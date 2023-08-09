Super Silver Haze Seeds (Best Deals in 2023) + Detailed Weed Strain Info

Super Silver Haze is an all-time favorite. In fact, the strain has won many Cannabis Cups throughout the years.

But is it really that good? And what kind of effects can you expect?

This is exactly what we’ll see in this article. We’ll give you detailed info about the Super Silver Haze strain, including taste and aromas, THC content, growing tips, and more.

And yes – we’ll also tell you where you can buy Super Silver Haze seeds at a good price (FREE shipping).

>>Check best prices for Super Haze Seeds here

About the Super Silver Haze Strain: Quick Overview

First, let’s talk about the history of Super Silver Haze seeds. The popular strain was first developed by Green House Seeds by crossing Haze Sativa strain, Northern Lights Indica, and Skunk No. 1.

If you’re an experienced grower, you could already tell that this was going to be a popular strain given it comes from famous Indica and Sativa parents.

And sure enough, the Super Silver Haze strain was given 3 High Times Cannabis Cups in 1997, 1998, and 1999.

But what makes these marijuana seeds so special?

First of all, Super Silver Haze is a 90% Sativa-dominant hybrid. This means it can provide a potent, energizing head high without knocking you out.

Second, its terpene profile is like nothing you’ve ever tasted before, with delicious lemony and earthy notes (more on that later). And third, Super Silver Haze plants actually give a great yield. Which is exactly what we’ll see now.

Growing Super Silver Haze Seeds

While Super Silver Haze isn’t challenging to grow, it’s still moderately difficult for beginners. When growing indoors, the plants need a lot of light and a warm, humid environment with temperatures ranging from 70 to 80°F.

For an even better harvest, you might want to grow Super Silver Haze in a hydroponic system.

Want to increase yield? If so, you should know that this lady lends itself well to the Screen of Green method. By using this low-stress training technique, you can get an extra 20-30% buds.

What about flowering time? Surprisingly, the Super Silver Haze flowers quite quickly for a Sativa – in only 9 to 11 weeks. By mid-October, you’ll watch her buds burst into large, plump, glistening bundles of delight as you begin to recognize the legendary hazy aroma.

Without any low-stress training, the average yield is 19 oz per 3×3 ft indoors and around 15 oz per plant outdoors.

Good to know: if you plan on growing outdoors, these plants are quite resistant to mold, mildew, and pests. One less thing to worry about!

Where to Buy Super Silver Haze Seeds

Interested in buying Super Silver Haze seeds? Here are the best seed banks where you can buy high-quality Super Silver Haze at fair prices.

Buy Super Silver Haze Seeds: First Look

1. Seed Supreme – US Warehouse for Fast Shipping

Seed Supreme seeks to give you high-grade cannabis seeds by getting seeds from top growers and breeders in Europe.

In addition, you can get Super Silver Haze seeds in just 7 days in the USA, as the seed bank has a California warehouse.

All orders you make on this platform will come with free seeds. Even more, you’ll receive free shipping when you make purchases of over $90.

With the site’s wide cultivating and troubleshooting guides, you’ll have all the help you need during every step of your growing journey.

2. ILGM – Best Place to Buy Super Silver Haze Seeds

ILGM is made up of a team of cannabis enthusiasts and researchers focused on providing the best cannabis seeds possible.

When you buy 10 Super Silver Haze seeds, ILGM gives you 10 additional free seeds, which gives you a buffer for mistakes.

Furthermore, the online seed store promises you 100% satisfaction. Basically, they would reship any undelivered orders and send replacement seeds if yours fail to sprout.

On the same note, customers from the US get free shipping (no minimum purchase value).

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co. – High Potency

Homegrown Cannabis Co. offers a wide range of options, including feminized, regular, autoflowering, and fast-flowering varieties, as well as high CBD or high THC seeds.

With their user-friendly website, browsing through Homegrown Cannabis Co. is a delight. You’ll discover incredible deals and promotions that will surely catch your eye. If you have any questions or concerns, their friendly customer support team is always ready to assist you.

By joining the Homegrown Stash loyalty program, you can earn points with every purchase you make at the seed bank. These points can be redeemed for discounts on future orders, allowing you to save even more money.

But wait, there’s more! As a new club member, spending between $200 and $399 in a year grants you access to exclusive sales. And if you spend $400 or more, you’ll receive an invitation to the private growers’ forum, where you can connect with fellow cannabis enthusiasts and share your experiences.

4. Crop King Seeds – Fast Shipping in North America

Crop King Seeds intends to sell the best weed seeds in Canada and USA. That the brand has scooped an industry award means they’re well in line with their goal.

The brand shows great assurance with its 80% germination guarantee. If you realize a lower success rate than that, they can make it up by sending new seeds.

In case you encounter any issues getting your Super Silver Haze seeds, the brand has 24/7 support to ensure your queries are sorted.

We also appreciate Crop King’s creativity as they usually employ creative seed-breeding technology to give you high-potential cannabis seeds.

5. Herbies – Free Seeds With Every Purchase

Herbies has established its forte around global shipments.

This seed bank hides cannabis seeds in random things like birthday cards and flashlights, therefore boosting your delivery rates.

Herbies is further inclined to potent marijuana seeds. So, expect your Super Silver Haze to pack a punch.

Finally, you receive free marijuana seeds with each order. On top of this, you get a bonus seed on every $20 spent.

6. Seedsman – Many Options for Super Silver Haze Seeds

Seedsman is an established seed platform that has served millions of customers since 2002.

This seed store helps you explore by also stocking Super Silver Haze seeds from other brands as well. Suffice it to say, you get lots of options to choose whatever floats your boat.

Moreover, the seed store runs frequent deals, so there’s a chance you might save on your purchase.

Another thing is that you can get Super Silver Haze seeds in a wide range of options – including Feminized, Regular, Autoflowering, and even a high-CBD version.

Finally, Seedsman accepts multiple payment methods like credit cards, cash, Bitcoin, and Bank transfer.

In fact, Bitcoin payments get an extra 10% discount.

Super Silver Haze Seeds – Everything You Need to Know

Here’s everything you need to know about Super Silver Haze seeds.

Super Silver Haze Seed Effects

Since it was bred from Northern Lights (by GreenHouse), a Sativa-leaning head buzz is to be expected from the Super Silver Haze strain, which will be progressively accompanied by increasing euphoria and easygoing all-day alertness.

Connoisseurs will value her abilities to concentrate the mind and soothe the body, perfect for daytime use. This Sativa-dominant hybrid quickly shifts the mind into a productive state. It is like having five espresso shots, but the effects are long-lasting.

The effects of Super Silver Haze manifest quickly. This Super Silver Haze strain’s surprisingly high THC content of 18% has given it the nickname “one-hitter quitter.” This Super Silver Haze strain info may be felt immediately.

The Super Silver Haze effects are often happiness, then relaxation, and finally, an involuntary smile that won’t leave your face. You can also find yourself laughing uncontrollably.

Because of its lucid and energizing effect, the Super Silver Haze strain is an excellent choice for getting the day started off on the right foot.

Begin your experience with Super Silver Haze slowly since it has the potential to produce excessive creativity in the form of paranoia. Because of the tension, you can get dry eyes, cottonmouth, vertigo, or even nausea.

Super Silver Haze Seed Flavors

Your brain cells will feel energized when inhaling the Super Silver Haze weed strain. Sweet and skunk flavors combine to describe this strain’s complex hybrid background.

Super Silver Haze strain has a taste that is both spicy and herbal when smoked. Each puff of the Super Silver Haze strain produces a distinct citrus aroma along with a full-bodied, earthy impact. Afterward, you could still feel the lemon taste on your tongue.

Although the sweet and citrus aroma mostly comes from Northern Lights and Skunk, the plant’s terpene profile tends to tilt towards myrcene and caryophyllene.

Super Silver Haze Strain THC Content

Its THC levels range between 20-24% on average. Its effects are commonly described as being very cerebral, energetic, and uplifting.

Super Silver Haze is one of the favorite strains of experienced smokers since it has potent and long-lasting effects.

Super Silver Haze Strain Reported Usage

Super Silver Haze strain gives you a positive feeling. The Super Silver Haze Sativa genetics target the mind directly, distributing joyful or maybe euphoric sensations throughout the body.

This makes it perfect for stress relief and issues like tension, sadness, or any other situation where a different perspective can be helpful. One of Super Silver Haze’s mood-altering effects is its capacity to make you forget about the pain.

Remember that these Sativa feminized seeds provide a long-lasting high, so you should smoke slowly even if you get a great yield.

Its energizing characteristics benefit individuals who need to battle exhaustion, while its creative inclinations aid those who need to concentrate.

The Super Silver Haze marijuana strain might also be useful for dealing with depression and low emotions because of the immediate euphoria that follows the first dosage.

Myrcene and beta-caryophyllene are likewise thought to be potent anti-inflammatory substances. This is why it is a preferred medicinal cannabis strain for stress relief.

Super Silver Haze Strain Reviews From Verified Users

As Dennis mentions, Super Silver Haze is said to help with chronic pain. Also, it’s a good day strain that can help you find positivity for the day.

The reviewer above agrees that this Sativa-dominant strain is very potent, even though he has a high tolerance.

As Greener points out, Super Silver first kicks in with motivating energy. Afterward, you will feel physically relaxed and ready to wind down.

Super Haze Seeds: The Takeaway

Super Haze seeds are the perfect blend of potency, flavor, and versatility, making them a highly sought-after choice for both novice and experienced cannabis cultivators.

With their strong lineage and impressive genetic profile, these seeds offer growers a chance to cultivate a strain that delivers a truly exceptional and uplifting experience.

For the best yields, it’s important that you get your seeds from reputable breeders that won’t sell you low-quality products.

Our top choice is Seed Supreme, where you buy Super Haze seeds from reputable breeders. They also offer discreet shipping, secure payment methods, and have great customer support.

