the best places with top-grade Delta 8 products.

FAB CBD – Best Delta 8 vendor overall (up to 20% off)

Delta Extrax – Best Delta 8 disposables

BudPop – Best Delta 8 gummies

Exhale Wellness – Best Delta 8 carts

EightySix – Best Delta 8 sweets

1. FAB CBD – Best Delta 8 Vendor Overall

Impressive assortment of CBD products

20% discount on your first order

One of the fastest-growing companies

Featured in LA Weekly and Ministry of Hemp

Established in 2017, FAB CBD is one of the leading brands on the market, and for a good reason.

Even though the company mainly focuses on serving CBD product consumers, it recently included Delta 8 and Delta 9 gummies in its impressive product lineup.

Its Delta 8 and Delta 9 gummies have already sparked much interest among Delta 8 consumers.

They come packed with top-grade cannabinoids and include 5mg of CBD, sixty servings in each pack. If you visit the company’s Discount Club, you can save on all the bestsellers.

2. Delta Extrax – Best Delta 8 Disposables

Top-grade Delta 8 disposables

Huge discounts every week

Subscribe for bigger discounts

Shop for award-winning products

Delta Extrax is another premium supplier of Delta 8 products, and its customers are delighted with its range of Delta 8 disposables.

This specific product category at Delta Extrax includes THCa + Delta-9p 2G Pre-Heat Disposable from the Blackcraft Extrax series and THCh + THCjd 2G Disposable from the Lights Out series.

Delta Extrax is also one of the best online places to visit if you want huge sales and discounts.

If you decide to join the company’s email newsletter, you will be eligible for special discounts and promo deals.

3. BudPop – Best Delta 8 Gummies

Over 17,000 satisfied customers

Superior customer care service

Massive range of Delta 8 gummies

Orders above $99 eligible for free shipping

BudPop also deserves mention here as a hugely reputable and respectable brand with a staggering assortment of the best Delta 8 gummies.

In the company’s selection of Delta 8 gummies, you come across delicious gummy goodies with Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream, Watermelon Zkittlez, and other famous strains.

To expand your search for the best Delta 8 products, check the company’s Delta 8 carts and accessories selection.

At the time of writing this article, the company’s official website lists over 5,000 verified customer reviews, all overwhelmingly positive.

4. Exhale Wellness – Best Delta 8 Carts

Save 25% on your first order

Over ten different Delta 8 carts

Free shipping on orders above $80

All products third-party lab-tested

The following company we briefly discuss is Exhale Wellness, another leading Delta 8 brand best known for selling premium-quality Delta 8 carts.

Its current selection of crats includes Sour Diesel, Pineapple Express, OG Kush, Blackberry Kush, and many other third-party lab-tested options.

At Exhale Wellness, new customers get to kickstart their shopping adventure with a significant 25% discount applicable on their first order.

The company also offers free shipping on all orders that exceed $80.

5. EightySix – Best Delta 8 Sweets

Save 15% on your first order

Shop for Delta 8 sweets

Lab reports readily available

Range of HHC products

One product type we did not mention earlier is sweets. Sweets infused with Delta 8 are uncommon, but EightySix sells them.

Its Peach 250MG Delta 8 THC Hard Candies have over 370 customer reviews, with most consumers praising their flavor and effectiveness. The same product in the Root Beet flavor is equally popular.

Aside from selling sweets, the company also sells Delta 8 gummies, vapes, and other Delta 8 products you may be looking for to spice up your THC adventure.

Committed to transparency, the company makes its third-party lab tests available on the official website.

Is Delta-8 Synthetic?

Delta 8 is naturally occurring in cannabis plants. While this is true, the content is insignificant for manufacturers to use this natural form to produce Delta 8 products.

This is why they manufacture concentrated forms of Delta 8 for gummies and other products from hemp, so we can consider Delta 8 semi-synthetic.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Delta 8 Brand

Below, we examine the most critical factors when looking for a new Delta 8 brand.

Research and Reviews

You need to do your research into the company’s background and reputation.

You also want to examine customer feedback to ensure the company you are interested in is worth checking out.

Product Quality and Testing

Equally important is investing some time in examining product quality.

Focus on companies that conduct stringent third-party lab testing on their products and avoid those that do not.

Range of Products

The variety of products is another important factor to consider.

Focusing on companies with a great range of products makes sense since you will probably want to try different Delta 8 forms.

Customer Support

A company with superior customer support deserves your attention.

Check different contact options and response times to test the company’s customer support service.

Reputation and Brand Credibility

Reputation and brand credibility should also be significant in your decision-making process.

If a company has a spotless reputation and hundreds of verified customer reviews, give it a shot.

Personal Preferences

Finally, make sure you consider your personal preferences and needs.

If you favor gummies over vapes, you want to commit to a company with a greater range of gummies. The same goes, no matter which other Delta 8 product is your favorite.

What Is Delta 8? FAQs

For more information on what is Delta 8, its uses, and its benefits, refer to the section below.

What Does Delta-8 Do to You?

Delta 8 makes you feel relaxed and sometimes euphoric, depending on the dosage.

What Is Delta 8 and Why Is It Legal?

Delta 8 is one of the main psychoactive compounds in cannabis plants, alongside CBD and Delta 9 THC. It is naturally occurring in cannabis plants.

In the United States, Delta 8 with a THC dose less than 0.3 is legal according to the Farm Bill 2018, which legalized hemp and hemp-based products.

What Kind of High Does Delta-8 Give?

With Delta 8, you are most likely to experience euphoric highs similar to the highs you experience with Delta 9 THC, more subtle.

What Is the Difference Between CBD and Delta-8?

While Delta 8 causes psychoactive effects, CBD is entirely non-psychoactive.

What Is the Best Quality Brand of Delta-8?

FAB CBD is the best quality Delta 8 brand, but other brands we mentioned, such as Exhale Wellness, BudPop, and Deltra Extrax, follow closely.

Will Delta 8 THC Get You High?

Yes, Delta 8 will get you high even if you consume less potent Delta 8 products.

What Are the Side Effects of Delta 8?

Some of the most common side effects of Delta 8 include dry eyes and dry mouth. Some also report mood changes, anxiety, and dizziness.

Can Using Delta 8 Fail Your Drug Test?

Yes, consuming Delta 8 products will result in a positive drug test.

What Is the Most Popular Delta-8?

The most popular Delta 8 products are BudPop gummies, but Delta 9 vapes and other edibles also have loyal fans.

Is Delta-8 THC Safe?

Yes, when consumed responsibly and in recommended dosages, Delta 8 is generally considered safe.

Which Is the Most Potent Delta 8 Brands?

The most potent Delta 8 brand is Exhale Wellness, followed by BudPop and Delta Extrax.

When Should You Take Delta 8?

You should consume Delta 8 at least a few hours before you go to sleep. Avoid taking Delta 8 just before your bedtime.

What Delta-8 Brand Gets You the Most High?

With the Delta 8 products by Exhale Wellness, you will experience the most potent highs.

Who Is the Best Delta-8 Manufacturer?

The best Delta 8 manufacturer is FAB CBD, but Delta Extrax, Exhale Wellness, and BudPop are also right there at the top.

What Is Delta 8?: Final Words

This concludes our guide on what is Delta 8 THC. With the wealth of information you learned here, you are probably ready to start shopping for Delta 8.

And if this is the case, check FAB CBD as the best Delta 8 vendor before you look at other brands we discuss.

Finally, we wish you a great time exploring the world of Delta 8. Have a good one!

