10 under $10 | Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Emo Night 3: Holiday Edition

There’s no doubt that many of us have dwelled in the heavy eyeliner and ripped skinny jean-wearing world. Some of us are still stuck there, and some want to experience that world once again. This night dedicated to all the finest emo music is all you need to revel in the glory days. | Friday, Dec. 27, 9 pm. Free. Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave. Facebook.com

Unicorn Party

You’ll have glitter in your lungs after this party. You know this is gonna be an over-the-top, bubblegum pink, an extravagant display of all things girly and fun. If it doesn’t look like a 5-year-old girl’s room on steroids by the end of the night, then it was done wrong. | Saturday, Dec. 28, 10 pm. $5. The Barbary, 951 Frankford Ave. facebook.com

Nitty Gritty: Dirty Dancing 60s Dance Party

Maybe all the new music out there is too shitty for you. Maybe the songs of the 50s and 60s are some of your guilty pleasures. Maybe you’re just old. We don’t really give a shit what your reason for coming out to this is. Just do it, though – you’ll have the time of your life. | Saturday, Dec. 28, 9 pm. $5. The Dolphin Tavern, 1539 S. Broad St. facebook.com

Drew Nugent and the Midnight Society

Party like it’s the Prohibition era. Nugent and his band’s sounds will have you feeling like you were thrown in a time machine. Brassy horns, deep bass, a screeching teapot and a singing phonograph horn will fill up the sound sphere. | Saturday, Dec. 28 8 pm. $7. City Winery, 990 Filbert St. citywinery.com

The Comedy Jawn

Really funny comedians, free parking and tons of food and drink specials. Need any more convincing? It’s a Monday night, so we doubt there will be little better to do than give some attention to the most hilarious up-and-coming comics in our area. | Monday, Dec. 30, 8 pm. Free. Saint Lazarus Bar, 102 W. Girard Ave. eventbrite.com

Playwrights’ Happy Hour

Theatrical tastemakers are welcome to raise one to the industry at this happy hour. Network with others in the field and bounce some ideas off one another. Who knew that social drinking could potentially make you a better artist? | Monday, Dec. 30, 6 pm. Free. Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St. facebook.com

Dark New Year’s Eve Party

We don’t give a shit about a disco ball and flashing lights – New Year’s Eve doesn’t always have to be so damn flashy. Dark lords rejoice at this party just for you, where the celebration will be high, but the obnoxious colors will be dialed down. | Tuesday, Dec. 31, 10 pm. $7. Ruba Club, 416 Green St. eventbrite.com

The Party After the Party

There’s no point in going to sleep after the New Year’s celebration. If you lay down, you run the risk of not being able to get back up. Keep the party going with some brunch and beats provided by a DJ. | Wednesday, Jan. 1, noon. Free. Toasted Walnut, 1316 Walnut St. facebook.com

New Year’s Day at Mom’s

Come as you are to celebrate the new year the right way. A free buffet, great drink specials and local art are all you really need to set you on the right path for a – hopefully – relaxing year. | Wednesday, Jan. 1, noon. Free. Tattooed Mom, 530 South St. tattooedmomphilly.com

Healthy vs. Hangover

You’re either the person who wakes up and hits the gym on Jan. 1, or you hit the snooze button and nurse your hangover. How will you be spending the first day of the year? No matter what the answer is, everybody will come together at this brunch for go-getters and lazy folks alike. | Wednesday, Jan. 1, 11 am. Free. Heritage, 914 N. 2nd St. facebook.com



