    • War and beer

    Go on a beer-drinking historical journey courtesy of Yards Brewery

    Rev war
    Take a history lesson and sample some great brews at War and Beer, March 10 at Yards Brewery. | Image provided

    Franklin, Jefferson and Washington gave us more than the gift of freedom.

    They each had their own beer recipes, so maybe we should follow them. This may be one of the only times that learning and drinking mix.

    Join a beer-drinking historical journey through America and Philadelphia during years of the Revolutionary War. Yards founder Tom Kehoe and a special guest will share secret recipes and the fascinating history behind the Ales of the Revolution.

    Parking is accessible on 5th Street in the lot behind the brewery as well as surrounding street parking.

    What: Ales of the Revolution When: Tuesday, March 10, 6 pm. Where: Yards Brewing Co., 500 Spring Garden St. How much: $85. More: nacephilly.com

