Let’s grab a (green) beer

We all could use a beer (or eight) after the year we’ve experienced.

Thankfully, St. Patrick’s Day is almost here – March 17, to be exact. And, thankfully, COVID restrictions are easing a bit.

So, we – along with the rest of the city – are hoping that local bars and restaurants have some big St. Patrick’s Day events planned.

If your restaurant or bar is planning something special for St. Patrick’s Day, we’d love to know about it, so that we can share that information with the rest of the city that – after the miserable winter we’re having and a year of being cooped up – is definitely ready to let loose (while strictly adhering to COVID restrictions, of course).

Send the details about your event – what’s going on, how much it costs, registration/reservation info, etc. – to mail@philadelphiaweekly.com by March 8. Then, on March 11, we’ll publish a roundup of every St. Patrick’s Day event we know about, thereby giving the good citizens of Philadelphia and surrounding areas the chance to plan their big celebrations.

The last 11 months have been miserable, but there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and people are ready to get back to some kind of normalcy. Let’s get the ball rolling with some great St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Just let us know what your restaurant or bar has planned and we’ll take care of the rest.

