The Rundown | Dec. 17-24

Many of these deals are available even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Given the restrictions for COVID, be sure to contact the restaurant in advance to ensure these specials are still going on.

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse is offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners to-go including everything you need for a delicious and special holiday meal at home. Guests will choose between a Roasted 1855 Beef Ribeye or Pennsylvania Ham with a bevy of sides, boasting Brussels sprouts, Yukon Potato Puree, Roasted Winter Vegetables, Cornbread, as well as guests’ choice of pie, including Coconut Custard, Shoo Fly, or Apple Almond Crumb. Whole packages are available for $180 and feed 4-6, while half packages are available for $100 and feed 1-2. Christmas Eve packages can be picked up between 2 and 8 pm on Dec. 24 and Christmas Day packages can be picked up between 11 am and 4 pm on Dec. 25. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway | 215.963.2788 | urban farmersteakhouse.com

Fond

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a cookie spread, so Jessie Prawlucki-Slyer, co-owner of Fond, is making assortment cookie trays with six flavors to make the holidays a little sweeter. Each tray will boast gingerbread people, pecan snowballs, lemon raspberry sandwiches, cherry toffee chocolate cookies, almond cardamom biscotti and white chocolate peppermint shortbread. Trays of 24 cookies are available for $32 and an assortment of six cookies for $12. Orders can be placed by emailing orders.fondphilly@gmail.com. 1537 S 11th St. | 215.551.5000 | www.fondphilly.com

Rex 1516

Philadelphia’s go-to for elevated Southern cuisine is offering Christmas dinner to-go for two ($125) and four ($240), including Buttermilk Biscuits, White Bean Stew, Au Gratin Potatoes, Green Bean & Broccoli Slaw, Homestyle Cornbread & Pineapple Stuffing, House-smoked Ham, Bouche de Noel and a chef’s selection of Christmas Cookies for Santa. Beverage offerings from Beverage Manager Alex Tack include an Aperitif with bourbon, angostura bitters, cinnamon and orange zest and a Digestif with coconut oil-washed cognac, coffee liqueur, creme de mure, lemon. The beverage package is $55 for 2 or $100 for 4. Orders can be placed now by emailing heather@rex1516.com with guest name, telephone number, food package for 2 or 4, time of pickup on Dec. 24 (12-6 pm) and beverage package (if so, 2 or 4). 1516 South St. | 267.319.1366 | www.rex1516.com

Square 1682

Rittenhouse’s modern American kitchen + cocktails is offering an affordable three-course prix-fixe Christmas dinner to-go, boasting a selection of small plates, including Potato Leek Soup, Pear Salad and Gnocchi & Meatballs; plus, guests’ choice of entrée, including Roasted Filet Mignon, Ahi Tuna, Lemon Pepper Chicken or Cauliflower Curry; and Cheesecake or Peach Cobbler for dessert. The three-course dinner is $55/person and orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 215.563.5008. 121 S. 17th St. | 215.563.5008 | www.square1682.com

Red Owl Tavern

The contemporary kitchen and bar perched across from Independence Mall in Old City is offering a prix-fixe three-course Christmas dinner to-go including guests’ choice of Small Plates: Burratta, Potato Leek Soup or Kale Caesar; Christmas Feast: Braised Lamb Shank, Chipotle Rubbed Hangar Steak, Butter Poached Lobster Tail, or Jerk Chicken; and Dessert: Red Velvet Cake or Tiramisu. The Christmas prix-fixe is $55/per person and can be ordered online. 433 Chestnut St. | 215.923.2267 | redowltavern.com

Image: Max Kleinen

Amada Christmas Eve Dinner

Garces fans will still be able to enjoy this annual Christmas Eve tradition. Celebrate Christmas Eve with an Amada Tradition at home with you and your family. $55 per person for Turkey or $75 for Prime Rib, minimum 2 people, Ready-to-Heat, Instructions Included. Includes: Choice of Main to Share (Roasted Turkey Breast with Herb Crust & Pan Gravy or Prime Rib with Bordelaise & Horseradish Crème Fraiche); Served With ALL of the following: Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Salad Verde, Bacon-Wrapped Dates, Whipped Bone Marrow, Parker House Rolls, and Holiday Cookies with Spiced Hot Chocolate. Order by Dec. 19. Pick-up by Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, 12pm to 6:30pm | Pick up at 125 Walnut Street | garcestradingcompany.com

Holiday Cocktail Party

Presented by The Olde Bar, Amada, Village Whiskey, J.G. Domestic. Cheers to the season with a selection of our favorite small plates from Garces restaurants for the perfect cocktail hour! Includes: Family-style portions of Whipped Feta & Garden Vegetables (JG Domestic) , Bacon-Wrapped Dates (Amada), Crab Fingers (The Olde Bar), Shrimp Cocktail (The Olde Bar), Deviled Eggs (Village Whiskey), and Spanish Meatballs & Manchego-Stuffed Cherry Pepper (Amada). $45 person, minimum two people. Add Christmas Cocktails to go by calling The Olde Bar and adding to your order at (215) 253-3777. Order by: Anytime now through the end of year. Pick-up: Four days notice needed for pick-up. Pick up at The Olde Bar, 125 Walnut Street | garcestradingcompany.com

Cry Baby Pasta

Holiday gathering cancelled this year? Don’t Cry, Baby! They’ve got you covered with TOGO Party Kits. The food offerings serve 2 and beverage options can be added. Menu includes: Antipasti Taleggio, Gorgonzola, Salami, Speck, Olives, Fig Mostarda, Pine Nuts Garlic Focaccia Bread Lobster Arancini Shishito Aioli Artichoke Leek Cream, Decorative Packaging. Personalized Holiday Greeting Link to Festive Spotify Playlist. Detailed instructions delivery to central Location Minimum 10 kits per order ($350+). Must order at least four days in advance. Now through the end of the year. $35 per kit that serves two people. | 627 S. 3rd Street | crybabypasta.com

Image: Scott Warman

The Olde Bar Seven Fishes Christmas Eve Dinner

Enjoy a traditional Italian Christmas Eve feast cooked in the style of The Olde Bar! $67.50 per person, minimum 2 people, ready-to-heat, instructions included. Includes: Cured Hamachi Pastrami, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Curried Mussels, Crab and Corn Chowder, Bay Scallop Pappardelle, Lobster Pot Pie, and Tile Fish en Papillote. Finished with a slice of 9-layer caramel chocolate cake with el Corazon curd and sea salt. Order by Dec. 19. Pick up by Dec. 23 and Dec. 24, 12pm to 6:30pm. 125 Walnut Street | garcestradingcompany.com

Hudson Table

Celebrate Christmas with a high-end meal kit created by the chefs at Hudson Table. Reheating/finishing instructions will be provided, and they will be offering streamlined pickup/take out. This meal kit is intended to be 4 servings. $125 for the entire kit. Everything will be prepared in their controlled, sanitary, fully compliant kitchen in small-batches each day with a rotating menu, along with a small team of highly-trained team members each day to ensure cleanliness and precautions are taken. Order by Dec. 20. Pick up on Dec. 23 between 3pm and 7pm. 1001 N. 2nd St. | (215) 982-2580 | hudsontable.com

Hawthornes Beer Cafe/Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop

Hawthornes Beer Cafe and new Pivot Coffee & Wine Shop have a brand-new pastry chef and baker Daniel Tang (Sugar Philly) who is firing up the holiday sweets this year. All items are available for pre-order through www.hawthornecafe.com, or via phone at 215-627-3012. Deadline for pre-orders will be Dec. 20 or until sold out. All items will be available for pickup at Hawthornes on Dec. 22, 23 and 24. (215) 627-3012 | 738 S. 11th St.

