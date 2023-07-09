LGBTQ is a huge community. They have, over time, received backlash from judgmental people. This can make dating difficult for some.

Luckily the online dating scene has grown over the years, and having a safe space where queer, lesbian, bi, and trans people can meet and interact is a great thing.

But there are over 100 online dating sites. Finding one that caters to all your needs as an LGBTQ person can be a bit hard. You may want some casual sex relations or a long-term relationship; that’s what these LGBTQ dating sites will offer you. We recommend you go through several dating sites to find what works best for you.

On this review page, we have covered the best LGBTQ dating sites you can check out today. Whether you are a lesbian looking for the love of your life or a gay guy who wants a one-night stand, all these online dating sites have got what you need and more.

Our recommendations have, over time, become the go-to dating sites for LGBTQ individuals. These platforms have also put up security measures to ensure a smooth hookup experience from the minute you register for an account.

By the end of this review page, you will find an online dating site that will cater to all your needs.

The best LGBTQ Dating Sites: Overview

We’ll be discussing these 20 lgbtq dating sites in this article.

Best LGBTQ dating sites overall – Zoosk Best for serious LGBTQ relationships – eHarmony Best dating site for Jewish lesbians – JDate Best for educated LGBTQ singles – Elite Singles Best for gay men – Gay Friend Finder Best for mature individuals – Match.com Best dating sites for casual dates – Men Nation Best for one-night stands – Scruff Best for queer men – Adam4Adam Great dating app for lesbians – HER Best app for casual sex – Grindr Best for international dating – Hornet Great for over 50 years LGBTQ individuals – SilverSingles Best dating site for both LGBTQ and heterosexual people – OKCupid Best dating site for nonbinary men – Lex Best for bi folks – BeNaughty Best for finding meaningful connections – Bumble Great for out-of-town hookups – Tinder Best for trans individuals who are into Astrology – Nuit Best dating app for 21st-century gay guys – Jack’d

1. Zoosk – Number One Dating Site for the LGBTQ Community

Pros

Available in over 50 countries

Personalized dating reports

Amazing mobile platform

Cons

No video chat option

A bit pricey for premium accounts

Pricing

$29.95 for 1 month

$59.94 for 3 months

$74.94 for 6 months

Zoosk features a wide range of LGBTQ individuals. Its massive user base guarantees you will find what you want once you join the dating app. Everyone on the app is probably looking for a relationship or a random hookup night.

It is not only for the gays and lesbians. Zoosks also cater to every sexual orientation, including bi and trans people. You have to be verified to use the dating app. This is to ensure user security across all platforms.

Signing up is free, but you must pay for the premium account. Even though it is a bit pricey, you will get to enjoy fantastic site features.

Premium users can access super send, smart picks, see who viewed your profile, gifts, profile booster, and reply to messages. Zoosk also offers you a personalized dating report every time you match someone.

The Zoosk mobile application also has a user-friendly interface. You can download the app on any Android or iOS mobile device. You only need a strong connection for the best experience.

>>Download Zoosk now

2. eHarmony – Best App for Serious Gay and Lesbian Relationships

Pros

Personality quiz test

Best for serious relationships

Great premium features

Cons

Lengthy registration process

You must pay to see profile viewers

Pricing

$65.90 for 6 months

$790.80 for 12 months

$430.80 for 24 months

eHarmony is a good dating site for gay singles looking for serious relationships. It features a dating pool of potential singles making the matching process more manageable. It has an easy-to-use interface on both mobile and desktop platforms.

The online dating site first started as a dating site for Christian singles. But over the years eHarmony has become a fantastic app where LGBTQ folks can find online dates.

It has a premium option with unique features like sending messages and accessing amazing search options. This allows you to look for dates based on distance. The premium account will be more expensive, but it will be worth every penny.

eHarmony’s detailed signup process includes a personality test. This helps the platform learn more about your interests and recommend suitable dates.

>>Signup for an account at eHarmony today

3. JDate – Join if You Are Bi and Jewish

Pros

Available as a mobile app

Great location feature

Best for Jewish folks

Cons

Must pay to access some features

Premium account is expensive

Pricing

$59.99 for 1 month

$134.97 for 3 months

$179.94 for 6 months

JDate is an amazing dating site for Jewish LGBTQ people. It has a great matching algorithm that allows you to meet your match within minutes of signing up. JDate is free to use, but you must pay at least $59.99 a month to access premium features.

A JDate premium account allows you to read receipts and share photos with your connections.

You can also send messages to your dates, which is impossible for non-premium users. Isn’t that exciting?

The online dating app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store. The process is quite simple. You only need a stable connection for the best experience. JDate also has a location feature. This allows you to connect with queer people from different locations.

Even though the premium option is pricey, you do get to enjoy these amazing features. So it is surely worth it.

>>Open a JDate account today

4. Elite Singles – Good Number of Learned Gay Men and Women

Pros

Great dating pool

Detailed personality test

Can send messages on premium accounts

Cons

Non-premium accounts have limitations

Cannot verify people’s education level

Pricing

$44.95 for 1 month

$68.85 for 3 months

$101.70 for 6 months

Educated LGBTQ folks now have a safe space to find dates. At Elite Singles, you interact with learned individuals who want a real relationship or just a one-night stand. You only have to set up an account, provide a detailed dating profile, and you are good to go.

Elite Singles is free. But for the paid version, you get access to amazing dating features. For example, you can easily send and receive messages to your connections.

Elite Singles’ premium version also allows you to receive up to seven daily matches. That’s quite a lot compared to other online dating sites.

Its lengthy signup process can be tiring. But it, however, goes a long way in helping the platform learn more about your dating needs. This is because you must take a personality test with 115 questions.

Once your Elite Singles account is up and running, the dating app will recommend people who fit your criteria.

>>Connect with like-minded gays at EliteSingles today

5. Gay Friend Finder – LGBTQ-Friendly App

Pros

Webcam chat

Amazing gay community

Can use the location feature

Cons

Outdated interface

No mobile app

Pricing

$22.94 for 1 month

$39.94 for 3 months

$99.94 for 12 months

GayFriendFinder is an incredible dating platform for LGBTQ members. It is great for casual dates and sexual relationships. As its name suggests, the online hookup site matches you with gays within your area. You don’t have to travel from where you are to find a date.

GayFriendFinder is part of the FriendFinder Network. You can rely on the platform to find exactly what you are looking for. It also has amazing features to make the dating experience more fun. You can interact with your connections using a web cam before meeting them in actual life.

The dating platform is free to use. But you must pay to access premium features. The fee-based version allows you to contact members, see members’ video intros, and access extra-large photos of other members.

GayFriendFinder needs an updated interface. We also feel there needs to be a GFF mobile app. Luckily, you can still access the site using your mobile phone. You only need a supported browser like Google Chrome or Safari and a strong connection for the best experience.

>>Try GayFriendFinder today

6. Match.com – Join the Dating Site if You Are Into Mature Gay Conversations

Pros

Emphasizes safety and privacy

Amazing features like Daily Five

Great free features

Cons

Premium options are expensive

Cannot make calls on the free platform

Pricing

$121.23 for 3 months

$159.06 for 6 months

$277.32 for 12 months

Match.com is designed for heterosexual folks. But the online dating site is open to the LGBTQ community. If you are bi, queer, gay, or trans, you can easily find a date or the love of your life at Match.com.

The user interface of the dating platform is easy to navigate. You only have to sign up for an account and start connecting with like-minded people.

You can use the free version or pay at least $121.23 to access premium features. The latter has some fun features. For example, you can send IMs, emails, and calls to your connections with a paid account.

The paid option also gives you access to five personalized matches daily. But for the free platform, you can only send flirty winks. The Match.com premium version is a bit pricey compared to other LGBTQ dating sites. But you can be sure of a fantastic dating experience here.

>>Sign up for a free Match.com account today

7. Men Nation – Best Gay Dating Site for Casual Relationships

Pros

Over 40 million members

User-friendly interface

Unique features on premium accounts

Cons

Does not have a mobile app

Has multiple fake profiles

Pricing

$30 for 1 month

$60 for 3 months

$180 for 12 months

Men Nation has a huge dating pool for gay men. It features over 40 million users, all looking for different things. If you want a one-night stand, a hookup buddy, or friends with benefits, you will likely find them here.

Men Nation is not only for hookups. You can also find love. Its massive user base makes it possible to find exactly what you want. Just remember always to be open-minded and be ready to have some fun.

Men Nation’s matching algorithm is amazing. It allows you to connect with folks from different parts of the world. The dating app also features several fake profiles. But its customer support is also very vigilant to protect users from dishonest people.

You must spend at least $30 monthly to enjoy premium features. With a paid subscription account, you can access webcam streams and create personal blogs to upload photos and videos.

But you can also use the dating site without paying a dime. You can still enjoy some features, like using video chat to communicate with your connections. Isn’t that exciting?

>>Try Men Nation for free

8. Scruff – Best for Gays Who Want One-night Stands

Pros

Caters to gay men only

It has a travel feature

Can browse anonymously

Cons

Loads of Ads on the free platform

The app may glitch at times

Pricing

$14.99 for 1 month

$119.99 for 12 months

Scruff is a fantastic dating site for gay, bi, trans, and queer men. You get to interact and connect with like-minded people who want sexual relationships.

Scruff has a considerable user base, and its location feature allows you to get dates near you and from different parts of the world when you are on the road. The travel feature also lets you post your travel agenda and destination city.

During registration, you get to tick off the communities you want to interact with. The options available are trans, cub, daddy, jock, military, bisexual, bear, and many more. Scruff also allows you to browse anonymously.

Although Scruff is free, you must pay at least $14.99 to enjoy premium features. That’s a small fee to pay if you don’t want to deal with ads. Another con users reported is that the app sometimes glitched, making the dating experience boring.

Besides that, Scruff is a decent dating site that will help you find what you want within minutes.

>>Explore online dating at Scruff today

9. Adam4Adam – Similar To Grindr

Pros

Huge user base

20+ filter options

Exclusive premium features

Cons

Outdated user interface

High number of bot profiles

Pricing

$30 for 1 month

$135 for 6 months

$240 for 12 months

We can describe Adam4Adam as the old Grindr. It has been around since 2003 and is an amazing dating site for gay singles. It has an extensive user base, making the dating experience more exciting.

You can use Adam4Adam for free or pay at least $30 to enjoy premium features. If you choose to pay, you can enjoy services like unlimited friends, unlimited block, ad-free dating, 100-minute videos, and up to 10 saved searches.

Adam4Adam is usually used for casual sex dates. But in some rare cases, you may find love if you are lucky. The online dating app is accessible on mobile and desktop devices. Either way, you can be sure of a golden experience if you have a stable connection.

Although Adam4Adam is a great dating site, you must deal with fake profiles. You, therefore, must be careful anytime you are on the website. Lucky for you, its customer support team constantly works to eliminate fakes from the dating platform.

>>Try Adam4Adam today

10. HER – Best for Lesbian Relationships

Pros

Can send messages for free

Can match using the location feature

Has a mobile application

Cons

App lags sometimes

Must use Facebook/Instagram to signup

Pricing

$14.99 for 1 month

$60 for 6 months

$90 for 12 months

HER is a dating application designed for queer women. It offers lesbians a safe space to look for love or just casual hookups. The registration process on the mobile dating app is quite simple. But you must signup for an account using your Facebook or Instagram accounts.

The HER mobile application is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store. You only need to have a strong internet connection for the best experience.

HER is free to use. But you can pay to enjoy the premium features. With a paid account, you get to enjoy features like incognito mode. You can also see when your connections are online, see who liked your profile, enjoy unlimited swipes and read receipts. It will surely be worth every coin spent.

The HER free-to-use platform is also quite decent. You will get to send and receive messages. You can also view the profiles of other members.

But one downside we cannot overlook is some users have reported that the app lags sometimes. That should, however, not keep you from joining the dating site, as the good surely outways the bad.

>>Download HER today

11. Grindr – Popular Gay Online Dating App

Pros

6 million plus users

Free to use

Available on the app and web

Cons

Not suitable for long-term relationships

The premium option is expensive

Pricing

$19.99 for 1 month

$99.99 for 12 months

Grindr is the most popular online dating app for gay folks. We can say it’s like Tinder for heterosexuals. It features a huge dating pool making the match-making process easier. Grindr is known for random hookups and sexual encounters. If you want a serious relationship, this is not the online dating app for you.

You can use Grindr for free or pay $19.99 to access the premium user account. With a premium profile, you will have access to amazing app features. For example, you will get access to various filter options, read receipts, un-send messages, incognito mode, and enjoy zero ads.

The free Grindr option has its limitations. But it still allows you to try out the online dating app and only pay if you like what you see. The mobile app is also accessible on both Android and IOS devices. You just need a strong wireless connection to get the best experience.

>>Download Grindr for free

12. Hornet – Great for International Gay Connections

Pros

Great features on the free platform

User-friendly interface

Free to use

Cons

Must pay to access some features

Must signup using Facebook

Pricing

$14.99 for 1 month

$29.97 for 3 months

$44.88 for 12 months

Hornet is primarily designed to cater to LGBTQ members from different countries. Because of that, it has a huge user base. You could find a match within minutes of becoming a Hornet member.

As a dating site for international gay connections, Hornet offers you two options- free or premium versions. You can choose the free option to check out the app and see how it works. But if you want the best dating experience, you should pay for the premium platform.

The Hornet premium version allows you to see who checked your dating profile, can add more public pictures, enjoy an ad-free dating experience, access advanced filter options, and see only members who are online.

To open a Hornet dating account, you must have a Facebook profile. Linking the two accounts is simple. Just remember to have a good connection for the best experience. You can access Hornet via the web browser or download the mobile app. Either way, you will like what you see.

>>Get the Hornet dating app for free

13. SilverSingles – Join if you are Gay and 50+ years

Pros

Plenty of identity options

Available for free

Must take a personality test

Cons

Must pay to view photos

A bit expensive for premium features

Pricing

$49.95 for 3 months

$37.95 for 6 months

$27.95 for 12 months

Finding single gay guys in your 50s can be a hustle. But at SilverSingles, you can meet, interact, and connect with other 50-year-old gays from wherever you are.

The online dating site features a good number of single men looking for casual dates, love, or more. It all depends on what you want.

The SilverSingles dating site has a lengthy signup process. This is because you have to take a personality test. It will help the platform learn more about your dating preferences and make better recommendations for you.

SilverSingles is free to use. But you must pay a minimum of $49.95 to enjoy premium features. If you choose the paid version, you will be able to see who is online, share photos, access online chat rooms, see who liked your profile, and send unlimited messages.

Although the paid option is a bit pricey, it will be worth every penny.

>>Join SilverSingles and explore online dating as a 50-year-old gay

14. OKCupid – Caters to Heterosexuals and Gay Folks

Pros

Open-minded user base

Available as a mobile app

Amazing security options

Cons

Can only text if you both match

Loads of fake profiles

Pricing

$9.95 for 1 month

$23.85 for 3 months

$29.7 for 6 months

OkCupid is a great dating site for heterosexuals. But it’s also LGBTQ-friendly. If you are gay, bi, or trans, you can open an OKCupid dating profile and connect with other like-minded individuals. It has over 30 million users making the dating pool huge. You will be able to find a date for a one-night stand, a serious relationship, or just a hookup buddy here.

The OKCupid dating platform is also available as a mobile application. You can get the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

The process of registering for an account is quite simple. You will only have to provide a detailed overview of yourself. This will help the app know precisely what you are looking for and make better recommendations.

Because of its massive amount of users, you are prone to getting catfished at OKCupid. You should, therefore, be utterly careful whenever you are on this dating site. But its customer support team is constantly working to ensure that fake profiles are booted off the platform to ensure user security.

>>Download the OkCupid app today

15. Lex – Designed for non-binary folks

Pros

Unique user interface

Multiple identities to browse from

Fully optimized for mobile devices

Cons

Can only post six posts per month

No advanced filters

Pricing

Free

Lex is an amazing dating site for queer and nonbinary people. It offers the opportunity to meet and interact with like-minded individuals from all sorts of backgrounds. You only need to fill in the registration form to get started.

You don’t have to spend a dime at Lex. Everything is free. It has an easy-to-use interface making the dating experience even more fun. The app also features some identities allowing you to choose who you want to connect with.

Since Lex is free, it has a number of fake users. This means you must be vigilant about who you communicate with while on the dating app. Lex has also put up measures to protect its members. In fact, the dating app has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to creepiness and hate speech.

>>Join Lex if you are looking for the best nonbinary connections today

16. BeNaughty – Explore the LGBTQ Online Dating World

Pros

Detailed profiles

Easy user interface

Safe mode is available

Cons

Limits on male free accounts

Not a huge number of users

Pricing

$45 for 1 month

$48.60 for 3 months

BeNaughty is an incredible online dating site for queer, bi, trans, gay, and lesbians. It allows you to explore the world of online dating from wherever you are. BeNaughty is also designed for individuals who want casual sex relations. You will only need to provide a detailed dating profile to get started.

Once your dating profile is up and running, the online dating site learns what you want and recommends the daters that fit your preferences. If you are into kinky stuff, then the site will connect you with people who are into that.

To ensure user security BeNaughty has put up measures to protect its members. The online dating site does not tolerate hate speech on its platform.

Women are protected here, as men can only reply to messages with a premium account. Women also don’t have to pay a dime for the premium option. You automatically become a member once you signup for an account.

BeNaughty is available on desktop and mobile devices. This allows you to create connections with other LGBTQ members on the go.

>>Join BeNaughty today

17. Bumble – Dating Site for Interesting Connections

Pros

Best for females

Can send messages for free

Great for professional networking

Cons

Matches vanish after 24 hours

Premium accounts are expensive

Pricing

$29.99 for 1 month

$99.99 for 6 months

$149 for a lifetime premium membership

Bumble is designed to empower women. Ladies are required to make the first move on the dating app. This help to keep the creeps away from your DMs. LGBTQ members are also welcome here. You can, therefore, meet and connect with other lesbians and non-binary folks.

The online dating site has over 20 million users. This guarantees you will get a date within minutes of signing up for an account. Bumble also offers you an opportunity to meet with people who want different things.

A unique feature for Bumble users is online speed dating. You get to chat for three minutes with a stranger, before deciding you like each other.

On Bumble, users can make new friends and build business relations, not just find a love interest.

One downside is that on Bumble, matches disappear after 24 hours if no one initiates a conversation. The good thing is that its huge user base means you can match up with someone else. You don’t even have to wait until after the 24-hour lapses.

Bumble is available as a mobile application. You can get the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. The process of downloading and setting up an account is quite simple.

>>Try the Bumble app today

18. Tinder – Best LGBTQ Dating App for Out-of-Town Hookups

Pros

Huge dating pool

Great location feature

Free to download

Cons

Loads of ads on the free platform

A number of bot profiles

Pricing

$22.49 for 1 month

$67.50 for 6 months

$90.00 for 12 months

Tinder offers LGBTQ members a safe space to find love or a hookup buddy. It’s by far the most popular app in the online dating world. For that reason, its user base is very huge. Opening an account guarantees a date within minutes of joining the dating site.

At Tinder, you can use the location feature to meet up with bi or queer people from your area. The feature also allows you to meet and hook up with people when traveling. You can also download the mobile application from Google Play Store or Apple Store to make the dating experience more convenient.

As stated before, the online dating platform has an enormous amount of profiles. Although it’s a plus, you are bound to come across fake profiles. You should, therefore, be careful who you decide to connect with.

The good thing about online Tinder is that you can know if a member is who they say they are. The online dating platform usually requires members to upload photos to verify their identity. However, this remains a choice.

Tinder has two options – the free platform and the paid version. With the latter, you get to enjoy more features. But even with the free platform, you will be able to swipe and match with other LQBTQ members.

>>Try Tinder for free

19. Nuit – Best LGBTQ Free Dating Site

Pros

Loads of sexuality and pronouns options

Available for free

Great security policies

Cons

Only suitable for Astrology lovers

Free platforms have limitations

Pricing

Free

Nuit is an amazing dating site for gay individuals who love Astrology and Zodiac signs. It’s free to use and has a simple registration process. On Nuit, you also get to enjoy the dating experience as it features a wide selection of sexuality and pronouns.

At Nuit, hate speech is not tolerated. Its tech support always looks for people who do not respect other members.

You also get to enjoy the dating experience on the go as Nuit is available as a mobile application. Although the dating app is free, you will have to pay to access premium features. The free option allows you to check out the app.

If you love what you see, you can go ahead and pay for the premium option. But with a free account, you can still meet interesting LGBTQ folks.

>>Join Nuit for free today

20. Jack’d – Best Dating Site for 21st Century LGBTQ Folks

Pros

Free to use

Available in 100+ countries

Very inclusive user base

Cons

No web version

Must use Facebook to sign up

Pricing

$9.99 for 1 month

Jack’d is a great dating site for gay men. It offers you an opportunity to meet like-minded individuals from wherever you are. Its huge user base is thanks to the app being available in over 100 countries. You will, therefore, get to meet and find a date within minutes of downloading the mobile app.

You can use Jack’d for free. But with a paid version, you will enjoy some incredible app features. For example, you will get to view profiles of other users anonymously, use all filters, can match with as many users as possible, know who viewed your profile, and many more.

Jack’d is only available as a mobile app. You will have to get the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

The process of setting up a dating profile is quite simple. Once your user profile is up and running, the app will recommend LGBTQ members who fit your online dating needs.

>>Download Jack’d today

LGBTQ Dating Sites FAQs

What are the best LGBTQ dating sites?

It depends on what you are looking for. But you can check out Zoosk or eHarmony for the best LGBTQ dating experience. Both sites are designed to cater to all your dating needs as the platforms learn your preferences and make better recommendations.

Is there a free dating app for LGBTQ?

Yes. You can use Elite Singles or JDate for free to find gay folks from your area. But you will have to pay to enjoy the premium features. Either way, you can be sure of a fine dating experience at any of our recommended online dating sites.

What’s the best online dating site for LGBTQ hookups?

Join Scruff or Tinder if you are looking for LGBTQ hookups. These dating sites feature a wide pool of singles looking for random sexual relationships. Tinder also allows you to find a hookup buddy when traveling with its location feature.

Where do LGBTQ people meet?

Online dating sites offer LGBTQ people a safe space to meet up and interact. They don’t have to worry about judgmental people, as everyone on these LGBTQ-friendly sites is there to find love or have a random hookup night.

Find Love on the Best LGBTQ Dating Sites

Dating as an LGBTQ person can be challenging. These online dating sites offer the community a safe space to meet and interact with each other. At Zoosk and eHarmony, you can simply match with gay, queer, bi, and trans folks without having to worry about judgmental people.

But like anything else, online dating can be tricky. Be careful who you match with, as some people may be on the platforms looking to catfish you. But these online dating sites have community guidelines to keep every member in check.

Join any of our top 20 LGBTQ hookup sites and explore the world of online dating today!

