What to do: March 10 -14

Welcome back to the Philadelphia Weekly event calendar for March 10, 2022 to March 14, 2022

THURSDAY MARCH 10

TAKÁCS QUARTET

The Takács Quartet is a Philadelphia favorite for its unique blend of drama, warmth, humor and precision, combining their compelling musical personalities to bring fresh insights to the string quartet repertoire.

Takács Quartet at Perelman Theater, Thursday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

GLAMORAMA

Step into an immersive experience of interesting nightlife characters, curated projections, themed cocktails and live performances from some of the top burlesque, drag and cabaret artists working today, including the vivacious Vera Valentinaa, Eyrie Twilight, Nirvana Noire, and more! *I find burlesque, performed at its heights, to be as endearing as it is alluring; what say you?

Glamorama – A Luxurious Burlesque Experience! Thursday, March 10, Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.; Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107; 21+ Event

FRIDAY MARCH 11

FEMME NOIRE: A PHOTO GALLERY CELEBRATING THE DIVINE BLACK WOMAN

Gaze upon the divinity and various identities of Black women while supporting photographers from various Philadelphia neighborhoods. Femme Noire is a collaboration between photographer Julian Moore-Griffin and the Philadelphia Black Women’s March, with proceeds benefiting Lil’ Filmmakers Inc.

Femme Noire: A Photo Gallery Celebrating the Divine Black Woman; Friday, March 11, 4-8 p.m., Our House Culture Center, 6380 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144

GUTTED!

Alex Grubard, comedian/game show host (“Weeding Out The Stoned”), headlines a lineup of stone killers mistaking your stomach for your jugular and slaying you with belly laughs. Or you’ll get smoked out. Leave smiling, either way. Also features Tyler Rothrock, Betty Smithsonian, LeMaire Lee, and Eddie Finn.

Gutted! A Comedy Show w/ Alex Grubard, Friday, March 11, 7 -9:30 p.m., The 700, 700 North 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

ELECTRIC VIOLINIST KAREN BRIGGS WITH GERALD VEASLEY BAND

Linked by improvisation and embellishment, Briggs’ audio-visual signature is extremely popular and she is constantly sought after for a variety of projects internationally. And now her virtuosity lights up Broad Street for two nights only.

Unscripted Jazz: Electric Violinist Karen Briggs with Gerald Veasley Band; Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., South Jazz Club, 600 North Broad St. at Mt. Vernon, Philadelphia, PA 19130

CIRCA: HUMANS 2.0

Bold. Exhilarating. Spellbinding. Those words describe the new production “Humans 2.0,” presented by the Australian circus troupe Circa. The 10-member company brings its love letter to humanity, in its joyous physical artistry, to Philadelphia for the delight of the entire family. *I am a family entirely of me; I want to be delighted, too.

Circa: Humans 2.0; Friday, March 11, 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m., Zellerbach Theatre, Penn Live Arts Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

SATURDAY MARCH 12

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS PHILADELPHIA GRAND OPENING

With 35 museums opens across the globe across the globe since 2015, the Museum of Illusions unveils the mechanics behind mind-bending illusions while also shocking the senses and playing on perception. From 2D artistic illusions to fully immersive exhibits where you become the illusion, wonders await all who enter. *No rabbits were harmed in the writing of this promotion.

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia Grand Opening; Saturday, March 12, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., 401 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

KISS ME, I’M IRISH: PHILADELPHIA ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAR CRAWL

Welcome to our annual official Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Pub Crawl where many people* will be bar hopping across the city in celebration of St. Patty’s, with festivities kicking off at the venerable Howl at the Moon! *Including honorary Irish folk, me and my bestie who will reclaim her .000254% Irish ancestry by the 6th hop; I’ll be green by the 2nd.

Kiss Me, I’m Irish: Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl; Saturday, March 12, 12-8 p.m., Howl at the Moon, 258 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102; visit pubcrawls.com for more information

COMEDIAN GEORGE LOPEZ

The star of television and film to where it all started: stand up. His OMG Hi! Tour, in full swing across the country, confronts political discourse and racial stereotypes with each laugh. *Is it me or did the salt and pepper make Lopez even funnier?

MMR Rocks George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour; Saturday, March 12, 8 p.m., The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

SUNDAY MARCH 13

AN INTIMATE AFTERNOON WITH TALISK

Ground-breaking, chart-topping, genre-bending, instantly enthralling – Scottish folk act Talisk fuse concertina, guitar and fiddle to produce an innovative, multi-layered signature that has captivated audiences worldwide.

An Intimate Afternoon with Talisk; Sunday, March 13, 3-5 p.m., Philadelphia Folksong Society, 6156 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128

TRAP N’ PAINT FUNDRAISER

New Beginning Foundation is turning your ordinary paint-and-sip up to another level. Enjoy a night of instructed painting with trap music sounds provided by DJ Dez Davis. Everything you need to create your art is included. Proceeds benefit the New Beginning Foundation Literary Program. *I’ve heard there’s beauty in trap music; this puts that idea to the test.

Trap N’ Paint Fundraiser; Sunday, March 13, 5:30-8:30 p.m., The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

MONDAY MARCH 14

THEATRE EXILE PRESENTS ABSOLUTION*

Theatre Exile’s new play development series, Studio X-hibition, presents a one-night only virtual reading of “abSolution,” by Philadelphia playwright Brenden Dahl. Studio X-hibition presents live readings of local playwrights’ scripts as an opportunity for playwrights to see their work performed for an audience and receive constructive criticism from their community. *A community is a people with common interests living in a particular area, such as a Zoom link in Philly on a Monday night.

Theatre Exile presents Studio X-hibition 2022: “abSolution” by Brenden Dahl; Monday, March 14, 8 p.m.; visit theatreexile.org for registration

TUESDAY MARCH 15

ELIE MYSTAL | ALLOW ME TO RETORT: A BLACK GUY’S GUIDE TO THE CONSTITUTION

The guidebook for how the U.S. Constitution should be interpreted in opposition to Republican claims was authored by the legal editor of “More Perfect,” Radiolab’s podcast about the U.S. Supreme Court. The man rocks a mean soul pick; see for yourself as he shares his “brightly alive ideas” with the audience.

Elie Mystal | Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution; Tuesday, March 15, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

PHILLY SINGS PHILLY*

Back by popular demand, hometown musicians gather to pay homage to their idols, adding a personal touch to their favorite songs by other Philly artists every third Tuesday from their new home, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, *Can someone do “I Don’t Love Her Anymore” by Teddy Pendergrass for me, please?

Philly Sings Philly; Tuesday, March 15, 8 p.m., The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

WEDNESDAY MARCH 16

VIET THANH NGUYEN | THE LIFE AND LETTERS OF MIGRATION

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen (“The Sympathizer”) shares his family’s experiences as refugees of the war in Vietnam, reads from his latest work, “The Committed,” and talks about literature, culture, politics and migration.

Viet Thanh Nguyen | The Life and Letters of Migration; Wednesday, March 16, 5-6:30 p.m., Harrison Auditorium, Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

NEXT WEEK’S SPECIAL —

Which Philly restaurant offers THE BEST LOOKING MEAL FOR INSTAGRAM? Email your answer to len@philadelphiaweekly.com

Related