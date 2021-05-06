Here’s how to celebrate Mom’s big day

Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair

Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair is coming back to Center City for a Mother’s Day Weekend pop-up at East Market, 1100 Market St., on Saturday, May 8, from noon to 4pm. Get all your gifts and goodies for mom, grandmom and the whole family from top local female chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs supporting each other during the pandemic at this one-day, outdoor, socially distanced food market. For a full list of dates, locations and vendors, visit Sisterly Love on Instagram at @sisterlylovefoodfair or on Facebook at Sisterly Love Citywide Food Fair.

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Pamper mom with the single, most luxurious brunch in Philadelphia on Mother’s Day. Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square presents a Mother’s Day Family Style Brunch in Liberte Lounge with a selection of appetizers, decadent entrees and the trimmings, a variety of desserts and even a Bloody Mary bar. For $75 per person (plus tax/gratuity), each diner will enjoy a variety of food served at the table, family style. Reservations are now available on OpenTable. Children under 12 are half price. Sunday, May 9, from 12:30pm to 4:30pm. 120 S. 17th St. sofitel-philadelphia.com/happenings. (215) 569-8300

SliCE – Heart Pizzas for Mom

Love is in the pizza this year! Send mom and grandmom a “pizza” of your heart this year with a heart-shaped pizza available for delivery or pick-up. Customize your pie with her favorite toppings or select one of SliCE’s signature pie combinations. Heart-shaped pies are the same price as traditional pies and are available at all SliCE locations. For more information, call the location directly, visit slicepa.com, follow @slicepa on Twitter and like “SliCE” on Facebook. Citywide delivery for Hearts: 215-463-0868. Fishtown, 431 East Girard Ave., 215-425-1555. Italian Market, 1180 S. 10th St., 215-463-0868

P’unk Burger

P’unk Burger is giving mom the day off for Mother’s Day! Leave the work to Marlo Dilks, mom of seven daughters, and her team at P’unk Burger as kids eat free all day. One slider meal free for the kids with any purchase of a grown-up size burger or salad. Limit two free one slider meals per order/address/table. Indoor and outdoor seating available. No reservations required. 1823 Passyunk Ave. punkburger.com. (215) 468-PUNK (7865)

Juno – Free Cocktail for Mom!

On Mother’s Day, all moms get their first cocktail free at Juno when they come for Mother’s Day brunch, lunch or dinner. Make your reservations now on Resy or by calling (267) 639-2892. Sunday, May 9, 11am to midnight. 1033 Spring Garden St. junophilly.com

Amada

Treat mom to brunch at Amada by James Beard award-winning and Iron Chef Jose Garces. For $40 per person, enjoy numerous offerings. Book now on OpenTable or by calling 215-625-2450. 217-219 Chestnut St. philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com Sunday, May 9, noon to 3pm

The Olde Bar

James Beard award-winning and Iron Chef Jose Garces celebrates Mother’s Day with not one – but two days of a special Mother’s Day Brunch at The Olde Bar, located in the Old City District. Mom can dine in the brand-new library-nook themed dining room with a socially distanced, semi-private dining space for her and her family. Reservations are now available on OpenTable or by calling (215) 253-3777. 125 Walnut theoldebar.com. Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9, from noon to 4pm

Positano Coast

Treat mom to a special Mother’s Day brunch or dinner at one of the city’s most beautiful outdoor patios, streeteries and sidewalk cafes, plus inside dining. Mother’s Day brunch features bottomless brunch options with a reservation for $24 for mimosas and sangria, plus many food features. For Mother’s Day dinner, look for more features and specials. Reservations are now available through the website, OpenTable or by calling 215-238-0499. Brunch: 11am to 3pm. Dinner 3pm to 9:30pm. 212 Walnut St, 2nd Floor. positanocoast.net

Tio Flores

Tio Flores on South Street celebrates Mother’s Day with Moms & Mexican Brunch with Mezcal, Mezcal Cocktails, Paloma Flights and much more. Indoors and outdoors 9am-close with fun Mexican Mezcal pours, Palomas, and brunch bites. Lots of fun specials to celebrate moms.! Call ahead or make a reservation via opentable. 1600 South Street. (267) 687-2220. tioflores.com. Sunday, May 9, 9am to close.

Hawthornes Beer Cafe and Pivot Coffee

Visit Hawthornes for all day Mother’s Day Brunch! Sip celebratory Mom’s Day Palomas, and Mimosas, and show mom some love with brunch favorites and reservations. Book them at opentable.com/hawthornes, or call ahead at 215-627-3012. Walk-ins always welcome. 738 S 11th St.

Bridget Foy’s

Your mom’s favorite for a reason! Make reservations for brunch at Bridget Foys. Enjoy pitchers of peach Bellini or mimosas or bloody marys. Offering their regular brunch menu plus additions such as Crab Cake Benedict with spinach and old bay hollandaise. Reservations through Resy. 11am-3pm. 200 South Street. 215-922-1813. bridgetfoys.com

Village Whiskey

Garces invites mom and the family to celebrate on Mother’s Day with their full menu and brand-new expanded dining room – with a special Momosa (Cara Cara Mimosa) for $12 featuring Cara Cara oranges, blood orange and sparkling wine. 118 S. 20th St. (215) 665-1088. philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com

Tinto

The newly opened Tinto Pintxo Wine Shop and Restaurant is now open for Mother’s Day. Skip the roses this year and show mom you love her with a bouquet of her favorite wines, including four special bundles – red, white, rose and bubbly. 114 S. 20th St. (215) 665-9150. philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com

Art in the Age

Old City’s one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply and bottle shop boasts a truly unique cordial, with a blend of savory and sweet flavors, in Art in the Age’s Black Trumpet Blueberry Cordial. Made with hand-picked blueberries from sister distillery, Tamworth Distilling, and foraged black trumpet mushroom – the only cordial (known to them) made with these rich, smokey edible mushrooms – makes this one-of-a-kind spirit perfect for giving this Mother’s Day. 116 N. 3rd St. 215-922-2600. artintheage.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Center City’s rooftop lounge with panoramic views of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is taking Mother’s Day to new heights with High Tea on Sunday, May 9 from noon to 2pm. Treat mom to a fun tea party featuring cocktails, mocktails, chef-inspired finger sandwiches and sweeping views of the parkway, priced per person at $40 for the “I’m Not Asking You, I’m Telling You” package or $55 for the “Because I Said So!” package. Reservations are required, and the event is weather permitting with a 90-minute time limit. 1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 215-963-2723 . assemblyrooftop.com

East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue, home to over 150 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, has an array of Mother’s Day festivities in place for a day spent pampering mom. Join Society Hill Dance Academy for flower-themed performances, with the option of socially distanced dancing along, starting at 2pm on Sunday, May 9, and afterward, head over to The Singing Fountain to catch a live opera performance by East Passyunk Opera Project at 4pm. For gift giving, shop from a vast selection of cookbooks, candles, baking tools, and home décor from Occasionette’s Mother’s Day collection. Additionally, Barcelona Wine Bar, Flannel, Ember & Ash, Cantina Los Caballitos, and Pistolas Del Sur will be open for Mother’s Day brunch service on Sunday, May 9 with delicious breakfast and lunch offerings and cocktails, wine, and craft beer. Check out the respective businesses’ websites for more info. 1904 E. Passyunk Avenue. visiteastpassyunk.com

Forsythia

Old City’s contemporary French bar and restaurant helmed by Chef Christopher Kearse boasts an elegant three-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch menu for $50 per person on Sunday, May 9 from 10am – 3pm. The specialty menu is served with house-made focaccia and beignets with Nutella and jam, available for limited indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeaway. Book reservations via Resy. 233 Chestnut St. 215-644-9395. forsythiaphilly.com

Jet Wine Bar

Philadelphia’s “global vineyard” has an elaborate Mother’s Day brunch planned with featured guest chef and “Chopped” champion Gregory Headen crafting a specialty menu served a la carte, as well as sparkling wine and cocktail specials on Sunday, May 9 from 11am – 4pm. Reservations are required and can be made by emailing nick@jetwinebar.com, including name, number of guests, phone number, and time requested. 1525 South St. 215-735-1116. jetwinebar.com

Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge

The eclectic Northern Liberties eatery has launched its new brunch program just in time for Mother’s Day. From 11am – 3pm on Sunday, May 9, guests can expect delicious brunch fare such as The Silk Burger and Spicy Chicken Sammy (both served with hand cut fries) and more. Available for limited indoor dining, expanded outdoor seating at their streetery and garden, and takeaway. Book your reservation via Resy today. 435 Spring Garden Street. 215-592-8838. silkcityphilly.com

Square 1682

The modern American kitchen located at the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets offers quite the swanky boozy brunch for moms and their loved ones this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9 from 9am – 2pm. For $39, imbibing moms will receive a magnum champagne bottle and choice of orange, peach or grapefruit juice. A coursed prix fixe brunch from Executive Chef Mack Horebe is also available for $29 per person. Available for indoor dining at limited capacity. 121 South 17th St. 215-563-5008. square1682.com

The Twisted Tail

The popular Southern-inspired restaurant and bar on Headhouse Square boasts a three-course Mother’s Day brunch served family style, perfect to share with mom, on Sunday, May 9 from 10am – 4pm. The specialty offerings include Beef Tartare, Brioche French Toast, Crab Cake Benedict, and Ricotta Beignets, and are priced at $39 per person with a children’s menu available. Reservations are required and available on OpenTable. 509 S. 2nd St. 215-558-2471. thetwistedtail.com

Urban Farmer

Logan Square’s modern American steakhouse is pulling out all the stops for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration with a la carte specials available for brunch and dinner service. Specials include the Seafood Tower with chilled oysters, lobster, shrimp, lump crab, salmon tartare, and mussels ($70 / $138) and more. Available for limited indoor dining and outdoor patio seating on Sunday, May 9 from 9am – 2pm for brunch service, and 4pm – 9pm for dinner service. 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. 215-963-2788. urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

AKA Rittenhouse Square/a.kitchen

During your stay at AKA Rittenhouse Square, take advantage of Chef Eli Collins’ spectacular and varied brunch menu and enjoy brunch en suite from a.kitchen. For $35 per person (plus tax and gratuity), choose from a two-course brunch menu with your choice of one mimosa or bloody mary included per person. Your meal will be delivered to you in room-service style. Available every Saturday and Sunday at a time of your choosing between 11am and 3pm. Maximum of four people. www.stayaka.com

The Garden Restaurant

Treat mom to brunch among the art at the Barnes Foundation’s light-filled Garden Restaurant. Mother’s Day weekend will feature brunch favorites including avocado toast, ham & brie served on French bread, a classic burger on a brioche bun with hand cut fries, lemon roasted chicken, and more. Admission to the Barnes Foundation not required for entry. opentable.com

Steak 48

For the ultimate Mother’s Day splurge, take your mom out for a lunch or dinner at Philadelphia’s most exclusive new restaurant, Steak 48! Typically open for dinner service only, this Mother’s Day, Steak 48 will extend its hours of operation, opening at noon for lunch service in addition to dinner service! steak48.com

Talula’s Garden

Talula’s Garden will be offering brunch on Mother’s Day from 10am – 2pm for dine in, dine outside or takeout. With a breathtaking view of Washington Square Park, Talula’s Garden provides the perfect spring-time dining ambiance. Enjoy seasonal farm to table fare including the Spring Harvest Cheese Collection, spring ham & asparagus benedict, lemon “pudding” cake and more. talulasgarden.com

The Love

The Love is Rittenhouse’s favorite brunch destination, perfect for a daytime out on the town with your mother. The Love will be offering brunch from 10am – 2:30pm for dine in, dine outside or takeout. Celebrate with The Love’s signature country-inspired American cuisine. theloverestaurant.com

The Clay Studio

Check out the Annual Pottery Sale, Friday, May 7, noon – 8pm. Acquire one-of-a-kind artist donations and student work at bargain prices in this annual can’t-miss outdoor event. All proceeds support The Clay Studio’s Equipment Fund. Also catch the Associate & Resident Artists Sale, Saturday, May 8, 11am – 5pm. A wonderful opportunity to see the incredible work being made by their in-house associate and resident artists at this outdoor and social distanced one-day sale. 137-139 N. 2nd Street. 215-925-3453. theclaystudio.org

Kick Axe Philly

Give boring gifts the AXE this year, and give your mom the gift of fun! Use the code “MOM15” for 15 percent off gift vouchers. This promotion will run to May 9. Not valid with other offers. How to purchase: www.kickaxe.com/gift-cards. Also, use the code “MAMA” for 10 percent off Mother’s Day bookings. Not valid with other offers. Can only be used for bookings on May 9. 232 Market St. How to use: www.kickaxe.com/book

Millésimé

Visit Millésimé and enjoy 20-30 percent off on all accessories May 7 and 8, 11am – 5pm. 33 N. 2nd St. 267-455-0374. millesime.us

Celebrate Revolutionary Women

Celebrate inspiring, trailblazing women this Mother’s Day weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution from Friday, May 7 – Monday, May 10, from 10am – 5pm. At the museum and online, discover the diverse women who played vital, often unsung roles on the home front and with armies on campaign during the Revolutionary War. Make your own Mother’s Day card at home inspired by the German art of paper-cutting, and more. On Mother’s Day, take home a free carnation courtesy of the museum to wish a happy Mother’s Day to the revolutionary woman in your life. amrevmuseum.org

National Museum of American Jewish History

This Mother’s Day, the National Museum of American Jewish History Store is featuring the richly hued, intricate, limited-edition earrings of Israeli designer Ayala Bar. 101 South Independence Mall East. 215-923-0262. nmajh.org

Spasso Italian Grill

Dinner service 1-8pm on Mother’s Day. Party trays available for takeout. Order online two days in advance. spassoitaliangrill.com

Mercato and Butcher Bar

Mercato BYOB (1216 Spruce St.) and Butcher Bar (2034 Chestnut St.) are open regular hours on Mother’s Day. Butcher Bar Sunday Brunch at 10:30-3pm, dinner 4-9pm. Mercato on Sunday, 4pm-10pm. Mercatobyob.com. Butcherbarphilly.com

Thirsty Dice

Located at 17th and Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia’s first board game café Thirsty Dice is opening its doors Sunday, May 9 from 10am to 5pm to welcome hungry and thirsty die-hard gamers and their moms to enjoy some safe, screenless quality time together over an infinite variety of board games and delicious brunch fare created especially with mom in mind. The day promises to be kid tested, mother approved and fun for the entire family. Make reservations at OpenTable.

