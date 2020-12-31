The Rundown | Dec. 31-Jan. 7

There’s still time (not much, in some cases) to check out the sounds of the season, eat some great food and otherwise prepare for 2021. We’ve rounded up these events that we think you’ll want to check out.

NYD pop-up

Chef Lee Styer’s The Dutch, the popular breakfast and lunch eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is delving into the world of southern fare with a soul food pop-up led by Philadelphia-based Chef Kevin Watters, on New Year’s Day. Watters has been the solo Chef at The Dutch since April 2016, cranking out Dutch and Pennsylvania Dutch classics to locals and tourists at the bustling South Philadelphia café. This New Year’s Day, Watters has crafted a menu around black-eyed peas, a soul food tradition shown to bring prosperity in the new year. The takeaway meal consists of a platter with two sides, cornbread, and one meat, and is $35 per person. thedutchphilly.com

Philly POPS

The Philly POPS brings Christmas home this year with a special holiday gift: “A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season,” presented by PARX Casino, will be provided free, through a number of innovative distribution methods and digital production capabilities. The performance, recorded at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington Del., features Music Director and Principal Conductor David Charles Abell leading the POPS with “Hamilton” star and POPS Christmas favorite Mandy Gonzalez and Artistic Director for Jazz Terell Stafford on trumpet, with dazzling performer and improviser Charlie Albright on piano, performing digitally. Don’t delay, as this ends Jan. 1. Phillypops.org

Future Memories

“Future Memories” is a new exhibition on display at The Clay Studio with work by current and former Resident Artists. In this exhibition, artists explore the theme of transformation through the effect that The Clay Studio Residency Program had on their work. The pieces are inspired by the memories of their expectations for the future, and how they have changed since the artists participated in the residency program. “Future Memories” will be on display at The Clay Studio’s Gallery from Jan. 9 to Feb. 28. Virtual tours available by appointment. theclaystudio.org

Image: Unsplash

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Join Eastern State Penitentiary online as it commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” Engage in special, virtual readings from the landmark text – led by students, educators, activists, and community members – and respond to its relevance today. Between each session, special guests will provide space for reflection and connection as they share music, poetry and art. The event consists of six 30-minute, back-to-back sessions, so feel free to participate in just one session or tune in for all six. Jan. 18 from 11am to 2pm. easternstate.org

Beginner Burlesque with Ginger Leigh

If you have been looking to dip your tassels into burlesque, this online event is for you. In this class, they will focus on basic burly-q movement, including bumps, grinds, poses, shimmies, struts and beyond. The class will be taught at a slow place with emphasis on accessibility to all levels. Presented by The Philadelphia Burlesque Academy. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 7:30-9pm. $15-$25. eventbrite.com

