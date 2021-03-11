St. Paddy’s Day is back!

St. Patrick’s Day is next Wednesday, March 17, but lots of stuff is happening before the big day as well.

One year after the pandemic blew up most people’s plans to celebrate the day, Philly restaurants and bars are back in 2021 with an outstanding lineup of festivities. Here are some of our favorites.

Evil Genius Beer Company

Celebrate with St. Patrick’s Day Quizzo and special beer releases. St. Patricks Day – Open 3pm to 8pm, Happy Hour 4pm to 6:30pm, Quizzo 7pm. Follow the rainbow of Skittles to the end of the rainbow for a magically delicious beer made with heaps of Lucky Charms Cereals! In March, look for two special beer releases themed around St. Patrick’s. First up, on March 12, look for the debut of Magically Delicious sold in 4 packs of 16oz cans – 7.2% Hazy Oatmeal IPA brewed with heaps of Lucky Charms Cereal, Mosaic and Chinook Hops. Then on March 23, drink the rainbow with the release of Ermahgerd Skurtles sold in 4 packs of 16oz cans – a Kettle Sour. This mouth-puckering beer was brewed with sour Skittles and aged on Key Lime and Cherry puree. On St. Patrick’s Day itself, look for a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Lab with indoor socially distanced seating, beer, food (corned beef hash special), Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly concerts on the TV before/after Quizzo, and special St. Patricks Quizzo. 1727 N. Front St. (215) 425-6820 | evilgeniusbeer.com

Bridget Foy’s

Before the fire, locals, visitors and neighbors not only dined at the South Street hot spot, but they also spent all the major holidays there. Now, three years later, the St. Patrick’s Day celebration we have known for decades is back again – in a socially distanced way. Bridget, Paul, John and Bernadette present one of their favorite holidays. Beginning for dinner service Friday March 12 thru Sunday March 14, and on Wednesday March 17, they will be offering the following dinner specials (4pm-9pm): Guinness beef stew, corned beef & cabbage, chocolate whiskey cake with chocolate buttercream and baileys ganache, Guinness Draft, Irish Whiskey Flight and Irish Coffee – plus other surprises. 200 South Street. (215) 922-1813 | bridgetfoys.com

Jerry’s Bar

Jerry’s Bar is back open after being closed for several months. The Northern Liberties hot spot and corner staple bar and restaurant returns with indoor and outdoor seating, plus courtyard garden seating. Indoors look for the innovative mini dining booths with top to bottom plexiglass for added safety. For St. Paddy’s Day Brunch, enjoy on Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14 starting at 9am with Traditional Irish Fare, Irish Spirits and Drafts, Food and Drink Specials and Inspired Cocktails. Eat drink and be Irish at Jerry’s famous annual celebration – back in 2021. Reservations available now by visiting the website or Open Table. 129 W Laurel St. 267-273-1632 | jerrysbarphilly.com

Punk Burger

Marlo and Jason Dilks present their favorite holiday burger and shake pairing with the return of the OH Rueben STUFFED Burger and the Lucky Charms Milkshake. OH Rueben Burger $14: Beef patty stuffed with Swiss cheese then topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, more Swiss cheese, fried pickles, and Thousand Island dressing. Lucky Charms Shake $9: Vanilla Icecream blended with marshmallow and Lucky Charms. Topped with whipped cream and more Lucky Charms. Available through March 31 for take-out, delivery or dine-in. Outside seating available on nice weather days. Select indoor seating available. Take-out and delivery encouraged. 1823 Passyunk Ave. (215) 468-PUNK (7865) | punkburger.com

Craft Concepts Group

Finn McCool’s Ale House

118 S 12th St. (215) 923-3090 | finnmccoolsphilly.com

BRU Craft & Wurst

1316 Chestnut St. (215) 800-1079 | bruphilly.com

Tradesman’s

1322 Chestnut St. (267) 457-3994 | tradesmansphl.com

Head to Midtown Village and Center City to celebrate St. Patrick’s on Saturday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 17. Craft Concepts Group presents St. Patrick’s food and drink features – including the return of their green beer – and this year you can add a touch of the pot of gold with edible glitter for only $1 more! Guests can enjoy 16 ounces of light beer from selections on draft – all green for the luck of the Irish. Edible green glitter is new and only $1 extra this year. At BRU and Tradesman’s, look for Irish Coffee, drink features, and BRU Bangers and Mash – available for indoor and outdoor seating, private heated tents available, and cocktails/food to go. At Finn McCool’s, look for expanded outdoor seating for these special two days, plus drink features, food features, Irish Coffee, and traditional bangers and mash. Tradesman’s and Finn McCool’s will offer added service for food and drink for take-out. Wear your mask, plan to socially distance and make your reservations today.

SliCE

Citywide Delivery: 215-463-0868

Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave. 215-425-1555

Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St. 215-463-0868

SliCE serves up a St. Patrick’s Day-inspired pie with a white pizza, olive oil, mozzarella, Swiss cheese, family-recipe ham and cabbage, and finished with spicy mustard. Also, available in a calzone or stromboli by special request. Available for take-out or delivery from any location, or for delivery across Center City. Small $14, Large $20, Vegan Small $17, Vegan Large $23, Gluten Free $17. Vegan has vegan bacon and vegan cheese.

SET NoLibs

SET NoLibs will feature food and drink specials all day on March 17. Look for corned beef sliders, loaded corned beef nachos with green corn tortilla chips, corned beef tacos with green corn tortillas, plus whiskey, cocktail and beer specials. Teeling Whiskey will be on hand with giveaways and tastings. Watch for your chance to win swag, T-shirts, beads and other fun surprises. Book your table for indoor dining, outdoor dining and dining in heated tents. Reservations on website or Open Table. 1030 N 2nd St #101-102. (267) 519-9790. set-hospitality.com

The Olde Bar

Garces fans can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day from March 17 to March 21 with St. Patrick’s Happy Hour Specials from 4pm to 6pm at The Olde Bar in Old City. The special happy hour includes Irish Tea Party (Happy Hour only $6) (Jameson, Absinthe, Sweet Green Tea, Sorrel Leaf), Beer and Shot (Happy Hour only $6) (2Sp Baby Bob Stout and a shot of whiskey) and Corned Beef Fries, Beer and Shot for $10. Plus, look for a special cocktail to run all open hours – Cameron’s Kick (Jameson, Grants, House Made Orgeat, Lemon, Connemara Peated Whiskey) for $11. Specials are available for those dining in – indoor seating available, masks and social distancing required. For reservations, visit the website or Open Table. 125 Walnut Street. 215-253-3777 | theoldebar.com

Village Whiskey

Village Whiskey is back open and ready to celebrate with a burger found at the end of the rainbow. Look for To Finaghy and Beyond all month long – featuring Lamb burger, Irish Dubliner Cheddar, Jameson Cipollini onions, Guinness mustard, Bread & Butter pickles, served on a potato bun. Also, look for special and extensive selections of whiskey to pair with your burger during the month of March. Available for indoor seating in the new dining room or original bar.dining room – plus for take-out and delivery. 118 S. 20th St. (215) 665-1088 | philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com

