A full day of spa treatments can cost $750+. Choosing the right spa can mean the difference between a day of relaxation and a disappointing waste of money. Here’s a list of the best spas in Philadelphia to help you find your oasis of tranquility and get your money’s worth!

1. Rescue Spa: Best Spa for Facials in Philadelphia

Rescue Spa is acclaimed by beauty insiders for providing the ultimate in luxury spa treatments. Their 7,500-square-foot Philly location contains a women’s steam room, a nail lounge, 10 body, facial, and massage rooms, multiple infrared saunas, a hair salon, and more.

Rescue Spa has become one of the best spas for facials in Philadelphia. Its facials are hailed as some of the industry’s best by Vogue, Allure, and Into the Gloss; however, all their treatments are known for combining a personalized approach with natural and botanical ingredients and cutting-edge technology–for truly impressive results.

Take a quick tour of Rescue’s offerings courtesy of founder Danuta Mieloch, whose skincare philosophy can be summed up as follows: “For the first half of your life, you get the skin you were born with, but for the second half of your life, you get the skin you deserve. I created Rescue to show you how to get the beautiful skin you deserve.”

Website: https://www.rescuespa.com/philadelphia/ Phone number: 1-866-772-2766 Address: 1601 Walnut Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19102



Services offered: Facials, bodywork and massage, hair removal, manicures and pedicures, brow and lash treatments, hair services, Biologique Recherche treatments, high tech treatments (such as Secret RF, Evoke, Skin Tyte, etc.)

2. Body Restoration Spa: Best Affordable Spa in Philadelphia

Body Restoration has been a Philly beauty staple in the heart of Center City since they were founded in 2002. They’re a smaller spa with a total of five comfortable treatment rooms, a welcoming atmosphere, and a skilled staff of health/wellness professionals.

Body Restoration is one of the most affordable spas in Philadelphia, perfect for a luxury experience on a budget. While they do not offer a wide array of high-tech treatments, their services are consistently high-rated while being more affordable than comparable spas.

Body Restoration also offers classes as part of their continuing education program, including workshops on facial cupping, reflexology, and other alternative health and wellness treatments.

Website: https://www.bodyrest.com/

Phone number: 215-569-9599

Address: 1611 Walnut Street, 3rd Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Services offered: Massage, facials, waxing, cupping therapy, gua sha, brow and lash tinting

3. Eviama Life Spa: Best Eco-Friendly Spa in Philadelphia

Created in 2001 by Penny Ordway, Eviama Life Spa has the distinction of being the first green, sustainable spa in the Philadelphia area. In its two decades of existence, Eviama Life’s spa treatments have focused on supporting clients’ innate health using organic and plant-based products, particularly the biodynamic skincare products of Dr. Hauschka.

Eviama Life aims to create a truly holistic experience for its clients, so you’ll find top-of-the-line treatments not only for your skin and body but also for spiritual renewal. This includes a variety of energetic healing techniques like reiki, crystal harmonizing, Maya spiritual healing, and guided meditation.

They also provide unique treatments for women like specialized prenatal, postpartum, and menopausal massage. All of these services are offered in a bright, sunny space decorated with a warm and eclectic vibe, making it one of the best full-service spas in Philadelphia.

Website: https://eviama.com/

Phone number: 215-545-3344

Address: 109 South 13th Street, Suite 2N, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Services offered: Massage and bodywork, organic facials and skin treatments, wraps and organic body treatments, energetic healing techniques, specialized massages for women, waxing

4. Body + Beauty Lab: Best Medical Spa in Philadelphia

If you’re looking specifically for a medical spa–that is, a spa that offers non-surgical cosmetic procedures like Botox, lasers, and injectable fillers, among many others–you can’t go wrong with Body + Beauty Lab.

Unlike a run-of-the-mill day spa, they offer a total of 35 medspa procedures, including more complex treatments that help to elevate your appearance without ever having to go under the knife. All this is overseen by a team of physicians and nurses led by holistic beauty expert Korin Korman in collaboration with Jefferson Health.

If there’s a new, high-tech skin treatment you’ve been hoping to try, it’s safe to say that Body + Beauty Lab probably already offers it. For instance, check out this video from Body + Beauty Lab’s YouTube channel explaining their award-winning HydraFacial procedure, which uses a state-of-the-art serum delivery system to saturate skin with active ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and antioxidants.

Website: https://bodyandbeauty.com/

Phone number: 215-258-8301

Address: 834 Chestnut Street, Suite 104, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Services offered: Injectables (such as Botox, Dysport, Juvéderm, and Kybella), nonsurgical enhancement (such as lip filler and jawline contouring), CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, nonsurgical body contouring, QWO, micro-needling, chemical peels, facials, laser skin resurfacing, and thread lifts

5. Fabriq Spa: Best Massage Spa in Philadelphia

Fabriq is another holistic spa focused on the health of the body as well as the mind. In practice, this means they provide all the usual spa services (like facials, hair removal, lash and brow treatments) along with services that draw on the knowledge base of traditional Chinese medicine, such as acupuncture, gua sha, and cupping.

Clients rave about the friendliness and professionalism of Fabriq’s staff, and most visit for the spa’s soothing massages and refreshing facials. Fabriq’s massage offerings are particularly diverse and wide-ranging–their massage therapists are trained in Swedish, Thai, sports, deep tissue, and prenatal massage methods, as well as aromatherapy, craniosacral therapy, and spontaneous muscle release therapy (SMRT).

You’ll also find an incredible range of different types of facials, from their classic signature facial to a seasonal “Pumpkin Spice Facial” that pairs beautifully with a pumpkin spice latte!

Website: http://www.fabriqspa.com/

Phone number: 215-922-3235

Address: 728 South 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Services offered: Massage, facials, acupuncture, gua sha, cupping, waxing, and lash and brow tinting

6. Victoria Roggio Beauty: Best High-Tech Spa in Philadelphia

Victoria Roggio Beauty (VRB) advertises their “hyper-customized” facials first and foremost. Depending on what you need, this might be a “Remodeling Face Machine facial” using micro-currents and Biologique Recherche products, or perhaps a “Mommy facial” catering to busy parents and employing only pregnancy- and breastfeeding-safe products.

VRB even offers an all-inclusive, 90-minute “Red Carpet facial” for those who need to be 100% camera-ready.

In addition to traditional facials, VRB also offers numerous skincare treatments using state-of-the-art technologies: Venus Versa skin tightening and hair removal using pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, photofacial and acne treatments using Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology, and TriBella skin resurfacing using a combination of three different applicators in one device.

While you’re there, don’t forget to book a massage. Whether you go for a lymphatic massage, Swedish massage, or deep tissue massage, you’ll leave VRB feeling significantly more relaxed. This video on VRB’s Instagram shows one of their talented massage therapists, Brittany, giving a soothing prenatal massage.

Website: https://victoriaroggiobeauty.com/

Phone number: 215-647-2048

Address: 219 Cuthbert Street, Floor 6, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Services offered: “Hyper-customized” facials, skin enhancement add-ons (such as dermaplaning, LED light therapy, and chemical peels), body and facial contouring/lymphatic massage, therapeutic massage, full body exfoliation, acupuncture, makeup application, brow and lash enhancement, manicures, skincare consultations, hair removal, and numerous high-tech skin treatments (such as photofacials, TriBella, and Venus Versa skin tightening)

7. The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel: Best Hotel Spa in Philadelphia

When you pay top-tier luxury prices, you’re paying not just for the quality of the services they provide, but also for the ambiance you’re immersed in while receiving them. Nowhere in Philly is this more true than at the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel, which sits on the 57th floor of the city’s tallest building (the Comcast Technology Center) and boasts absolutely unbeatable, panoramic views of the city.

No other spa in Philadelphia can say that they have more than 700 pounds of healing crystals in their walls, as the Four Seasons Spa does. And no other spa in the city has been awarded the title of Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Spa, making it an obvious candidate for the best luxury spa in Philadelphia.

Beyond the utterly luxurious ambiance and abundance of crystals, the services provided at the Four Seasons spa/wellness center are equally high-quality. They include the popular crystal oil massage as well as other massages and body treatments. But don’t expect to find the high-tech treatments typical of medical spas and the like–this spa is more about self-care in a deeply relaxing environment than it is about self-transformation.

Website: https://www.fourseasons.com/philadelphia/spa/

Phone number: 215-419-5000

Address: 1 North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Services offered: Signature experiences (such as the Night Spa or couples experiences), massages and body treatments, facials, crystal energy healing, reiki, nail services, hair care

8. The Rittenhouse Spa and Club – Hair by Paul Labrecque: Best Men’s Spa in Philadelphia

The Rittenhouse Spa and Club is another hotel-based combination of a spa and a salon. Visitors to Rittenhouse consistently report that the spa’s treatments are effective and the facilities are clean, comfortable, and luxurious. Rittenhouse is committed to choosing only evidence-based products with ingredients “grounded in research,” while their skin treatments are personalized to meet the needs of each client.

On their menu of facials, you’ll find the Diamond Cocoon Facial (which balances the skin’s microbiotics to strengthen barrier function), the Vitamin C Facial (an antioxidant treatment for anti-aging), and the Rittenhouse Gentlemen’s Facial (catering to the particular needs of men’s skin), among others. Massage and bodywork options include reiki, Thai massage, hot stone massage, reflexology, couples massage, prenatal massage, and more.

As for the attached salon, Rittenhous’s team of stylists, estheticians, and makeup artists have reliable expertise in hair styling, makeup, waxing, and manicures/pedicures.

For a more in-depth view of what it’s like to spend a day at The Rittenhouse Spa and Club, watch this episode of Laurel on the Square showcasing everything the Rittenhouse has to offer. (Keep an eye out for the beautiful heated atrium saltwater pool in particular!)

Website: https://www.therittenhousespaclub.com/

Phone number: 215-790-2500

Address: 210 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Services offered: Facials, massage and bodywork, body treatments, hair styling, makeup, waxing, nail services

9. Oggi Salon and Spa: Best Family-Owned Spa in Philadelphia

Here is yet another two-in-one salon/spa combination, but this one is not associated with a hotel, and is oriented more toward providing high-quality services for a relatively reasonable price than creating an exclusive, luxury environment. This sets it apart from many of the other, less affordable spas on this list, and is probably what makes it such a beloved staple among Philadelphians for almost three decades.

The salon and spa is located inside a pair of historic 19th-century brick buildings on the corner of 17th and Locust, which gives the space a distinctive character and charm you might not find elsewhere. Adding to the charm and warmth of the space, Oggi is a family owned business–it was founded by the Fiore family almost three decades ago.

Oggi is proud to share that their highly trained stylists come to them from top beauty schools around the world (such as Vidal Sassoon, Redken, and Rusk), and it shows in the consistent quality of their services. Whether you go to Oggi for their Guinot Hydradermie Signature Facial, a full-body honey almond body polish, a haircut and color, or a full spa pedicure, you’ll get what you’re looking for at a reasonable price.

Website: https://www.oggisalonandspa.com/

Phone number: 213-735-0707

Address: 1700 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Services offered: Hair cuts, hair coloring, perms, makeup, lash and brow treatments, skincare services (such as micro-needling, microdermabrasion, and facials), body treatments, waxing, and nail services

1 0. Nirvana Wellness Med Spa: Best Spa for Skincare in Philadelphia

Another one of Philly’s top full-service medical spas, Nirvana Wellness is a relatively new addition to the city. Visitors can enjoy everything from massages and facials to more advanced treatments like micro-needling, body contouring, intense pulsed light (IPL), injectables, and other higher-tech options. There’s even an infrared sauna, in which users benefit from the infrared spectrum’s purported ability “to promote relaxation and other wellness benefits” like pain relief, better sleep, and more. And Nirvana’s owner, Taralyn Freda, just won Philly Style 2022’s award for best esthetician, securing its spot amongst the top day spas in Philly.

Nirvana Wellness Med Spa was founded with the goal of creating a space of welcoming and acceptance: “It was important for the spa to be full of positive energy where no one is ever judged by who they are or how they look.” If being comfortable in this kind of inclusive atmosphere is important to you, Nirvana might be the right place to go for more intensive, high-tech med spa treatments like EvolveX non-invasive body contouring.

Curious what, say, a Botox appointment might be like at Nirvana Wellness Med Spa? You can follow along with a typical Botox appointment with Gabriella by watching this video from the spa’s Instagram.

Website: https://www.nirvanahealthandbeauty.com/

Phone number: 267-764-2835

Address: 925 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA

Services offered: Skincare, massage, acupuncture, injectables (such as Revanesse and Xeomin), waxing, laser hair removal, intense pulsed light (IPL) photo facial, Morpheus8 micro-needling, medical micro-needling, EvolveX body contouring, infrared sauna, Geneo oxygen facial

A bit of preliminary research on Philly’s spa offerings will ensure your hard-earned cash buys you the day of self-care you deserve! Leave a comment if you have any additional thoughts on our picks for the top day spas in Philadelphia. And if you found this list helpful, share it with a friend who deserves a trip to the spa!