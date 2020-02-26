10 under $10 | Feb. 27-March 5

OUT in Point Breeze

Great food, amazing drinks and better friends will be on hand for this fun-loving LGBTQ+ event, which includes an amazing drag show featuring Khaki Capri, Pi, Onyx Ondyx, StepDad, Zephera Rivers, Samantha Genesis, Mercury, and Sir Donyx. | Friday, Feb. 28, 11 pm. Free. Boot & Saddle, 1131 S Broad St. facebook.com

Bickel Brothers at TIME

TIME is simply Philadelphia’s most underrated music venue. You could see anybody there and you’d have a great time – no pun intended. But tonight the Bickel Brothers, a local group that blends a variety of genres, will be playing. Check it out. | Friday, Feb. 28, 10 pm. Free. TIME, 1315 Sansom St. facebook.com

Electric Dreams – 80’s POP Dance Party

1980s dance pop is everybody’s guilty pleasure, and this is your chance to surround yourself with a bunch of people who aren’t afraid to dance to some of the cheesiest music ever made. We don’t want to tell you how to dress, but we’ll just say it would be ideal if you got a perm. | Saturday, Feb. 29, 9 pm. $5. Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, 254 S. 12th St. facebook.com

Concourse Walk and Wayfinding Scavenger Hunt

Did you know that it’s possible to walk from 19th Street to 8th Street, Spruce to Arch completely underground? Learn more about that and other secrets of Center City’s underground concourse at this scavenger hunt led by a SEPTA planner named Lex. | Saturday, Feb. 29, 11 am. $5. Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Blvd. feetfirstphilly.ticketleap.com

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

It’s true that The Barnes Foundation is Philly’s “other” art museum, but just because Rocky didn’t run up its front steps doesn’t mean it isn’t choc full of great stuff. This is your chance to spend a free Sunday with the family there. | Sunday, March 1, 10 am. Free. The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Ben Franklin Pkwy. facebook.com

Pilsners for Pits

Not only is Pilsners for Pits a great excuse to drink before noon, it’s a way to help pit bulls find a loving and caring home. That’s because all sales from 2sp, Mainstay, Slyfox, Von Trappe, Oskar Blues and LongTrail Pilsner cans will go toward Philly Bully Team’s rescue efforts. | Sunday, March 1, 11:30 am. Free. Memphis Taproom, 2331 E. Cumberland St. facebook.com

Rad Friends Record Flea

The Facebook page for this event just says “Shop for vinyl, drink some beers, chill on some vibes, and enjoy the heck out of a Sunday afternoon,” and we think that’s as perfect as a description as you can get. We should add that The Lunar Inn is one of the coolest new bars not just in Port Richmond, but in the entire city. You should check it out if you haven’t yet. | Sunday, March 1, 9 am. Free with admission. The Lunar Inn, 2600 Ben Franklin Pkwy. facebook.com

Student Recital Series: Hae Sue Lee, viola

This edition of The Curtis Institute of Music’s Student Recital Series will feature violist Hae Sue Lee. Since Curtis was founded in 1924, some of history’s most important musicians have appeared on the stage of Field Concert Hall, and today the Student Recital Series continues this celebrated legacy. | Monday, March 2, 6 pm. Free. The Curtis Institute of Music, 1726 Locust St. facebook.com

HomeGrown Open Mic Monday’s Season Two

If you’re looking for the opportunity to showcase your latest musical masterpiece, the HomeGrown Open Mic Mondays are the best place to do it. Show your local musicians what you’ve got. | Monday, March 2, 7 pm. Free. Milkboy South Street, 401 South St. facebook.com

Death Cafe at West Laurel Hill Cemetery

Laurel Hill Cemetery’s Death Cafe is an opportunity for citizens of the City of Brotherly Love to discuss death over coffee. I think it’s safe to say that this is one of the more, um, unique events in Philly happening on this day. | Wednesday, March 4, 6 pm. Free. Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Ave. laurelhillcemetery.com



