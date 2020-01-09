Who are the legends of Black dance? The best of today? Future stars?

Here’s your chance to find out.

Don’t miss the chance to see more than 40 diverse dance companies and styles at Then Now Next. The International Association of Blacks in Dance has partnered with Philadanco!, The Philadelphia Dance Company to bring the 32nd annual International Conference and Festival of Blacks in Dance here from Jan. 15-18.

During this conference, emerging, established, and legendary Black dance companies from all over America will convene in the City of Brotherly Love for a one-of-a-kind festival. This four-day conference and festival celebrate the brilliance of Black dance companies while enhancing audiences’ understanding of Black dance history and technique.

What: Then Now Next; When: Jan. 15-18; Where: The Merriam Theater at The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus; Cost: Prices vary More: iabdassociation.org/mpage/performances

