The Rundown | May 28-June 4

Low Cut Connie | Instagram

Last week, Philly-based band Low Cut Connie announced its new livestream show “Tough Cookies” and they’ve been awesomely weird and intriguing. This band has clearly flipped the script and we love it. They go down every Saturday starting at 6 p.m., if you heard of these guys but aren’t quite sure what they’re all about, “Tough Cookies” should provide some pretty clear insight. | @LowCutConnie

Inappropriate Humor and Sarcasm: Free of Charge | Facebook

In a world full of things that get under someone’s skin, it’s refreshing to hear perspective when the filter is removed. Well, if you get your invite accepted into this group prepare to be offended because the PC niceties leave the room by the first post. It’s kinda like watching Fox News. You have to tune-in sometimes to see how the other side lives, otherwise, it’s hard to see where the other side is coming from. | facebook.com/groups/541990342832103/

Philly Service Industry | Facebook

You don’t have to be in the life to appreciate it, and this group is another one that provides a wealth of information about some of your favorite restaurants, what they’re up to, how the people who fuel them are surviving and which ones really need your love to make it out of this mess. We appreciate the honesty regarding stories of Philadelphia diners and how much some of us don’t realize just how shitty of tippers we really are. | facebook.com/groups/PhillySIN/

Will Smith | Tik Tok

Will was lighting it up on the Gram when he finally joined a few years ago, but he’s really doing the damned thing on Tik Tok as it’s readily apparent that his kids are keeping this 51-year-old Overbrook native younger than ever. His videos average millions of views, and yeah, while we know him being a star has plenty to do with it, so does the content coming out of the Smith clan. | tiktok.com/@willsmith?lang=en

Barnes Foundation | Twitter

For those of us missing the opportunity to check out Philadelphia’s art and artists, shoutout to the Barnes Foundation for keeping us abreast through its initiative called “Barnes Art Adventures,” which has been all over the city examining murals and inspiring all of us to lend a hand in making one. There are a few segments already on the museum’s Twitch channel, but they’ve been active with arts news on Twitter and well, and for that, Barnes, we thank you. | twitch.tv/barnesfoundation/

PHSGardening | Instagram

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has created this new initiative called Harvest 2020 and we think it’s probably one of the best we’ve seen come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. PHS plans to host tutorials from expert gardeners on how to grow your own fruits and vegetables and create a surplus for donation. We’re loving this whole “teach a man to fish approach” considering there hasn’t been much of that since the start of all this. | instagram.com/phsgardening/

Random On-Demand movies to (re)watch this week

Chances are you’ve seen most of these jawns at some point or another. But that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them again – and again – while we sit at home and patiently wait.

The Wolf of Wall Street

If you can’t readily recall this 2013 biopic of off-Wall Street trader Jordan Belfort, who grew a literal garage trading shop into one of the biggest day trading houses in the country, then you need to watch again. This is one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s finest moments in a film, though he’s had many, and the ridiculousness that ensues is worth a rewatch. Best is you can do it for free through both Xfinity onDemand and Verizon FiOS.

Jaws (1975)

Why wouldn’t you watch this? If not for the dated special effects that still make you cringe, watch knowing you’re watching a timeless classic that’ll still be worth getting the popcorn ready for – for quite some time. Plus, circa 1975 Richard Dreyfuss still has us like whoa, since for most of you reading this he was Mr. Holland. | Available to rent or buy

Fury (2014)

These aren’t all going to be action dramas, but we find it hard to pass up this 2014 gem featuring Brad Pitt, Shia LeBeouf, Logan Lerman and Jon Bernthal who make up an Army quartet who took a Sherman tank into a Nazi hotbed and fought it out tooth and nail with those assholes in an epic to watch over and over again. We think, coming off Memorial Day, this one makes for a great watch | AMC, Xfinity On Demand

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Parts I & II (2014, 2016)

Considering this pandemic and all that we have to go through as a result feels a little Hunger Games-esque, we figured why not watch – or rewatch – the beast that was Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen? Not to mention, she has the kind of courage we all need to have right now in this BS that we can’t wait to get picked off by a bow or at least a viable vaccine. | Available through FreeForm or to rent or purchase.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The run of Jason Segel movies that were actually hilarious, remember this one as a downtrodden Segel who gets dumped by Kristen Bell, runs into her during a solo Hawaiian vacation but also meets Mila Kunis, who works at the luxury Hawaiian hotel in which he’s staying. You can’t help but feel bad for Segel in this one, but his situation is absolutely hilarious from start to finish. | ABC Freeform

Dirty John: The Dirty Truth (2019)

This documentary may be on the Oxygen Network, but it’s one of those messed-up stories that everyone will want to watch. It’s the true story of con-man John Meehan who charmed his way through the hearts and bank accounts of several women, including one named Debra Meehan, which is a story that is almost too bizarre for Oxygen. Sorry, Oprah but it is. | Oxygen On-Demand on both Xfinity and Verizon FiOS.

Where we’re eating and drinking

There are signs of life in Philly’s dining and drinking scene. A number of restaurants are reopening and others are taking advantage of new rules regarding take-out cocktails. Here are some of our favorites that we’re happy to have back.

Tradesman’s in Center City

Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts Group is back with the re-opening of Tradesman’s with your BBQ favorites, plus out of the same location BRU German fare, Finn McCool’s classic bar food, and cold beer to go, plus more coming soon. | 1322 Chestnut Street 267-457-3994

The Bercy in Ardmore

The Bercy is back! Enjoy take-out and delivery every Wednesday to Saturday. Don’t miss mouth-watering dishes like Steak Frites, French Onion Soup, The Bercy Burger, Lobster Spaghetti, Escargots a la Bourguinonne, beer to go, more. | 7 Lancaster Avenue 610-589-0500

Nick’s Bar and Grille in Old City

Nicole and Joey Dog are back with their award-winning ground bacon burger, roast beef and pork sandwiches, Italians, pulled pork, smoked ribs and cold beer to go. | 16 S. 2nd St., 215-928-9411

Rosy’s Taco Bar

U-Bahn Rosy’s Taco Bar is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily for take-out and delivery with tacos, burritos, nachos, entrees, sides, salads, cold beer, margarita DIY kits and more. Plus don’t miss cocktail kits from Harper’s Garden. | 1320 Chestnut St., 267-858-4561

JET WINE BAR

Jet Wine Bar, Philadelphia’s “global vineyard,” is saying cheers to drinks-to-go and the unofficial start to summer with sangria. Red and white are currently available with rosé coming soon. Jet is open Sunday-Thursday 2-7 pm and Friday and Saturday noon-7 pm. Visit jetwinebar.com for details. 1525 South St., 215-735-1116

REX 1516

Rex 1516, Philadelphia’s go-to for elevated Southern cuisine, is offering two longtime Rex 1516 staples, three Southern-inspired variations on classic cocktails as well as Bloody Mary and mimosa kits for brunch and mocktails. Each package will boast premixed ingredients, garnishes, an insert instructing guests how to measure out the pour, as well as suggestions on how to prepare and serve them.

All of the cocktails will be available via pre-order at rex1516.com or by phone Monday 4-8 pm and Thursday-Saturday 4-8 pm. Brunch cocktails will only be available during brunch — Sunday, 11 am -3 pm. | 1516 South St., 267-319-1366

Dim Sum House University City + Center City

Dim Sum returns so you can enjoy your Shangai and Cantonese style dim sum dishes, plus signature noodles, entrees, fried rice and soups from the Jiang Nan region of China. 3939 Chestnut St. 215-921-5377, 1930 Chestnut St. 215-563-8800

How we’re visiting Philly art galleries

The doors are still shut for art galleries around the city, but that isn’t stopping them from hosting virtual exhibitions. Philly Stewards rounded up some of the best places to visit online, and we’re sharing a few of our favorites here.

8 Year Anniversary

Located in Philadelphia’s premier creative hub, Old City District, Arch Enemy opened its doors in April 2012 and quickly built a strong following through its emphasis on emerging and established artists in the local and international contemporary art scene. Since opening, AEA has represented hundreds of artists from around the globe and produced nearly 180 exhibitions of personal work, public art installations, pop-up exhibitions, and large experiential events in Philadelphia and around the U.S.

This new 8 Year Anniversary exhibition will showcase 46 artists. Archenemyarts.com

The Class of 2020

While in-person attendance has become a temporary impossibility, The Galleries at Moore is presenting a virtual exhibition to highlight the outstanding work of Moore’s class of 2020, providing a platform for both the BFA and MFA/MA students to showcase their thesis projects to the world. With the help of a dedicated gallery team, Moore continues to treat this virtual experience as it would the in-person exhibition, with the same expectation that it presents only the highest visual and interactive quality of work and writing through this online platform. Moorethesis.com

Jedediah Morfit – Adapting to Change

Paradigm Gallery presents “Adapting to Change,” a solo exhibition of new sculptural works by Jedediah Morfit. Known for using traditional techniques to create contemporary interpretations of historical forms, Morfit explored new digital fabrication processes specifically for this exhibition. The resulting busts are raw and vibrant, but preserve Morfit’s signature precision. Digitally crafted, embedded with mixed media, dosed in color, manipulated, these works are a major departure for the artist and focuses on the intricacies of process, color and material. paradigmarts.org

Banished For the Good of the Realm

“Banished For the Good of the Realm” is a virtual exhibition highlighting work from InLiquid’s artist members that they have made during the unprecedented stay-at-home order. So many of InLiquid’s members have used this time to delve deeply into their studio practice and use this as a time to produce new works, explore new materials, or just play.

We have been asked, as a community, to self isolate for many weeks as a way to not only protect ourselves, but our larger communities. “Banished For the Good of the Realm” presents works made during the time of these artists’ self-isolation. This is some of the beauty that came out of these rough few weeks. Inliquid.org

94th ANNUAL International Competition Solo Shows

The Print Center is presenting virtual exhibitions of the three solo shows awarded from its 94th ANNUAL: Miguel A. Aragón: “Indices of Silence/Índices del silencio,” Young Sun Han: “The Unforever Parallel,” and Ron Tarver: “An Overdue Conversation with My Father.” These three were selected from more than 500 international artists who applied. The Print Center ANNUAL International Competition is one of the most prestigious and oldest juried exhibitions in the United States. printcenter.org

Kevin Finklea – Nevus

These works on paper at Pentimenti Gallery are part of an ongoing study on Finklea’s vision and a tool for his understanding, monitoring and treatment of uveal melanoma. Painted on handmade paper, these works are intended to be quick meditations on balance and dualities. Each drawing is done instinctively, without planning and in full color. Pentimenti.com

