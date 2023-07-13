Hemp Seeds for Sale: Buy Premium CBD Seeds in 2023 at Wholesale Rate

CBD is effective for relieving pain, anxiety, and a host of other conditions. Even better, it’s now legal in most US states. Unfortunately, it’s also pretty expensive. The cost of CBD oils and gummies can quickly add up.

Luckily, there’s an economical alternative: growing hemp for yourself. However, not all hemp seeds are created equal. Some hemp seeds have higher CBD content, better terpene profiles, more resistance to pests and diseases, and more consistent yields than others.

We’ve rounded up the ten best places to find hemp seeds for sale and get help growing them. Learn why Seed Supreme topped our list, and other alternatives to try.

Hemp Seeds for Sale: First Look

Growing your own CBD hemp is an investment in time, but it shouldn’t break the bank. These seed banks offer the best hemp seeds for sale online. We’ve found options that will save you money and ensure you actually get your seeds. They also provide advice to help you grow high-quality plants.

1. Seed Supreme – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale Overall

Pros

14-day money-back guarantee

Stealth and guaranteed shipping

Buy with Bitcoin

Over a dozen strains with minimal THC

Autoflower and feminized options available

Cons

Limited free shipping

Only ships to USA

Why Should You Buy From Seed Supreme

Seed Supreme has a reputation for excellence in the hemp seed market. Some seed banks offer stealth and guaranteed delivery by default. Some banks provide a wide range of indoor, outdoor, autoflower, and feminized options. With Seed Supreme, you’re getting all of those benefits and a few more.

Summary

Seed Supreme ships to locations inside the US, with stealth shipment as the default. If you’re looking for a specific strain or option, Seed Supreme can likely provide it. However, the lack of free shipping on smaller CBD seeds orders may bump up the price.

2. ILGM – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale for Beginners

Pros

Free shipping

Guaranteed delivery

Grower support always available

Autoflower and feminized options

Free growing course

Guaranteed germination

Cons

Limited options for no or low-THC strains

Shipping is limited to the USA

Only Indoor CBD seeds strains

Why Should You Buy From ILGM

If you’re a novice grower, ILGM can help you get the most out of your seeds. In addition to their guaranteed delivery and germination guarantee, they also provide lots of guidance on growing hemp. Start by reviewing their free growing course, then join the growers’ forum to ask questions. If you’re really stumped, chat with ILGM support.

Summary

ILGM is one of the best seed banks that ship to the USA. It offers a lot of help for new growers but may have limited options for those interested in high CBD and low THC. Be sure to double-check the estimated THC content of a strain before buying. However, if you’re in the US, you can get your seeds shipped for free.

3. Homegrown Cannabis Co – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale for Frequent Buyers

Pros

Guaranteed delivery

Guaranteed germination

Indoor and outdoor hemp seeds available

Loyalty program with discounts

Cons

Limited free shipping

Why Should You Buy From Homegrown Cannabis Co

If you like to keep your supply of CBD seeds topped up, Homegrown Cannabis offers a lots of guidance on growing hemp. You earn points with each purchase, which adds up to discounts on seeds. You can also receive updates on promotions and discounts.

Summary

Homegrown Cannabis Company has one of the larger inventories of high CBD strains available, though be sure to double-check the THC content before buying. They also offer growing accessories and nutrients to help increase yield. Keep in mind that free shipping is only applied to larger orders.

4. Crop King Seeds – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale With Reliable Service

Pros

Ships internationally

Guaranteed delivery for US buyers

Buy with Bitcoin

Discreet shipping on request

Chat with experts 24/7

Cons

Limited free shipping

Limited options for strains

Why Should You Buy From Crop King Seeds

When you have a moment of panic or need an answer quickly about growing hemp, you can reach out to Crop King Seeds. They provide chat support with experts 24/7. If you have questions about your order or growing your plants, they can help.

Summary

Crop King Seeds is one of the older seed banks around that offer high-quality hemp seeds for planting. While they have a lot to offer, only a few high CBD/low THC strains are available. Additionally, be sure to request stealth shipping if discretion is a concern.

5. Rocket Seeds – Best Variety of CBD Seeds for Sale

Pros

Large number of strains to choose from

Guaranteed shipping

Indoor and outdoor seeds available

Ships internationally

Buy with Bitcoin

Cons

Limited return policy

Limited free shipping

Why Should You Buy From Rocket Seeds

Rocket Seeds has a greater number of high CBD seeds strains than any other entry on our list. While it’s still a good idea to check for THC levels, you can find more options than with any other seller on our list. That’s because they offer options from other seed banks in addition to their own, including other entries on this list.

Summary

Rocket Seeds has more high CBD strains available than any other entry on our list. With guaranteed shipping internationally, you can get high-quality seeds anywhere in the world. However, note that most orders will have to pay for shipping, which will increase the cost.

6. Mary Jane’s Garden – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale With Quick Delivery

Pros

Ships internationally

Discreet shipping as a default

Quick turnaround and delivery

Indoor and outdoor seeds available

Cons

Limited free shipping

Why Should You Buy From Mary Jane’s Garden

Most orders from Mary Jane’s Garden will ship the same day or the next day. If you’re anxious to get your seeds and start growing, it’s your best option. Note that “same day” may differ, depending on your location, as they ship internationally.

Summary

Mary Jane’s Gardens are available everywhere in the world. They also ship quickly and discreetly, without you having to ask or pay extra. However, you will have to pay for shipping unless your order is fairly large.

7. SunWest Genetics – Best Fast-Growing Hemp Seeds for Sale

Pros

Feminized seeds available

Fast growing options

Indoor and outdoor seeds availability

Ships internationally

Stealth shipping

Guaranteed delivery for an additional fee

Cons

Limited free shipping

No autoflowering CBD strains

Why Should You Buy From SunWest Genetics

Most hemp seeds can take two months or longer to begin flowering. Fast versions can do it in six or seven weeks, making for a much quicker return on your investment. SunWest Genetics has several options that combine fast flowering and high CBD content.

Summary

SunWest Genetics offers high CBD strains that only make you wait a few weeks for flowers. However, their seeds may take a little more expertise to manage, as they don’t offer any autoflowering seeds among their high CBD options.

8. Sonoma Seeds – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale for Large Orders

Pros

Feminized and autoflowering seeds available

Ships internationally

80% guaranteed germination rate

Indoor and outdoor strains available

Cons

Limited free shipping

Why Should You Buy From Sonoma Seeds

When you’re interested in a larger order of hemp seeds, Sonoma Seeds can probably help. Most other seed banks top out at an offering of 25 seeds in a batch. All of the strains from Sonoma Seeds come in batches of up to 50, with savings for larger orders. Additionally, when you order more, the shipping is free.

Summary

Sonoma Seeds offers larger batches of seeds than other seed banks, but it may not be the best choice for smaller orders. In particular, you’ll have to pay for shipping, which adds to the expense. However, stealth shipping is standard, so it may be worth the expense.

9. Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale with Free Seeds

Pros

Autoflowering and feminized seeds available

Free seeds with every order

Indoor and outdoor strains available

Discreet shipping

Cons

No free shipping

Ships only to US and Canada

Why Should You Buy From Quebec Cannabis Seeds

Every order from Quebec Cannabis Seeds comes with a few extra seeds tossed in without additional cost. Unfortunately, you don’t get to select the added seeds, as they’re chosen randomly. It’s a great way to try a new strain without adding to the cost.

Summary

Despite getting a few free seeds, there might still be less expensive options, as you’ll have to pay for shipping. Despite that, Quebec Cannabis Seeds is a decent option for growers in the US and Canada. Shipping is discrete, and there are many options to choose from.

10. MJ Seeds – Best Hemp Seeds for Sale With Stealth Shipping

Pros

Every order stealth shipped

Autoflowering and feminized seeds available

Indoor and outdoor strains available

Ships internationally

Buy with Bitcoin

Cons

Limited free shipping

Limited guaranteed shipping

Why Should You Buy From MJ Seeds

Stealth shipping is the practice of disguising hemp or cannabis seeds in other products, like greeting cards or knick-knacks. The legality of shipping hemp or cannabis seeds is complicated, and stealth shipping increases your chances of receiving your order. Some seed banks charge for the service, but MJ Seeds offers it without charge.

Summary

MJ Seeds offers a range of high CBD strains, including feminized and easier-to-grow autoflowering options. While stealth shipping is free, you will still have to pay for shipping, and there’s no guarantee you’ll receive your seeds.

How to Buy the Best Hemp Seeds for Sale

Hemp seed is sold as a supplement in many health food stores, but those won’t grow into mature plants. If you’re interested in growing your own supply of hemp-based CBD, you’ll have to order from a seed bank.

Growing hemp for yourself has become increasingly easy over the last few years. New strains that require less effort and specialized equipment have been developed, like autoflowering plants. However, you should be conscious of a couple of issues.

Legality

A few years ago, hemp-based products were made broadly legal for sale almost everywhere in the United States. A little more recently, cannabis products were also legalized in most US states. Anything under 0.3% THC is legal in the US, while in Canada, a higher THC content isn’t necessarily illegal.

While the industrial growing of hemp is still controlled in the US, home growing should generally be legal as long as the THC content is below 5%. There might be laws specific to your area regarding hemp growing, which you should investigate before ordering.

Seed Banks

It’s important to order hemp seeds from the best seed banks online like those on our list. There are a few seed banks that specialize in CBD seeds, most options are going to sell a mix of hemp seeds and cannabis seeds. As a result, it’s important to check the THC content of strains you might want to order.

Otherwise, you may end up with a strain that provides intoxicating effects you’d rather avoid, among other issues. In the US, THC content has to be below 0.3% to be legal.

Variety of Strains

Seeds can come in a variety of strains and types. It’s important to understand a few things about these varieties before buying.

Most strains are named, including some favorites like White Widow, Diesel, or OG Kush. While everyone will react differently, these strains are usually associated with consistent effects that you can look up. It’s a good idea to look for a strain that provides the effects you’re looking for, and then find the seeds to buy.

Additionally, hemp seeds come in several types that affect how they are grown. Key terms to look for include:

Feminized: Female hemp plants provide the flower you’re looking for, while male hemp plants can ruin a harvest. Feminized seeds have had all the male seeds removed to ensure you get a decent yield.

Autoflowering: Regular hemp plants only begin to flower when the day shortens, or they’re exposed to fewer hours of light. For home growers, that means fiddling with lamps. Autoflowering plants don’t require a light adjustment and are easier to grow.

Indoor vs. outdoor: Some plants are suited for growing in a protected place indoors, while others are hardy enough to grow outside. Many plants can be grown in either situation. However, the yield from indoor growing will usually be larger.

Hemp Seeds for Sale: FAQs

Still have a few questions about hemp seeds for sale? See if we answer them below.

What Do Hemp Seeds Do for Your Body?

When used as a dietary supplement, hemp seeds can supply various vitamins and minerals. They provide dietary fiber, protein, and vitamins A and E. They also provide small amounts of healthy fats that have been associated with improved heart health, among other things. Eating hemp seeds won’t have the same benefits as hemp flowers [1].

Do You Get CBD from Eating Hemp Seeds?

Hemp seeds don’t contain any CBD or any other cannabinoids. Hemp seeds are produced from the hemp plant, which contains CBD, but the seeds themselves don’t contain CBD. While hemp seeds can have various health benefits, they don’t relieve pain, anxiety, inflammation, or have any of the other benefits of CBD.

Where Can I Find the Best Hemp Seeds for Sale?

We found that the best place to get hemp seeds to grow yourself was Seed Supreme. They have a wide variety of options and a number of other benefits, like discreet shipping and a reasonable return policy. Generally, the best place to find hemp seeds to grow is cannabis seed banks.

Hemp Seeds for Sale: Final Thoughts

Growing your own hemp for CBD can be a cheap and fun alternative to buying CBD products. However, this means that you need to find high-quality hemp seeds for sale. Seed Supreme is the best seed bank for buying high CBD hemp seeds to grow yourself. They offer lots of benefits, including stealth and guaranteed shipping.

There are other options if you’re interested in large seed orders or need help with the growing process. Each option on our list has something to offer so that you can find the best option for you.

Before buying hemp seeds, make sure they are legally compliant with the state and federal regulations for hemp cultivation.

