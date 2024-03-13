20 Gay Onlyfans Accounts in 2024 [Twinks, Daddies, Bears & more]

Still fapping to the same old porn you’ve been watching for years? That’s all well and good, but you owe it to yourself to upgrade to the sexiest and most personalized gay OnlyFans accounts!

From twinks to daddies and cubs, there’s a bit of something for everyone.

Yep. Just imagine the guy of your dreams talking back to you, using your name, and doing exactly as you instruct him.

Ooft. That’s what I’m talking about.

And just to help you get started on your expedition of unmitigated pleasure, I’m going to review the best gay OnlyFans creators. We’ll consider some of their best features, prices, and where you can find them online fully clothed.

That makes it all the more fun watching them strip down, doesn’t it?

Best Gay OnlyFans Accounts to Follow

Here are the top gay OnlyFans we recommend!

1. BlondeKing21 – Best Gay OnlyFans Account Overall

Features

Blonde, blue-eyed twink that loves attention

Over 100 photos & videos

20k viewers

Also has a free gay OnlyFans page

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $4 for 29 days

Locked content from $3-$15

Blonde King 21 is an anonymous twink from Europe with blond hair and blue eyes that will captivate you. He’s all up for having fun with new friends, and most of the time, he’s just “up” in general. Now here’s a college-age twink that has loads of energy at any given time of day.

You can expect all sorts of spicy content, from jerk-off videos, fun in the shower, and full sex scenes with some of his buddies.

BlondeKing21 also offers a free gay OnlyFans account, which is very generous. We’re talking way more than just teases here. But if you really want to let BlondeKing21 spoil you, head on over to the VIP page for some more intense and interactive experiences.

If you sign up for months at a time, you can get savings from 10-30% off. Why not meet the fetching boyish fellow and see what he’s up to?

Visit BlondeKing21 and get some twinky!

2. Jakub Stefano – Most Fearless of Gay Onlyfans Creators

Features

Uninhibited sex god

Loves to meet strangers

Over 2k photos & videos

Over 700k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $9.99 per month

Jakub Stefano isn’t shy about what he wants, or what you want when lurking on his page. He’s the most uninhibited OnlyFans model, and he’s got a thing for flirting with strangers, anonymous sex, “street pickups,” and all sorts of naughty adventures.

Jakub offers exclusive content only on his OnlyFans account, scenes from all over the world, from the Czech Republic to Los Angeles. With over two thousand photos, videos, and streaming shows, he’s the top dog of the gay OnlyFans porn genre.

You can even link chat with an AI version of Jakub online. Wow! He doesn’t even need to be in the room to pick your ass up!

Jakub definitely saves his best shows for OnlyFans, and with savings of up to 50% off when you order for a year, it’s a great deal for a one-of-a-kind guy.

Get picked up by the international heartthrob, Jakub Stefano!

3. Jax Thirio – Best Muscle Man OnlyFans Account

Features

Muscle-bound model from Tennessee, USA

Daily hot posts

Nearly 100 photos and videos

Over 16k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $5.50 for 29 days

Jax Thirio is a muscle-bound gay OnlyFans model who loves working out and getting lots of attention from guys. He’s a natural Leo, and so he’s always eager to tease you, entertain you, and soak up your adoration.

He posts daily and loves dirty talk, as you can see from his public posts – although you have to join to see the spicy content.

Jax is a model who is always on the go, whether it’s taking photos on a sportscar or posting an afterglow selfie video with his newest conquest.

Jax is all jacked up, so to speak, with one of the most chiseled bodies on gay OnlyFans. If you sign up for the long haul (12 months), you can get 25% off.

Explore Jax’s perfect body on gay OnlyFans!

4. Jaxton Wheeler – Best Celebrity Gay OnlyFans Account

Features

Gay rights activist & celeb

Dominant muscly bear type

Nearly 200 photos & videos

39k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $5 for 29 days

He’s opinionated, multi-talented, and one of the most well-known gay celebrities on OnlyFans. He’s also a dominant daddy behind closed doors, or shall we say, behind the locked OnlyFans account.

Once you’re inside Jaxton Wheeler’s private account, you’ll see the hottest exclusive content. When he’s not shooting scenes for Next Door Studios or Men.com, he’s shooting personal videos for his fans.

He’s into everything you are, whether that’s feet, muscles, domming, or worship. When you sign up, you even get a free gift, which I can assure you is a lovely “glimpse” into his very personal life!

If you’ve ever wanted to mingle with Jaxton and see him like you’ve never seen him on public channels, you’re in for a real treat. You can get a 50% discount on the first month if you sign up now.

Hobnob with Jaxton, clothes optional!

5. Johnny Rapid – #1 Gay Pornstar on OnlyFans

Features

The “bottom” you’ve been looking for!

A highly interactive daddy’s boy

Over 1000 photos & videos

Over 126k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $3.41 for 29 days

Johnny Rapid is a bit more personal and “hands-on” than the other guys. He’s the type of guy who would call you daddy and then encourage you to tell him your dirtiest thoughts.

Famous as a “Gay 4 Pay” pornstar, Johnny does stripping videos, solo acts, DM specials, and lots of private chats where he shows you everything you desire. He’s a flexible type, not only in body but in bottom/top roles as well.

In fact, if you subscribe and send him a DM, he will send you a special gift. Hard not to admire such a hard-working creator, too. With over 1000 media files ready to share, Johnny is always eager to entertain his fans.

Feeling a bit shy? Let him draw you and your dirty mind out. With a 65% off deal for the first month, it’s hard to say no to Johnny.

One of the most famous gay pornstars of his time, you might even class this as one of the top celebrity OnlyFans accounts!

Come and tell Johnny Rapid how you want it!

6. Marco Terefico – Most Wholesome Gay OnlyFans Creator

Features

An X-rated personal trainer(!)

Live gym workouts? I gotta see this!

Nearly 100 photos & videos

Over 5k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $5.50 for 29 days

Marco Terefico isn’t satisfied just sending hot pictures and footage. He’s the type of guy to offer personal training sessions and fitness routines in addition to all the other hot content.

It’s common for Marco to post regular content on diet, lifestyle, and, of course, live workouts. But hey, he isn’t so wholesome he’s above sending plenty of naked selfies, letting you gaze upon his manhood.

You get workout tips from a personal trainer who isn’t afraid to get very up close and personal. At $5 for 29 days, it’s a 50% off deal you don’t want to miss.

See why Marco Terifico is tearing it up in the gym!

7. Daniel Knight – Top Gay OnlyFans Pickup Artist

Features

Sexy gay street pickups

Threesomes & orgies

Over 1,700 photos and videos

334k viewers

Where to Find

Price

$5.50 for 29 days

It must be fun to be Daniel Knight – and to be so hot you can pick up gay hotties in a parking lot and film an X-rated video of some first-rate buggery.

Wait, you mean street pickups are not real? Don’t kill that AND Santa Claus for me on the same day!

Seriously, Daniel has got a great OnlyFans account, where he posts full-scene pickups, exclusive private content, solo jerk-off videos, and a new hardcore PPV scene every weekend.

You can also find a list of do-ables that Daniel provides.

He also provides a discount for his fans buying more than one scene at a time – all that in addition to 50% off of the first month’s subscription rate. Who wouldn’t want to be “knighted” by a king like Daniel?

Check out Daniel Knight’s hot gay OnlyFans pickups!

8. AfrikanMuscle – Your Favorite Gay OnlyFans Power Wrestler

Features

Big buff black man to the rescue

BBC, and not the channel!

Nearly 100 photos & videos

Over 7k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $4.50 for 29 days

Afrikan Muscle is exactly the BBC wet dream you never want to wake up from. With a chiseled body, very few inhibitions, and a deep voice that puts you in a spell, he’s one of the most promising newcomers in the gay OnlyFans community.

He’s also got some vivid imagination, as he specializes in adult wrestling videos, BDSM and fetish content, and full sex tapes where he goes the extra mile.

Don’t bother looking for peeks of his member on Instagram or Twitter/X. He knows what you’re looking for, but only his #1 fan(s) can check it out – now at a 70% off, discounted rate of $4.50 for the first month.

Come wrestle with the gloriously gay Afrikan Muscle!

9. Emmet Charm – Top Bisexual OnlyFans Account

Features

Bisexual stallion

Does 1-on-1 chat

Nearly 2k photos and videos

Over 300k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Free subscription

Videos for $16 & up

He’s bisexual and exclusively on OnlyFans, even though can get a hint of his smoldering sexuality on social media. But he saves the best content for his fans, and they get daily updates from the “top” and “bottom” of Emmet’s to-do list if you catch my drift.

You can expect all sorts of extremes, from solo videos to double penetration, kink, and fetish play. Most noteworthy of all, he does porn videos with men and women, and specifically men with women and other men.

Ideal if you’re a straight man looking into the kinky world of bisexual fun, keeping it on the down low and all that.

He live streams a few times a week, sends free DMs, responds to ALL of his messages, and does some very sexy custom videos. If you order now, you get 50% off for the first month’s subscription.

Come see the charm of Emmet Charm, who will open up your gay fantasies!

10. Jake Rapid – Best Gay OnlyFans Cowbow

Features

Sexy gay cowboy type

Answers DMs & does customs

50 photos & videos

Nearly 3K viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $5 for 29 days

If you’ve all maxed out from hot body builder types, Jake Rapid is something quaintly different. He’s “rapidly” climbing the ranks for gay OnlyFans pages, and all because of his distinctive Georgia charm.

He wears cowboy hats, answers DMs, does custom videos, and is more than happy to strip for his biggest tippers and fans. He’s also a bit of a “jock” and brings a rural, college boy charm to the genre.

He’s also an alternative to the buff gay OnlyFans paragon. You don’t have to be huge to have huge muscles to be a star – just a really hot guy willing to share bits of his life, and a little bit more on sleepless nights. At 50% off for the first month, it’s a splash of a good deal.

See how “rapidly” Jake Rapid can get you clicking on his OnlyFans page!

11. Max King – Most Outgoing Gay OnlyFans Creator

Features

Handsome otter type

Does crossovers with other OnlyFans creators

Nearly 500 photos & videos

Over 42k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $6 for 29 days

Max King is a gay OnlyFans stud from Europe, and is actually friends with the #1 pick, BlondeKing21.

Whereas BK is a bit of a lovely twink, Max King is definitely an otter type. Not too gigantic but in phenomenal shape nonetheless, with a great movie star’s face. He does solo content, naked pictures, fetish videos, full sex videos, and jerking videos.

But the coolest feature of his page is how often he collaborates with other gay OnlyFans artists. It’s not exactly the MCU in terms of storytelling, but it’s still a lot of fun to see your #12 favorite bonk your #1 favorite. Share the love, baby!

With Max’s generous offer of 50% off the first month and his insistence on answering all DMs, this is an offer too hot to pass up.

Come see why Max King is the king of gay OnlyFans!

12. Noah and Sonny – Best Gay OnlyFans Couple

Features

Hottest gay couple on OF

Private custom videos

Nearly 300 photos and videos

Over 31k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $6.49 per month

It’s always more fun when your hot FWB brings along another hot guy, isn’t it? Well, you’re all invited to Noah and Sonny’s virtual threesome.

Sonny is the top and the smaller fellow, while Noah is the tall one and the bottom. You’ll pick up on things very quickly though, as you start to watch their playful videos.

This sexy couple loves to chat with strangers and is always down for a private custom video. You can catch a glimpse of their nude and naughty shenanigans online, but the private show is the one you’ve got to see.

Top or bottom, they do it all, and they’d love to have you along for some hot group activity. For only $6.49 per month, it’s a low-cost show, though you get 50% off for a year’s subscription.

Come join your new FWB gay OnlyFans couple, Noah & Sonny!

13. Trenton Ducati – The Rough Rider of Gay OnlyFans

Features

Rough bull type of guy

DMs his fans directly

Nearly 500 photos and videos

23k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $4.50 for 29 days

Los Angeles-based model, Trenton Ducati, is rough, buff, and ready to hook up – or at least that’s what kind of videos he’s posting on his very private OnlyFans page. Trenton is the rough cub type and has a surfer’s body with a bit of a daddy’s smile.

Besides posting weekly content of his hookups, Trenton is more than happy to answer DMs and have hot conversations with his top fans.

Get rough tonight with Trenton Ducati!

14. Monster Twink – Best Twink Gay OnlyFans Model

Features

Twink body + huge tool

Loves to new trade content for tips

Over 200 photos and videos

Over 145k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Free subscriptions

Works for suggested tips

Monster Twink is exactly what he sounds like at first glance. A modestly built twink of a body, that just so happens to be packing a bazooka.

Monster Twink, originating from Spain, has multiple collaborations with other OnlyFans creators, daily jerkoffs, shower scenes, and all sorts of videos featuring his “monster” front and center.

Come see BWC at Monster Twink!

15. My Gay Erotica (M.G.E.) – Best Bear Gay OnlyFans Model

Features

Gay bear & a nudist

Loves all types of bodies

Over 1,500 photos and videos

Over 14k viewers

Where to Find

Price

Subscription $9.99 per month

If you’ve never met a friendly bear on gay OnlyFans, you’ve got to meet M.G.E. My Gay Erotica is anonymous but definitely lets you see everything. He’s a nudist, bear-shaped (with muscles), and is eager to get to know all his fans.

Whether you’re an otter, twink, or a fellow bear (with or without muscles), M.G.E. is a welcoming guy who’s happy to show you the ropes.

Come meet a friendly bear, MGE, and let him talk your pants off!

Most Successful Gay OnlyFans Accounts

These guys didn’t make the final 15, but we had to shine a little bit of light on them.

With each account reporting over 500,000 viewers, they’ve become OnlyFans legends and are living proof you really can make money at this if you’re dedicated.

Jayden Rembacher – JOI & BJ POV videos from a “breeding” stallion XLeox – Twink who does duo videos, sex tapes & daily wanks Tom Tom Pics – Down-to-earth ginger who sends private videos in DMs Sven & Andy Love – Babyfaced but surprisingly well-endowed twinks Twink Stan – Well-dressed guy who loves stripping – and reenacting your fantasies!

A Guide to Using Gay Only Fans

Gay Only Fans may seem like a novel idea if only because they’re dwarfed by the popularity of female Only Fans accounts.

However, if you know where to look, you’ll see a thriving community of gay OnlyFans models and their admirers. In this guide, we’re going to talk about how to browse, how to join OnlyFans as a hot model yourself, and how to treat those nice blokes once you get their attention.

Let’s start by talking about where to find all these guys. What are my secrets when it comes to finding all these hot Only Fans gay dudes?

How to Find Gay Porn on Only Fans

There are three primary ways I go about looking for Only Fans models.

Searching for the most popular Only Fans male models

Searching for popular Instagram male models (who usually have an OnlyFans page)

Going by word-of-mouth, usually coming from forums and sites like Reddit

Of course, there are thousands of independent OnlyFans models who aren’t world-famous or included on anyone’s top 10 list yet.

To find those rare gems, I search for models by hashtag. If I’m in the mood for a scuba gay scene (if you don’t know what “scuba gay” means you’re so not my type!), or POV, or ass play, then you just type in that hashtag.

See who else is thinking those exact dirty thoughts and make a new friend! You can bookmark the page by hitting the star and adding it to your favorites list.

Once you subscribe to a gay Only Fans page, you can also follow the model on Instagram or Twitter/X to see what’s going on in his daily life.

Remember, many gay Only Fans models are now offering a free page subscription in hopes of getting more tips and selling unlockable media files.

How to Start a Gay OnlyFans Page for Business

As you go on browsing all the sexy content, you will quickly notice that you can start posting photos and streaming shows yourself.

You could do it for fun…or you could actually turn that five-star twerk into a way to earn money on the side!

Serious about it? Read on, and let’s talk about the business of gay Only Fans modeling.

How to Make a Gay OnlyFans Account for the First Time

Starting a gay OnlyFans account is pretty simple.

You start by filling out a detailed profile, including your kinks and the “services” for viewers you’re willing to offer. You post a banner and a profile picture, preferably of your face or body, but without showing any full nudity.

By now, the reader who visits your page is enticed to come back and see more.

When you look through the Subscription section of your Profile, you will notice that you can set your own price for a subscription, whether that’s free or for a set number of dollars every month.

You can also post locked media files and offer to “unlock” them for a price. The tipping button is always there if you want people to randomly gift you money for chatting or other custom videos.

Bear in mind that certain features for OnlyFans artists will only be activated after five posts.

Of course, there’s a big difference between making new OnlyFans accounts and making a successful one that pays the bills.

How to Make a Gay OnlyFans Account Successful

In order to make a living by posting OnlyFans content, you really have to think it through.

You must think like a seller and not like a celebrity because you won’t have that pre-existing audience to fall back on. That means you have to work hard at producing content and then work doubly hard to get noticed by your targeted audience.

Let’s consider a few tips on starting your gay OnlyFans account.

1. Figure Out a Niche or Subgenre of Gay Modeling

Every gay OnlyFans model out there is thinking, “I should post sexy content.”

But that’s what everyone is doing. The most successful OF models come up with something different. It doesn’t have to be completely original, but it should be for a more specific audience.

For example, feet worship, BDSM kink, and POV videos would be subgenres of gay porn. If you posted niche content like this, you could attract an audience fairly quickly using hashtags.

2. Find Your Audience Off-Site

On the other hand, some OF celebrities prefer to just post a few naked pictures on OnlyFans, while shooting most of their cool photos for Instagram, Reddit, or Twitter/X. This strategy works, too, though you really do have to earn your fame elsewhere before making money off OnlyFans.

This is precisely why many gay models start off working for a cam site like Chaturbate. They can build an audience by posting live content and then bring those followers back for more personal interaction later on.

Others might research the voyeur subgenre and let peepers in on their private life. For more on the art of creating voyeurism, read the top voyeur cam sites.

3. Research the Competition

Don’t get discouraged by all the other hot guys out there. Rather than give up, start paying closer attention to what they’re doing – and what works.

Once you study your closest competitors (guys doing the same stuff you want to do), you will have even better ideas on how to wow your audience.

4. Diversify Your Adult Modeling Income

There are several ways to make money on OnlyFans, including:

Getting tips

Monthly subscription fees

Unlockable media files

However, you can also take your menu of services off OnlyFans and onto other adult sites. Remember to base your prices on the “market price” – namely, what most other models are charging.

Don’t charge too much or too little since you want to build a platform that’s known for high-quality content AND a reasonable price.

Try not to be too subtle about it. Remember to suggest tips, include call-to-action statements, and give your audience “teasers” along with a suggested price.

Everyone knows why you’re doing this, and they are more than happy to donate – if you’re making the kind of content they want.

The key is to reach a wider audience since only 1-5 percent of your total viewership will end up coming back and giving you money. Plan to reach many and spend a lot of time with the fans who tip well.

5. Enjoy What You Do

Finally, remember to LOVE what you do…because you’re going to be doing the same thing hundreds or even thousands of times a year!

Don’t do anything that you feel is too gross, tedious, or uncomfortable – even if viewers suggest it. You have to post content you enjoy yourself and that you’re happy with.

Do male OnlyFans do well? Only if they love stripping, getting naked, playing around on cam, and flirting with strangers! If it’s the type of thing you would do for free, you’re going to love it.

Love for your profession is the only way to make sure this becomes a moneymaking gig and not just another OnlyFans experiment that fizzles out after a few weeks.

How Much Do Gay OnlyFans Make?

As exciting as “hundreds of dollars” a day sounds, the work is a little more challenging than that.

According to some OnlyFans statistics, you’re competing with about 2.1 million creators and vying for the attention of 210 million users.

Approximately one billion dollars is paid out to OF creators every year, with the company taking a 20% commission.

How much does the average male on OnlyFans make?

While it’s true that the average OF model makes less than $200 a month, over 300 creators on the platform have made over one million dollars. The platform is known for having a high engagement rate between creators and fans.

It’s up to you to nab their attention and not let go!

Protect Your Privacy On Gay OnlyFans

Privacy never feels like a big deal…until the worst happens. Like getting stalked, or someone posting a gay OnlyFans leak, and other bad scenarios.

No wonder many OnlyFans models diligently work to protect their privacy. Ideas to protect yourself might include:

Inventing a stage name

Not posting your face publicly

Not giving out any details about location

Posting copyright notices on your OnlyFans page

Not telling friends or acquaintances who might blab

Now that you have the basics on how to start an OnlyFans account, it’s time for you to use your imagination – and that hot bod of yours – to climb the ladder and earn a legion of fans!

FAQs About Gay OnlyFans Accounts

What is going on behind closed doors on gay OnlyFans? Let’s take a deep dive and answer some pressing questions.

How many male creators are on OnlyFans?

According to some statistics, about 20% of OnlyFans creators are male, which is roughly 500,000 out of 2.1 million artists overall.

When figuring out what percentage of OnlyFans creators are male, we learn that 30% of the top 1% of OnlyFans artists identify as men.

Another surprising statistic is that a gay male OnlyFans artist with as little as 1,000 fans can earn up to 45% more than a female artist.

Safe to say, there is a passionate and dedicated gay fanbase on OnlyFans, and they are ready to connect with you!

What percent of people on OnlyFans are men?

About sixty percent of users on OnlyFans identify as men.

Despite the fame of women stripping on OnlyFans, men are actually the most active gender in total users.

Other reports suggest that nearly 67% of OnlyFans’ users are male.

How many gay body types are there?

There are many gay body types, but the ones you’re most likely to see on OnlyFans are as follows:

Bear – a larger man, usually hairy, sometimes chunky but sometimes with muscles Cub – a smaller man than a bear, but with comparable hair Otter – a skinny and hairy body Twink – Skinny or fit, college-aged, and usually hairless Fox – An older otter past the age of 40 Bull – A muscular man who’s typically rough & dominant Daddy – Older and dominant type of guy, but with a dad bod Gym Rat – Muscular guy, not necessarily a Dom

While this may seem trivial at first, try to use the preferred terminology of each model as indicated on their page. Bears, twinks, and daddies don’t like to be confused for each other!

For more on the love of twinks, read the best twink cams.

What do men do on OnlyFans?

What men do on OnlyFans, and the hot, X-rated action you’ve heard about, stays on OnlyFans!

Male creators on OnlyFans may offer a variety of services and entertainment to their fans. You will notice some are fairly conservative in what they show and may only post some shirtless or nude gym pictures.

The most successful male creators, however, do try to make their accounts a bit more extreme in terms of what they show. That’s what brings in the big tips!

Therefore, you might notice a fellow like BlondeKing21 very often posts collaborative videos with other gay models like Max King.

While Twitter/X tweets and Instagram posts usually tease fans with a nude or two, the full-length locked videos have all the hardcore action you might expect from a cable or porn channel.

In purely clinical terms, expect lots of anal, assplay, live sex, dudes on dudes, and as many BJs as you can handle on your phone – which shall never be clean again, Oh, Mother Mary!

Then again, you have all types of gay OnlyFans models standing by – many of whom are ready to give you a fully interactive experience. A guy like Johnny Rapid, for example, loves to talk dirty to his fans and create custom videos, along with texting.

What is the most money a man has made on OnlyFans?

To this day, Tyga, a celebrity who retired from his OnlyFans account in 2021, made the most money.

He made nearly eight million dollars a month!

Other successful OnlyFans men include Safaree Samuels, Casanova, and Aaron Carter.

While most OnlyFans men don’t make millions, they’re perfectly happy taking home some big tips for showing their…er, big tips!

Don’t leave these guys hanging. Let’s show our love to the gay OnlyFans community!

Conclusion – You Always Have Options with the Best Gay OnlyFans Pages

Now, those are 20 hot guys on OnlyFans that need a good click!

It was difficult making a list of the “best” because, let’s face it, one’s definition of beauty and sex appeal are relative. What’s appealing to some, whether that’s bears, otters, twinks, cubs, or even bisexual action, won’t appeal to others.

What’s great about OnlyFans is that you always have options. Scroll through your favorites, add free accounts, and whenever the mood strikes you, see what your favorite gay OnlyFans creators are up to.

Blonde King 21, Jakub Stefano, and Emmet Charm might not be the most popular, but pound for pound, and photo per photo, they’re the most exciting gay man OnlyFans pages for 2024.

Why not visit their page, buy them a cup of coffee with a discount subscription price, and start up a conversation?