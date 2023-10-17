CBD Oil for Pets: Top 11 Pet CBD Oils for, Anxiety, Pain and Overall Health

Recently, CBD oil has become an effective and comparatively cheaper treatment for all types of health issues in both humans and animals. Whether you’re seeking relief for your pet’s anxiety, pain, or overall well-being, we’ve got you covered with the best CBD oil options available

Among the top picks, we have the highly acclaimed Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice, known for its exceptional quality and effectiveness in providing optimal benefits to pets.

So, let’s dive in and find the perfect choice for your furry companion.

Best CBD Oil for Pets: First Look

1. Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice – Best CBD Oil for Pets Overall

Pros:

Made from organic hemp and MCT oil

Less than 0.3% THC

Free of GMOs, gluten, and soy

Made with full-spectrum cannabinoid compounds

Cons:

May be unsuitable for pets with specific medical conditions

Why We Chose Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice

Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice 750mg full spectrum CBD tincture for pets is our top choice for CBD oil for pets due to its commitment to providing organic, high-quality products that effectively alleviate allergy-based stress and anxiety in pets.

Specs

Available in one 750 mg tincture

Contains non-GMO organic CBD oil

Tested by third-party labs

Beef and bacon natural flavors

Summary

Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice is made of pure natural ingredients such as organic non-GMO hemp Oil with natural flavorings your dog will love. Tommy Chong CBD reviews note that this formula may help alleviate anxiety, arthritis, discomfort from injuries, and improve overall health.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

2. Aspen Green – Best for Stress Relief

Pros:

USDA-certified

Organic full spectrum CBD oil

Contains low levels (<0.3) of THC

Hemps are grown from the best Colorado farms

Made through supercritical CO2 extraction

Cons:

Available only in Bacon flavor or unflavored

For dogs only

Why We Chose Aspen Green

Aspen Green has a plethora of real testimonials on its website, serving as a testament to the effectiveness and safety of their best CBD oils for pets. Their CBD products are made from veterinary-formulated and USDA-approved full-spectrum hemp extract.

Additionally, all of their CBD products are derived from cruelty-free hemp sourced directly from Colorado farms.

Specs:

1500 mg/oz cannabidiol per bottle

Includes other active phytocannabinoids (e.g., CBN, CBG, etc.)

Comes with a dropper with graduated markers (25, 50, 75 mL)

Available in drops for large, medium, or small dogs

Company also has edible CBD treats

Summary

Aspen Green consists of non-artificial cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. These compounds work together to improve your pet’s mobility and stress tolerance.

Pet owners can refer to their lab-tested certificate of analysis to see the optimal combination of natural compounds that can enhance their pet’s overall health.

>> Check the prices for Aspen Green’s best CBD oil for pets

3. CBD American Shaman – Best Variety

Pros:

Tons of products for a variety of pets (cats, dogs, horses, etc.)

Free shipping

Comes in chews, liniments, nugs, and tinctures

American-made

Cons:

Not accredited by the BBB

Some products quite pricey for CBD amounts

Why We Chose CBD American Shaman

We chose CBD American Shaman as one of the best CBD oil for pets for its huge variety of products. Whether your furry friend is a dog, cat, or horse, this company has several products to meet the health needs of your pet.

Specs:

Variety of flavors for their oil, chews, and nugs

Variety of flavors

Multiple strengths:

300mg per bottle (canine & feline tinctures)

125mg per bottle (horse liniment)

Summary

Whatever your pet’s age or species, CBD American Shaman claims their best CBD oil for pets can revitalize your pet. If your furry friend is suffering from pain or anxiety, this company provides multiple flavors, strengths, and product types to help your pet lead a healthy life.

>>Find the best prices for CBD American Shaman for pets

4. 43 CBD Furry Friends Formula – Best for Overall Well Being

Pros:

Organic and sustainable practices

Third-party lab tested

Full spectrum CBD

Designed for all-around health and well being

Cons:

Limited product range

Why We Chose CBD Furry Friends Formula

We chose the 43 CBD Furry Friends Formula as one of the best CBD oil for pets due to its organic and sustainable sourcing, third-party lab testing, and pet-friendly formulation.

The full spectrum CBD oil provides a comprehensive range of benefits for pets, supporting their overall health and promoting a sense of balance.

Specs:

Available in a 500mg strength

Made from organic hemp extract, organic MCT oil, and natural flavorings.

Can be easily administered to pets by adding it to their food or directly into their mouth.

Suitable for pets of all sizes, with dosage recommendations based on weight.

Summary

The 43 CBD Furry Friends Formula is a top choice for pet owners looking to incorporate the benefits of CBD into their furry friends’ lives.The full spectrum CBD oil provides a comprehensive range of benefits, and its easy administration makes it convenient for pet owners

>>Find prices for 43 CBD Furry Friends Formula’s best CBD oil for pets

5. Receptra – Best for Recovery

Pros:

High-quality and potent

Wide range of products

Effective for recovery from injuries

Company has over 100,00 satisfied customers over 8 years in business

Cons:

Shipping may be unavailable in some places

Why We Chose Receptra’s Pet Tincture

We chose Receptra as the best CBD oil for pet recovery due to its exceptional quality, effectiveness, and positive customer reviews. Receptra’s commitment to producing high-quality, lab-tested best CBD oil for pets sets them apart in the market.

Their wide range of products and specifically formulated CBD oil for recovery make them an excellent choice for pet owners looking to support their pet’s recovery process from injuries, arthritis, or any other pain they may be feeling.

Specs:

Full-spectrum

Comes in two strengths:

25 mg/dose

16 mg/dose

All-natural ingredients

Rigorous independent lab testing

Summary

Receptra is a reputable brand that offers some of the best CBD oil for pets. CBD oil for recovery is specially formulated to aid in the recovery process for pets after physical exertion or injuries.

>>Find the best prices for Receptra’s Pet Tinctures

6. Sol CBD Premium Pet CBD Tincture – Best Premium Pet CBD

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD extract

Completely THC free

Sourced from organic farms in the US

60-day money back guarantee

Cons:

Comparatively higher prices

Why We Chose Sol CBD’s Premium Pet CBD Tincture

We chose Sol CBD’s premium pet CBD tincture as the best option for pet owners because of its exceptional quality and numerous benefits. It is completely free of THC, so you can rest assured that your pet won’t experience any psychoactive effects.

Sol CBD uses a CO2 extraction method and sources their hemp from organic farms in the US, guaranteeing a pure and high-quality product. Additionally, the tincture is lab tested for potency and purity, and the company offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Specs:

Full Spectrum CBD

THC Content: 0.0%

Extraction Method: CO2 extraction

Source: US organically farmed hemp

Third-party lab tested for potency and purity

450 mg CBD per bottle (3.75 mg per dose)

Summary

Sol CBD’s premium pet CBD tincture is a top choice for pet owners looking for a high-quality CBD product for their furry friends. With its full spectrum CBD, zero THC content, CO2 extraction method, and US organic farming practices, Sol CBD ensures that their product is safe, effective, and free from harmful chemicals.

>>Find the best prices for Sol CBD’s premium pet CBD

7. CBD Pure Oil for Pets – Best Human-Grade CBD for Pets

Pros:

Made from all-natural ingredients

High standards of product quality

90-day money back guarantee

Rigorous third-party testing

Cons

Limited flavor options

No chews or other products available (only oil)

Why We Chose CBDPure’s CBD Oil for Pets:

We chose CBDPure’s CBD Pet Hemp Oil as the best CBD oil for pets with human-grade ingredients because of its commitment to using all-natural elements, adherence to organic standards, and thorough third-party testing.

These factors make it a reliable and high-quality option for pet owners looking to provide their furry friends with the potential benefits of CBD.

Specs:

3.3mg CBD per serving

Human-grade CBD products

Full-spectrum CBD oil

90-day return policy

Summary

CBDPure’s CBD Pet Hemp Oil is our pick for the best CBD oil for pets made with all-natural ingredients and adhering to organic standards. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, pet owners can feel confident in trying CBDPure’s CBD Pet Hemp Oil for their furry friends.

>>Find the best prices for CBDPure’s CBD oil for pets

8. Leaf Remedys CBD Pet Tincture- Best for Older Pets

Pros:

Effective for managing joint inflammation

Subscribe and save deals

Made from Colorado-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested for quality

Cons:

Limited flavor options

Why We Chose Leaf Remedys CBD Pet Tincture

We chose Leaf Remedys’ Pet Tinctures as the best pet CBD for older animals because of their effectiveness in managing joint inflammation. The high-quality CBD provides relief to pets with squeaky joints, improving their mobility and overall well-being.

Additionally, Leaf Remedys’ commitment to using the best ingredients and their focus on producing a clean and potent product make them a reliable choice for pet owners.

Specs:

CBD Type: Isolate CBD

Flavor: Salmon, chicken, bacon

500mg per bottle

Also has popular treats available

Summary

Leaf Remedys’ CBD Pet Tincture is an exceptional choice for older animals dealing with joint inflammation. With its effective relief and improved mobility, it stands out as the best CBD for pets in managing joint issues.

>>Find prices for Leaf Remedys’s CBD oil for pets

9. FOCL CBD Pet Drops – Best Flavors

Pros:

Available in different non-bitter flavors

Contains 10 mg full spectrum hemp extract

Uses a broad-spectrum formula

Made from organically farm-grown hemp

Undergone third-party lab testing

Cons:

Free shipping available in the US only

Quite pricey without a discount

Why We Chose FOCL

FOCL is a CBD manufacturing company established in 2019, known for its dedication to providing high-quality CBD products for both humans and pets.

FOCL’s CBD Pet Drops are lab-certified CBD oil for pets made with minimal amounts of THC, organically-produced CBD, and CO2-based extraction.

Specs

Available in peanut butter, savory chicken, and wild salmon flavors

Comes in two strengths:

300 mg broad spectrum CBD

600 mg broad spectrum CBD

Comes with an easy-to-use graduated dropper

Can order in variety packs of different flavors

Summary

FOCL CBD Pet Drops are made from gluten-free and cruelty-free hemp sourced from Colorado. This CBD oil is available in three tasteful flavors that you can add to your pet’s food so they can easily consume it.

As verified by Kaycha labs, these pet drops contain only organic compounds that are safe for animal consumption.

>>> Check the best price for FOCL CBD Pet Drops

10. Wild Theory CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets – Best for Quick Absorption

Pros:

Premium-quality, organic hemp from USA farms

Full spectrum CBD cannabinoids

Contains MCT Oil

Convenient to administer to your pet

Cons:

Limited flavors

Why We Chose Wild Theory CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets

We chose Wild Theory CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets as the best product for quick absorption because of the addition of MCT oil, which enhances the absorption of CBD and provides additional health benefits for your pet.

It also stands out because of its superior quality, natural ingredients, and commitment to sustainability. The brand’s dedication to sourcing from USA farms that prioritize purity and environmental practices ensures that your pet receives safe and effective CBD oil.

Overall, Wild Theory CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets is a reliable and trustworthy option for supporting your pet’s well-being.

Specs

Full spectrum CBD oil

Ingredients: Organic hemp extract, MCT oil

THC Content: < 0.3%

Bottle Size: 30ml

CBD Concentration: 750 mg per bottle

Bacon or salmon flavors

Summary

Wild Theory CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets is a top-quality CBD product specifically formulated for pets. With its high-quality ingredients, full spectrum CBD, and MCT oil carrier, it offers numerous benefits for your furry friends.

>>Find the best prices for Wild Theory CBD Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets

11. MedTerra CBD Pet Oil – Best for Calmness

Pros:

Formulated to promote calmness and relaxation in pets

Convenient dropper bottle for easy administration

Made from non-GMO, all natural ingredients

Third-party tested

Cons:

Only comes with unflavored option

Why We Chose MedTerra CBD Pet Oil:

We chose MedTerra CBD Pet Oil as the best CBD oil for pets for calmness due to its high-quality ingredients, effectiveness in promoting relaxation, and ease of administration.

The oil undergoes rigorous testing and is made with natural ingredients, ensuring the safety and well-being of pets. Its calming effects make it an excellent choice for pets with anxiety or hyperactivity issues.

Specs:

Broad spectrum CBD

Third-party tested for purity and potency

Only unflavored option

150 mgs per bottle

Summary

MedTerra CBD Pet Oil is a high-quality CBD oil specifically formulated to promote calmness in pets. This best CBD oil for pets is easy to administer and can help alleviate anxiety, hyperactivity, and stress in pets.

>>Find the best prices for MedTerra CBD Pet Oil

How To Choose the Best CBD Oil for Pets

Consider the following factors when choosing the best CBD Oil for pets:

CBD Type

Although most CBD comes from the same cannabis plant hemp, it’s still important to understand the types of CBD to ensure that the one you’ll purchase is the one that’s best for your pets. Basically, there are three CBD types:

CBD Isolate

Also known as pure CBD as this type comprises 100% cannabidiol and does not contain any other compounds. Due to this, the Absorption of CBD Isolate does not “synergize” the interaction of multiple hemp compounds, but it can still provide the same benefits as with other CBD types.

Full Spectrum CBD

This type of CBD contains cannabidiol (CBD) and other natural compounds extracted from hemp as well as minimal amounts of THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol).

Given the United States’ legal limit of <0.3 THC content, most full spectrum CBD has little traces of THC, which means that this type of CBD can offer health benefits without the psychoactive effect or getting “high.”

Broad Spectrum CBD

This CBD type is almost similar to the Full Spectrum CBD except that its production process adds another stage to remove THC. Hence, a Broad Spectrum CBD intentionally gets rid of THC to avoid any psychoactive effects. Amongst the three CBD types, this is one that has the smallest presence of THC.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

Potency

The potency of CBD determines the CBD concentration of the product. The right CBD potency for your pet depends on their age and weight. Usually, a more potent CBD must be given to larger dogs or cats.

Aside from that, knowing the correct potency can help to achieve the desired effect if your pet is suffering from anxiety, stress, inflammation, or pain. For instance, large pets with ailments are usually more responsive to higher CBD potency.

Lab Results

Most of the best CBD Oil for pets have their lab results (or Certificate of Analysis) published on their website. It is important to have a glimpse of these papers as they will give you a complete picture of what’s inside the product.

Lab results usually inform the readers about the CBD oils, the cannabinoid profile, THC content, tests for contaminants, and potency analysis.

To make a lab result reliable and trustworthy, an independent third-party reputable laboratory must be the one to perform the pertinent analysis and tests.

Other Ingredients

Aside from CBD, take a look as well to other ingredients that the product contains. This is to ensure that all ingredients added are safe for your pet. For instance, it’s possible that the CBD you’ll purchase has some ingredients that may trigger allergies, such as additives.

Furthermore, the inclusion of some ingredients may be beneficial for your pet’s health. For instance, the presence of terpene in CBD oil can contribute to suppressing microglia-mediated inflammation. This compound may also be beneficial for pets dealing with anxiety issues.

Flavor

Some pets are usually picky when it comes to the best CBD oil for pets’ flavor. So picking the right flavor that suits their tastes can help you administer CBD to your pets easier. However, it is also important to check the flavoring agents used in CBD oil to ensure that your pet is safe from potential allergies or intoxication.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

What Does the Best CBD Oil for Dogs Do?

Here is what CBD for dogs can do :

Lowers Stress and Anxiety

By interacting with serotonin receptors in the brain, CBD oil can regulate your pet’s anxiety and give them relief from stress.

The best CBD oil for pets have minimal traces of THC and may also contribute to calming your pet. But beware that excessive THC is harmful to pets, especially to dogs. It may cause dilated pupils, disorientation, and even urinary problems [2].

Relief from Inflammation and Pain

The best CBD oil for pets may be able to alleviate your dog suffering from ailments or inflammation as its compounds may interact with your pet’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), a bodily transmitter system that regulates several bodily functions.

Through this biochemical interaction, your pet may have lower pain reception, providing them some comfort and relief from pain. In fact, some research shows that dogs suffering from osteoarthritis experienced lower pain levels and better mobility after taking CBD [3].

Manages Epilepsy and Seizure

The best CBD oil for pets has demonstrated anti-seizure properties and may act as an anticonvulsant for dogs. It may help reduce the frequency and severity of seizures in dogs with epilepsy, providing them with better management of their condition.

CBD oils with minimal traces of THC should be used for pets, as excessive THC can be harmful. You should talk to your veterinarian before you start giving your dog CBD oil.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

What To Look for When Buying the Best CBD Oil for Pets

Here are what to look for when buying CBD Oil for Pets:

Hemp Source

CBD Content

THC Content

Hemp source

The hemp used to extract the compounds and ingredients in a CBD Oil must be from a farm that plants organically-grown hemp. This is to ensure that your best CBD oil for pets is free from harmful contaminants such as pesticides, herbicides, metal, or chemical synthetic fertilizers.

Most of the best CBD oil for pets have their farm and manufacturing source reflected in their official websites, so take it as a chance to know which CBD oil brand is the most organic.

CBD content

The content of CBD oils may come in different servings, but they usually appear as “mass per volume” (e.g., mg/mL). The higher the potency (mg/mL) means higher CBD content. Usually, more concentrated CBD content is beneficial to large pets such as dogs and horses.

However, it is also possible that you need more potent CBD Oil if you are targeting a desired effect on your pet’s health.

THC Content

The THC content must adhere to the legal limit set by the United States, which is less than or equal to 0.3%. Any amount of THC beyond that threshold may be harmful to your pet’s health as it will lead to different physical and psychoactive complications.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

Best CBD Oil for Pets: How Much CBD Oil Should You Give Your Pet?

The amount of CBD oil you should give to your pet depends on their size, age, and specific ailment. It is recommended to follow the dosage instructions provided by the manufacturer in their product manual. They typically provide guidelines on the appropriate dosage and frequency of administration for different pet sizes and conditions.

If you are unsure about the appropriate dosage for your pet, it is best to consult with your veterinarian for personalized advice.

How Long Does the Best CBD Oil for Pets Take to Kick in?

In terms of the onset of effects, the best CBD oil for pets generally takes around 30 minutes to one hour to kick in after oral administration. However, it’s important to note that the absorption and onset of effects can vary depending on several factors, including the individual pet’s metabolism and the specific product being used.

Therefore, there is no exact time duration before the CBD oil starts to take effect. It is recommended to monitor your pet’s response and adjust the dosage or frequency as needed in consultation with your veterinarian.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

Best CBD for Pets: Side Effects

Some of the side effects of CBD Oil for Pets are the following:

Sedation

Appetite Changes

Dry Mouth

Nausea

Sedation

A high dosage of CBD Oil for pets may induce sedation or drowsiness. For this reason, you must start by giving low dosages to your pet to “acclimate” them to the effects of the CBD Oil. However, even if given with the proper dosage level, it’s possible that your pet will suffer slight drowsiness due to the calming effect of the CBD.

Appetite Changes

CBD oil for pets can have varying effects on appetite. It may increase or decrease appetite depending on how your pet’s body responds to it. Increased appetite is more commonly reported, but there are also cases where CBD oil may result in a decrease in appetite.

Dry Mouth

One common side effect of CBD oil for pets is increased thirst and dry mouth. CBD can potentially inhibit the production of saliva, leading to reduced salivation and a sensation of dryness in the mouth.

Nausea

Nausea and light-headedness are other potential side effects of CBD oil for pets, primarily due to the induced lower blood pressure of the CBD compounds.

It’s important to note that the occurrence and severity of these side effects can vary from pet to pet. If you observe any concerning or persistent side effects in your pet after administering CBD oil, it is advisable to consult with your veterinarian for further guidance.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

How We Ranked the Best CBD Oil for Pets

We ranked the best CBD oil for pets based on the following three criteria:

Lab testing

Formula

Customer Reviews

Lab Testing

The CBD oil for pets listed in this list have all undergone third-party lab testing and achieved satisfactory results. To pick the best among CBD oils, we selected those that were verified by the most reputable labs in the USA.

Formula

The formula of the best CBD oil for pets are all organic-based. This means that they do not contain GMOs or other synthetic compounds. The ideal CBD oil for pets should include cannabidiol extracted naturally from hemp, a carrier oil to dilute the CBD, and some optional flavoring.

As part of our ranking process, we examined which CBD oil formulations avoided potentially harmful artificial substances such as fungi and pesticides. Brands that did not meet these criteria were not included in our list.

Customer Review

We checked different online platforms and the customer sentiment regarding the best CBD oil for pets. We considered both the positive and negative comments to ensure that we had a complete picture of the brand.

For those brands that have their positive sides outweighing their negative sides, we nominated them as part of our roster of the best CBD oil for pets.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

Best CBD Oil for Pets: Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s take a look at some of the most common questions about the best CBD oil for pets.

What If Your Pet Won’t Take Their CBD Oil?

If your pet won’t take their CBD oil, it’s possible that it’s sensitive (or repulsive) to the smell and taste of the CBD oil. Don’t worry because this is just normal if you’re just starting. One way to entice them into taking their CBD oil is to give them treats and eventually train them to take their CBD oil at certain time intervals.

What Happens If You Give Too Much?

If you give too much CBD oil to pets, they might experience drowsiness, lower blood pressure, light-headedness, or generally a drop in energy.

This is due to the CBD overdosing, which promotes excessive calmness and suppresses pain receptors. You can avoid overdosing on your pet by giving them the right amount of dosage indicated in the product manual.

>> Check the best price for Tommy Chong’s Captain’s Choice CBD tincture

What Is the Difference Between Broad and Full Spectrum?

The difference between broad and full spectrum CBD types lies in the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the processed hemp they manufacture.

In a broad spectrum, the removal of THC is important, which means that there are slim chances of traces of THC in the CBD Oil. On the other hand, a full spectrum extract includes THC in the extraction.

Can CBD Treat Cancer in Pets?

There is currently no scientific evidence to support the claim that CBD can treat cancer in pets. However, some studies have suggested that CBD may possess antitumor properties. For example, a published study in 2021 reported that CBD has effects on canine neoplastic cell proliferation [1].

Can I Give my pet the same CBD oil I am taking?

No, you cannot give your pet the same CBD oil you are taking. There are differences in dosage requirements and potential allergens between humans and pets. It’s important to choose CBD products specifically formulated for pets and consult with your veterinarian for guidance.

Best CBD Oil for Pets: The Takeaway

Using any CBD oil for pets can improve your fur babies’ physical health as well as their overall well-being. CBD-based products can offer comfort and pain alleviation that may help your pets cope better with anxiety, stress, inflammation, and other ailments.

Tommy Chong’ Captains’ Choice and Aspen Green

stand as the best CBD oil for pets amongst all contenders in the list. These CBD oils contain all-natural, organic compounds extracted from the cannabis plant.

However, all of the products on our list may help your pet feel better and live better.

References: