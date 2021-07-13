Music, drag shows and more

From music you’ll want to hear, to comedy, drag shows and more, we’ve rounded up a few events you’ll want to attend.

SUMMERTIME

The film from Good Deed Entertainment opens at Landmark Ritz Five July 16. Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 27 young Angelenos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver – they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers. Landmarktheatres.com

Lucy Dacus

Indie rocker Lucy Dacus, a lifelong writer and close reader, has long been the former sort. “The past doesn’t change,” Dacus said on a video call during that interminable winter of video calls. “Even if a memory is of a time I didn’t feel safe, there’s safety in looking at it, in its stability.” The new gift from Dacus, “Home Video,” her third album, was built on an interrogation of her coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia. Oct. 20-21. Act fast, though, as the 20th is already sold out. – Union Transfer with Shamir. utphilly.com

Christmas in July

Head to Chestnut Hill for “Christmas in July,” a weekend of shopping and restaurant specials along with holiday-themed entertainment. Visitors can enjoy Christmas music provided by a brass quartet and carolers and even catch a glimpse of Santa strolling along Germantown Avenue. While it may not be December, Chestnut Hill is helping spread holiday cheer and offering shoppers a jump start on the holiday shopping season during the two-day celebration of all things Christmas! Saturday, July 24 to Sunday, July 25, noon to 6 p.m. 7700 to 8700 blocks of Germantown Avenue. For the full schedule of entertainment, please visit chestnuthillpa.com.

Cool Cars for Kids

Cool Cars for Kids presents the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, the premier classic car competition of elegance in the City of Brotherly Love, on July 17. This year’s concours celebrates the Corvette – “America’s Sports Car.” This all-ages event will be held at the world-famous Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Philadelphia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature an invitation-only assembly of Corvettes and other American and European classic and historic automobiles and race cars, as well as a Cool Car Corral, a Corvette Corral, panel discussion with Corvette legends, Youth Judging, kids activities, celebrity guests, and more. For tickets and information, visit philadelphiaconcours.com.

Punch Line Philly

Punch line Philly has a great lineup of comedians scheduled for the coming weeks, including: Phoebe Robinson, July 22 through July 24; Dominique, July 29 through July 31; Corey Holcomb, August 6 through August 8; Chris Distefano, August 19 through August 21; and Godfrey, September 3 through September 5. To purchase tickets to these shows or review the upcoming show schedule, visit PunchLinePhilly.com. Also, follow Punch Line Philly on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @punchlinephilly.

Drag Me to the Den

Devil’s Den’s first-ever series of monthly outdoor drag shows, Drag Me to the Den, kicks off on Thursday, July 22 at the sweeping al fresco beer garden with seating at 7:30pm and show starting promptly at 8pm. Each show showcases a different lineup of performers, this go-around featuring four Philadelphia-based and adored Drag Queens and Kings: Hannibal Lickher, Sapphira Cristal, Kali Coutour, and Sir Donyx. Additionally, guests may purchase a la carte delicious pub fare such as Devil’s Den’s Duck Fries, Bacon Mac and Cheese, House-Made Burger, and selection of fan-favorite Mussels. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.

New PFS film series

The Philadelphia Film Society has announced the launch of two new curated film series coming to the PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard and the Philadelphia Film Center. The 20th Anniversary Series at the Drive-In will run July through the fall, and the blockbusters in 4K Series will continue throughout the summer at the Film Center. In honor of the Philadelphia Film Society’s 20th Anniversary, PFS is celebrating films that debuted on the big screen in 2001, and have entertained audiences for two decades, with the 20th Anniversary Series at the Drive-In. Tickets are currently on sale for the July lineup. Visit filmadelphia.org for more information, but here are some of the highlights.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING

July 27 | PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard

A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron.

INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM

July 15-18 | Philadelphia Film Center

The second of the Lucas/Spielberg Indiana Jones epics is set a year or so before the events in RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK. Indy needs to retrieve a precious gem and several kidnapped young boys on behalf of a remote East Indian village. This time he teams up with a nightclub singer and a 12-year-old boy.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

July 16-18 | Philadelphia Film Center

Renowned archeologist and expert in the occult, Dr. Indiana Jones, is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant, which is believed to still hold the 10 commandments. Unfortunately, agents of Hitler are also after the Ark. Indy and his ex-flame Marion escape from various close scrapes in a quest that takes them from Nepal to Cairo.

INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE

July 17-18 | Philadelphia Film Center

When Dr. Henry Jones Sr. suddenly goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, eminent archaeologist Indiana Jones must follow in his father’s footsteps and stop the Nazis.

JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS

July 20 | PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard

A girl group finds themselves in the middle of a conspiracy to deliver subliminal messages through popular music.

Laugh, sing and more

We’ve run through listings at eventbrite.com to pick out these events we think you’ll like, but feel free to check out the site yourself for a lot more entertainment options.

Day Smoking

Presented by Philly Cigar Week in partnership with Courvoisier. Ladies dress is cigar sexy and fellas as always cigar fly is a must, and don’t forget to wear those custom hats! They will have your favorite cigars and drinks on deck. Saturday, July 31, 2pm. $20. Cavanaugh’s River Deck, 417 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Eventbrite.com

Happy Hour Historic Food Tour of Old City

Presented by City Food Tours. Looking for a unique way to learn Philadelphia’s history? Eat and drink your way through it! This happy hour tour takes place in the most historically-significant section of Philadelphia: Old City. Be sure to arrive with an empty belly – the traditional tastes, beverages and history served will leave you stuffed. Between bites, you’ll walk the cobblestone alleyways of the colonials, learn about Philadelphia’s founding and growth, and see what makes our city one of the greatest (and most delicious) in America. Independence Hall. 520 Chestnut Street

$74. Eventbrite.com

The Afternoon After: An Outdoor Comedy Event

Presented by Sam Kap, Aaron Bell and WineDive Philly, it’s an outdoor comedy showcase packed with talented standup comedians. No cover. Two-item minimum. Reservation required. featuring some of Philly’s best comedians. Sunday, July 18, 3pm. Free. Wine Dive. 1506 South Street. eventbrite.com

Culture Soldiers Concert Vol. 1

Culture Soldiers is a three-part Concert Series that is dedicated to curating live-performance events showcasing talented artists who are influential, integral and involved in the progression of their communities. In the first installation, they have booked Swvnk, Rae.Dianz and Smoothwaffle (headliner) for an amazing musical experience. Giveaways will be provided, food will be free and the vibes will be authentic.

Saturday, July 24, 7pm. $10-$15. One Art Community Center, 1431-39 North 52nd Street. eventbrite.com

Cheat Codes @ Noto Philly

NOTO is Philadelphia’s premier nightlife experience. A beautiful venue complemented by superior service and unmatched energy. Come experience something not of the ordinary! This will be an experience curated for you to be among the movers, shakers, elites, and the innovators of the Tri-State area. $20. Friday, July 23, 10pm. NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine Street. eventbrite.com

JUTAUN & Joy Ike @ The Gathering Place Philly

It’s an alluring fusion of classic soul, folk, ‘80s classic rock/pop, African and reggae. Based in the South Jersey and Philadelphia area, JUTAUN has gained a lucrative following for their distinct quality of music. Polished and precise, yet buoyed with an airy grace, Joy Ike paints with a broad palette that defies easy categorization. Born to Nigerian immigrants, the singer/songwriter’s music, voice, and writing have drawn comparisons to female musicians such as Nina Simone, Laura Nyro, and Regina Spektor. Saturday, July 31, 6:30pm. $15-$50. Greene St. & Manheim St. eventbrite.com

SWEAT 2021 MEGA OUTDOOR EVENT (LGBTQIA)

Presented by: The Main Event Philly, SWAY Philly, and Jay La Tay, this is the hottest, sexiest LGBTQ Wet T-Shirt and Hot Body contest to hit the east coast! The winners will receive a $100 Lezcronymz gift card and an official SWEAT 2021 tank plus a free drink! All genders are welcome! Contest hosted by FameSexandMusic of Lezcronymz Teez. Sunday, July 18, 3pm. $25. Cavanaugh’s River Deck, 417 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard. eventbrite.com

Sistah Soul Series 2021

A partnership between Delaware River Waterfront Corp, Creative Philadelphia (OACCE), Wawa, and The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc. presents Sistah Soul Series 2021 – a live musical installment, showcasing Black women vocalists in Greater Philadelphia. 3pm at Spruce Street Harbor Park. Hosted by Creative Cultural Producer/International Vocal Performer Shekhinah B. representing The Women’s Coalition for Empowerment, Inc., and Spinning House music DJ Tee Alford, WURD-FM/Funky People Radio, Ibiza 92.4FM. Sunday, July 18, 3pm. Spruce Street Harbor Park. 301 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard. Free. eventbrite.com

Creatives’ Pier | Open Mic & Artist Showcase

Doors open at 6:45pm to give everyone a chance to check in, drop their names in the various buckets to perform (if you so desire) and find a place to settle in for the night. Make sure to bring your own chair or blanket to be more comfortable for the show. Open Mic Incognito Features Details: If you’re hoping to perform you need to arrive no later than 7:05pm. They’ll draw the names of the performers at 7:10pm and the first performance will be at 7:15 PM. Tuesday, July 20, 7pm. $10. Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center, 7 Lock Street. eventbrite.com

Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures!

Presented by Crossroads Comedy Theater, Study Hall is back live on stage for some in-person lessons and laughs. Invited guests from different areas of expertise will present a lecture on a topic from their field for discussion after which a cast of some of Philly’s funniest performers will use what they’ve learned (or didn’t) to improvise hilarious scenes right before your eyes. You’ll learn and laugh in one fantastic hour! Saturday, July 17, 7pm. $12-$15. Theatre Exile, 1340 South 13th Street.

eventbrite.com

Rachel Andie & The Fifth Element Farewell Show

Rachel & The Fifth Element – composed of Keaton Thandi, Logan Roth, Mark Nestman, Drew Gerace, and Truong Ta – will play their final Philly show before she moves to New Zealand at the end of August. Following their set will be a spectacular performance from West Philly Orchestra to close out the night – along with a special guest DJ set by Kyon Williams (DJ Troi). Saturday, July 17, 8pm. $12. Milo – The Meeting House, 7165 Germantown Avenue. eventbrite.com

The Interrogation RoomPresented by Crossroads Comedy Theater, The Interrogation Room is a fast-paced improv show where the hosts (Rob Alesiani and Joe Tuzzi) ask the audience to tell a true story about a time they got away with something! Some of Philly’s best improvisers will then create a comedy show inspired by those stories right in front of you. Saturday, July 17, 10pm. $8-$15. Theatre Exile, 1340 South 13th Street. eventbrite.com

